• /5 ( ) Rate this broker Thanks for rating! Already rated

Best Regulated Forex Brokers in Johannesburg (2026) Revealed. There is no shortage of familiar forex broker names in Johannesburg. HFM, Tickmill, AvaTrade, FXCM and CMTrading have documented addresses in the city, along with connections to South African financial regulation.

However, the company listed on your trading agreement could be different from the local business you recognise. What you agree to when opening an account, the currency you trade in, the fees you pay and the platforms you can use will depend on the broker.

Important: A Johannesburg address does not automatically mean your forex account is registered with a South African company. Some brokers have local offices but provide trading services through international entities. Check the FSCA registration details and read your account agreement to see exactly who you are dealing with.

The five options below cover different budgets and preferences. You will find the entry requirements, rand payment considerations, and limitations that could affect your decision.

Which regulated Forex broker is best in Johannesburg?

Tickmill is a strong option for Johannesburg traders who want ZAR-denominated trading accounts and a choice between spread-inclusive and commission-based pricing. HFM offers a Zero account without a minimum opening deposit, while AvaTrade provides MetaTrader platforms, WebTrader and a demo account.

FXCM is suitable for traders interested in Trading Station and MetaTrader 4, while CMTrading offers South African EFT funding, Ozow payments and MetaTrader 5. Each broker has a different legal arrangement, so the best choice depends on account requirements, trading costs and the company responsible for your CFD.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Are forex brokers in Johannesburg regulated by the FSCA?

Forex brokers operating through authorised South African financial services companies fall under the Financial Sector Conduct Authority's supervision for their permitted activities. However, Johannesburg does not have a separate municipal forex trading licence.

Some South African companies act as intermediaries, while an international company issues the actual forex or CFD contract. Check the FSP number, relevant permissions and the legal entity named in your trading agreement before opening an account.

5 Best Regulated Forex Brokers in Johannesburg

Our comparison focuses on brokers with documented Johannesburg connections, South African financial services arrangements, and access to forex or CFD trading. We also consider trading platforms, minimum deposits, account currencies, payment methods and the limitations that could affect South African traders.

Pros Cons Cape Town registered address in Claremont South African entity acts as an intermediary Both MT4 and MT5 platform choices Overseas counterparty depends on account contract Standard and ECN pricing tiers available ECN requires a $3,000 minimum deposit Automated strategy support on MetaTrader International deposit methods differ by entity

Tickmill offers rand-denominated accounts, HFM has an account without a minimum opening deposit, and AvaTrade offers several platforms. FXCM and CMTrading have distinct South African intermediary arrangements.

A Johannesburg office can make contacting a broker more convenient, but it does not necessarily determine which company provides the trading service. The account agreement identifies the legal entity, applicable financial protections and the jurisdiction governing your trading relationship.

How we selected these Johannesburg forex brokers

We prioritised verifiable legal arrangements, relevant costs, rand payment options, platform availability, and service for South African clients. Here are a few things to consider:

Regulation and legal entity: An FSP licence is specific to certain financial services. Check the company's authorised activities and identify the intermediary and product issuer.

An FSP licence is specific to certain financial services. Check the company's authorised activities and identify the intermediary and product issuer. Trading costs: Your trading costs depend on more than the quoted spread. Commission, overnight interest and inactivity charges may also appear on your account.

Your trading costs depend on more than the quoted spread. Commission, overnight interest and inactivity charges may also appear on your account. Account currencies: You may be able to pay in rand while trading through a USD account. Find out how you can fund your account, which currencies are accepted, and what you pay to withdraw.

You may be able to pay in rand while trading through a USD account. Find out how you can fund your account, which currencies are accepted, and what you pay to withdraw. Trading platforms: You might spend most of your time trading on a laptop, but there will be occasions when you need to access your account from your phone. See what the broker offers for each device.

You might spend most of your time trading on a laptop, but there will be occasions when you need to access your account from your phone. See what the broker offers for each device. Local support: Confirm whether Johannesburg staff handle account problems or refer clients to another department.

