Propexito is a proprietary trading evaluation firm rather than a conventional forex broker. It is operated by Basilisko Limited, a Cyprus-registered company, and offers traders the chance to qualify for simulated funded accounts by completing paid evaluation challenges.

The distinction matters. Propexito's own terms state that both evaluation accounts and funded accounts use virtual funds. Traders are therefore not depositing capital into a brokerage account or directly managing company cash. Instead, they pay a challenge fee, trade within a simulated environment and may earn performance-based rewards if they meet the firm's rules.

Quick Verdict Propexito may suit disciplined traders who understand prop-firm rules and are comfortable trading simulated accounts for performance rewards. The challenge pricing is relatively accessible, the firm offers both one-phase and two-phase evaluation routes and the published rules are fairly detailed. Best suited to: Experienced traders who can work within strict drawdown, lot-size, news-trading and behaviour rules. Not suited to: Beginners who expect a normal brokerage account, traders who rely on copy trading or aggressive news strategies, or anyone who assumes a "funded" account contains real capital deposited in their name.

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Is Propexito Regulated and Safe for South African Traders?

Propexito is not a regulated forex broker, and it should not be assessed as one. The service operates as a proprietary trading evaluation business. Its users purchase access to simulated trading challenges rather than deposit money into retail forex or CFD brokerage accounts.

The website identifies Basilisko Limited as the company behind Propexito. Its terms list company registration number HE 466638 and a registered office in Nicosia, Cyprus.

That company registration establishes a legal entity, but it should not be confused with an FSCA forex-broker licence, CySEC investment-firm licence or another retail financial-services authorisation.

For South African traders, the practical point is simple: Propexito is not an FSCA-regulated broker, and participants should not assume they receive the same client-money, product-intervention or complaint protections that apply when dealing with an authorised South African financial-services provider.

Safety Factor Propexito Position Why It Matters Business Type Proprietary trading evaluation firm It is not a conventional retail broker account. Legal Company Basilisko Limited Provides identifiable corporate ownership. Company Registration HE 466638, Cyprus Company registration is not the same as investment-firm regulation. FSCA Regulation No FSCA broker authorisation identified South African users should not expect normal FSCA broker protections. Trading Funds Virtual / simulated The "funded account" is not described by Propexito as a live cash brokerage account. Challenge Fees Paid evaluation-service fees Fees are not treated as trading deposits and are generally non-refundable.

Propexito Trust Score

We rate Propexito as a medium-risk proprietary trading service rather than a conventional regulated broker. Its strongest points are identifiable company ownership, published terms, a relatively detailed responsible-trading policy and clear disclosure that both challenge and funded accounts are simulated.

The weaker points are the absence of financial-services regulation, broad discretion in the firm's trading-behaviour rules, non-refundable evaluation fees and a very small public review sample. Traders also need to understand that a technically profitable account can still lose eligibility for rewards if the firm's risk or prohibited-strategy rules are breached.

Trust Factor Assessment Legal Entity Transparency Good Financial Regulation Limited / Not a regulated broker Challenge Rule Transparency Moderate to Good Funded-Account Transparency Good disclosure that funds are virtual Public Review Evidence Limited Rule Flexibility Restrictive

Main Trust Considerations

Basilisko Limited is publicly identified as the company behind Propexito.

Propexito clearly states that challenge and funded accounts use virtual funds.

The service is not equivalent to an FSCA-regulated forex or CFD broker.

Evaluation fees are generally non-refundable once access is supplied.

The firm can restrict or terminate accounts for prohibited or "toxic" trading behaviour.

Performance rewards can be withheld while risk and compliance reviews are completed.

The public customer-review sample remains small.

Propexito Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Choice of one-phase and two-phase evaluation routes Not an FSCA-regulated broker Challenge entry from relatively low fees Challenge fees are generally non-refundable Virtual accounts avoid depositing a large personal trading balance Funded accounts are simulated rather than live personal capital accounts Higher leverage available on selected challenges Strict risk, lot-size and trading-behaviour rules Weekend holding is permitted News-trading restrictions can invalidate profits Published responsible-trading policy Copy trading and many third-party EAs are prohibited

Propexito Overview

Propexito is a proprietary trading evaluation firm operated by Basilisko Limited in Cyprus. Instead of opening a conventional broker account and depositing trading capital, participants buy access to a simulated evaluation.

