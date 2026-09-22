Overall, Scandinavian Capital Markets is considered a trustworthy, low-risk, reliable broker. With leverage from 100:1, spreads from 0.0 pips with $7 commission per lot, and spreads from 0.0 pips on FX, Metals & Crypto, and a minimum deposit of $25 USD.

What is Scandinavian Capital Markets?

Scandinavian Capital Markets is a forex and CFD broker based in Sweden. It focuses mainly on currency trading and gives clients access to platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. The broker is positioned more toward serious traders, money managers, and institutions than casual beginners looking for a simple app-style trading account.

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Who is Scandinavian Capital Markets best suited for?

Scandinavian Capital Markets is best suited for experienced forex traders who want a broker with ECN-style pricing, platform choice, and a more professional trading setup. It may suit high-volume traders, algorithmic traders, and clients who need strong execution conditions. New traders can still look at it, but the setup may feel more advanced than a basic retail broker.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit 25 USD 🎁Sign-Up Bonus No promotional sign-up bonuses are offered, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. 💸Fees Transparent fee structure with no hidden charges; costs depend on spreads and commissions. 📉Spreads & Commissions Tight spreads starting from 0.0 pips on ECN accounts, plus competitive commission per trade. 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Supports bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-payments with secure and efficient processing. 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader with advanced tools and multi-device compatibility. 🛡️Regulation Regulated by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) and Mauritius FSC. 🔐Trust Score High trust rating due to strict regulation, segregated funds, and strong security measures. ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals processed promptly, usually within 1–3 business days depending on method. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Scandinavian Capital Markets Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Competitive spreads Deposit methods limited to bank wire Demo account can be opened Maximum leverage of 1:100 Premium account management services Only 45 pairs on most account types Registered with SFSA High minimum deposit of 10 000 USD Solid banking partners Limited deposit methods.

Overview

Scandinavian Capital Markets is a Swedish-based STP-ECN forex broker founded in 2011.

The company is registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) under registration number 80438.

It is also licensed by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission with license number GB24203561.

The broker offers direct market access (DMA) and straight-through processing (STP) execution, ensuring transparent and low-latency trading.

What is Scandinavian Capital Markets?

Scandinavian Capital Markets is a forex broker based in Sweden. It focuses mainly on currency trading and is aimed more at serious retail traders, professional traders, money managers, and institutional clients than casual beginners. The broker offers access to platforms such as MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader, depending on the account setup.

Who is Scandinavian Capital Markets best suited for?

Scandinavian Capital Markets is best suited for traders who want a more specialised forex trading setup instead of a broad, all-in-one CFD broker. It may suit experienced forex traders, algorithmic traders, and clients who care about execution quality, platform choice, and a regulated European environment. New traders can still look at it, but the broker’s structure is probably better suited to traders who already understand spreads, commissions, leverage, and order execution.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

Scandinavian Capital Markets offers a range of trading features designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional traders.

Their trading infrastructure includes ultra-low latency connections to leading ECNs such as LD4 and NY4, ensuring fast and reliable order execution.

Clients can access a variety of instruments, including Forex, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies, through advanced platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader.

The broker provides raw spreads sourced directly from tier-1 liquidity providers, with commission structures tailored to different account types.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Multiple account options including Standard, ECN/STP, and Demo accounts. ⚖️ Leverage Flexible leverage offered, generally up to 1:100 depending on jurisdiction. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Tight spreads from 0.0 pips on ECN accounts with competitive commissions. 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, indices, commodities, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies. 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader with advanced trading tools. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available for traders following Sharia-compliant principles. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Offered to qualifying clients for low-latency trading and expert advisors. 👥 Copy Trading Supports social and copy trading features for beginner traders. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated client accounts with leading banks and strong data protection. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by Sweden’s Finansinspektionen and Mauritius FSC.

Scandinavian Capital Markets Customer Reviews

Scandinavian Capital Markets has garnered positive feedback from traders, particularly for its efficient customer service and transparent operations.

