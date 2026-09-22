Plus500 - Main Banner Fees and Spreads

  Plus500Fees, Spreads, and Commission. Plus500 trading involves fees from USD 100 / R1600 ZAR, spreads are variable, and commission-free trading depends on the account that traders select. With a minimum deposit fee of USD 100 / R1600 ZAR.  

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Plus500 Fees, Spreads, and Commissions - Key Points Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️Plus500 Fees, Spreads, and Commissions
  3. ☑️Plus500 Customer Reviews
  4. ☑️Plus500 At a Glance
  5. ☑️Pros and Cons
  6. ☑️Conclusion
  7. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

Overview

 

  • Plus500 has a good reputation with international CFD traders and is open to people in South Africa as well.
  • Its straightforward web and mobile designs let even the newest users start without difficulties. Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies are all available for trading by South African users.
  • You can also enjoy competitive spreads, free of trading commissions, and use useful tools like guaranteed stop-loss orders on Plus500.
  • Even though there aren’t any advanced charts or MetaTrader, it is still a pretty good choice for anyone interested in a clear and regulated platform.

   

Plus500 Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Plus500 Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

 

  • Plus500 gives traders access to one of the widest product ranges in the industry, offering CFDs on over 2,800 instruments.
  • This includes major and minor forex pairs, global shares and ETFs, indices tracking the world’s biggest economies, as well as commodities, cryptocurrencies, and options.
  • The broker’s diverse portfolio means that traders can diversify strategies, hedge risk, or take advantage of market opportunities across multiple asset classes, all from a single platform.

 

🌍 Asset Class
Plus500 CTA logo
📊 Examples
💱 ForexTrade CFDs on 60+ currency pairs with competitive spreads and leverageEUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
🏦 SharesAccess thousands of global company stocks via CFD tradingApple, Tesla, Amazon, MTN
📈 IndicesSpeculate on price movements of leading stock market indicesS&P 500, NASDAQ 100, FTSE 100
🛢️ CommoditiesTrade hard and soft commodities, including metals, energies, and agricultureGold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas
🪙 CryptocurrenciesCFD trading on leading digital assets (availability varies by region)Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
📊 ETFsDiversify exposure through Exchange-Traded Funds CFDsSPDR S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI
📉 OptionsCFDs on options allow speculation on price moves without owning the underlying assetCall/Put CFDs on major indices
🔗 Other CFDsWide range including interest rates and sector-based instrumentsUS Treasury CFDs, Thematic indices
 

Fees and Spreads

  • Spreads charged will fluctuate based on asset and market conditions. The Spread includes the broker's charge.

  Plus500 Fees, Spreads, and Commissions  

Commissions and Overnight Fees

  • Plus500 offers a commission-free structure. However, Overnight or Rollover costs are charged according to industry standards.

 

Deposit and Withdrawal Fees

  • Plus500 does not charge a Deposit or Withdrawal Fee. However, third-party fees may apply.

  Plus500 Fees, Spreads, and Commissions  

Inactivity Fee

  • An inactivity fee of 10 USD is charged monthly after 3 months of account inactivity.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 
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Plus500 At a Glance