A broker at the top of our list might not be your first choice once you consider how much you trade, how regularly you place orders and which currency you use. Our rankings are based on research and comparison, rather than independent tests of order execution or promises of trading results.

5 Best Regulated Forex Brokers in Johannesburg (2026):

HFM – Best for flexible entry through the Zero account. Tickmill – Best for ZAR accounts and two pricing models. AvaTrade – Best for trading platform choice and demo accounts. FXCM – Best for Trading Station and international account options. CMTrading – Best for local EFT payments and MetaTrader 5.

1. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM is suitable for Johannesburg traders who want flexible account entry and a choice of trading platforms. HF Markets SA (Pty) Ltd holds FSCA FSP number 46632. Its 2026 South African terms give 114 West Street, Sandton, as an address.

is suitable for Johannesburg traders who want flexible account entry and a choice of trading platforms. HF Markets SA (Pty) Ltd holds FSCA FSP number 46632. Its 2026 South African terms give 114 West Street, Sandton, as an address. The current account application also identifies a Cape Town registered address. Contact HFM directly if you intend to visit an office, as the addresses differ between documents.

The South African company provides intermediary services, while Mauritius-regulated HF Markets Ltd is the product supplier. The legal distinction matters because the company supplying the trading product may differ from the South African intermediary.

HFM's Zero account has no minimum opening deposit and features variable forex spreads from zero pips and a $6 round-turn commission per standard 100,000-unit currency trade.

MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and HFM's own platforms are available. These options accommodate traders who prefer established MetaTrader software or the broker's proprietary trading tools.

Features

Feature Details Broker HFM South African Company HF Markets SA (Pty) Ltd FSCA FSP Number 46632 Regulatory Role Intermediary Product Supplier HF Markets Ltd, Mauritius Johannesburg Address 114 West Street, Sandton, in 2026 terms Additional Address Cape Town registered address on the current application Zero Account Minimum Deposit No minimum opening deposit Zero Account Spreads From 0.0 pips Zero Account Commission $6 round turn per standard 100,000-unit forex trade Zero Account Base Currencies USD and EUR Trading Platforms MT4, MT5 and HFM platforms Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Zero account has no opening minimum Commission applies to Zero trades MT4 and MT5 available Zero account excludes ZAR denomination Sandton address in 2026 terms Account page gives Cape Town address Choice of broker platforms Product issuer is based offshore

Our View

HFM is suitable for traders who prefer a low entry requirement and commission-based forex costs. Check the contracting entity and currency conversion.

What is the minimum deposit for HFM's Zero account?

HFM's Zero account has no minimum opening deposit. Trading still involves financial risk, and commissions apply to eligible forex trades. Check the account currency, margin requirements, and available funding methods before deciding how much capital to place in your account.

Is HFM regulated in South Africa?

HF Markets SA holds FSCA FSP number 46632 and provides intermediary services. Mauritius regulated HF Markets Ltd is identified as the product supplier. Check which entity appears on your agreement, because the address alone does not establish the CFD issuer.

2. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill is particularly relevant for Johannesburg traders who prefer rand-denominated accounts and a choice between spread-inclusive and commission-based pricing.

is particularly relevant for Johannesburg traders who prefer rand-denominated accounts and a choice between spread-inclusive and commission-based pricing. Tickmill South Africa (Pty) Ltd holds FSCA FSP number 49464. Tickmill has a registered office on the 3rd floor at 34 Whiteley Road, Melrose Arch, Johannesburg. There is also an alternative regulatory address at Office 11, 140 West Street, Sandton.

Tickmill's Classic account offers spreads from 1.6 pips without separate commission. The Raw account features spreads from zero pips, plus $3 per standard lot per side on forex.

Both have a starting deposit of $100 or the equivalent amount in the chosen account currency, and both support MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Eligible South African clients can select ZAR for the account and wallet. Bank transfers accept rand, while card and electronic methods have separate currency options.

Tickmill also offers a TradingView Raw account, with a commission of $3.50 per standard lot per side and USD as the base currency.