Clients frequently commend the responsiveness and professionalism of the support team, highlighting individuals like Sofia for their assistance during account setup and technical issues.

Traders also appreciate the broker's quick deposit and withdrawal processes, with many noting the ease of transactions and the availability of multiple payment methods.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (8/10) – Strong reputation as a regulated broker with transparent trading conditions. 👏Customer Satisfaction Generally positive, with traders appreciating reliable execution, security, and tailored account options. 📞Customer Service Responsive and professional support team available via multiple channels, offering timely assistance.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Traders highlight transparency, fair spreads, and reliable execution, though liquidity may vary during high volatility. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Generally positive reviews praising regulation and security, with some concerns about higher minimum deposits. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Users value professional support and account flexibility but note that beginner traders may find entry requirements steep. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Solid reputation with clients praising customer service, fast withdrawals, and reliable trading platforms. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Positive feedback for transparency and responsiveness, though some users mention limited local support in certain regions. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Strong reviews highlighting secure trading, segregated accounts, and trustworthiness, with consistent praise for account managers. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Scandinavian Capital Markets Safety and Security

Scandinavian Capital Markets prioritizes the safety and security of its clients by implementing robust measures to protect personal and financial information.

The company utilizes Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryption technology to safeguard data during transmission, ensuring that sensitive information remains confidential and secure.

🛡️ Security Feature Regulated by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) and licensed by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission. 💼 Regulation & Licensing Client funds are held in segregated accounts with top-tier European banks, separate from company operational funds. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Provides additional protection for client funds through reputable insurance coverage. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Maintains strong financial stability with adequate capitalization and transparent financial reporting. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Maintains strong financial stability with adequate capitalization and transparent financial reporting. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Advanced encryption protocols and secure authentication safeguard trading accounts against unauthorized access. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Ensures clients cannot lose more than their deposited funds, protecting against extreme market volatility. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular compliance checks and independent audits maintain transparency and uphold industry regulatory standards.

What regulatory measures ensure the safety of clients at Scandinavian Capital Markets?

Scandinavian Capital Markets operates under dual regulation: the parent company in Sweden is registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, while the trading entity in Mauritius is licensed by the Financial Services Commission. This ensures compliance with strict financial laws and ethical trading practices.

How are client funds protected at Scandinavian Capital Markets?

Client funds are held in segregated accounts with leading banks, separate from company operational funds. The broker also implements advanced security protocols, including SSL-256 encryption and PCI DSS compliance, providing robust protection against unauthorized access or potential financial risks.

Scandinavian Capital Markets at a glance

Broker's Name 🏛️ Headquartered Stockholm, Sweden 📅 Year Founded 2011 💫 Company Registration no. 556863-5972 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FSC ⏳ SFSAF 80438 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States, Iran, Syria, North Korea, Yemen, and Cuba ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 📎Sign up Bonus Not offered 👍 Demo Account Yes 📌 Account types Vanuatu STP / ECN Sweden ECN 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 100:1 💰 Minimum Deposit $ 25 💳 Deposit Options Bank wire 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank wire 💻 Platform Types MT4, cTrader, Currenex for Windows 📱 OS Compatibility Mobile iOS and Android 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex - 45 Trading Pairs, Metals 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English 👥 Customer Support Languages Not indicated 📆 Customer Service Hours 24 hours per day 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Scandinavian Capital Markets Account Types

Scandinavian Capital Markets offers a range of account types designed to suit different trading needs.

Their Free Forever Plan is ideal for beginners, providing raw spreads and a limited monthly trading volume.

The Growth Plan caters to active traders, offering unlimited volume, raw spreads, commissions per lot, premium support, and FIX API access.

For institutions, the Institutional Plan delivers custom liquidity solutions, advanced analytics, and dedicated support.

Free Forever

The plan is tailored for beginners and those looking to test their trading strategies.