The objective is to meet a defined profit target while staying within loss, exposure and trading-behaviour rules. Traders who successfully complete the required evaluation can progress to what Propexito calls a funded account.

There is an important detail behind that wording. Propexito explicitly states that the funds in both challenge and funded accounts are virtual. Traders may qualify for performance-based rewards, but they are not receiving a personal cash trading balance in the same way they would fund a conventional broker account.

How Does Propexito Work?

The process starts with the purchase of a challenge. The trader receives a simulated account with a nominal account size, such as USD 5,000, USD 25,000 or a larger amount depending on the programme selected.

The trader then has to reach the applicable profit objective without exceeding daily or overall loss limits and without breaking Propexito's Responsible Trading Policy. Successful traders move through the required stages and can become eligible for performance rewards.

What Makes Propexito Different from a Forex Broker?

A broker gives clients access to financial markets using money deposited into a trading account. Propexito sells an evaluation service built around simulated accounts. The trader pays a challenge fee rather than depositing the headline account balance.

That means the biggest risks are slightly different. A Propexito user still faces trading-performance risk, but there is also the risk of losing the challenge fee or having a reward denied because a trading rule was breached.

Propexito Features Offered

Feature Propexito Offering Business Model Proprietary trading evaluation Challenge Routes Classic and Speedy Evaluation Structure One-phase and two-phase options; website also references additional programme structures Funded Capital Virtual / simulated funds Classic Leverage Up to 1:200 historically published Speedy Leverage Up to 1:50 historically published Weekend Holding Permitted Copy Trading Prohibited News Trading Restricted around high-impact events Third-Party Expert Advisors Generally prohibited except trade or risk-management tools 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Propexito Customer Reviews

There is not enough independent review volume to treat Propexito's public rating as strong evidence of long-term reliability. The current Trustpilot profile we reviewed showed a small sample of reviews and a mixed overall score.

Positive feedback has mentioned customer service and the prop-firm concept. Negative feedback has included concerns about communication and platform access during migration periods.

A handful of reviews cannot establish whether the average trader will be paid successfully. For a prop firm, the more useful due-diligence approach is to read the complete trading rules, understand exactly what can invalidate an account and begin with a challenge fee you can comfortably lose.

Review Area Current Assessment Public Review Volume Very limited Rule Transparency Reasonably detailed but complex Customer Support Feedback Mixed Payout Evidence Not independently tested by SA Shares Overall Confidence Moderate

Propexito Safety and Security

The most important safety feature is transparency about what Propexito actually sells. Its terms make clear that users purchase access to an evaluation service and that all challenge and funded-account balances are virtual.

The company also publishes privacy, cookie and terms documents and requires users to follow identity, risk-management and responsible-trading requirements.

Those measures are useful operational controls, but they are not the same as prudential broker regulation. Statements that Propexito follows "strict regulatory requirements" should therefore be qualified. A Cyprus company may have legal and data-protection obligations without being a regulated investment firm.

How Does Propexito Protect Personal Data?

Propexito's privacy policy is published under Basilisko Limited and describes the processing of customer information, legal obligations, contractual requirements and the use of third-party service providers.

As with any online financial or trading-related platform, users should enable available security features, use a unique password and avoid sharing platform credentials with signal providers or account-management services.

Does Propexito Hold Client Trading Deposits?

Not in the conventional broker sense described by its service model. Traders pay registration or challenge fees for evaluation access. Propexito states that its challenge and funded balances are virtual.

This means comparisons with segregated client money at a regulated broker are not especially useful. The participant's primary monetary exposure is normally the challenge fee and any expected performance reward rather than the nominal value displayed on the simulated account.

