Plus500's Minimum Deposit amount required to open a live trading account is $100 USD. This minimum deposit is equivalent to R 1600.00 ZAR at the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand at the time of writing.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Overview

Plus500 has a good reputation with international CFD traders and is open to people in South Africa as well.

Its straightforward web and mobile designs let even the newest users start without difficulties. Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies are all available for trading by South African users.

You can also enjoy competitive spreads, free of trading commissions, and use useful tools like guaranteed stop-loss orders on Plus500.

Even though there aren’t any advanced charts or MetaTrader, it is still a pretty good choice for anyone interested in a clear and regulated platform.

What is the minimum deposit for Plus500?

In South Africa, Plus500’s minimum deposit is typically around ZAR 750 when funding your account via credit/debit card or e ‑ wallet (such as PayPal or Skrill), allowing you to start trading CFDs once your account is verified and active.

For bank transfers, the minimum deposit requirement is higher (about ZAR 3,000) due to processing requirements.

These amounts can vary slightly with exchange rates and the payment method you choose, but ZAR 750 on cards/e ‑ wallets is the common baseline for South African traders.

Category Details 📊 Account Types & Minimum Deposits Retail CFD Account: Plus500 generally offers a single trading account for most users, with no tiered plans. Minimum Deposit in South Africa: ≈ R750 for credit/debit cards and e‑wallets (e.g., PayPal, Skrill). Bank Transfer Minimum: ≈ R3 000 for local bank deposits. 💳 Deposit Methods Credit/Debit Cards (Visa/Mastercard): Widely accepted, instant funding. E‑wallets (e.g., PayPal, Skrill): Instant. Bank Wire/Local Transfer: Standard bank transfer, slower but available. No Broker Deposit Fees: Plus500 does not charge its own deposit fees (third‑party fees may apply). 🕐 Processing Times (Deposits) Cards & E‑wallets: Usually instant to minutes. Bank Transfers: Typically 3–5 business days to reflect in your trading account. 🇿🇦 South Africa‑Specific Notes ZAR Base Currency Supported: South African clients can fund accounts in ZAR, avoiding some currency conversion costs. Regulation: Plus500 operates under a locally regulated entity and provides electronic fund transfer options compatible with South African banking systems. Identity Verification: Standard Know‑Your‑Customer (KYC) checks must be completed before depositing or withdrawing. 💸 Withdrawal Rules & Timing Same‑Method Rule: Withdrawals must be made back to the original deposit method (anti‑money laundering compliance). Processing Time: Plus500 usually takes up to 1–3 business days to process a request; the final receipt depends on your bank/payment partner (often 3–7 business days total). Minimum Withdrawals: R1 400 for cards/bank; R700 for e‑wallets in South Africa. No Broker Fees: Plus500 does not charge withdrawal fees, but intermediary or banking fees may apply. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Plus500 Deposit Options and Withdrawal Methods

Several trusted Deposit Options and Withdrawal methods are accepted, including Debit/Credit Cards, Bank Transfers, Skrill, and PayPal.

🔎 Payment Method 🌎 Country 💵 Currencies Accepted ⏰ Processing Time 💳 Debit/Credit Cards All USD, GBP, ZAR, EUR 1 working day 📈 Bank Transfers All USD, GBP, ZAR, EUR 5 to 7 working days 💴 Skrill All USD, GBP, ZAR, EUR 3 to 7 working days 💶 PayPal All USD, GBP, ZAR, EUR 3 to 7 working days

What deposit methods are supported by Plus500 in South Africa?

South African traders can fund their accounts using bank cards (Visa/Mastercard), EFT, Skrill, Neteller, and PayPal. Deposits are typically processed instantly or within a few hours.

How long do withdrawals take from Plus500?

Withdrawals are usually processed within 1 to 3 business days. The timeframe may vary depending on the withdrawal method, but Plus500 keeps clients updated on the status throughout the process.

How to Make a Deposit with Plus500

To make a deposit and begin trading with Plus500, you should follow these instructions:

Step 1: Log in to your portal

After registration, log in to your client's portal.

Step 2: Click on “Funds”

Click on “Funds” → “Deposit” → Select your preferred deposit method from the available options → Fill in the fields and click the "Deposit" button (on mobile devices, you can access the “Funds” screen from the menu button).

Each deposit method has its own minimum deposit level, and further information may be found in the Deposit screen on the trading platform.

You can deposit using one of the following methods (note that some of the methods may not be available in your region): Cards - only Visa or MasterCard are acceptable (there may be further limitations depending on your region). Electronic wallets (PayPal or Skrill). Bank transfer (direct bank-to-bank funds transfer).

☑️ Deposit Method ✅ Deposit Option 💳 Debit/Credit Cards Visa or MasterCard 👛 Electronic Wallets PayPal or Skrill 📈 Bank Transfer Direct 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account CFD Service. Your capital is at risk

How to Make a Withdrawal with Plus500.

Click on Funds Management.

Click on Withdrawal.

