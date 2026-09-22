Octa Sign Up Bonus of 50% on each deposit is made available. The minimum deposit is $25, R447 ZAR, into their trading account via one of the multiple deposit options available.
Octa Sign Up Bonus - Key Point Quick Overview
- ☑️Overview
- ☑️Octa Bonus Offers and Promotions
- ☑️Octa Sign Up Bonus Step-by-Step
- ☑️Octa at a Glance
- ☑️Customer Reviews
- ☑️Pros and Cons
- ☑️Conclusion
- ☑️Frequently Asked Questions
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
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|🥈
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|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
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|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
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|4
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|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
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|5
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|BVI FSC
|$0
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|6
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|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
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|7
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|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
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|8
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|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
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|9
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|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
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|10
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|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
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Overview
- Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011.
- It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services already utilized by clients from 180 countries, with more than 42 million trading accounts.
- In general, Octa offers 270 trading instruments.
- By providing free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools, Octa helps its clients reach their investment goals.
- Octa supports South African traders with transparent and efficient trading conditions, zero commissions, and fast withdrawals.
Octa Bonus Offers and PromotionsOcta
offers South African traders the following bonuses and promotions:
- Demo Trading Contest
- Trade and Win Giveaway
- 50% deposit bonus
- Octa Rewards
- Invite-a-Friend Bonus (Referral Bonus)
Demo Trading
- The Demo Trading Contest is a fantastic way for South African traders to improve their trading skills without the risk of losing real money.
- Participants trade on demo accounts under competitive conditions, providing an exciting yet safe environment for novices who want to practice trading without risking anything.
- The winners can receive cash prizes or bonuses that they can use in actual trades.
Trade and Win Giveaway
- The Trade and Win Giveaway is a unique marketing campaign that reimburses traders for their trading efforts.
- South Africans can earn points based on the volume of their transactions, which they can exchange for various awards, including tools, gadgets, or other items.
- The aim is to stimulate dependable commercial activities by granting an amusing addition: traders can accrue redeemable points over time while selecting rewards tailored to individual tastes through this program.
50% Deposit Bonus
- With this initiative, South African traders who make a deposit earn a 50% bonus on their deposit.
- This incentive can considerably enhance traders' trading capital, allowing them to create more prominent positions or trade more freely.
- However, it is crucial to note that such bonuses frequently come with certain restrictions and conditions, such as minimum trading volume requirements, which traders should be aware of before participating.
Octa Rewards
- The Octa Rewards program gives South African traders points for every trade, deposit, and bonus action on their account.
- Points can be redeemed for cashback, trading perks, and exclusive gifts.
- As traders stay active, they unlock new levels and rewards designed to support long-term growth and consistency.
Octa Sign up Bonus - Step-by-Step Overview
- Octa offers a welcome bonus to all new traders who choose to register for a real account with the broker.
- The sign-up bonus is offered in the form of a 50% deposit bonus when clients deposit into their trading accounts and comes with numerous benefits and conditions.
To receive the bonus, traders should take the following steps:
Step 1: Open an Octa Account.
- New clients must first choose an account type to suit their trading style.
Account options available include:
|📉 OctaFX Micro MT4
|📊 OctaFX MT5
|📈 Octa Islamic Account
|US-based traders and traders from other parts of the world must make a $25 USD, R447 ZAR minimum deposit.
|Minimum deposit of $25 USD - R447 ZAR
|Sharia law-compliant
|For traders within the EU, a minimum of $25 deposit amount is required.
|Floating spreads.
|Sharia law-compliant.
|Spreads are from 2 pips fixed spread or 0.4 pip floating spread.
|Spreads for trading with the MT5 trading platform start at 0.2 pips.
|Limited to trading metals and Forex only.
|An overnight fee is charged every 3 days.
|$5 per lot commission on each trade.
|👉 Open Account
|👉 Open Account
|👉 Open Account
Step 2: Make a Deposit.
- Traders must deposit at least USD 25, R447 ZAR into their trading account via one of the multiple deposit options available.
