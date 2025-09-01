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Santam Ltd. JSE: SNT
R427.67 ▼ -3.53 (-0.82%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
432.11
Prev close
427.67
Day range
425.76 - 436.21
Volume
37 621
52-wk range
395.55 – 436.29
Market cap
49.24bn
P/E Ratio
11.43
EPS (ZARc)
3 743.00
Dividend Yield
3.93%
DPS (ZARc)
1 680 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap49.24bn
EPS3 743.00
P/E ratio11.43
Div. yield3.93%
DPS1 680 (cps)
Issued shares115.13m
52-week range
R 395.55 R 436.29
R427.67
Price overview
Open432.11
Previous close427.67
Day range425.76 - 436.21
Volume37 621
52-week range395.55 – 436.29
Change▼ -3.53 (-0.82%)
P/E ratio11.43
EPS3 743.00
Dividend1 680 (cps)
Dividend yield3.93%
Important dates
  • Jun 2025 Interim
    Released 1 Sep 2025
  • Interim Div 5.9 ZAR
    Decl 1 Sep 2025, LDT 16 Sep 2025
  • Interim Div 5.9 ZAR
    Decl 1 Sep 2025, Pay 22 Sep 2025
  • Dec 2025
    Prev Year End
  • Dec 2025 Final
    Released 9 Mar 2026
  • Final Div 10.9 ZAR
    Decl 9 Mar 2026, LDT 24 Mar 2026
  • Final Div 10.9 ZAR
    Decl 9 Mar 2026, Pay 30 Mar 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Half Year
  • Jun 2026 Interim
    Co Estimate for 3 Sep
  • Next Expected Interim Div 5.9 ZAR
    Decl 1 Sep 2026, LDT 16 Sep 2026
  • Next Expected Interim Div 5.9 ZAR
    Decl 1 Sep 2026, Pay 22 Sep 2026
  • Dec 2026
    Next Year End
  • Dec 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 11 Mar
  • Next Expected Final Div 10.9 ZAR
    Decl 9 Mar 2027, LDT 24 Mar 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 10.9 ZAR
    Decl 9 Mar 2027, Pay 30 Mar 2027
  • 4 Jun 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Jun 2027
    Half Year
Financial results
ZAR million Dec 25 Dec 24
Total Income 12 924 10 773
Attributable Income 4 059 3 679
Market Cap (ZARm) 49 212.90 45 205.20
EPS (ZARc) 3 717.03 3 356
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 3 743 3 477
DPS (ZARc) 1 680 1 520
Latest SENS announcements
  • Santam - operational update June 2026
    2026-08-26 15:05:48
    The Group achieved a solid performance during the period, with all key financial performance metrics meeting or exceeding Santam’s long-term targets despite a challenging macro-economic environment, investment market volatility and significant weather-related and other large claims incurred during the period. Santam's results for the six months ending 30 June 2026 are expected to be released on SENS on or about 3 September 2026.
  • Santam - changes to the board
    2026-06-23 07:19:59
    Santam appointed Michael Fleming as an additional independent non-executive director, effective 19 June 2026. He has also been appointed to Santam’s Audit and Risk Committees.
  • Santam Ltd. - Dealings in Santam securities
    2026-06-11 17:05:00
    The company secretary has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Santam - changes to the board and committees
    2026-06-08 12:07:48
    Santam announced changes to its board and committees. Preston Speckmann retired as an independent non-executive director, chairperson of the Audit Committee, and member of the Risk Committee, effective 5 June 2026, after serving since 2017. Richard Wainwright, an existing independent non-executive director and member of both committees since 20 May 2025, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Audit Committee.
  • Santam - results of annual general meeting
    2026-06-08 12:07:16
    Santam held its 2026 annual general meeting (AGM) via electronic communication on 5 June 2026, with 84.40% of shares represented. All proposed resolutions, including re-appointments of directors, election of new directors, and approval of remuneration policies, were passed by the required majorities. Notably, the re-election of directors and the approval of the company's remuneration policy received over 83% support. Shareholders also approved the renewal of authority for the directors to issue shares for cash and to provide financial assistance under sections 44 and 45 of the Companies Act.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
OUTSURE (OUT) R 89.83 +1.63%
SANTAM (SNT) R 427.67 -0.82%

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Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Santam Ltd. price forecast signals a measured setup, with dividend support, charts and historical graph context pointing to steady growth rather than aggressive momentum. The price today in rands is R433.38, and the buy or sell debate hinges on whether investors see value in preference shares versus ordinary shares. For sale interest remains active, while the payout profile helps frame cost, prediction, and trade decisions. Traders checking how to buy through an online trading account can use the share code SNT, review the data and graph, and align trading moves with the JSE market tone.

Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-28 09:43:52
Share Name & TickerSantam Ltd. (SNT)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryFinancials / Insurance
Current Price433.38
Market Capitalization49.64bn
P/E Ratio11.52
Dividend Yield3.90
Trading Volume (Live Data)6 591
Recent Price Change0.51

Santam Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price433.38, reflecting a 0.51 move from the previous close
Market Cap49.64bn, indicating a large market presence
P/E Ratio11.52, suggesting fair valuation
Dividend Yield3.90, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, based on the latest price movement and trading volume

Santam Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook stays modest rather than aggressive. The share’s 11.52 P/E, solid 3.90 dividend yield, and large-cap profile support stability, while the muted 6 591 volume suggests the move may remain range-bound unless insurance-sector sentiment or broader JSE risk appetite improves.

FAQ on Santam Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Santam Ltd. shares?
Answer: Santam Ltd. shares represent ownership in a large JSE-listed insurance business with a market cap of 49.64bn. The shares trade under SNT, and today’s price per share is R433.38, reflecting a modest 0.51 change.

Q2: How can I buy Santam Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy Santam Ltd. shares, use the SNT share code on the JSE through a regulated trading account. At today’s price per share of R433.38, investors should consider liquidity, the 6 591 volume, and the 3.90 dividend yield before purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of Santam Ltd. shares?
Answer: Santam Ltd. share price is influenced by insurer profitability, market cap sentiment, dividend expectations, and trading volume. With a P/E of 11.52 and a current price of R433.38, even small changes in demand can move the shares on the JSE.

Q4: Does Santam Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, Santam Ltd. pays a dividend. The latest dividend yield is 3.90, which signals income potential for shareholders. With the shares at R433.38 and a large 49.64bn market cap, the payout profile remains a key part of the investment case.

Q5: How can I track my Santam Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track Santam Ltd. shares and dividends by watching the SNT price per share, dividend yield, and daily trading volume. At R433.38 today, the 0.51 change gives a quick read on value, while broker platforms normally report payout and performance updates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Santam Ltd. share price?
Answer: The Santam Ltd. share price is being shaped by its 11.52 P/E, 3.90 dividend yield, 49.64bn market cap, and the relatively light 6 591 trading volume. At R433.38, the shares appear steady, with only a small 0.51 change.

Q7: Is Santam Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Santam Ltd. may suit investors seeking a large-cap insurer with a 3.90 dividend yield and fair valuation at 11.52 times earnings. The shares trade at R433.38 today, so buy decisions should focus on income, price per share, and liquidity.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Santam Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Buying Santam Ltd. shares today depends on whether you value the R433.38 entry point, the 3.90 dividend yield, and the large 49.64bn market cap. The recent 0.51 increase suggests stability, but the 6 591 volume is not especially deep.

Q9: How much does one Santam Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Santam Ltd. share costs R433.38 today on the JSE. That price per share comes with a 0.51 recent move, a 11.52 P/E, and a 3.90 dividend yield, which together help traders judge whether the shares fit their purchase plan.

Q10: How to sell Santam Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Santam Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, enter the SNT code, and place a sale at your chosen price per share. With today’s price at R433.38 and volume at 6 591, execution should depend on liquidity and timing.

How to Buy Santam Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a regulated JSE broker.

Verify your account by email or phone number.

Set up two-factor authentication for security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the dashboard and confirm the SNT share code.

Deposit funds into the account.

Place a purchase order for Santam Ltd. shares at your preferred price per share.

Santam Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Santam Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R433.38 and BUY only on weakness below that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Santam Shares
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