Its currency options therefore differ from those on the MetaTrader Raw account. If you prefer to hold your account balance in rand, choose an eligible Classic or MetaTrader Raw account.

Features

Feature Details Broker Tickmill South African Company Tickmill South Africa (Pty) Ltd FSCA FSP Number 49464 Johannesburg Office 3rd Floor, 34 Whiteley Road, Melrose Arch Alternative Regulatory Address Office 11, 140 West Street, Sandton Minimum Deposit $100 or equivalent Classic Account Spreads From 1.6 pips Classic Account Commission No separate commission Raw Account Spreads From 0.0 pips Raw Account Commission $3 per standard lot per side TradingView Raw Commission $3.50 per standard lot per side ZAR Account Currency Available on eligible Classic and MetaTrader Raw accounts ZAR Wallet Available Trading Platforms MT4, MT5 and TradingView Raw option Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons ZAR base currency available $100 equivalent opening amount Commission-free Classic account Classic spreads begin at 1.6 pips Raw account has stated commission Raw commission charged each side MT4 and MT5 supported International transfers can take days

Our View

Tickmill is suitable for traders who prefer rand-denominated balances and a choice between spread-inclusive and commission-based costs.

Does Tickmill offer ZAR trading accounts?

Yes. Eligible South African clients can select a ZAR balance for Classic or MetaTrader Raw accounts, alongside a ZAR wallet. The TradingView Raw option has USD as its base currency, so account selection matters when you want rand-denominated balances.

What is the minimum deposit at Tickmill?

Tickmill lists a starting deposit of $100 or the equivalent for Classic and Raw trading accounts. Classic spreads start at 1.6 pips without separate commission, while Raw spreads start at zero with a $3 commission per standard lot per side.

3. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade offers Johannesburg traders several platforms and a demo account that can be used to learn the trading environment before risking live capital.

offers Johannesburg traders several platforms and a demo account that can be used to learn the trading environment before risking live capital. Ava Capital Markets (Pty) Ltd holds FSCA FSP number 45984 and has an office at 155 West Street, Sandton. The international group's headquarters is in Dublin. Your account agreement identifies the legal firm responsible for your trading relationship.

AvaTrade offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, and its mobile app. A demo account allows you to learn the order controls without risking live capital. Selected USD accounts have a $100 opening minimum.

The instrument you choose determines the spread charged by AvaTrade. There may also be overnight financing costs if you leave a position open beyond the trading day.

Account activity also affects costs. After three consecutive months without account activity, a USD account can incur a $50 inactivity fee, where permitted. Leaving your trading account inactive for a full year could cost you $100 in annual administration fees.

Features

Feature Details Broker AvaTrade South African Company Ava Capital Markets (Pty) Ltd FSCA FSP Number 45984 Johannesburg Address 155 West Street, Sandton International Headquarters Dublin Selected USD Account Minimum $100 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, WebTrader and AvaTrade mobile app Demo Account Available Trading Spreads Vary by instrument Overnight Financing May apply Inactivity Fee $50 after three consecutive inactive months, where applicable Annual Administration Fee $100 after a full year of inactivity, where applicable Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Johannesburg office and FSCA registration Three-month inactivity fee can apply MT4, MT5, and WebTrader Annual administration fee can apply Free demo account available Bank transfers can take longer Dedicated mobile app Trading spreads vary by instrument

Our View

AvaTrade is suitable for traders who want a demo account and several platform options. The inactivity charges are important if you trade infrequently.

Which trading platforms does AvaTrade offer?

AvaTrade offers MT4, MT5, WebTrader, a mobile app, and a demo account. These options let traders compare order controls before risking live funds. Actual platform access and trading conditions depend on the account and the legal company providing the service.

Does AvaTrade charge an inactivity fee?

Yes. Under the stated USD account conditions, three consecutive inactive months can trigger a $50 inactivity charge where permitted. An annual administration fee of $100 can also apply after a full year. Check the current terms if you trade infrequently.

