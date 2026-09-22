Plus500Fees, Spreads, and Commission. Plus500 trading involves fees from USD 100 / R1600 ZAR, spreads are variable, and commission-free trading depends on the account that traders select. With a minimum deposit fee of USD 100 / R1600 ZAR.
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
Min Deposit: $100
Leverage: Up to 1:30
Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA
Plus500 Fees, Spreads, and Commissions - Key Points Quick Overview
- ☑️Overview
- ☑️Plus500 Fees, Spreads, and Commissions
- ☑️Plus500 Customer Reviews
- ☑️Plus500 At a Glance
- ☑️Pros and Cons
- ☑️Conclusion
- ☑️Frequently Asked Questions
Overview
- Plus500 has a good reputation with international CFD traders and is open to people in South Africa as well.
- Its straightforward web and mobile designs let even the newest users start without difficulties. Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies are all available for trading by South African users.
- You can also enjoy competitive spreads, free of trading commissions, and use useful tools like guaranteed stop-loss orders on Plus500.
- Even though there aren’t any advanced charts or MetaTrader, it is still a pretty good choice for anyone interested in a clear and regulated platform.
Plus500 Fees, Spreads, and Commissions
- Plus500 gives traders access to one of the widest product ranges in the industry, offering CFDs on over 2,800 instruments.
- This includes major and minor forex pairs, global shares and ETFs, indices tracking the world’s biggest economies, as well as commodities, cryptocurrencies, and options.
- The broker’s diverse portfolio means that traders can diversify strategies, hedge risk, or take advantage of market opportunities across multiple asset classes, all from a single platform.
|🌍 Asset Class
|📊 Examples
|💱 Forex
|Trade CFDs on 60+ currency pairs with competitive spreads and leverage
|EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
|🏦 Shares
|Access thousands of global company stocks via CFD trading
|Apple, Tesla, Amazon, MTN
|📈 Indices
|Speculate on price movements of leading stock market indices
|S&P 500, NASDAQ 100, FTSE 100
|🛢️ Commodities
|Trade hard and soft commodities, including metals, energies, and agriculture
|Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas
|🪙 Cryptocurrencies
|CFD trading on leading digital assets (availability varies by region)
|Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|📊 ETFs
|Diversify exposure through Exchange-Traded Funds CFDs
|SPDR S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI
|📉 Options
|CFDs on options allow speculation on price moves without owning the underlying asset
|Call/Put CFDs on major indices
|🔗 Other CFDs
|Wide range including interest rates and sector-based instruments
|US Treasury CFDs, Thematic indices
Fees and Spreads
- Spreads charged will fluctuate based on asset and market conditions. The Spread includes the broker's charge.
Commissions and Overnight Fees
- Plus500 offers a commission-free structure. However, Overnight or Rollover costs are charged according to industry standards.
Deposit and Withdrawal Fees
- Plus500 does not charge a Deposit or Withdrawal Fee. However, third-party fees may apply.
Inactivity Fee
- An inactivity fee of 10 USD is charged monthly after 3 months of account inactivity.
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
Min Deposit: $100
Leverage: Up to 1:30
Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
Plus500 At a Glance
|Category
|Details
|Company Information
|🏷️Company Name
|Plus500
|📍Headquarters Location
|Haifa, Israel
|📅Year Established
|2008
|👤CEO/Founder
|David Zruia
|🌐Global Offices
|Offices in the UK, Australia, and other international locations.
|🔖Licensing Body
|FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), and others.
|👥Group Companies
|Plus500 Ltd
|🏛️Business Model
|Market maker and CFD broker
|🌍Operational Languages
|English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, and others.
|🏆Awards & Recognitions
|Various industry awards for best trading platform and technology.
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|FCA, ASIC, CySEC, MAS, FSCA
|✔️Compliance Standards
|Adheres to MiFID II, ensuring fair and transparent operations.
|💼Client Fund Segregation
|Funds are held in segregated accounts as per regulatory standards.
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes, clients cannot lose more than their account balance.
|🕵️♂️Financial Conduct Oversight
|Monitored by regulatory bodies like the FCA, ASIC, and CySEC.
|💰Insurance Coverage
|Yes, up to £85,000 for UK clients under the FSCS.
|📋AML & KYC Policy
|Strong anti-money laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) policies in place.
|🔒Security of Trading Platform
|Uses SSL encryption and advanced security protocols.
|🛡️Investor Compensation Fund
|Yes, clients are covered by compensation schemes like FSCS.
|🖥️Cybersecurity Measures
|Multi-layered security, including firewalls and encryption.
|Account Types and Features
|⚙️Standard Account
|Available for most retail traders.
|📊ECN Account
|No ECN accounts available.
|🌙Islamic Account
|Available with swap-free options.