CategoryDetails
Company Information
🏷️Company NamePlus500
📍Headquarters LocationHaifa, Israel
📅Year Established2008
👤CEO/FounderDavid Zruia
🌐Global Offices Offices in the UK, Australia, and other international locations.
🔖Licensing BodyFCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), and others.
👥Group CompaniesPlus500 Ltd
🏛️Business ModelMarket maker and CFD broker
🌍Operational LanguagesEnglish, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, and others.
🏆Awards & RecognitionsVarious industry awards for best trading platform and technology.
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFCA, ASIC, CySEC, MAS, FSCA
✔️Compliance StandardsAdheres to MiFID II, ensuring fair and transparent operations.
💼Client Fund Segregation Funds are held in segregated accounts as per regulatory standards.
🪫Negative balance protectionYes, clients cannot lose more than their account balance.
🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct OversightMonitored by regulatory bodies like the FCA, ASIC, and CySEC.
💰Insurance CoverageYes, up to £85,000 for UK clients under the FSCS.
📋AML & KYC PolicyStrong anti-money laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) policies in place.
🔒Security of Trading PlatformUses SSL encryption and advanced security protocols.
🛡️Investor Compensation FundYes, clients are covered by compensation schemes like FSCS.
🖥️Cybersecurity MeasuresMulti-layered security, including firewalls and encryption.
Account Types and Features
⚙️Standard Account Available for most retail traders.
📊ECN Account No ECN accounts available.
🌙Islamic AccountAvailable with swap-free options.
🎮Demo Account Free demo accounts available for practice.
👑VIP AccountAvailable with enhanced features for high-volume traders.
💵Minimum Deposit$100 / R1806
💱Base CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, and others.
⚖️Leverage OptionsUp to 30:1 for retail clients, depending on the asset class.
📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable)Variable spreads, with tighter spreads for popular instruments.
🔄Swap-Free AccountsAvailable for Islamic traders.
🌐Account Currency ConversionCurrency conversions allowed for trading accounts.
🚨Margin Call Level50% margin call level.
❌Stop-Out Level30%
🔄Hedging Allowed No
⚡Scalping AllowedNo
🔁Copy Trading SupportNo
👥Social Trading FeaturesNo social trading features available.
💼Managed AccountsNot offered by Plus500.
Trading Conditions
🔍Average SpreadsTight, starting from 0.6 pips for major forex pairs.
💲Commissions per Trade No commissions, Plus500 earns through spreads.
🔢Leverage RangeUp to 30:1 for retail accounts.
🚀Execution SpeedInstant execution for most orders.
📊Order Execution TypeMarket execution
🔄Slippage PolicyOccasional slippage during high volatility, typically very minimal.
📏Margin requirementsVaries depending on the asset, typically 3-5% for forex.
⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit OrdersAvailable on all trades.
🔁Trailing StopsYes, trailing stops available.
🕑Pending OrdersSupported
🔽Partial FillsAvailable depending on liquidity.
🧾Dividend AdjustmentsPaid as per the underlying asset's dividend schedule.
🌙Overnight Swap Fees Yes, fees are applicable for overnight positions.
📆Rollover PolicyRollovers available for certain assets.
🛑Guaranteed Stop LossNot available for all assets.
Trading Instruments
💹Forex Currency PairsOffers major, minor, and exotic pairs.
🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver)Available
📈IndicesVarious global indices available.
🌾CommoditiesIncludes energy and agricultural commodities.
⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas)Available for trading.
₿CryptocurrenciesBitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and others.
📉StocksOffers trading in CFDs on stocks of global companies.
🗂️ETFsVarious ETFs available for trading.
🏛️BondsNo
📜Futures Contracts Available for trading in several markets. (available to US clients only)
🛡️Options ContractsNo options available.
⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference)Core offering for all asset classes.
🔣Swap on Trading BoardApplicable for positions held overnight.
🔀Leveraged InstrumentsAvailable on CFDs for various asset classes.
🎯Micro-Lot TradingAvailable for some forex pairs.
💸Spread BettingNot available.
🧺Currency BasketsNot offered.