Propexito at a Glance

Category Details Company Propexito Operator Basilisko Limited Company Registration HE 466638 Registered Country Cyprus Business Type Proprietary trading evaluation firm Broker Regulation Not a regulated retail broker FSCA Regulated No broker authorisation identified Account Funds Virtual Main Challenges Classic and Speedy Classic Structure Two-stage evaluation commonly promoted Speedy Structure One-stage evaluation commonly promoted Published Profit Split 80% on current challenge pages; other Propexito material has referenced up to 90% Weekend Holding Allowed Copy Trading Prohibited 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Propexito Account Types and Evaluation Challenges

Propexito's products are better described as evaluation programmes than account types. The two best-established options are the Classic Challenge and Speedy Challenge.

Both use simulated funds. Traders must achieve the required profit objective and remain inside Propexito's loss limits and responsible-trading rules before progressing.

Classic Challenge

The Classic Challenge is the more traditional multi-step evaluation. Propexito's published Classic page has shown an initial profit target of 10%, followed by a second-stage target of 5%, with an advertised performance payout of 80%.

Historically, Classic has also offered higher leverage than Speedy, reaching up to 1:200 on forex. Higher leverage does not make the evaluation easier if position sizes are poorly controlled because daily and overall drawdown rules still apply.

Classic Feature Published Position Evaluation Style Multi-phase / two-step Phase 1 Profit Target 10% Phase 2 Profit Target 5% Profit Split 80% currently shown on challenge page Forex Leverage Historically up to 1:200 Trading Capital Virtual 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Speedy Challenge

The Speedy Challenge is designed as a shorter one-phase evaluation. The published page has shown a 10% profit objective and an 80% performance payout.

Speedy may look simpler because there is one evaluation phase, but that does not automatically make it easier. Historically published leverage is lower, and traders still have to comply with daily-loss, overall-loss and responsible-trading rules.

Speedy Feature Published Position Evaluation Style One-phase Profit Target 10% Profit Split 80% currently shown on challenge page Forex Leverage Historically up to 1:50 Trading Capital Virtual 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Which Propexito Challenge Is Better?

Classic is the more natural fit for traders who prefer to prove consistency over multiple stages and want access to higher leverage. Speedy suits traders who would rather meet one profit objective and avoid a second evaluation phase.

The right choice should be based on your normal trading style. Picking Speedy simply because it sounds quicker can backfire if its lower leverage or tighter rule structure forces you away from the strategy you normally use.

Propexito Trading Rules

The trading rules deserve more attention than the headline profit split. Propexito's terms include several conditions that can affect whether profits count and whether a trader remains eligible for a performance reward.

Rule What Propexito Says Inactivity Accounts cannot remain inactive for more than 30 calendar days. Very Short Trades Profit from trades closed within one minute may not count. Weekend Holding Permitted. High-Impact News Restrictions apply around high-impact news and speeches. Copy Trading Prohibited. Third-Party EAs Only trade or risk-management EAs are generally permitted. Arbitrage Latency, hedge and similar arbitrage methods are prohibited. Largest Losing Trade Should not exceed 3% of account size under the Responsible Trading Policy.

Why the 3% Rule Matters

Propexito's Responsible Trading Policy says a trader's largest losing trade should not exceed 3% of the account size. Splitting one trade idea across several positions does not necessarily avoid the rule because positions can be treated as a single trade idea.

This is important for traders who normally use high-conviction positions. A strategy can be profitable overall and still fall outside the firm's definition of responsible trading.

Can Propexito Review a Trader Before Paying?

Yes. Its terms allow the company to conduct risk and compliance assessments and request interviews about trading strategy and behaviour. Performance remuneration may be held while such an assessment is completed.

This is one reason traders should keep a clear record of their strategy and avoid trading patterns that could look like copying, arbitrage or account sharing.

How to Open a Propexito Account - Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit Propexito

Open the official Propexito website and choose the option to start a funded-trader evaluation.

Step 2: Register Your Account

Complete the registration form using accurate personal details. Use an email address that you control because challenge credentials, verification messages and support communication may be sent there.

Step 3: Select a Challenge

Choose between the available evaluation routes and account sizes. Read the rules before paying rather than choosing solely on the nominal funded-account size.

Step 4: Pay the Evaluation Fee

Complete the challenge purchase using the payment options available in your region. Propexito's terms state that registration fees provide access to the platform and evaluation services and are generally non-refundable once the service is delivered.

