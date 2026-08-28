Satrix MSCI World Feeder ETF Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Satrix MSCI World Feeder ETF charts and the live graph outline resilient growth, keeping the price forecast constructive while the prediction remains tied to today’s price today in rands of R11810. For investors checking buy or sell opportunities on the jse, the for sale market setup, share code STXWDM, and current data suggest the trade can be assessed on cost, online access, and trading discipline through a funded trading account. Dividend and payout assumptions are limited here, and preference shares are not relevant to this feeder ETF, so the focus stays on execution, how to buy, and whether purchase timing aligns with the broader trading trend.

Satrix MSCI World Feeder ETF Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:37:59 Share Name & Ticker Satrix MSCI World Feeder ETF (STXWDM) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Exchange Traded Fund / Feeder ETF Current Price R11810 Market Capitalization 24.99bn P/E Ratio – Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 27 440 Recent Price Change 0.66

Satrix MSCI World Feeder ETF Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R11810, up 0.66 from the previous close Market Cap 24.99bn, indicating large market presence P/E Ratio –, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield –, with limited income visibility Volatility Moderate, supported by healthy liquidity at 27 440 volume

Satrix MSCI World Feeder ETF Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains modest while the price holds near R11810 and trade volume stays firm at 27 440. A sustained move above the latest range could support further upside, but the absence of P/E and dividend data keeps the setup focused on fund-flow momentum rather than valuation re-rating. Near-term weakness would likely come from softer risk appetite or a pullback in global equity sentiment.

FAQ on Satrix MSCI World Feeder ETF Shares

Q1: What are Satrix MSCI World Feeder ETF shares?

Answer: They are JSE-listed ETF shares tied to the Satrix MSCI World Feeder ETF, with the share code STXWDM. The live price today is R11810, and the fund sits in the Exchange Traded Fund / Feeder ETF segment with a market cap of 24.99bn.

Q2: How can I buy Satrix MSCI World Feeder ETF shares?

Answer: You can buy STXWDM through a JSE-enabled trading account with an approved platform. Based on today’s data, the price per share is R11810, so buyers should check available funds, trading fees, and execution timing before purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of Satrix MSCI World Feeder ETF shares?

Answer: The price is influenced by JSE trading activity, current market demand, and global equities exposure through the feeder structure. Today’s live data shows R11810, volume of 27 440, and a recent price change of 0.66, which together shape short-term movement.

Q4: Does Satrix MSCI World Feeder ETF pay dividends?

Answer: The live data lists dividend yield as –, so there is no displayed income rate right now. For investors, that means the focus is more on the price today in rands at R11810 and the ETF’s market cap of 24.99bn than on yield.

Q5: How can I track my Satrix MSCI World Feeder ETF shares and dividends?

Answer: Track STXWDM on your trading account using the live JSE quote, where today’s price is R11810 and volume is 27 440. Since dividend yield is –, monitoring is mainly about price movement, market cap, and the latest 0.66 change.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Satrix MSCI World Feeder ETF share price?

Answer: The main factors in today’s data are the JSE listing, the current price of R11810, trading volume of 27 440, and the 0.66 recent change. With P/E and dividend yield both shown as –, price action is the clearest signal.

Q7: Is Satrix MSCI World Feeder ETF a good share to buy?

Answer: It may suit investors who want broad global equity exposure through a JSE-listed ETF. Today’s data shows a price of R11810 and a market cap of 24.99bn, but the missing dividend yield and P/E mean the case leans more on portfolio fit than valuation.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Satrix MSCI World Feeder ETF shares today?

Answer: For today, the decision depends on whether you accept a price per share of R11810 and the current trading setup. Live volume at 27 440 and a 0.66 recent rise suggest active interest, but the – dividend yield limits income appeal.

Q9: How much does one Satrix MSCI World Feeder ETF share cost?

Answer: One share costs R11810 today on the JSE. That price per share comes with a market capitalization of 24.99bn and live trading volume of 27 440, giving investors a clear benchmark for purchase or sale decisions.

Q10: How to sell Satrix MSCI World Feeder ETF shares?

Answer: You can sell STXWDM through the same JSE trading account used to buy it. With the live price at R11810, volume at 27 440, and a 0.66 move, sellers should watch execution quality and market liquidity.

How to Buy Satrix MSCI World Feeder ETF Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Place your purchase order for STXWDM.

Monitor the position and manage your trade.

Satrix MSCI World Feeder ETF Actionable Financial Advice

Given Satrix MSCI World Feeder ETF's current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.