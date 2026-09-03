PrimeFin is no longer operating through its former primefin.com broker website and should not be treated as an active South African forex or CFD broker in 2026. The brand was historically operated by Caps Solutions Ltd, a Labuan company that identified itself under registration number LL16622 and Labuan Financial Services Authority licence MB/20/0052. However, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority warned South Africans against PrimeFin in March 2022 and confirmed that it was not FSCA-regulated or authorised to provide CFD trading or financial services in South Africa.

There is another important change. The primefin.com domain is currently inactive as a broker website and is listed for sale. The same Caps Solutions Ltd company number and LFSA licence reference now appear on the InvestGlo website. South African traders searching for PrimeFin therefore need to distinguish between the historical PrimeFin brand, Caps Solutions Ltd and the currently marketed InvestGlo operation.

Quick Verdict PrimeFin is not a broker we recommend opening a new account with in 2026. The former PrimeFin website is no longer active, the FSCA previously warned that PrimeFin was not authorised to provide CFD trading or financial advisory and intermediary services in South Africa, and South African clients did not receive local FSCA protection through the brand. Best suited to: This page is now most useful to former PrimeFin clients or traders researching the history of Caps Solutions Ltd. Not suited to: Anyone looking for a currently active South African forex or CFD broker, FSCA-regulated trading, ZAR-focused services or a new PrimeFin account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: LFSA Start Trading Read Review

Is PrimeFin Regulated and Safe for South African Traders?

PrimeFin was not regulated or authorised by the FSCA to provide CFD trading services in South Africa. This was confirmed directly by South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority in a public warning dated 9 March 2022.

The FSCA said PrimeFin was the trading name of Caps Solutions Limited, registered in Labuan, Malaysia. The regulator specifically addressed advertising that described PrimeFin as a "Regulated South African Broker" and "FSCA Regulated". According to the FSCA, those claims were incorrect.

The FSCA stated that PrimeFin was not regulated by the authority and was not authorised to provide financial advisory and intermediary services in South Africa. It also stated that PrimeFin was not authorised to trade in CFDs in South Africa.

That does not mean Caps Solutions Ltd had no regulatory relationship anywhere. Historical PrimeFin legal documents identified the company as being regulated by the Labuan Financial Services Authority under licence MB/20/0052. The important distinction is that an LFSA licence did not make PrimeFin an FSCA-regulated South African broker.

Regulatory Question PrimeFin Position What It Means for South Africans FSCA Authorised? No PrimeFin did not hold local authorisation to provide CFD or intermediary services in South Africa. FSCA Warning? Yes, 9 March 2022 The regulator explicitly warned consumers to be cautious when dealing with PrimeFin. Labuan Entity Caps Solutions Ltd, LL16622 This was the legal company historically disclosed behind PrimeFin. LFSA Licence Reference MB/20/0052 Historical PrimeFin documents and current Caps Solutions Ltd branding use this licence reference. Current PrimeFin Website Inactive primefin.com is no longer operating as the former broker website.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is PrimeFin Still Operating in 2026?

PrimeFin does not appear to be operating through its former primefin.com website in 2026. The domain currently resolves to a domain-sales page rather than an active trading platform.

Caps Solutions Ltd has not disappeared from the public trading market, however. The InvestGlo website currently identifies itself as the trading name of Caps Solutions Ltd, using the same company registration number LL16622 and the same LFSA licence number MB/20/0052 historically disclosed by PrimeFin.

That is important context, but we would not automatically describe every PrimeFin client account as having been "migrated" to InvestGlo without account-specific evidence. Former clients should check their latest legal agreement, account correspondence and withdrawal instructions to establish which brand and legal entity currently administers their account.

PrimeFin Trust Score

PrimeFin receives a current SA Shares Trust Score of 25/100. This is materially lower than the previous rating because PrimeFin should now be assessed as an inactive historical brand rather than a normally operating broker.