Step 5: Start the Evaluation

Use the supplied credentials to access your simulated account. Track daily loss, total loss, trade size and restricted trading windows from the first trade.

Step 6: Complete the Required Stage

Meet the profit target without violating the challenge rules. Classic traders may have a second stage to complete, while Speedy is structured as the faster one-phase route.

Step 7: Complete Verification

Provide any identity or compliance information required before becoming eligible for rewards or continued account access.

Propexito Fees, Spreads and Commissions

Propexito's main upfront cost is the challenge registration fee. This is not a broker deposit. It buys access to a simulated evaluation account and the related service.

The Classic Challenge page has advertised entry pricing as low as around USD 49 for a USD 5,000 nominal account. Promotional pricing can change, so traders should check the live checkout rather than relying on an older fixed fee table.

Cost How It Works Challenge Fee One-time fee based on challenge type and nominal account size. Refundability Terms state registration fees are generally non-refundable once the service is delivered. Spread Depends on instrument and simulated trading environment. Commission Instrument and account conditions can apply. Performance Split Current challenge pages display 80%; other company material has referenced up to 90%.

Is the Propexito Challenge Fee a Deposit?

No. It should not be described as a trading deposit. The fee pays for access to the evaluation platform and challenge service.

This is why a USD 100,000 Propexito account does not mean the trader has deposited USD 100,000 or that Propexito has placed USD 100,000 of cash into a personal brokerage account.

Does Propexito Offer a 90% Profit Split?

Some Propexito promotional material has referred to profit sharing of up to 90%, while the current Classic and Speedy challenge pages we reviewed display an 80% payout figure. That inconsistency is worth noting.

Use the percentage shown in the terms attached to the specific programme you purchase rather than assuming the maximum advertised split applies automatically.

Propexito Trading Platforms

The older SA Shares platform section is inconsistent and should not claim direct MT4, MT5, Interactive Brokers and Match-Trader integration without qualification. Propexito's own current website and FAQ should be used as the authority for the platform supplied with each challenge.

The trading environment is used for simulated proprietary trading rather than a personal brokerage account. Platform availability can also change when prop firms replace liquidity or technology providers.

Platform Area Assessment Trading Environment Simulated proprietary trading Charting Depends on current supplied platform Account Monitoring Dashboard tracks challenge progress and rule compliance Automated Trading Restricted; third-party EAs generally limited to trade/risk management Copy Trading Prohibited

Which Platform Should Propexito Traders Use?

Use the platform currently assigned to your challenge rather than choosing Propexito specifically because an older review claims support for MT4 or MT5. Prop-firm technology arrangements can change faster than conventional broker platforms.

The more important consideration is whether the supplied platform supports your normal workflow without forcing you to break Propexito's trading rules.

Propexito Payments and Payouts

It is more accurate to describe Propexito's payment system as challenge purchases and performance payouts rather than deposits and withdrawals. Traders are not funding a live brokerage balance.

The initial payment buys access to an evaluation. After qualifying, traders may become eligible for performance rewards according to the current payout schedule and responsible-trading rules.

Payment Type Purpose Challenge Purchase Pays for access to an evaluation account. Trading Deposit Not applicable in the conventional broker sense. Funded Account Balance Virtual / simulated. Trader Payout Performance-based remuneration subject to rules and review.

How Do Propexito Payouts Work?

Propexito's current Responsible Trading Policy references regular reward cycles, while older information has also described biweekly payouts. Because payout schedules can change, the exact timetable should be checked in the current funded-account agreement.

More importantly, a payout is conditional on compliance. Propexito reserves the right to conduct risk assessments and withhold remuneration while those checks are completed.

Can a Propexito Payout Be Denied?

The terms give Propexito the ability to decline remuneration where prohibited trading behaviour or rule breaches are identified. That can include copy trading, arbitrage, prohibited Expert Advisors, excessive risk or other patterns the firm classifies as toxic trading.

Traders should therefore read the Responsible Trading Policy before starting, not after reaching a payout.