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit MethodsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, E-Wallets (PayPal, Skrill, Neteller), and more.
💵Withdrawal MethodsSame as deposit methods.
⏱️Processing Time for DepositsTypically instant for e-wallets, 1-3 business days for bank transfers.
🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals Typically 1-3 business days for e-wallets, 3-7 business days for bank transfers.
🚫Deposit FeesNo fees for deposits.
💵Withdrawal FeesNo fees for withdrawals
🔢Minimum Deposit Amount$100 / R1806
📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount$50
🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit Varies by payment method.
💱Supported CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, and more.
₿Crypto Deposits & WithdrawalsYes, for supported cryptocurrencies.
🏦Bank Wire TransfersYes
💳Credit/Debit CardsYes
📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)Yes
🏘️Local Payment Methods Yes
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4) No
👩‍💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5)No
🖥️Proprietary PlatformYes
📱Mobile Trading AppYes
🌐Web-Based PlatformYes
🤖Trading BotsNo
🖧VPS ServicesNo
🔌API ConnectivityNo
📉Charting ToolsAdvanced charting tools, and proprietary platform.
🧮Custom IndicatorsYes
🧠Market Sentiment Analysis Available on the trading platforms.
📩Trading SignalsNo
🏷️Advanced Order TypesMarket, limit, stop, and trailing stop orders.
⚠️Risk Management ToolsStop-loss, take-profit, and guaranteed stop-loss available.
📅Economic Calendar Available on the platform for market news and events.
📰Market News Feed Available through trading platforms and news services.
Customer Support
📞Support ChannelsEmail, Live Chat, Phone Support.
🗨️Live Chat AvailabilityYes
📧Email SupportYes
📱Phone SupportYes
🌍Multilingual SupportYes
❓Help Center/FAQYes
👨‍💼Dedicated Account ManagerYes
⏲️Response Time (Live Chat)Instant
🕒Response Time (Email)24 hours
⭐Support Rating 4.5/5
Educational Resources and Support
🎥Webinars Yes
🏫SeminarsNo
📖Trading TutorialsYes
📊Market Analysis ReportsYes
📚E-BooksYes
🎬Video LibraryYes
📜GlossaryYes
❔FAQs Yes
🆕Beginner GuidesYes
🚀Advanced Trading StrategiesYes
Partnerships and Programs
📋IB ProgramYes
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
🏷️White Label SolutionsYes
🎁Partnership Rewards Yes
🏛️Institutional SolutionsYes
🔌API Partnership Yes
🤝Referral ProgramYes
Fees & Charges
💳Deposit FeesNo
📤Withdrawal FeesNo
💤Inactivity FeeYes
🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps)Yes
💱Conversion FeesYes
💰Commission on TradesYes
Market Research Tools
📅Economic CalendarYes
📰Market NewsYes
📩Trading Signals No
🔧Technical Analysis ToolsYes
💭Sentiment Analysis Yes
Additional Features
👥PAMM/MAM Accounts No
🔗Social Trading PlatformNo
🏆Trading CompetitionsNo
🎁Loyalty RewardsNo
👑Exclusive VIP PerksNo
Promotions & Bonuses
🎁Welcome Bonus No
💵Deposit Bonus No
🏅Trading ContestsNo
🌟Seasonal PromotionsNo
🎖️Loyalty ProgramsNo
User Experience & Reviews
🖥️User Interface QualityHigh
🔒Platform StabilityStable
📱Mobile App Reviews 4.5/5
⭐Overall User Rating4.5/5
🌟Trustpilot Rating4.4/5
😟Common ComplaintsFew issues with withdrawal delays
Mobile
📱Mobile App NamePlus500 App
🛠️Developer Plus500
📅Release Year2011
💻OS CompatibilityiOS, Android
🌐Languages SupportedMultiple
📈Trading InstrumentsYes
🔄Real-Time DataYes
🛠️Charting ToolsYes
📊Order Types SupportedYes
🚀Order Execution SpeedFast
🔔Custom Alerts Yes
🤝Beginner-Friendly No
🔐Security FeaturesYes
🖥️SynchronizationYes
💰Deposit and Withdrawal Yes
📝Account Types AccessibleYes
🔄Switch AccountsYes
💬In-App SupportYes
📚Educational Resources Yes
🎯WatchlistYes
🌙Dark ModeYes
🌐Social TradingNo
AI Trading Resources
🤖AI IntegrationNo
📊Data Analysis Yes
📈Predictive AnalyticsNo
🛠️Customizable StrategiesYes
📉Risk Management ToolsYes
🧑‍🏫Trading InsightsYes
🚀Execution OptimizationYes
🔄Portfolio RebalancingNo
📚AI TutorialsNo
🎥Video DemonstrationsNo
🧑‍🤝‍🧑Webinars Yes
🔍AI-Powered Search No
🌟Beginner-Friendly Yes
🖥️Platform AvailabilityYes
📈Backtesting Capability No
🛠️Strategy BuilderNo
🔔Alerts and NotificationsYes
🔒Data ProtectionYes
👁️‍🗨️Transparency Yes
Social Media Platformst
📘FacebookYes
📷InstagramYes
🐦Twitter Yes
💼LinkedIn Yes
🎥YouTubeYes
👉Open Account👉 Open Account (CFD Service. Your capital is at risk)
 