|🎮Demo Account
|Free demo accounts available for practice.
|👑VIP Account
|Available with enhanced features for high-volume traders.
|💵Minimum Deposit
|$100 / R1806
|💱Base Currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, and others.
|⚖️Leverage Options
|Up to 30:1 for retail clients, depending on the asset class.
|📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable)
|Variable spreads, with tighter spreads for popular instruments.
|🔄Swap-Free Accounts
|Available for Islamic traders.
|🌐Account Currency Conversion
|Currency conversions allowed for trading accounts.
|🚨Margin Call Level
|50% margin call level.
|❌Stop-Out Level
|30%
|🔄Hedging Allowed
|No
|⚡Scalping Allowed
|No
|🔁Copy Trading Support
|No
|👥Social Trading Features
|No social trading features available.
|💼Managed Accounts
|Not offered by Plus500.
|Trading Conditions
|🔍Average Spreads
|Tight, starting from 0.6 pips for major forex pairs.
|💲Commissions per Trade
|No commissions, Plus500 earns through spreads.
|🔢Leverage Range
|Up to 30:1 for retail accounts.
|🚀Execution Speed
|Instant execution for most orders.
|📊Order Execution Type
|Market execution
|🔄Slippage Policy
|Occasional slippage during high volatility, typically very minimal.
|📏Margin requirements
|Varies depending on the asset, typically 3-5% for forex.
|⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders
|Available on all trades.
|🔁Trailing Stops
|Yes, trailing stops available.
|🕑Pending Orders
|Supported
|🔽Partial Fills
|Available depending on liquidity.
|🧾Dividend Adjustments
|Paid as per the underlying asset's dividend schedule.
|🌙Overnight Swap Fees
|Yes, fees are applicable for overnight positions.
|📆Rollover Policy
|Rollovers available for certain assets.
|🛑Guaranteed Stop Loss
|Not available for all assets.
|Trading Instruments
|💹Forex Currency Pairs
|Offers major, minor, and exotic pairs.
|🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver)
|Available
|📈Indices
|Various global indices available.
|🌾Commodities
|Includes energy and agricultural commodities.
|⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas)
|Available for trading.
|₿Cryptocurrencies
|Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and others.
|📉Stocks
|Offers trading in CFDs on stocks of global companies.
|🗂️ETFs
|Various ETFs available for trading.
|🏛️Bonds
|No
|📜Futures Contracts
|Available for trading in several markets. (available to US clients only)
|🛡️Options Contracts
|No options available.
|⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference)
|Core offering for all asset classes.
|🔣Swap on Trading Board
|Applicable for positions held overnight.
|🔀Leveraged Instruments
|Available on CFDs for various asset classes.
|🎯Micro-Lot Trading
|Available for some forex pairs.
|💸Spread Betting
|Not available.
|🧺Currency Baskets
|Not offered.
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Methods
|Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, E-Wallets (PayPal, Skrill, Neteller), and more.
|💵Withdrawal Methods
|Same as deposit methods.
|⏱️Processing Time for Deposits
|Typically instant for e-wallets, 1-3 business days for bank transfers.
|🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals
|Typically 1-3 business days for e-wallets, 3-7 business days for bank transfers.
|🚫Deposit Fees
|No fees for deposits.
|💵Withdrawal Fees
|No fees for withdrawals
|🔢Minimum Deposit Amount
|$100 / R1806
|📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount
|$50
|🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit
|Varies by payment method.
|💱Supported Currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, and more.
|₿Crypto Deposits & Withdrawals
|Yes, for supported cryptocurrencies.
|🏦Bank Wire Transfers
|Yes
|💳Credit/Debit Cards
|Yes
|📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
|Yes
|🏘️Local Payment Methods
|Yes
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
|No
|👩💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
|No
|🖥️Proprietary Platform
|Yes
|📱Mobile Trading App
|Yes
|🌐Web-Based Platform
|Yes
|🤖Trading Bots
|No
|🖧VPS Services
|No
|🔌API Connectivity
|No
|📉Charting Tools
|Advanced charting tools, and proprietary platform.
|🧮Custom Indicators
|Yes
|🧠Market Sentiment Analysis
|Available on the trading platforms.
|📩Trading Signals
|No
|🏷️Advanced Order Types
|Market, limit, stop, and trailing stop orders.
|⚠️Risk Management Tools
|Stop-loss, take-profit, and guaranteed stop-loss available.
|📅Economic Calendar
|Available on the platform for market news and events.
|📰Market News Feed
|Available through trading platforms and news services.
|Customer Support
|📞Support Channels
|Email, Live Chat, Phone Support.