4. FXCM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

FXCM is suitable for traders who prefer Trading Station or MetaTrader 4 and understand the international account arrangements that may apply to South African clients.

is suitable for traders who prefer Trading Station or MetaTrader 4 and understand the international account arrangements that may apply to South African clients. FXCM's South African office is at 61 Katherine Street, Sandton. Stratos South Africa (Pty) Ltd holds FSCA FSP number 46534 and acts as an intermediary for Stratos Markets Limited, the CFD issuer. The two companies have distinct contractual responsibilities.

You do not need a large initial deposit to open an FXCM account, with the starting amount set at $50. There are two platform options: Trading Station and MetaTrader 4.

Trading Station provides charts, technical analysis indicators, and tools for managing orders.

Trading EUR/USD is not necessarily priced the same as trading gold, oil, or a share CFD. Your account type can also affect the fees, while overnight positions may attract financing charges. The broker's rate card and account agreement explain how these costs are calculated.

Depositing money into an international trading account may involve a few extra banking requirements. Depending on the broker, you can pay by card, electronic transfer, or another supported payment service.

South African exchange control rules may apply, along with bank verification and currency conversion charges.

Features

Feature Details Broker FXCM South African Company Stratos South Africa (Pty) Ltd FSCA FSP Number 46534 Regulatory Role Intermediary CFD Issuer Stratos Markets Limited Johannesburg Address 61 Katherine Street, Sandton Minimum Deposit $50 Trading Platforms Trading Station and MetaTrader 4 Trading Tools Charts, technical indicators and order management Funding Methods Cards, electronic transfers and other supported services Trading Costs Depend on instrument and account Overnight Financing May apply Currency Conversion Possible for international transfers Open an Account

Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons $50 advertised opening deposit CFD issuer is offshore FSCA-authorised Johannesburg intermediary Foreign transfer procedures can apply Trading Station and MT4 options Currency conversion charges can arise Cards and bank wires offered Protections depend on contracting entity

Our View

FXCM is suitable for traders who prefer Trading Station or MT4 and understand the international account arrangement. Review the issuing company and payment terms.

What is the minimum deposit at FXCM?

FXCM advertises a $50 opening deposit for the account described here. Trading Station and MT4 are available. Traders should still consider margin requirements, transaction charges, and currency conversion because the entry amount does not determine the funds needed for trading.

Is FXCM regulated in South Africa?

Stratos South Africa holds FSCA FSP number 46534 and acts as an intermediary. Stratos Markets Limited is the CFD issuer under the arrangement described. Review the agreement to establish the issuer, governing terms, and applicable protections before funding your account.

5. CMTrading

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

CMTrading is relevant for Johannesburg traders who want local electronic payment methods and access to MetaTrader 5.

is relevant for Johannesburg traders who want local electronic payment methods and access to MetaTrader 5. CMTrading has an office at Sandton City Office Towers, 158 5th Street. GCMT South Africa (Pty) Ltd is a juristic representative and agent of Blackstone Marketing (Pty) Ltd, which holds FSCA FSP number 38782. The licence belongs to Blackstone Marketing.

CMTrading's Basic live account has a $250 entry amount, while the minimum deposit transaction is $20.

Platform options include MetaTrader 5, CMTrading WebTrader, and the mobile app. MetaTrader 4 ended on 4 April 2026, with existing MT4 accounts transferred to MT5.

You can fund your trading account through EFT or Ozow if you are based in South Africa. Card deposits and other methods are available where supported.

When withdrawing, the finance team generally processes requests within three business days, although the money may take longer to appear in your bank account.

Your broker may charge you when you withdraw funds, even if deposits are free. You could also lose a portion of your deposit to conversion fees if your account uses a different currency.