The score also reflects the FSCA warning, absence of local authorisation and uncertainty for anyone attempting to open or manage a new account specifically under the PrimeFin brand. Historical legal disclosure and the identifiable Caps Solutions Ltd company structure prevent the score from falling to the lowest possible level, but they do not make PrimeFin a suitable new-account choice in 2026.

Trust Factor Assessment Reason South African Regulation Very Weak The FSCA confirmed PrimeFin was not authorised in South Africa. Corporate Disclosure Moderate Caps Solutions Ltd, LL16622 and MB/20/0052 were publicly disclosed. Brand Continuity Weak primefin.com is no longer an active broker website. Local Complaint Route Weak PrimeFin clients did not receive an FSCA-authorised broker relationship through the brand. Current New-Account Suitability Very Poor The PrimeFin website is inactive and new PrimeFin account conditions cannot be verified. Overall Trust Score 25/100 Historical broker with significant South African regulatory and current-status concerns.

Why the Score Is Limited

The FSCA warned the public against PrimeFin in March 2022.

PrimeFin was not authorised by the FSCA to offer CFD trading or financial advisory and intermediary services in South Africa.

The former primefin.com broker website is no longer active.

Current PrimeFin account terms, deposits, withdrawals and platform access cannot be verified from an active PrimeFin website.

The Caps Solutions Ltd corporate and licence details now appear under the InvestGlo brand rather than PrimeFin.

Old claims that PrimeFin was an ICF member or protected by EU MiFID rules should not be carried forward without evidence.

PrimeFin Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Historically offered more than 350 CFD instruments PrimeFin website is no longer active as a broker site Web and mobile trading were available FSCA warning issued in South Africa Three straightforward account tiers were offered No FSCA authorisation Commission-free CFD pricing was advertised Current PrimeFin fees cannot be verified Demo functionality was historically available Current PrimeFin deposits and withdrawals cannot be verified Identifiable Caps Solutions Ltd legal entity Same legal entity is now promoted under another broker brand

PrimeFin Overview

PrimeFin was an online forex and CFD trading brand operated by Caps Solutions Ltd. Its historical legal documents identified Caps Solutions Ltd as a Labuan company registered under number LL16622, with its registered address at Unit B, Lot 49, 1st Floor, Block F, Lazenda Warehouse 3, Jalan Ranca-Ranca, 87000 FT Labuan, Malaysia.

Caps Solutions UK Ltd, company number 12734767, was also named as a payment-processing company acting on behalf of Caps Solutions Ltd.

PrimeFin historically marketed access to forex, shares, indices, cryptocurrencies, commodities and metals through web and mobile trading software. It offered Silver, Gold and Platinum trading accounts and promoted more than 350 instruments.

That description is now historical. Traders searching for PrimeFin today should know that primefin.com no longer hosts the trading service. Current public pages using the Caps Solutions Ltd legal details are branded InvestGlo.

What Could You Trade with PrimeFin?

PrimeFin historically provided CFD access across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, metals and cryptocurrencies. Published marketing referred to more than 350 tradable assets.

Because PrimeFin's original trading website is no longer operational, we would not quote an exact 2026 PrimeFin instrument count. Instrument availability should only be described as historical unless a former client can verify the contract specification attached to their existing account.

What Happened to PrimeFin?

PrimeFin's original website is no longer functioning as the broker site described in older reviews. The domain is currently listed for sale. Meanwhile, InvestGlo identifies itself as the trading name of Caps Solutions Ltd and displays the same Labuan registration number and LFSA licence number that previously appeared on PrimeFin documentation.