Propexito Leverage

Propexito has historically published leverage of up to 1:200 on Classic and around 1:50 on Speedy. Actual leverage can depend on the instrument, challenge structure and current programme terms.

Challenge Historically Published Forex Leverage Practical Consideration Classic Up to 1:200 Higher buying power but drawdown rules remain strict. Speedy Up to 1:50 Lower leverage can require more selective position sizing.

Maximum leverage should never be treated as a target. In a prop evaluation, the daily and overall loss rules normally matter more than the theoretical buying power of the account.

Propexito vs FTMO - Comparison Table

Feature Propexito FTMO Business Type Prop trading evaluation firm Prop trading evaluation firm Trading Funds Simulated Simulated evaluation/funded model Main Evaluation Routes Classic and Speedy FTMO Challenge and Verification structure, depending on current programme Profit Split Current pages show 80%; marketing has referenced up to 90% Depends on current FTMO reward structure Public Track Record Relatively new and limited Longer operating history Rule Complexity High Structured and programme dependent Best For Traders comfortable with detailed behavioural rules Traders prioritising a longer-established prop-firm track record 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

FTMO has a substantially longer public operating history, while Propexito competes more aggressively on challenge structure and entry pricing. Traders should compare the actual rulebook rather than just account size and profit split.

Propexito Research and Trading Tools

Propexito's most useful tools are connected to the evaluation process itself: account monitoring, rule tracking, performance analytics and the trading platform provided for the challenge.

The website also promotes education, community support and trader-development resources. We would not position Propexito as a major independent market-research provider, however. Its core product is the prop evaluation.

Challenge-performance dashboard.

Trading statistics and account monitoring.

Risk and drawdown tracking.

Trading platform charting and market data.

Educational and community content.

Support for evaluation and account-rule questions.

Propexito Awards

No meaningful current independent trading-industry award was verified for Propexito during this update. The previous page incorrectly used affiliate rewards as though they were company awards and even contained an unfinished placeholder email address.

Affiliate commissions, referral incentives and partner bonuses are marketing arrangements. They should not be described as awards demonstrating the safety or quality of the prop firm.

Propexito Customer Support

Propexito provides customer-support access through its website and publishes the email address support@propexito.com. Its account-opening FAQ also displays the telephone number +44 7782623313.

Support is particularly important with a prop firm because small differences in how a rule is interpreted can determine whether a trade, account or payout remains eligible. Where a rule is unclear, ask for clarification in writing before placing the trade rather than relying on an assumption.

Is Propexito Suitable for South African Traders?

South Africans can consider Propexito as a proprietary trading evaluation service, but it should not be confused with an FSCA-regulated broker.

The model can be appealing because a trader pays a relatively small evaluation fee rather than funding the full nominal account size. For someone with a proven strategy, that can be an interesting way to pursue performance rewards without putting a large personal trading balance at risk.

There are trade-offs. Challenge fees can be lost, rewards are conditional on compliance and South African users do not get the normal regulatory framework associated with an FSCA-authorised broker account.

South African Consideration Propexito Position FSCA-Regulated Broker No Personal Trading Deposit Required No conventional broker deposit; challenge fee applies Funded Capital Virtual Performance Rewards Available subject to programme rules ZAR Account Not relevant in the same way as a normal brokerage account Local Regulatory Complaint Route No normal FSCA broker relationship identified

Who Should Consider Propexito?

Propexito makes the most sense for traders who already have a repeatable strategy and can follow rules without improvising around drawdown limits, news events or trade sizes. The model rewards discipline more than aggressive risk-taking.

Who Should Avoid Propexito?

Beginners should be careful. A prop challenge can look inexpensive compared with funding a live trading account, but repeatedly failing evaluations can become costly.

Traders who use copy signals, latency strategies, high-frequency methods or large single-position risk are also poor fits because several of those practices conflict directly with Propexito's published rules.

Final Verdict Propexito is a genuine proprietary trading evaluation model, but traders need to understand what they are buying. The headline funded-account balance is virtual. You pay for access to a simulated challenge and may earn performance rewards if you pass the required stages and remain inside the firm's rules. The positives are fairly accessible challenge pricing, a choice between Classic and Speedy pathways, published terms and a clear statement that simulated funds are used. The main drawback is rule complexity. Copy trading, certain EAs, news trading, arbitrage, excessive risk and other behaviours can affect whether profits qualify. Propexito is better suited to disciplined, experienced traders than beginners. South Africans should view it as a prop evaluation service, not as a substitute for an FSCA-regulated brokerage account.