Features

Feature Details Broker CMTrading South African Representative GCMT South Africa (Pty) Ltd Principal FSP Blackstone Marketing (Pty) Ltd FSCA FSP Number 38782, held by Blackstone Marketing Johannesburg Address Sandton City Office Towers, 158 5th Street Basic Account Entry $250 Minimum Deposit Transaction $20 Trading Platforms MT5, CMTrading WebTrader and mobile app MT4 Status Discontinued on 4 April 2026 Local Deposit Methods EFT and Ozow Additional Deposits Cards and other supported options Withdrawal Processing Generally within three business days Withdrawal Charges May apply Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Johannesburg office in Sandton Licence held by representative's principal Local EFT and Ozow options Basic account entry is $250 MT5, WebTrader, and mobile app MT4 has been discontinued Multiple deposit channels Withdrawal fees can apply

Our View

CMTrading is suitable for traders who prefer local electronic payment channels and MT5. Traders should examine the representative arrangement and applicable withdrawal charges.

What is the minimum deposit at CMTrading?

CMTrading's Basic live account lists a $250 entry amount, although its minimum deposit transaction is $20. These figures refer to different requirements. Check your selected account tier, supported funding method, and total trading costs before sending funds from South Africa.

Does CMTrading still support MetaTrader 4?

CMTrading ended MetaTrader 4 support on 4 April 2026, transferring existing MT4 accounts to MT5. Its other platforms include WebTrader and a mobile app. Confirm available software and any changes to trading conditions before opening a new trading account today.

How FSCA regulation affects Johannesburg forex accounts

You do not have different financial market conduct regulations simply because you live in Cape Town rather than Johannesburg. The FSCA is responsible for oversight throughout South Africa, with the same national rules applying in every province.

Your protection depends on the firm responsible for the financial service and the terms of your account.

An FSP authorisation permits specified financial services under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act. A company can provide intermediary services without becoming the issuer of the forex contract.

An over-the-counter derivative provider, or ODP, has separate authorisation obligations for relevant derivative activities.

HFM and FXCM both have South African intermediary companies with offshore product suppliers. CMTrading has a South African juristic representative connected to a principal FSP.

A complaint about your trading account may need to go to a company outside South Africa, depending on your agreement. The same agreement determines which country's laws apply to a contractual dispute.

An FSP number is easy enough to verify through the FSCA's official website. What you need to establish is whether the licence belongs to the company you are signing up with, particularly if another company within the broker's group issues the CFDs.

The South African office address is helpful for correspondence, but the contract determines who owes you the relevant service.

How to choose your forex broker in Johannesburg

There is no reason to pay for account features you will never use or commit more money than you can afford. These four considerations can help you narrow down your options:

Check the company behind the account: A broker's FSCA registration should correspond with the services offered to you. Also establish which company issues the products you trade and whose name appears on the agreement. Look beyond the quoted spread: A low spread might seem attractive until you factor in commission, overnight charges, or fees for an unused account. The account currency also deserves attention if you deposit in rand. See what happens when you withdraw: Find out whether your bank accepts the payment method, how much a transfer could cost and whether withdrawals go back through the original payment channel. Read the trading conditions: With leverage, even small price changes can result in large losses. Know your broker's stop-out level, check for negative balance protection and test the platform before depositing.

How much you deposit is only part of the decision. The number of trades you place, the amount you risk on each position and the money you have available if trades go against you are equally important when choosing an account.

Which Johannesburg-based broker offers a rand-denominated forex account?

Tickmill is the most direct choice among these five if you want the balance of your Classic or Raw account displayed in rand. ZAR is an available base currency for eligible South African clients, and a ZAR wallet gives you another option for deposits and transfers between accounts.

HFM's Zero account is denominated in USD or EUR. AvaTrade's base currency options depend on the account and country of residence.

CMTrading supports South African EFT and Ozow payments, but you should confirm the account denomination. FXCM's international account terms introduce a separate foreign-transfer arrangement.

Consider an illustrative R10,000 transfer into a USD account. At an assumed exchange rate of R18.50 per dollar, the amount is approximately $540.54 before charges. A hypothetical 1% conversion fee is another R100. Neither figure is a current quote from one of the brokers.

Transaction Detail Illustrative Amount Explanation Initial Deposit R10,000 Amount transferred from a South African bank Assumed Exchange Rate R18.50 per USD Illustrative rate, not a live quotation USD Equivalent Approximately $540.54 Before transaction or conversion charges Hypothetical Conversion Fee 1% Illustrative percentage charge Conversion Fee in Rand R100 1% of the R10,000 deposit

If you deposit in rand and withdraw in rand, having a ZAR trading account makes it easier to see exactly how much money you have made or lost. With a USD account, the exchange rate also comes into play, particularly when converting your balance back to rand.