That indicates continuity at the legal-company level, but SA Shares has not found enough primary-source evidence to state that every PrimeFin account or obligation was formally transferred to InvestGlo. Former clients should establish that directly from their contract and account correspondence.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: LFSA Start Trading Read Review

PrimeFin Features Offered

Feature Historical PrimeFin Offering 2026 Status Legal Entity Caps Solutions Ltd Company details now appear under InvestGlo Account Types Silver, Gold and Platinum Historical PrimeFin structure Markets Forex, shares, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies Historical Instruments 350+ Historical figure Trading Software WebTrader and mobile app Former PrimeFin software no longer independently verifiable Maximum Leverage Commonly published at up to 1:100 on trading accounts Historical terms only Commission Commission-free trading advertised Historical Demo Account Available No current PrimeFin registration portal 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

PrimeFin Customer Reviews

Historical customer feedback about PrimeFin was mixed, and it should be interpreted carefully now that the original broker website is inactive. Positive reviews frequently mentioned account-manager communication, the trading interface and assistance during the account-opening process.

Negative feedback was more serious. Some former customers alleged aggressive sales practices, difficulties withdrawing funds or substantial trading losses after following discussions with account representatives. These are individual reports and do not establish what happened in every account, but they matter more in light of the FSCA's formal warning about PrimeFin's lack of South African authorisation.

We would not carry an old Trustpilot star rating forward as though it were a current measure of the broker. Ratings change, historical reviews can refer to a service that no longer exists in the same form, and a customer-review score cannot establish regulatory status.

Review Theme Historical Feedback How to Read It Account Managers Some clients praised frequent personal assistance Personal service does not establish regulatory protection or investment suitability Platform Generally described as accessible Platform usability is separate from broker safety Withdrawals Mixed reports, including complaints Former clients should rely on contractual records rather than review-site averages South African Regulation Some historical marketing created confusion The FSCA formally confirmed PrimeFin was not FSCA-regulated

Customer Ratings

Area Current SA Shares Assessment Regulation for South Africans Very Weak Corporate Transparency Moderate Current Brand Availability Poor Historical Platform Offering Average Current New-Account Suitability Very Poor Overall Trust Score 25/100

PrimeFin Safety and Security

PrimeFin historically said it used segregated client accounts, SSL security and standard identity-verification procedures. Those are useful operational protections, but the older SA Shares page overstated their regulatory significance.

In particular, we found no basis to continue saying PrimeFin was a member of the EU Investors Compensation Fund or that MiFID protection automatically applied to clients of the Labuan entity. Those statements should be removed unless a specific regulated EU contracting entity and compensation membership can be demonstrated.

The strongest South African safety fact is the FSCA warning. The authority clearly stated that PrimeFin was not authorised by the FSCA to trade CFDs or provide financial advisory and intermediary services in South Africa.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: LFSA Start Trading Read Review

PrimeFin Regulation

Regulator / Authority PrimeFin Status Important Detail FSCA - South Africa Not authorised FSCA warning dated 9 March 2022 Labuan FSA Caps Solutions Ltd historically disclosed licence MB/20/0052 Same company and licence reference now appear on InvestGlo's legal pages FCA - United Kingdom No PrimeFin FCA broker licence identified Caps Solutions UK Ltd was described as a payment processor, not automatically as the regulated CFD provider CySEC / EU ICF No PrimeFin membership verified Older ICF and MiFID claims should not be retained

Was PrimeFin Regulated by the FSCA?

No. The FSCA's own warning answers this directly. PrimeFin was not regulated by the FSCA and was not authorised to provide CFD trading or financial advisory and intermediary services in South Africa.

Were PrimeFin Client Funds Protected?

PrimeFin historically stated that client money was segregated from company operating funds. Segregation can be useful, but it is not the same as deposit insurance or a statutory compensation scheme. South African clients should not assume that FSCA, EU or UK investor-protection arrangements covered a PrimeFin account unless their individual contract specifically established that protection.

PrimeFin at a Glance

Category PrimeFin Details Brand PrimeFin Current Status Former broker website inactive Historical Legal Entity Caps Solutions Ltd Company Number LL16622 Historical LFSA Licence Reference MB/20/0052 FSCA Authorisation No FSCA Warning Yes - 9 March 2022 Trust Score 25/100 Historical Minimum Deposit USD 250 commonly published for entry-level account Historical Accounts Silver, Gold, Platinum Historical Markets Forex, shares, indices, commodities and crypto CFDs Historical Platform WebTrader and mobile app Related Current Brand InvestGlo currently identifies Caps Solutions Ltd under the same company and LFSA licence details 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

PrimeFin Account Types

PrimeFin historically offered Silver, Gold and Platinum accounts. These should now be treated as legacy account structures rather than currently available PrimeFin products because the original broker website is inactive.