Octa Deposit Methods available include:
|💳 Payment Method
|💵 Recommended Minimum Amount
|💰 Commission
|⚙️ Execution Time
|✅ Visa
|25.00 USD
|Free
|1-5 Minutes
|Accepted Currencies: USD, EUR
|-
|-
|✅ Bitcoin
|0.00037000 BTC
|Free
|3-30 Minutes
|Accepted Currencies: BTC
|-
|-
|✅ Skrill
|50.00 USD
|Free
|Instant
|Accepted Currencies: USD, EUR
|-
|-
|✅ Neteller
|50.00 EUR
|Free
|Instant
|Accepted Currencies: EUR, USD
|-
|-
|✅ Litecoin
|0.30000000 LTC
|Free
|3-30 Minutes
|Accepted currencies: LTC
|-
|-
|✅ Dogecoin
|230.00000000 DOGE
|Free
|3-30 Minutes
|Accepted currencies: Doge
|-
|-
|✅ Tether ERC-20
|50.00000000 USDTE
|Free
|3-30 Minutes
|Accepted currencies: USDTE
|-
|-
|✅ Tether TRC-20
|50.00000000 USDTT
|Free
|3-30 Minutes
|Accepted currencies: USDTT
|-
|-
|✅ Mastercard
|50.00 EUR
|Free
|Instant
|Accepted Currencies: EUR
|-
|-
|✅ Ethereum
|0.02000000 ETH
|Free
|3-30 Minutes
|Accepted currencies: ETH
|-
|-
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
|👉 Open Account
|👉 Open Account
Step 3: Withdraw Bonus Funds.
- Traders will be able to withdraw the bonus amount accumulated on trades made.
Octa Withdrawal Options include:
|💳 Payment Method
|💵 Recommended Minimum Amount
|💰 Commission
|⚙️ Execution Time
|✅ Visa
|25.00 USD
|Free
|1-5 Minutes
|Accepted Currencies: USD, EUR
|-
|-
|✅ Bitcoin
|0.00037000 BTC
|Free
|3-30 Minutes
|Accepted Currencies: BTC
|-
|-
|✅ Skrill
|50.00 USD
|Free
|Instant
|Accepted Currencies: USD, EUR
|-
|-
|✅ Neteller
|50.00 EUR
|Free
|Instant
|Accepted Currencies: EUR, USD
|-
|-
|✅ Litecoin
|0.30000000 LTC
|Free
|3-30 Minutes
|Accepted currencies: LTC
|-
|-
|✅ Dogecoin
|230.00000000 DOGE
|Free
|3-30 Minutes
|Accepted currencies: Doge
|-
|-
|✅ Tether ERC-20
|50.00000000 USDTE
|Free
|3-30 Minutes
|Accepted currencies: USDTE
|-
|-
|✅ Tether TRC-20
|50.00000000 USDTT
|Free
|3-30 Minutes
|Accepted currencies: USDTT
|-
|-
|✅ Mastercard
|50.00 EUR
|Free
|Instant
|Accepted Currencies: EUR
|-
|-
|✅ Ethereum
|0.02000000 ETH
|Free
|3-30 Minutes
|Accepted currencies: ETH
|-
|-
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
|👉 Open Account
|👉 Open Account
Octa at a Glance
|Company Information
|📅Year Founded
|2011
|Current CEO
|Darrell E. Johnson
|Founder/s
|Georgios D. Pantzis
|🧑🏻💻Amount of staff
|694
|👩💻Amount of active traders
|Over 1,000,000
|🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|No
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|🌎Country of regulation
|Cyprus, Union of the Comoros, South Africa
|💻Account Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes
|Two-step Authentication
|Yes
|Stop-loss Instrument
|Yes
|🔋Investor Protection Schemes
|Yes
|Account Types and Features
|➕Accounts
|OctaTrader Account, MT4, MT5
|💳Institutional Accounts
|No
|👨💼Managed Accounts
|No
|📇Minor account currencies
|USD, EUR
|💰Minimum Deposit
|$25 / R447
|Trading Conditions
|🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time
|1-3 business days
|🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee
|No
|📊Spreads from
|0.6 pips
|💸Commissions
|None
|💱Number of base currencies supported
|2 (USD, EUR)
|🚀Swap Fees
|Yes
|📈Leverage
|Up to 1:1000
|📏Margin requirements
|margin requirement of 50%
|☪️Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|💻Demo Account
|Yes
|⌛Order Execution Time
|In seconds
|📆VPS Hosting
|Yes
|Trading Instruments
|🧾CFDs-Total Offered
|Over 277
|🗠CFD Stock Indices
|Yes
|⚖️CFD Commodities
|Yes
|📜CFD Shares
|Yes
|Trading Indices with GP
|Yes
|Trading Stocks with GP
|Yes
|Swap on trading board
|Yes
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Options
|credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets (like Skrill, Neteller), and cryptocurrency
|💵Withdrawal Options
|The same as deposit options
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻Trading Platforms
|Offers the proprietary platform alongside MT4 and MT5 with full charting, automation support, and a variety of charting tools for analysis.