|🗨️Live Chat Availability
|Yes
|📧Email Support
|Yes
|📱Phone Support
|Yes
|🌍Multilingual Support
|Yes
|❓Help Center/FAQ
|Yes
|👨💼Dedicated Account Manager
|Yes
|⏲️Response Time (Live Chat)
|Instant
|🕒Response Time (Email)
|24 hours
|⭐Support Rating
|4.5/5
|Educational Resources and Support
|🎥Webinars
|Yes
|🏫Seminars
|No
|📖Trading Tutorials
|Yes
|📊Market Analysis Reports
|Yes
|📚E-Books
|Yes
|🎬Video Library
|Yes
|📜Glossary
|Yes
|❔FAQs
|Yes
|🆕Beginner Guides
|Yes
|🚀Advanced Trading Strategies
|Yes
|Partnerships and Programs
|📋IB Program
|Yes
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|🏷️White Label Solutions
|Yes
|🎁Partnership Rewards
|Yes
|🏛️Institutional Solutions
|Yes
|🔌API Partnership
|Yes
|🤝Referral Program
|Yes
|Fees & Charges
|💳Deposit Fees
|No
|📤Withdrawal Fees
|No
|💤Inactivity Fee
|Yes
|🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps)
|Yes
|💱Conversion Fees
|Yes
|💰Commission on Trades
|Yes
|Market Research Tools
|📅Economic Calendar
|Yes
|📰Market News
|Yes
|📩Trading Signals
|No
|🔧Technical Analysis Tools
|Yes
|💭Sentiment Analysis
|Yes
|Additional Features
|👥PAMM/MAM Accounts
|No
|🔗Social Trading Platform
|No
|🏆Trading Competitions
|No
|🎁Loyalty Rewards
|No
|👑Exclusive VIP Perks
|No
|Promotions & Bonuses
|🎁Welcome Bonus
|No
|💵Deposit Bonus
|No
|🏅Trading Contests
|No
|🌟Seasonal Promotions
|No
|🎖️Loyalty Programs
|No
|User Experience & Reviews
|🖥️User Interface Quality
|High
|🔒Platform Stability
|Stable
|📱Mobile App Reviews
|4.5/5
|⭐Overall User Rating
|4.5/5
|🌟Trustpilot Rating
|4.4/5
|😟Common Complaints
|Few issues with withdrawal delays
|Mobile
|📱Mobile App Name
|Plus500 App
|🛠️Developer
|Plus500
|📅Release Year
|2011
|💻OS Compatibility
|iOS, Android
|🌐Languages Supported
|Multiple
|📈Trading Instruments
|Yes
|🔄Real-Time Data
|Yes
|🛠️Charting Tools
|Yes
|📊Order Types Supported
|Yes
|🚀Order Execution Speed
|Fast
|🔔Custom Alerts
|Yes
|🤝Beginner-Friendly
|No
|🔐Security Features
|Yes
|🖥️Synchronization
|Yes
|💰Deposit and Withdrawal
|Yes
|📝Account Types Accessible
|Yes
|🔄Switch Accounts
|Yes
|💬In-App Support
|Yes
|📚Educational Resources
|Yes
|🎯Watchlist
|Yes
|🌙Dark Mode
|Yes
|🌐Social Trading
|No
|AI Trading Resources
|🤖AI Integration
|No
|📊Data Analysis
|Yes
|📈Predictive Analytics
|No
|🛠️Customizable Strategies
|Yes
|📉Risk Management Tools
|Yes
|🧑🏫Trading Insights
|Yes
|🚀Execution Optimization
|Yes
|🔄Portfolio Rebalancing
|No
|📚AI Tutorials
|No
|🎥Video Demonstrations
|No
|🧑🤝🧑Webinars
|Yes
|🔍AI-Powered Search
|No
|🌟Beginner-Friendly
|Yes
|🖥️Platform Availability
|Yes
|📈Backtesting Capability
|No
|🛠️Strategy Builder
|No
|🔔Alerts and Notifications
|Yes
|🔒Data Protection
|Yes
|👁️🗨️Transparency
|Yes
|Social Media Platformst
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|🎥YouTube
|Yes
|👉Open Account
|👉 Open Account (CFD Service. Your capital is at risk)
Plus500 Customer Reviews
- Plus500 is known for its user-centric proprietary platform and ease of trading instruments.
- The intuitive user interface also enables beginners to find helpful services or resources, while even experienced traders appreciate the fact that managing trades is easy with the above-mentioned features.