The main differences involved spreads, swap discounts and account services. Leverage was generally advertised at up to 1:100 across the core accounts, although older marketing pages and third-party summaries sometimes showed inconsistent figures.

PrimeFin Account Features

Silver Account

The Silver Account was PrimeFin's entry-level live account. Older account information placed the opening deposit at around USD 250 and leverage at up to 1:100. It offered access to the broker's CFD range and generally had wider spreads than the higher-tier accounts.

It was marketed toward less experienced traders, although describing it as carrying "fewer risks" would be misleading. CFD market risk does not disappear because a client chooses an entry-level account.

Gold Account

The Gold Account added tighter pricing and benefits such as reduced overnight swap charges. Historical marketing also referred to VPS access and more favourable account conditions than Silver.

The Gold tier was aimed at more active traders, but current Gold-account conditions can no longer be confirmed on a functioning PrimeFin product page.

Platinum Account

Platinum was PrimeFin's highest retail account tier and historically offered the tightest advertised spreads and larger swap discounts. Some older SA Shares material referred to a USD 50,000 deposit requirement, but this should be treated as historical rather than a current account-opening figure.

The substantial funding requirement also makes the regulatory context particularly important. Depositing a large balance with an offshore provider that is not authorised in South Africa creates a very different risk profile from opening an account with an FSCA-authorised provider.

Islamic Account

PrimeFin historically promoted swap-free trading arrangements for eligible Muslim clients. The exact current administrative fees, holding periods and instrument restrictions cannot be verified now that the PrimeFin trading website is inactive.

Demo Account

PrimeFin previously provided demo trading functionality so users could explore its platform without risking real funds. Demo accounts can be useful for learning order entry and platform navigation, but they cannot test withdrawal reliability, live slippage or counterparty risk.

Account Historical Positioning Historical Leverage 2026 Status 📝 Sign up Silver Entry-level live account Up to around 1:100 Legacy PrimeFin product 👉 Open Account Gold Intermediate account with tighter terms Up to around 1:100 Legacy PrimeFin product 👉 Open Account Platinum Premium/high-balance tier Up to around 1:100 Legacy PrimeFin product 👉 Open Account Demo Virtual-funds practice Simulated No current PrimeFin registration portal 👉 Open Account

Which PrimeFin Account Is Best in 2026?

None should be treated as a current new-account recommendation. Silver, Gold and Platinum describe PrimeFin's former product structure. Traders looking for a new broker should compare currently operating providers and verify the exact legal entity and regulator before depositing.

How to Set Up a PrimeFin Demo Account - Historical Process

The following section is retained to document how PrimeFin previously handled demo registration. It should not be read as a current instruction to open a PrimeFin account because the original website is no longer operating as the broker service.

Step 1 - Open Your Account

PrimeFin historically required users to begin the normal registration process before accessing demo functionality. Traders entered their basic information through the online application.

Step 2 - Complete the Registration Form

The historical application requested personal and residential information and included a questionnaire about trading knowledge and experience. Users could then access account functionality, including the available practice environment.

These screenshots and instructions are historical records. The screens may no longer exist and should not be used to identify a current official PrimeFin registration portal.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: LFSA Start Trading Read Review

PrimeFin Fees, Spreads and Commissions

PrimeFin historically used spread-based CFD pricing and promoted commission-free trading. Older account information showed different spread levels for Silver, Gold and Platinum, with the Platinum tier generally receiving the narrowest pricing.

Previous versions of this review contained conflicting spread figures, including claims as low as 0.03 pips and different Silver-account minimums. Because the active PrimeFin product pages are no longer available, these figures should not be presented as current 2026 prices.

