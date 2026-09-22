Octa Sign Up Bonus Review

  Octa Sign Up Bonus of 50% on each deposit is made available. The minimum deposit is $25, R447 ZAR, into their trading account via one of the multiple deposit options available.  

💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Octa Sign Up Bonus - Key Point Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️Octa Bonus Offers and Promotions
  3. ☑️Octa Sign Up Bonus Step-by-Step
  4. ☑️Octa at a Glance
  5. ☑️Customer Reviews
  6. ☑️Pros and Cons
  7. ☑️Conclusion
  8. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

Overview

  • Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011.
  • It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services already utilized by clients from 180 countries, with more than 42 million trading accounts.
  • In general, Octa offers 270 trading instruments.
  • By providing free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools, Octa helps its clients reach their investment goals.
  • Octa supports South African traders with transparent and efficient trading conditions, zero commissions, and fast withdrawals.

   

Octa Bonus Offers and Promotions

Octa

offers South African traders the following bonuses and promotions:

  • Demo Trading Contest
  • Trade and Win Giveaway
  • 50% deposit bonus
  • Octa Rewards
  • Invite-a-Friend Bonus (Referral Bonus)

 

Demo Trading

Demo Trading Contest

 

  • The Demo Trading Contest is a fantastic way for South African traders to improve their trading skills without the risk of losing real money.
  • Participants trade on demo accounts under competitive conditions, providing an exciting yet safe environment for novices who want to practice trading without risking anything.
  • The winners can receive cash prizes or bonuses that they can use in actual trades.

 

Trade and Win Giveaway

Trade and Win Giveaway

 

  • The Trade and Win Giveaway is a unique marketing campaign that reimburses traders for their trading efforts.
  • South Africans can earn points based on the volume of their transactions, which they can exchange for various awards, including tools, gadgets, or other items.
  • The aim is to stimulate dependable commercial activities by granting an amusing addition: traders can accrue redeemable points over time while selecting rewards tailored to individual tastes through this program.

 

50% Deposit Bonus

50% Deposit Bonus

 

  • With this initiative, South African traders who make a deposit earn a 50% bonus on their deposit.
  • This incentive can considerably enhance traders' trading capital, allowing them to create more prominent positions or trade more freely.
  • However, it is crucial to note that such bonuses frequently come with certain restrictions and conditions, such as minimum trading volume requirements, which traders should be aware of before participating.

 

Octa Rewards

Octa Rewards

 

  • The Octa Rewards program gives South African traders points for every trade, deposit, and bonus action on their account.
  • Points can be redeemed for cashback, trading perks, and exclusive gifts.
  • As traders stay active, they unlock new levels and rewards designed to support long-term growth and consistency.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Octa Sign up Bonus - Step-by-Step Overview

Octa Sign up Bonus - Step-by-Step Overview

 

  • Octa offers a welcome bonus to all new traders who choose to register for a real account with the broker.
  • The sign-up bonus is offered in the form of a 50% deposit bonus when clients deposit into their trading accounts and comes with numerous benefits and conditions.

  To receive the bonus, traders should take the following steps:  

Step 1: Open an Octa Account.

  • New clients must first choose an account type to suit their trading style.

  Account options available include:

📉 OctaFX Micro MT4📊 OctaFX MT5 📈 Octa Islamic Account
US-based traders and traders from other parts of the world must make a $25 USD, R447 ZAR minimum deposit.Minimum deposit of $25 USD - R447 ZARSharia law-compliant
For traders within the EU, a minimum of $25 deposit amount is required.Floating spreads.Sharia law-compliant.
Spreads are from 2 pips fixed spread or 0.4 pip floating spread.Spreads for trading with the MT5 trading platform start at 0.2 pips.Limited to trading metals and Forex only.
An overnight fee is charged every 3 days.$5 per lot commission on each trade.
👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account
  Octa Sign up Bonus - Step 1  

Step 2:  Make a Deposit.

  • Traders must deposit at least USD 25, R447 ZAR into their trading account via one of the multiple deposit options available.

  Octa Deposit Methods available include:

💳 Payment Method💵 Recommended Minimum Amount💰 Commission⚙️ Execution Time
✅ Visa25.00 USD Free1-5 Minutes
Accepted Currencies: USD, EUR--
✅ Bitcoin0.00037000 BTC Free3-30 Minutes
Accepted Currencies: BTC--
✅ Skrill50.00 USD FreeInstant
Accepted Currencies: USD, EUR--
✅ Neteller50.00 EUR FreeInstant
Accepted Currencies: EUR, USD--
✅ Litecoin0.30000000 LTC Free3-30 Minutes
Accepted currencies: LTC--
✅ Dogecoin230.00000000 DOGE Free3-30 Minutes
Accepted currencies: Doge--
✅ Tether ERC-2050.00000000 USDTE Free3-30 Minutes
Accepted currencies: USDTE--
✅ Tether TRC-2050.00000000 USDTT Free3-30 Minutes
Accepted currencies: USDTT--
✅ Mastercard50.00 EUR FreeInstant
Accepted Currencies: EUR--
✅ Ethereum0.02000000 ETH Free3-30 Minutes
Accepted currencies: ETH--
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
  Octa Sign up Bonus - Step 2  

Step 3:  Withdraw Bonus Funds.

  • Traders will be able to withdraw the bonus amount accumulated on trades made.