With a $0 commission per lot and a 30-lot monthly trading threshold, it offers a risk-free environment to familiarize oneself with the platform and trading dynamics.

Leverage is available up to 1:500, providing flexibility in trade sizing.

Growth Plan

offers unlimited trading volume with a $4 commission per lot.

This plan includes premium support and access to the FIX API, facilitating automated trading and advanced strategies.

Leverage remains up to 1:500, ensuring ample margin for various trading styles.

Institutional Plan

is designed for financial institutions and high-volume traders requiring bespoke solutions. It provides custom liquidity arrangements, advanced analytics, and a dedicated support response time of one hour. Leverage is customized based on the client's requirements, offering tailored risk management.

What types of trading accounts does Scandinavian Capital Markets offer?

Scandinavian Capital Markets provides several account types to suit different trading needs, including Standard Accounts for beginners, ECN/STP Accounts for professional traders, and Demo Accounts for practice. Each account offers varying spreads, leverage options, and execution speeds to match trader preferences.

How do I choose the right account type at Scandinavian Capital Markets?

Choosing the right account depends on your trading experience, strategy, and investment goals. Beginners may start with a Standard Account for simplicity, while experienced traders seeking tighter spreads and direct market access may prefer an ECN/STP Account to optimize execution and trading efficiency.

How to Open a Scandinavian Capital Markets Account – Step-by-Step Guide

To open a trading account with Scandinavian Capital Markets, visit their official website

Step 1: Register Online

Visit the official Scandinavian Capital Markets website and click “Get Started.”

Fill in your personal details, including full name, email, and password.

Verify your email to activate the account.

Step 2: Complete KYC Verification

Upload a government-issued ID, proof of residence (like a utility bill or bank statement), and a selfie for identity verification.

This step ensures compliance with regulatory standards and protects your account security.

Step 3: Choose Account Type and Fund

Select the account type that suits your trading needs. Deposit funds using available methods such as bank transfer, credit/debit card, or electronic payment.

Once funded, you can start trading immediately.

Scandinavian Capital Markets Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Scandinavian Capital Markets offers transparent and competitive pricing structures tailored to various trading needs.

Their accounts feature raw spreads sourced directly from Tier 1 liquidity providers, ensuring tight spreads for optimal trading conditions.

For retail traders, the "Free Forever" plan charges $0 per lot with a 30-lot monthly threshold, while the "Growth Plan" includes a $4 per lot commission with unlimited volume and premium support.

Institutional clients can access custom liquidity solutions and advanced analytics through the "Institutional Plan."

What are the trading fees at Scandinavian Capital Markets?

Scandinavian Capital Markets offers competitive trading fees that vary by account type. Standard accounts typically feature no commission with slightly wider spreads, while ECN/STP accounts charge a small per-trade commission but provide tighter spreads, catering to both casual and professional traders.

What are the typical spreads and commissions?

Spreads at Scandinavian Capital Markets are variable, depending on the instrument and account type. ECN/STP accounts usually have spreads from as low as 0.0 pips with a fixed commission per trade, while standard accounts have slightly higher spreads with no additional commission, ensuring transparent trading costs.

Scandinavian Capital Markets Trading platforms

Scandinavian Capital Markets offers a suite of advanced trading platforms designed to cater to various trading styles and preferences.

Traders can choose from MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader, and FIX API, each providing unique features to enhance trading experiences.

MT4 remains a popular choice for its user-friendly interface and comprehensive charting tools.

MT5, the successor to MT4, introduces additional functionalities such as improved order management and an economic calendar.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MetaTrader 4 is renowned for its user-friendly interface and robust charting capabilities.

It supports automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs), allowing traders to implement algorithmic strategies.

MT4 is accessible on desktop, web, and mobile devices, providing flexibility for traders on the go.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 builds upon the foundation of MT4, offering enhanced features such as multi-asset trading, improved charting tools, and an integrated economic calendar.

