Santam held its 2026 annual general meeting (AGM) via electronic communication on 5 June 2026, with 84.40% of shares represented. All proposed resolutions, including re-appointments of directors, election of new directors, and approval of remuneration policies, were passed by the required majorities. Notably, the re-election of directors and the approval of the company's remuneration policy received over 83% support. Shareholders also approved the renewal of authority for the directors to issue shares for cash and to provide financial assistance under sections 44 and 45 of the Companies Act.

Santam announced changes to its board and committees. Preston Speckmann retired as an independent non-executive director, chairperson of the Audit Committee, and member of the Risk Committee, effective 5 June 2026, after serving since 2017. Richard Wainwright, an existing independent non-executive director and member of both committees since 20 May 2025, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Audit Committee.

The company secretary has dealt in shares of the company.

Santam appointed Michael Fleming as an additional independent non-executive director, effective 19 June 2026. He has also been appointed to Santam’s Audit and Risk Committees.

The Group achieved a solid performance during the period, with all key financial performance metrics meeting or exceeding Santam’s long-term targets despite a challenging macro-economic environment, investment market volatility and significant weather-related and other large claims incurred during the period. Santam's results for the six months ending 30 June 2026 are expected to be released on SENS on or about 3 September 2026.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Santam Ltd. price forecast signals a measured setup, with dividend support, charts and historical graph context pointing to steady growth rather than aggressive momentum. The price today in rands is R433.38, and the buy or sell debate hinges on whether investors see value in preference shares versus ordinary shares. For sale interest remains active, while the payout profile helps frame cost, prediction, and trade decisions. Traders checking how to buy through an online trading account can use the share code SNT, review the data and graph, and align trading moves with the JSE market tone.

Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:43:52 Share Name & Ticker Santam Ltd. (SNT) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financials / Insurance Current Price 433.38 Market Capitalization 49.64bn P/E Ratio 11.52 Dividend Yield 3.90 Trading Volume (Live Data) 6 591 Recent Price Change 0.51

Santam Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 433.38, reflecting a 0.51 move from the previous close Market Cap 49.64bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 11.52, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 3.90, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the latest price movement and trading volume

Santam Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook stays modest rather than aggressive. The share’s 11.52 P/E, solid 3.90 dividend yield, and large-cap profile support stability, while the muted 6 591 volume suggests the move may remain range-bound unless insurance-sector sentiment or broader JSE risk appetite improves.

FAQ on Santam Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Santam Ltd. shares?

Answer: Santam Ltd. shares represent ownership in a large JSE-listed insurance business with a market cap of 49.64bn. The shares trade under SNT, and today’s price per share is R433.38, reflecting a modest 0.51 change.

Q2: How can I buy Santam Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Santam Ltd. shares, use the SNT share code on the JSE through a regulated trading account. At today’s price per share of R433.38, investors should consider liquidity, the 6 591 volume, and the 3.90 dividend yield before purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of Santam Ltd. shares?

Answer: Santam Ltd. share price is influenced by insurer profitability, market cap sentiment, dividend expectations, and trading volume. With a P/E of 11.52 and a current price of R433.38, even small changes in demand can move the shares on the JSE.

Q4: Does Santam Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Santam Ltd. pays a dividend. The latest dividend yield is 3.90, which signals income potential for shareholders. With the shares at R433.38 and a large 49.64bn market cap, the payout profile remains a key part of the investment case.

Q5: How can I track my Santam Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Santam Ltd. shares and dividends by watching the SNT price per share, dividend yield, and daily trading volume. At R433.38 today, the 0.51 change gives a quick read on value, while broker platforms normally report payout and performance updates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Santam Ltd. share price?

Answer: The Santam Ltd. share price is being shaped by its 11.52 P/E, 3.90 dividend yield, 49.64bn market cap, and the relatively light 6 591 trading volume. At R433.38, the shares appear steady, with only a small 0.51 change.

Q7: Is Santam Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Santam Ltd. may suit investors seeking a large-cap insurer with a 3.90 dividend yield and fair valuation at 11.52 times earnings. The shares trade at R433.38 today, so buy decisions should focus on income, price per share, and liquidity.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Santam Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying Santam Ltd. shares today depends on whether you value the R433.38 entry point, the 3.90 dividend yield, and the large 49.64bn market cap. The recent 0.51 increase suggests stability, but the 6 591 volume is not especially deep.

Q9: How much does one Santam Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Santam Ltd. share costs R433.38 today on the JSE. That price per share comes with a 0.51 recent move, a 11.52 P/E, and a 3.90 dividend yield, which together help traders judge whether the shares fit their purchase plan.

Q10: How to sell Santam Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Santam Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, enter the SNT code, and place a sale at your chosen price per share. With today’s price at R433.38 and volume at 6 591, execution should depend on liquidity and timing.

How to Buy Santam Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a regulated JSE broker.

Verify your account by email or phone number.

Set up two-factor authentication for security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the dashboard and confirm the SNT share code.

Deposit funds into the account.

Place a purchase order for Santam Ltd. shares at your preferred price per share.

Santam Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Santam Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R433.38 and BUY only on weakness below that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.