Cost Area Historical PrimeFin Position 2026 Assessment Trading Commission Generally advertised as commission-free Cannot verify current PrimeFin commission Spreads Varied by Silver, Gold and Platinum tier Historical only Swap Fees Applied to overnight positions; discounts on higher tiers Current rates unavailable Inactivity Fee Historical terms included inactivity charges Former clients should check their signed agreement Deposit / Withdrawal Cost Historically promoted as low or fee-free subject to terms No current PrimeFin payment schedule available

Were PrimeFin Spreads Competitive?

Some of PrimeFin's historic headline spreads looked competitive, particularly on the Platinum tier. That does not tell us the average spread actually received by a client or the total cost after swaps, conversion, inactivity charges and execution are considered.

For that reason, we no longer rank PrimeFin based on its historic headline pricing. There is no active PrimeFin platform on which a prospective client can verify current spreads.

PrimeFin Trading Platforms

PrimeFin historically used a proprietary WebTrader-style platform and mobile trading application rather than the full MetaTrader suite claimed in some older versions of this page. The supplied page itself is internally inconsistent: one section says WebTrader and mobile, while the FAQ later claims MT4.

We have removed the unsupported blanket claim that PrimeFin offered MetaTrader 4. A current PrimeFin platform download or broker-operated MT4 page cannot be verified because the trading website is no longer active.

WebTrader

The browser-based trading interface historically gave users access to market prices, charts, order placement and account information without requiring a full desktop installation.

PrimeFin Mobile App

PrimeFin also operated a mobile application. Archived app information shows a PrimeFin Android app developed by Caps Solutions Ltd, but it was removed from Google Play in December 2023. That reinforces the conclusion that traders should not treat the old mobile-platform information as a current product offer.

Platform Historical Availability Current Status 📝 Sign up WebTrader Yes No active PrimeFin trading site verified Open Account

Android Mobile App Yes Removed from Google Play in December 2023 Open Account

MetaTrader 4 Not sufficiently verified for this update Do not present as a current PrimeFin platform Open Account

MetaTrader 5 Not verified Not presented as a PrimeFin platform Open Account



★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: LFSA Start Trading Read Review

PrimeFin Deposits and Withdrawals

PrimeFin historically allowed clients to fund accounts through common payment methods, including cards, bank-related options and electronic-payment services depending on region.

Older SA Shares copy referred to instant deposits and withdrawal processing of around three to five days. Those figures should now be treated as historical because there is no functioning PrimeFin payment page from which to confirm a 2026 deposit or withdrawal schedule.

Former clients trying to withdraw money should rely on the current instructions attached to their actual account and legal agreement. Do not send additional funds to a new bank account, wallet address or payment processor simply because someone claims it is now required to release a previous PrimeFin balance.

Historical PrimeFin Payment Position

Payment Area Historical Information Current Verification Minimum Deposit Around USD 250 for entry-level trading Not a current PrimeFin offer Cards Historically available Cannot verify current PrimeFin support Bank Transfer Historically available Cannot verify current PrimeFin support E-wallets Previously referenced Cannot verify current availability Withdrawal Time Older material cited approximately 3-5 days Do not treat as a current guarantee ZAR Account No reliable ZAR base-account evidence retained Not available as a current PrimeFin product

PrimeFin Leverage

PrimeFin historically advertised leverage of up to around 1:100 across its Silver, Gold and Platinum trading structure. The older opening paragraph on this page claimed up to 1:400, while another section said 1:100. That contradiction should not remain.

For the historical PrimeFin retail account review, 1:100 is the more consistently supported figure across archived broker information. It should still be labelled historical rather than presented as a current account limit.