Conclusion

The 5 Best Regulated Forex Brokers in Johannesburg (2026) offer different account structures, trading platforms and funding arrangements for South African traders.

Tickmill offers an attractive combination if you want a ZAR-denominated account and the choice of Classic or Raw pricing. HFM has flexible Zero account entry, and AvaTrade offers a demo account and multiple platforms.

FXCM is suitable for those who prefer Trading Station and understand its international account arrangement. CMTrading is an option if South African EFT payments and MT5 are priorities.

Your final choice should follow the actual contract, total costs, and payment options for your preferred account. Compare current terms and visit the relevant SA Shares broker review before opening a live account.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do forex brokers in Johannesburg have separate local licences?

No. The FSCA supervises authorised financial services nationally, rather than issuing separate Johannesburg municipal forex licences. Check the FSP number and permitted activities of the actual registered South African entity, then identify the firm issuing your forex or CFD contract.

Which Johannesburg forex broker offers a ZAR account?

Tickmill offers ZAR account balances for eligible Classic and MetaTrader Raw customers, as well as a ZAR wallet. Other brokers may support rand payments without providing a rand-denominated trading balance. Check the account currency before registering or depositing money.

Which Johannesburg forex broker has the lowest opening deposit?

HFM's Zero account advertises no opening minimum. FXCM lists $50, Tickmill and AvaTrade have $100 options, and CMTrading's Basic account starts at $250. Actual trading capital requirements and needs depend on position size, leverage, margin, and your ability to absorb losses.

Can I visit a forex broker's Johannesburg office?

The brokers have documented Johannesburg connections, but an address does not guarantee a walk-in service. HFM documents also show differing locations. Contact the company first to confirm reception arrangements, appointment availability, document delivery options, and the correct office address.

Can I withdraw forex profits into my South African bank account?

Eligible broker accounts may allow withdrawals to South African bank accounts, subject to verification and payment rules. Original funding routes, offshore transfer requirements, bank processing, and currency conversion can affect the result. Confirm costs and expected arrival before requesting payment.

Can I lose more than the amount deposited with a forex broker?

It may be possible, depending on the CFD issuer, contract terms, leverage, and negative balance protection. FXCM's international risk information notes this possibility under relevant arrangements. Read your agreement, margin requirements, and stop-out rules before committing funds to trading.

Which regulated Johannesburg forex brokers offer MetaTrader platforms?

HFM offers MT4 and MT5, Tickmill supports both platforms, and AvaTrade provides MT4, MT5, and other options. CMTrading moved from MT4 to MT5 in April 2026. FXCM offers Trading Station and MT4 under the South African arrangements described here and internationally.

Do Johannesburg forex brokers charge trading fees?

Spreads are only one part of trading costs. Depending on your broker and account, commissions, overnight financing, inactive account charges, withdrawals, and foreign exchange conversion may also apply. Compare realistic transactions rather than choosing solely by the advertised minimum spread.

Does FSCA regulation guarantee forex trading safety?

No. Registration authorises specified financial services; it does not ensure trading profits or eliminate losses. A local intermediary may work with an offshore CFD issuer. Confirm each company's role and assess leverage risk before entering a trade or funding an account.

How do I choose the best regulated forex broker in Johannesburg?

Compare the legal CFD issuer, FSCA details, trading platform, account currency, and total costs first. Then review funding and withdrawal methods, relevant risk protection, and account restrictions. A locally registered office can help with communication, but the contract remains your starting reference.

Affiliate Disclosure

SA Shares may receive compensation from qualifying referrals. Any commercial arrangement linked to a broker should be disclosed with the relevant link.

Risk Warning

Forex and CFD products are leveraged and can cause substantial financial losses. Available protections depend on the provider and the account terms. Never commit capital you cannot afford to lose.