Plus500 Customer Reviews

  • Plus500 is known for its user-centric proprietary platform and ease of trading instruments.
  • The intuitive user interface also enables beginners to find helpful services or resources, while even experienced traders appreciate the fact that managing trades is easy with the above-mentioned features.
  • Everything taken into consideration, Plus500 has decent credibility as a great option for some consumers who would want to have such attributes with Trade-Mates.

 

AspectRating/Feedback
🌟 Overall Rating(4/5) - Positive reviews for ease of use and functionality
💻 Platform Usabilityuser-friendly platform interface, ideal for beginners and experienced traders alike
🎮 Demo AccountAvailable, useful for practice without risk
📞 Customer SupportLimited support options, slower response times
💸 WithdrawalsSome complaints about delays and verification process
🛠️ Trading Tools Basic tools, more advanced traders may find them lacking
💬 Customer ServiceMixed reviews: some report difficulties reaching support
💱 Account VerificationA streamlined trading environment suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.
📊 Trading InstrumentsWide variety of instruments, including stocks, forex, and commodities
🌐 Global AvailabilityAvailable in many countries (except for the US and some others)
🔒 Securitytrusted broker and secure platform with encryption and regulation
🏆 ReputationSolid reputation in the industry, but mixed user experiences on certain features
 
💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Some praise the platform's ease of use, low fees, and variety of assets. However, others criticize the lack of advanced trading tools, limited educational resources, and inflexible account options.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Forex Peace Army logo
Users praise its user-friendly interface, competitive spreads, and reliable execution. However, some users have reported issues with customer support and withdrawal processing times.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Sitejabber logo
The majority of reviews on Sitejabber are mixed, with some users praising the platform's ease of use and customer support, while others criticize its high fees and difficulties with withdrawing funds.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
google logo
Generally positive users appreciate the platform's ease of use and straightforward functions.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
HelloPeter logo
Many reviewers have praised the ease of use, diverse range of financial instruments, and competitive spreads. However, some users have reported issues with customer support, trading platform glitches, and limited access to certain markets. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆
TrustPilot Logo
The majority of users praise the platform for its user-friendly interface, competitive spreads, and variety of trading instruments. Some reviewers also appreciate the mobile app and customer support. However, a few users have raised concerns about the fees, lack of certain features, and occasional platform downtime. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
User-friendly platformLack of in-depth research tools
Listed on the London Stock ExchangeOnly an average educational section
Low trading feesLimited product range.  Only CFD
 

Conclusion

Plus500 Fees, Spreads, and Commissions. When trading, traders can expect to encounter fees, Spreads, and Commissions. However, most services offered by Plus500 are at low or no cost.

 

You might also like:

Plus500 Account TypesPlus500 Demo AccountPlus500 Minimum DepositPlus500 Review

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

How many instruments can I trade with Plus500?

Plus500 offers access to more than 2,000 CFD instruments across various asset classes, including forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, shares, options, and ETFs. This wide selection provides traders with diverse opportunities to trade different markets from a single platform.  

Which platforms are supported by Plus500?

Plus500 provides its own proprietary trading platform, designed for ease of use and functionality. The platform is accessible via web, desktop, and mobile apps, ensuring traders can manage trades conveniently and efficiently across multiple devices anytime, anywhere.  

Does Plus500 offer leverage?

Yes, Plus500 offers leverage, with a maximum ratio of 1:30 depending on the instrument traded and the trader’s regulatory jurisdiction. Leverage allows traders to open larger positions with smaller deposits, but it also increases potential risks significantly.  

What spreads can I expect with Plus500?

Spreads at Plus500 are variable and depend on the financial instrument being traded. The broker offers tight spreads for popular instruments, ensuring competitive pricing, though actual spreads may widen during high volatility or low liquidity trading conditions.  

Does Plus500 charge commission?

No, Plus500 does not charge commissions. The broker makes money through the spread, which is the difference between the buy and sell prices. This transparent pricing structure allows traders to trade CFDs without worrying about extra commission fees.  

Is Plus500 regulated?

Yes, Plus500 is a highly regulated broker, licensed by multiple financial authorities, including the FCA, ASIC, CySEC, and FSA. This strong regulatory oversight ensures compliance, transparency, and a secure trading environment, giving traders greater confidence in their operations.  

Is Plus500 a recommended forex trading CFD provider for experts and beginners?

Plus500 is generally recommended for more experienced traders due to its advanced trading conditions, leverage use, and lack of educational support. Beginners may find the platform challenging, while experts benefit from its competitive spreads and wide market access.  

What is the overall rating out of 10 for Plus500?

Plus500 receives an overall rating of 9/10 for its strong regulation, user-friendly proprietary platform, and wide range of instruments. The broker is highly regarded for safety and transparency, making it a trusted choice for active CFD traders worldwide.  

Does Plus500 charge withdrawal fees?

No, Plus500 does not charge any withdrawal fees. Traders can withdraw funds without extra costs, although banks or payment providers might apply charges. This policy ensures Plus500 remains competitive and appealing by maintaining a cost-effective trading environment.  

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