Leverage multiplies exposure rather than improving expected returns. Even at 1:100, a relatively small adverse market move can materially damage an account if position size is too large.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: LFSA Start Trading Read Review

PrimeFin vs eToro vs XM - Comparison Table

Feature PrimeFin eToro XM 2026 Broker Status Former website inactive Active Active South African Regulatory Position FSCA warned PrimeFin was not authorised Entity and regulatory protection depend on client jurisdiction Entity and regulatory protection depend on client jurisdiction New Accounts Not verifiable through primefin.com Available subject to country eligibility Available subject to country eligibility Historical Minimum Deposit Around $250 Varies by country Low minimum on applicable global accounts Platform Position Historical WebTrader/mobile Proprietary web and mobile ecosystem MT4 and MT5 Main Risk Inactive brand and South African authorisation issue Conditions vary by regulatory entity Conditions vary by regulatory entity 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

PrimeFin is no longer a like-for-like new-account competitor to eToro or XM. The comparison is useful primarily because it shows why current operating status and legal-entity verification matter just as much as spreads, leverage or platform features.

PrimeFin Research and Trading Tools

The previous page contained unfinished copy asking the reader what "PrimeFin Research" meant. That material should be removed completely.

PrimeFin historically provided basic market-analysis and educational functionality around its web trading environment. Higher account tiers were also marketed with extras such as personalised account support, market information and VPS access.

We could not verify a current PrimeFin research portal in 2026 because primefin.com is no longer operating as a broker website. It would therefore be misleading to describe PrimeFin as currently publishing daily analysis, webinars or an active education programme.

PrimeFin Awards

No current PrimeFin award programme or recent independent broker award can be verified from an active PrimeFin website. The previous page contained placeholder wording asking whether an awards paragraph should be drafted. That should never have appeared in published review copy.

We do not recommend using generic "award-winning" language unless the awarding organisation, category and year can be independently identified.

PrimeFin Customer Support

PrimeFin historically offered customer support through telephone, email and live-chat channels, with account managers playing a visible role in the client relationship.

Because the PrimeFin domain is no longer operating as the historical broker site, older PrimeFin contact details should not automatically be treated as current. Caps Solutions Ltd currently publishes contact channels under the InvestGlo brand, but former PrimeFin clients should confirm that any person contacting them is genuinely connected to their contracted entity before sharing documents or sending funds.

Is PrimeFin Suitable for South African Traders?

No. PrimeFin is not a suitable new broker choice for South African traders in 2026. The reason is straightforward: the original broker website is inactive, and the FSCA previously confirmed that PrimeFin was not authorised to provide CFD trading or financial advisory and intermediary services locally.

South African Consideration PrimeFin Assessment FSCA Regulated No FSCA Warning Yes, issued 9 March 2022 Current PrimeFin Website Inactive as broker site Current PrimeFin Registration Not available through primefin.com Current ZAR Account Not verifiable Local Regulatory Recourse No PrimeFin FSCA-authorised broker relationship Recommended for New Traders No

What Should Former PrimeFin Clients Do?

Former clients should keep copies of their account statements, Client Agreement, payment records, emails and withdrawal requests. The exact legal entity on those documents matters more than the marketing brand.

If a person contacts a former PrimeFin client claiming that money must be paid before an old balance can be released, independently verify the request through the legal entity's confirmed contact details before sending anything. Where a South African client believes financial services were provided unlawfully or has concerns about misconduct, the FSCA is the appropriate authority to consult about local regulatory status.

Final Verdict PrimeFin should now be viewed as a historical broker brand rather than a normal active option for South African traders. Its former website is no longer operating as a broker site, while the Caps Solutions Ltd corporate details historically associated with PrimeFin now appear under the InvestGlo brand. The most important fact for South Africans has not changed: the FSCA warned against PrimeFin on 9 March 2022 and confirmed that it was not FSCA-regulated or authorised to trade CFDs or provide financial advisory and intermediary services in South Africa. For that reason, PrimeFin receives a current 25/100 SA Shares Trust Score. We would not recommend attempting to open a new PrimeFin account. Traders looking for a live broker should compare currently operating providers and verify the legal entity, regulator and South African authorisation before depositing.

PrimeFin Review Methodology

This PrimeFin review was updated on 3 September 2026. We compared the supplied historical PrimeFin page against currently available regulatory and company information.