It supports more timeframes and order types, catering to traders seeking advanced functionalities for their trading strategies.

cTrader

cTrader is an advanced trading platform designed for sophisticated traders.

It offers features like Level II pricing, one-click trading, and advanced charting tools.

cTrader also supports algorithmic trading through cAlgo, providing traders with the tools needed for automated strategies.

FIX API

For institutional clients and high-frequency traders, Scandinavian Capital Markets provides FIX API access. This direct market access solution offers ultra-low latency and high-speed order execution, essential for executing large volumes of trades with minimal delay. FIX API is compatible with MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms.

What trading platforms does Scandinavian Capital Markets offer?

Scandinavian Capital Markets provides both MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms. These platforms support advanced charting, automated trading, technical indicators, and multi-device access, enabling traders to execute strategies efficiently whether on desktop, mobile, or web.

Can I use automated trading on Scandinavian Capital Markets platforms?

Yes, both MT4 and MT5 support Expert Advisors (EAs) and algorithmic trading. Traders can create, test, and deploy automated strategies, use custom indicators, and backtest performance, making it ideal for both beginners and experienced algorithmic traders seeking precision and speed.

Scandinavian Capital Markets Deposit and Withdrawal

Scandinavian Capital Markets offers flexible and secure deposit and withdrawal options to accommodate traders worldwide.

Deposits can be made via bank wire transfers, credit/debit cards, and electronic payment systems, ensuring quick and secure transactions.

Withdrawals are processed efficiently, with no fees for most cases. However, a discretionary $25 fee may apply if no trading activity has occurred or if the withdrawal amount is below $25.

How can traders deposit funds with Scandinavian Capital Markets?

Scandinavian Capital Markets supports deposits through its client portal, with funding options depending on the trader’s region and account setup. Bank wire is commonly used, and some sources also list card and e-wallet options. Before depositing, traders should check the live payment options inside their account area, because available methods, minimum amounts, and processing times can change.

How do withdrawals work at Scandinavian Capital Markets?

Withdrawals are requested through the Scandinavian Capital Markets client portal. Processing times can depend on the withdrawal method, the trader’s bank, and any extra checks needed on the account. The sensible move is to withdraw back to the same method used for deposits where possible, and to make sure the trading account is fully verified before requesting funds. That avoids most of the usual delays.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

Scandinavian Capital Markets offers leverage up to 1:500 on its Free Forever and Growth account plans.

This means that for every $1 of your own money, you can control up to $500 in the market. Leverage varies by instrument, and clients can adjust their leverage settings through the client portal.

It's important to note that while leverage can amplify potential gains, it also increases the risk of losses.

Therefore, traders should carefully consider their risk tolerance and trading strategy before utilizing high leverage.

Scandinavian Capital Markets vs RoboForex – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 📌Minimum Deposit $ 25 $ 10 / R 160 ZAR 📌 Leverage From 1:1 to 1:100 From 1:1 to 1:2000 📌 Trading platform cTrader, Currenex, MetaTrader4 MT4, MT5, MobileTrading, cTrader, Currenex Viking Trader 💻 Spread From 0 points From 0 points 🛑 Level of margin call / stop out 100% / 80% 60% / 40% 💳 Execution of orders ECN Market Execution, Instant Execution 💵 No deposit bonus No No 📌 Forex Yes Yes ✔️ Web Platform Yes Yes 💰Android App Yes Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Awards

Since being an awarded company instills extra confidence in traders, potential traders should continuously stay up to date with news about any awards Scandinavian Capital Markets may have accumulated.

Research

To be able to trade with confidence and success, potential traders should do as much research about this kind of speculative trading before commencing, but also before every daring deal.

This will ensure that they don’t lose money unnecessarily and, on the other hand, trade as profitably as possible.

Clients of Scandinavian Capital Markets can access this kind of information via the company website or by subscribing to newsletters.