  Octa Withdrawal Options include:

💳 Payment Method💵 Recommended Minimum Amount💰 Commission⚙️ Execution Time
✅ Visa25.00 USD Free1-5 Minutes
Accepted Currencies: USD, EUR--
✅ Bitcoin0.00037000 BTC Free3-30 Minutes
Accepted Currencies: BTC--
✅ Skrill50.00 USD FreeInstant
Accepted Currencies: USD, EUR--
✅ Neteller50.00 EUR FreeInstant
Accepted Currencies: EUR, USD--
✅ Litecoin0.30000000 LTC Free3-30 Minutes
Accepted currencies: LTC--
✅ Dogecoin230.00000000 DOGE Free3-30 Minutes
Accepted currencies: Doge--
✅ Tether ERC-2050.00000000 USDTE Free3-30 Minutes
Accepted currencies: USDTE--
✅ Tether TRC-2050.00000000 USDTT Free3-30 Minutes
Accepted currencies: USDTT--
✅ Mastercard50.00 EUR FreeInstant
Accepted Currencies: EUR--
✅ Ethereum0.02000000 ETH Free3-30 Minutes
Accepted currencies: ETH--
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
  Octa Sign up Bonus - Step 3  

Octa at a Glance

Company InformationOcta CTA logo
📅Year Founded2011
Current CEODarrell E. Johnson
Founder/sGeorgios D. Pantzis
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff694
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 1,000,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationCySEC, MWALI, FSCA
🌎Country of regulationCyprus, Union of the Comoros, South Africa
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
Two-step AuthenticationYes
Stop-loss InstrumentYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsOctaTrader Account, MT4, MT5
💳Institutional AccountsNo
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR
💰Minimum Deposit$25 / R447
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo
📊Spreads from0.6 pips
💸CommissionsNone
💱Number of base currencies supported2 (USD, EUR)
🚀Swap FeesYes
📈LeverageUp to 1:1000
📏Margin requirementsmargin requirement of 50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeIn seconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 277
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Trading Indices with GPYes
Trading Stocks with GPYes
Swap on trading board Yes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit Optionscredit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets (like Skrill, Neteller), and cryptocurrency
💵Withdrawal OptionsThe same as deposit options
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsOffers the proprietary platform alongside MT4 and MT5 with full charting, automation support, and a variety of charting tools for analysis.
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWeb, Mobile (iOS and Android)
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, available 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@octafx.com
📞Customer Support Contact NumberN/A
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Arabic, Chinese, Indonesian, Malay, Thai, and Vietnamese
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersOver 4,600
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
Commission FeeNone on most accounts
Social Platforms
Official Facebook PageYes
Official Twitter Pageyes
Official Youtube Channelyes
Official Linkedin Pageyes
Official Instagram Pageyes
Official Website addressyes
South African Trader Specific Information
Does Octa Accept South African Traders?Yes
Is Octa regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes
Does Octa offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
Does Octa allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?Yes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

Octa Customer Reviews

Octa Customer Reviews

 

  • Octa receives varied customer reviews, emphasizing its user-friendly platform, diverse accounts, and 24/7 customer support.
  • Competitive spreads and high leverage are seen as strengths, while concerns about withdrawal times and occasional technical issues are noted.
  • Despite this, Octa maintains a solid reputation for accessibility and enhancing the trading experience, earning high ratings on several review platforms.

 

🔍Aspect🔖Details
🌟Overall RatingGenerally positive, with solid ratings on review platforms like Trustpilot for reliability and features.
👏Customer SatisfactionHigh satisfaction among users for competitive spreads, flexible account types, and platform usability.
📞Customer ServicePraised for responsive and multilingual support through live chat, email, and phone.
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Octa is a great trading platform, very easy to use and deposits and withdrawals are relatively fast depending on time of day.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
Forex Peace Army logo
Mixed reviews some users appreciate the low spreads and customer support, while others report issues with withdrawals and account verification.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Sitejabber logo
Generally positive feedback users commend the platform's user-friendliness and efficient customer service.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
google logo
Octa is a trustworthy and worthwhile broker with a solid trust score of 90 out of 99⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
HelloPeter logo
Octa is generally positive, with many users praising the broker's competitive spreads, reliable trading platforms, and excellent customer support.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
TrustPilot Logo
Octa has generally positive reviews from customers, with many praising the brand's affordability, quality products, and excellent customer service.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
 
💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by SVGFSALimited assets
Unlimited demo accountLow Crypto coverage
Advanced technologyNo VPS
Forex and CFDs offeredNo education tools on Forex
More than 80 pairs to tradeNo clients from USA, Canada, Belgium, or others outside EU
 

Conclusion

Octa Sign Up Bonus 50% deposit bonus is made available through the recommended deposit of $25 / ZAR R447. The minimum required deposit is $25

 

You might also like:

Octa Minimum Deposit

. Octa Islamic Account Octa Account Types Octa Fees, Spreads, and Commission Octa Review SA Shares Instagram  

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Does Octa offer a sign-up bonus?

An Octa sign-up bonus of 50% on each deposit is available.  Traders must deposit at least USD 25, 460 ZAR into their trading account via one of the multiple deposit options available.  

How do I withdraw bonus funds from Octa?

Steps to withdraw Octa's bonus: 1. Open a live account with Octa.  2.  Deposit funds.  3.  Increase the initial deposit by 50%.  4. Withdraw your bonus funds.  

In what currencies are bonuses provided?

Bonus funds are always provided in the base currency of the account that you have chosen.  

How do I get a promo code for Octa?

First, download the free Octa app store. Activate the push notifications. Get all the latest promo offers on your mobile phone as it is released.  

What is a Forex sign-up bonus?

A Forex sign-up bonus is a special promotion offered by a broker that has the objective of introducing clients to the services offered by the broker.  

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