Propexito Review Methodology

This Propexito review was updated on 4 September 2026. We reviewed the Propexito website, Basilisko Limited terms and conditions, privacy information, account-opening guidance, challenge pages, Responsible Trading Policy and public customer-review profile.

The review distinguishes proprietary trading evaluation services from conventional forex brokerage. We also checked whether challenge balances represent real or virtual capital, how registration fees are treated, which trading practices are prohibited and what discretion Propexito retains when reviewing performance rewards.

We did not purchase a Propexito challenge, pass an evaluation, receive a funded account or request a payout. Any statement about payout quality is therefore based on published terms and public information rather than first-hand testing.

Risk Disclaimer

Proprietary trading challenges carry financial risk even where the trading balance itself is simulated. Participants can lose challenge fees and may lose account eligibility when drawdown or trading-behaviour rules are breached. A funded-account balance does not necessarily represent cash capital owned by the trader. Read the current terms and Responsible Trading Policy before purchasing an evaluation.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Propexito?

Propexito is a proprietary trading evaluation firm operated by Basilisko Limited in Cyprus. Traders purchase access to simulated challenges and attempt to meet profit objectives while staying within risk rules. Successful traders can progress to simulated funded accounts and may receive performance-based rewards according to the firm's current terms.

Is Propexito a forex broker?

No. Propexito should not be treated as a conventional retail forex broker. It sells access to proprietary trading evaluations using simulated accounts. Traders pay a challenge fee instead of depositing the nominal account balance into a brokerage account, and Propexito states that both evaluation and funded-account balances are virtual.

Is Propexito regulated?

Propexito is operated by Cyprus-registered Basilisko Limited, but we did not identify it as an FSCA-regulated South African forex broker or a conventional regulated investment firm. Company registration and data-protection obligations should not be confused with retail brokerage regulation or statutory investor-protection arrangements.

Does Propexito use real money in funded accounts?

Propexito's own terms say that all challenge and funded accounts use virtual funds. The account balance therefore represents a simulated allocation rather than cash deposited into a personal brokerage account. Successful traders can earn performance-based remuneration when they follow the programme rules and satisfy the payout requirements.

What is the difference between Classic and Speedy?

Classic is Propexito's more traditional multi-phase evaluation and has historically offered leverage up to 1:200. Speedy is designed as a faster one-phase route and has historically used leverage up to 1:50. Both require traders to meet profit objectives without breaching loss limits or responsible-trading rules.

Are Propexito challenge fees refundable?

Propexito's current terms state that registration fees are paid for access to its platform, models and services and are generally non-refundable once the service has been supplied. Traders should therefore treat the evaluation fee as money that can be lost if the challenge is failed or the account is terminated.

What profit split does Propexito offer?

Current Classic and Speedy challenge pages we reviewed display an 80% payout figure. Other Propexito marketing has referred to profit splits of up to 90%. Traders should check the exact programme terms attached to their purchase because the maximum advertised percentage may not apply automatically to every account.

Can I hold Propexito trades over the weekend?

Yes. Propexito's published FAQ says overnight and weekend positions are permitted. However, separate restrictions apply around high-impact news events and speeches. Traders should review the full news-trading rule because profits from positions opened or closed inside restricted windows may be excluded.

Can Propexito reject a payout?

Yes, depending on the circumstances. Its terms allow performance remuneration to be declined where prohibited trading behaviour or rule violations are identified. The company can also conduct risk-assessment interviews and temporarily withhold remuneration while reviewing a trader's strategy, activity or compliance.

Can South Africans use Propexito?

South Africans may be able to access the service subject to Propexito's country eligibility and current terms, but it should not be confused with an FSCA-regulated broker. Users are buying access to a simulated prop-trading evaluation rather than opening a locally regulated forex or CFD trading account.

Sources Checked