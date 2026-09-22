Plus500Fees, Spreads, and Commission. Plus500 trading involves fees from USD 100 / R1600 ZAR, spreads are variable, and commission-free trading depends on the account that traders select. With a minimum deposit fee of USD 100 / R1600 ZAR.

Conclusion Plus500 Fees, Spreads, and Commissions. When trading, traders can expect to encounter fees, Spreads, and Commissions. However, most services offered by Plus500 are at low or no cost.