Areas of information include company news, events, news and analysis, trading news, as well as a daily trading analysis video.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager

Aristos Panteli is a dedicated Senior Account Manager known for his professionalism and deep market knowledge. He provides personalized support to clients, ensuring smooth trading experiences and helping them navigate complex financial products with confidence and clarity.

⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli!

Clients frequently praise Aristos for his outstanding assistance, highlighting his prompt responses, clear explanations, and proactive approach. His guidance ensures that traders feel supported at every step, making complex processes simple and boosting overall client satisfaction.

⭐ I have worked with many different…

Having worked with numerous account managers, clients note that Aristos Panteli stands out due to his reliability, expertise, and personal approach. His ability to understand client needs and provide tailored solutions sets him apart in the competitive world of financial services.

Conclusion Overall, Scandinavian Capital Markets is considered a trustworthy, low-risk, reliable broker. With leverage from 100:1, spreads from 0.0 pips with $7 commission per lot and spreads from 0.0 pips on FX, Metals & Crypto, and a minimum deposit of $250 USD / R 4 000 ZAR Scandinavian Capital Markets can be summarily described as a worthwhile company for potential traders, being a broker that strives not only to provide a quality trading service but also to remain fully compliant with the necessary laws and regulations. Scandinavian Capital Markets is a safe broker due to its obligatory conditions and constant oversight of its business. As for the trading conditions and offering itself, Scandinavian Capital Markets might be a good option for seasoned traders due to the quite high minimum deposit.

Disclaimer

Scandinavian Capital Markets warns all potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading always carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade the products offered by Scandinavian Capital Markets, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose. Scandinavian Capital Markets warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss and that movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable. Therefore, Scandinavian Capital Markets cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are Scandinavian Capital Markets, and what services do they offer?

They provide access to MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), widely recognized platforms offering advanced charting, automated trading options, technical analysis tools, and multi-device compatibility, allowing traders to execute strategies efficiently from desktop, mobile, or web platforms.

What trading platforms are available?

They provide access to MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), widely recognized platforms offering advanced charting, automated trading options, technical analysis tools, and multi-device compatibility, allowing traders to execute strategies efficiently from desktop, mobile, or web platforms.

What account types does Scandinavian Capital Markets offer?

The broker offers various account types designed to suit different trading needs, including standard accounts, ECN/STP accounts, and demo accounts. Each account type comes with tailored spreads, leverage options, and trading conditions to cater to both new and experienced traders.

What is the minimum deposit required to start trading?

The minimum deposit varies depending on the account type and jurisdiction, but it is designed to be accessible for retail traders. Clients can fund their accounts using multiple payment methods, ensuring flexibility and convenience when starting their trading journey.

How can I deposit and withdraw funds?

Scandinavian Capital Markets supports multiple payment methods, including bank wire transfers, credit/debit cards, and electronic payment systems. Withdrawals are processed efficiently, subject to verification procedures, ensuring client funds remain secure and accessible within reasonable timeframes.

Does Scandinavian Capital Markets provide educational resources?

Yes, they offer comprehensive educational materials, including webinars, tutorials, articles, and trading guides. These resources are designed to enhance traders’ skills, provide market insights, and help clients develop effective trading strategies for consistent performance in the financial markets.

What are the spreads and commissions like?

The broker offers competitive spreads and transparent commission structures depending on account type. ECN/STP accounts typically have tighter spreads with commission per trade, while standard accounts feature slightly wider spreads with no added commission, ensuring flexibility for different trading styles.

Is client money protected at Scandinavian Capital Markets?

Yes, client funds are held in segregated accounts with leading banks, separate from company operational funds. The broker also adheres to international security standards, including SSL encryption, ensuring safety, transparency, and trustworthiness for all clients’ deposits and transactions.

Which countries are restricted from opening an account?

Scandinavian Capital Markets does not accept clients from certain jurisdictions, including the USA, the European Union, and several other countries, due to regulatory restrictions. Prospective traders should check the broker’s website for the full list of restricted regions before attempting to open an account.