SERE declared a second interim dividend of EUR1.48 cents per share for the year ending 30 September 2026. The dividend payable in South African cents is based on an exchange rate of 18.73000, resulting in a gross amount of 27.72040 ZAR cents per share.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc, the Company investing in real estate in European growth cities, provided a valuation update of its property portfolio as at 30 June 2026: • The property portfolio was independently valued at EUR185.1 million (31 March 2026: EUR192.6 million), representing a EUR7.5 million decrease, or -3.9%, over the quarter. • The decline reflects weaker investment demand, particularly for secondary offices, driven by heightened macroeconomic uncertainty, alongside inflation and interest- rate concerns. This resulted in further outward yield pressure and more conservative valuation assumptions. • As announced on 24 June 2026, the Board intends to present formal proposals to shareholders for a managed wind-down of the Company. The managed wind-down process is expected to take approximately two to three years to complete. This timeframe provides flexibility to implement targeted asset management initiatives that will enhance value, reduce execution risk and improve liquidity, helping to maximise shareholder value.

SERE announced its second interim dividend for the year ending 30 September 2026 of EUR1.48 cents per share. Shareholders on the UK register who did not elect a currency option will receive their dividends in sterling, at an exchange rate of 0.84900, resulting in a dividend of GBP1.25652 pence per share. Shareholders on the UK register must have made their currency election by 17 July 2026. The dividend will be paid on 14 August 2026 to shareholders registered as of 17 July 2026.

SERE announced the publication of a circular and notice of a general meeting scheduled for 3 September 2026. Shareholders will consider approving a change to the investment objective and policy, along with amendments to its Articles, to facilitate a managed wind-down of the company over approximately two to three years. The process aims to realise the portfolio of 14 properties across France, Germany, and the Netherlands in a cost-effective manner, with proceeds used to repay borrowings and return capital to shareholders.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc price forecast signals a measured stance as charts and historical graph data point to stable growth rather than rapid upside. The price today in rands is R13.25, and current data suggest investors should weigh buy or sell decisions carefully, especially where dividend support, preference shares, payout visibility, and cost discipline matter. For anyone checking how to buy this for sale share code on the JSE, an online trading account and active trading platform make the process straightforward, while today’s trading setup remains best assessed against the latest price per share, dividend profile, and broader growth prediction before purchase.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc (SCD) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Property / Real Estate Investment Trust Current Price 13.25 Market Capitalization 1.77bn P/E Ratio 12.92 Dividend Yield 8.79 Trading Volume (Live Data) Data not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data As Of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 13.25, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close Market Cap 1.77bn, indicating a mid market presence P/E Ratio 12.92, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 8.79, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the unchanged recent price change

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks neutral to mildly constructive. A flat recent price change and a solid dividend yield point to support from income demand, while the P/E ratio suggests the share is not obviously stretched. Any bullish extension would likely need stronger turnover, firmer REIT sentiment, or a broader property rerating on the JSE.

Bearish pressure would more likely come from weaker risk appetite, higher discount-rate sensitivity, or a slip in income confidence. For now, the technical signal is more about consolidation than momentum, so traders may prefer to watch the price action around the current level before committing fresh capital.

FAQ on Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc Shares

Q1: What are Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc shares?

Answer: They are JSE-listed shares in Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc, trading under SCD. Based on the latest data, the price per share is 13.25, market capitalization is 1.77bn, and the dividend yield is 8.79, which helps define the share’s income profile.

Q2: How can I buy Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc shares?

Answer: You can buy the shares through a JSE-supported trading account with an approved broker. The latest live price is 13.25, so purchases will depend on available cash, platform access, and whether your order matches current trading conditions around SCD.

Q3: What affects the price of Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by its REIT sector positioning, market capitalization of 1.77bn, P/E ratio of 12.92, dividend yield of 8.79, and day-to-day trading activity. With recent price change at 0, sentiment appears steady for now.

Q4: Does Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the latest live data shows a dividend yield of 8.79, which indicates dividend support for shareholders. At a current price of 13.25, income investors may view that yield as an important part of the purchase case for SCD.

Q5: How can I track my Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track the shares through your brokerage account and monitor the JSE quote for SCD. With the price at 13.25, market cap at 1.77bn, and dividend yield at 8.79, your trading platform should show price and income updates clearly.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc share price?

Answer: The price today is shaped by REIT sector demand, the 12.92 P/E ratio, the 8.79 dividend yield, and the current lack of a price move at 0. These live inputs suggest the share is being valued on income and stability.

Q7: Is Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on the live data, the shares may appeal to investors seeking income because the dividend yield is 8.79 and the price per share is 13.25. The mid-sized market cap of 1.77bn and P/E of 12.92 suggest a balanced profile.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows a flat move, a price of 13.25, and a dividend yield of 8.79. That makes the shares more suitable for investors who want income exposure than for those chasing immediate price momentum in SCD.

Q9: How much does one Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is 13.25. That live quote is the key reference for any purchase or trade on the JSE, with the current data showing no recent price change and a market cap of 1.77bn.

Q10: How to sell Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc shares?

Answer: To sell, use your brokerage platform, select SCD, and place a sell order at the current market or your chosen limit price. With the share at 13.25 and recent change at 0, liquidity conditions should be checked before execution.

How to Buy Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a JSE-approved broker.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Place your purchase order for SCD shares.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.