Select the preferred deposit method.

☑️ Withdrawal Method ✅ Withdrawal Option 💳 Debit/Credit Cards Visa or MasterCard 👛 Electronic Wallets PayPal or Skrill 📈 Bank Transfer Direct 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account CFD Service. Your capital is at risk

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Plus500 At a Glance

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2008 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 569 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 280,769 active users 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) Yes, on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FCA, ASIC, CySEC, MAS, FSCA 🌎Country of regulation UK, Cyprus, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Israel, Seychelles, Estonia, United Arab Emirates, Japan 💻Account Segregation Yes, client funds are held in segregated bank accounts 🪫Negative balance protection Yes, in some jurisdictions 🔋Investor Protection Schemes £85k to UK, €20k to EU clients, and $0 to other clients Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Retail Account 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/EUR 💰Minimum Deposit $100 / R1806 Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee $0 📊Spreads from 0.8 pips 💸Commissions No commission is charged 💱Number of base currencies supported 48 🚀Swap Fees Yes, Charged on leveraged overnight positions 📈Leverage 1:30 📏Margin requirements Yes ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) No 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically fast (seconds) 📆VPS Hosting Not offered Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 2800 financial instruments, including Shares, Forex, Indices, Commodities, ETFs and Options. 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes, including FTSE 100 ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank wires, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and Paypal. 💵Withdrawal Options Bank wires, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and Paypal. Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms User-friendly web and mobile platforms 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac, Web-based 🖥️Forex trading tools Cryptocurrencies, Forex, indices, commodities, shares, options, ETFs Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/7 📱Customer Support Online Whatsapp Yes 24/7 📞Customer Support Contact Number +65 6320 1111 and +65 6320 1119. 👾Social media Platforms Yes (Facebook, X, etc.) 🗣️Languages supported on Plus500 Website 32 Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Not offered 🧏‍♀️Webinars Free Trading Webinars & Market Analyses 📚Educational Resources Free trading e-book, How to Videos etc. Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 40 000+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? BSC Young Boys Super League, Italian Serie A club Atalanta and Polish Ekstraklasa team Legia Warsaw. 🪙Rebate program Yes South African Trader Specific Information Does Plus500 Accept South African Traders? Yes, offer full-trading package to South African traders. Is Plus500 regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes, it is regulated and licensed by the FSCA. Do Plus500 offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes, It offers an Affiliate program for most regions. Do Plus500 allow opening trading accounts in ZAR? The company supports having a base account currency in ZAR. 📝Sign up Open Account

Plus500 Customer Reviews

Plus500 is known for its user-centric proprietary platform and ease of trading instruments.

The intuitive user interface also enables beginners to find helpful services or resources, while even experienced traders appreciate the fact that managing trades is easy with the above-mentioned features.

Everything taken into consideration, Plus500 has decent credibility as a great option for some consumers who would want to have such attributes with Trade-Mates.

Aspect Rating/Feedback 🌟 Overall Rating (4/5) - Positive reviews for ease of use and functionality 💻 Platform Usability user-friendly platform interface, ideal for beginners and experienced traders alike 🎮 Demo Account Available, useful for practice without risk 📞 Customer Support Limited support options, slower response times 💸 Withdrawals Some complaints about delays and verification process 🛠️ Trading Tools Basic tools, more advanced traders may find them lacking 💬 Customer Service Mixed reviews: some report difficulties reaching support 💱 Account Verification A streamlined trading environment suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. 📊 Trading Instruments Wide variety of instruments, including stocks, forex, and commodities 🌐 Global Availability Available in many countries (except for the US and some others) 🔒 Security trusted broker and secure platform with encryption and regulation 🏆 Reputation Solid reputation in the industry, but mixed user experiences on certain features

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Some praise the platform's ease of use, low fees, and variety of assets. However, others criticize the lack of advanced trading tools, limited educational resources, and inflexible account options. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Users praise its user-friendly interface, competitive spreads, and reliable execution. However, some users have reported issues with customer support and withdrawal processing times. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ The majority of reviews on Sitejabber are mixed, with some users praising the platform's ease of use and customer support, while others criticize its high fees and difficulties with withdrawing funds. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive users appreciate the platform's ease of use and straightforward functions. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Many reviewers have praised the ease of use, diverse range of financial instruments, and competitive spreads. However, some users have reported issues with customer support, trading platform glitches, and limited access to certain markets. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ The majority of users praise the platform for its user-friendly interface, competitive spreads, and variety of trading instruments. Some reviewers also appreciate the mobile app and customer support. However, a few users have raised concerns about the fees, lack of certain features, and occasional platform downtime. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons User-friendly platform Lack of in-depth research tools Listed on the London Stock Exchange Only an average educational section Low trading fees Limited product range. Only CFD

Conclusion Plus500 Minimum Deposit amount requires opening a Plus500 live trading account of $100 USD, and R1600 ZAR is seen as low, with multiple Plus500 services being offered at no cost.

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