Most importantly, we checked the Financial Sector Conduct Authority's 9 March 2022 warning against PrimeFin. The regulator confirmed that PrimeFin was not regulated by the FSCA and was not authorised to provide CFD trading or financial advisory and intermediary services in South Africa.

We also checked the current status of primefin.com and found that the domain is no longer operating as the historical broker website. Current InvestGlo legal pages were reviewed because they identify Caps Solutions Ltd using the same company registration number LL16622 and LFSA licence number MB/20/0052 historically disclosed by PrimeFin.

Historical account, fee, platform and payment information is clearly labelled as historical where it could not be verified through a current PrimeFin product page. We did not open a PrimeFin account, place a trade, test a withdrawal or contact support while preparing this update.

Risk Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading carries a high risk of financial loss. Leverage magnifies both gains and losses, and offshore trading can introduce additional legal, counterparty and dispute-resolution risks. Historical information in this review should not be treated as a current PrimeFin product offer. Always verify the current legal entity, licence, fees, account terms and country eligibility before transferring money to any trading provider.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is PrimeFin still operating in 2026?

PrimeFin does not currently appear to be operating through its former primefin.com website. The domain now resolves to a domain-sales page rather than the historical CFD broker. Caps Solutions Ltd, the legal company previously disclosed behind PrimeFin, is currently presented under the InvestGlo brand using the same company and LFSA licence details.

Is PrimeFin regulated by the FSCA?

No. The FSCA issued a warning against PrimeFin on 9 March 2022 and explicitly stated that PrimeFin was not regulated by the FSCA. It also said PrimeFin was not authorised to trade CFDs or provide financial advisory and intermediary services in South Africa. Older claims describing PrimeFin as an FSCA-regulated broker are incorrect.

What was the PrimeFin minimum deposit?

PrimeFin historically advertised an entry requirement of around USD 250 for its Silver Account. Gold and Platinum were higher-tier accounts. This is no longer a current PrimeFin account-opening figure because the former broker website is inactive. Anyone seeing a new PrimeFin deposit request should independently verify who is requesting the money.

Which PrimeFin account types were available?

PrimeFin historically offered Silver, Gold and Platinum trading accounts, along with demo and swap-free options. Silver was the entry tier, Gold added improved conditions and Platinum was aimed at higher-balance clients. These should now be treated as legacy PrimeFin products rather than active 2026 accounts.

What trading platform did PrimeFin use?

PrimeFin historically offered browser-based WebTrader functionality and a mobile application. The previous SA Shares page also claimed MT4 in one FAQ, but this contradicted the main platform section. We could not verify a current PrimeFin-operated MetaTrader service, so MT4 should not be presented as an active PrimeFin platform in 2026.

What leverage did PrimeFin offer?

Historical account material commonly placed PrimeFin leverage at up to approximately 1:100 across Silver, Gold and Platinum accounts. The previous page contradicted itself by also quoting 1:400. Because PrimeFin's broker website is inactive, no leverage figure should be described as a current 2026 account limit.

Can South Africans still open a PrimeFin account?

We would not recommend trying to open a new PrimeFin account. The primefin.com broker site is inactive, and the FSCA previously confirmed that PrimeFin was not authorised to provide CFD trading or financial advisory and intermediary services in South Africa. Traders should use a currently operating provider with clearly verifiable legal and regulatory details.

Is PrimeFin safe?

PrimeFin is not a broker we would classify as a strong current safety choice. Its original website is inactive, its South African regulatory position was the subject of an FSCA warning, and current PrimeFin account conditions cannot be independently verified. SA Shares therefore gives PrimeFin a current Trust Score of 25/100.

What should I do if I still have money with PrimeFin?

Keep your Client Agreement, statements, emails, proof of deposits and withdrawal requests. Identify the legal company named in your contract and verify any new payment instructions independently. South Africans can also consult the FSCA regarding local regulatory status. Do not send additional money purely because someone says it is required to unlock an old balance.

Sources Checked