- Everything taken into consideration, Plus500 has decent credibility as a great option for some consumers who would want to have such attributes with Trade-Mates.
|Aspect
|Rating/Feedback
|🌟 Overall Rating
|(4/5) - Positive reviews for ease of use and functionality
|💻 Platform Usability
|user-friendly platform interface, ideal for beginners and experienced traders alike
|🎮 Demo Account
|Available, useful for practice without risk
|📞 Customer Support
|Limited support options, slower response times
|💸 Withdrawals
|Some complaints about delays and verification process
|🛠️ Trading Tools
|Basic tools, more advanced traders may find them lacking
|💬 Customer Service
|Mixed reviews: some report difficulties reaching support
|💱 Account Verification
|A streamlined trading environment suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.
|📊 Trading Instruments
|Wide variety of instruments, including stocks, forex, and commodities
|🌐 Global Availability
|Available in many countries (except for the US and some others)
|🔒 Security
|trusted broker and secure platform with encryption and regulation
|🏆 Reputation
|Solid reputation in the industry, but mixed user experiences on certain features
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
Min Deposit: $100
Leverage: Up to 1:30
Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA
Customers Ratings
|🌐 Platform
|📝 Feedback Summary
|⭐ Rating
|Some praise the platform's ease of use, low fees, and variety of assets. However, others criticize the lack of advanced trading tools, limited educational resources, and inflexible account options.
|⭐⭐⭐☆☆
|Users praise its user-friendly interface, competitive spreads, and reliable execution. However, some users have reported issues with customer support and withdrawal processing times.
|⭐⭐⭐☆☆
|The majority of reviews on Sitejabber are mixed, with some users praising the platform's ease of use and customer support, while others criticize its high fees and difficulties with withdrawing funds.
|⭐⭐⭐☆☆
|Generally positive users appreciate the platform's ease of use and straightforward functions.
|⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
|Many reviewers have praised the ease of use, diverse range of financial instruments, and competitive spreads. However, some users have reported issues with customer support, trading platform glitches, and limited access to certain markets.
|⭐⭐⭐☆☆
|The majority of users praise the platform for its user-friendly interface, competitive spreads, and variety of trading instruments. Some reviewers also appreciate the mobile app and customer support. However, a few users have raised concerns about the fees, lack of certain features, and occasional platform downtime.
|⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|User-friendly platform
|Lack of in-depth research tools
|Listed on the London Stock Exchange
|Only an average educational section
|Low trading fees
|Limited product range. Only CFD
ConclusionPlus500 Fees, Spreads, and Commissions. When trading, traders can expect to encounter fees, Spreads, and Commissions. However, most services offered by Plus500 are at low or no cost.
You might also like:Plus500 Account TypesPlus500 Demo AccountPlus500 Minimum DepositPlus500 Review
Frequently Asked Questions
How many instruments can I trade with Plus500?Plus500 offers access to more than 2,000 CFD instruments across various asset classes, including forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, shares, options, and ETFs. This wide selection provides traders with diverse opportunities to trade different markets from a single platform.
Which platforms are supported by Plus500?Plus500 provides its own proprietary trading platform, designed for ease of use and functionality. The platform is accessible via web, desktop, and mobile apps, ensuring traders can manage trades conveniently and efficiently across multiple devices anytime, anywhere.
Does Plus500 offer leverage?Yes, Plus500 offers leverage, with a maximum ratio of 1:30 depending on the instrument traded and the trader’s regulatory jurisdiction. Leverage allows traders to open larger positions with smaller deposits, but it also increases potential risks significantly.
What spreads can I expect with Plus500?Spreads at Plus500 are variable and depend on the financial instrument being traded. The broker offers tight spreads for popular instruments, ensuring competitive pricing, though actual spreads may widen during high volatility or low liquidity trading conditions.
Does Plus500 charge commission?No, Plus500 does not charge commissions. The broker makes money through the spread, which is the difference between the buy and sell prices. This transparent pricing structure allows traders to trade CFDs without worrying about extra commission fees.
Is Plus500 regulated?Yes, Plus500 is a highly regulated broker, licensed by multiple financial authorities, including the FCA, ASIC, CySEC, and FSA. This strong regulatory oversight ensures compliance, transparency, and a secure trading environment, giving traders greater confidence in their operations.
Is Plus500 a recommended forex trading CFD provider for experts and beginners?Plus500 is generally recommended for more experienced traders due to its advanced trading conditions, leverage use, and lack of educational support. Beginners may find the platform challenging, while experts benefit from its competitive spreads and wide market access.
What is the overall rating out of 10 for Plus500?Plus500 receives an overall rating of 9/10 for its strong regulation, user-friendly proprietary platform, and wide range of instruments. The broker is highly regarded for safety and transparency, making it a trusted choice for active CFD traders worldwide.
Does Plus500 charge withdrawal fees?No, Plus500 does not charge any withdrawal fees. Traders can withdraw funds without extra costs, although banks or payment providers might apply charges. This policy ensures Plus500 remains competitive and appealing by maintaining a cost-effective trading environment.
You Might Also Like
Recommended brokers