|👩💻OS Compatibility
|Web, Mobile (iOS and Android)
|🖥️Forex trading tools
|Yes
|Customer Support
|🗣️Live chat availability
|Yes, available 24/7
|📱Customer Support email address
|support@octafx.com
|📞Customer Support Contact Number
|N/A
|👾Social media Platforms
|Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
|🗣️Languages supported on Website
|English, Arabic, Chinese, Indonesian, Malay, Thai, and Vietnamese
|Educational Resources and Support
|🖺Forex course
|Yes
|🧏♀️Webinars
|Yes
|📚Educational Resources
|Yes
|Partnerships and Programs
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|👨🏫Amount of partners
|Over 4,600
|📋IB Program
|Yes
|🏃♂️➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?
|Yes
|🪙Rebate program
|Yes
|Commission Fee
|None on most accounts
|Social Platforms
|Official Facebook Page
|Yes
|Official Twitter Page
|yes
|Official Youtube Channel
|yes
|Official Linkedin Page
|yes
|Official Instagram Page
|yes
|Official Website address
|yes
|South African Trader Specific Information
|Does Octa Accept South African Traders?
|Yes
|Is Octa regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?
|Yes
|Does Octa offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?
|Yes
|Does Octa allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉Open Account
Octa Customer Reviews
- Octa receives varied customer reviews, emphasizing its user-friendly platform, diverse accounts, and 24/7 customer support.
- Competitive spreads and high leverage are seen as strengths, while concerns about withdrawal times and occasional technical issues are noted.
- Despite this, Octa maintains a solid reputation for accessibility and enhancing the trading experience, earning high ratings on several review platforms.
|🔍Aspect
|🔖Details
|🌟Overall Rating
|Generally positive, with solid ratings on review platforms like Trustpilot for reliability and features.
|👏Customer Satisfaction
|High satisfaction among users for competitive spreads, flexible account types, and platform usability.
|📞Customer Service
|Praised for responsive and multilingual support through live chat, email, and phone.
Customers Ratings
|🌐 Platform
|📝 Feedback Summary
|⭐ Rating
|Octa is a great trading platform, very easy to use and deposits and withdrawals are relatively fast depending on time of day.
|⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
|Mixed reviews some users appreciate the low spreads and customer support, while others report issues with withdrawals and account verification.
|⭐⭐⭐☆☆
|Generally positive feedback users commend the platform's user-friendliness and efficient customer service.
|⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
|Octa is a trustworthy and worthwhile broker with a solid trust score of 90 out of 99
|⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
|Octa is generally positive, with many users praising the broker's competitive spreads, reliable trading platforms, and excellent customer support.
|⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
|Octa has generally positive reviews from customers, with many praising the brand's affordability, quality products, and excellent customer service.
|⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Regulated by SVGFSA
|Limited assets
|Unlimited demo account
|Low Crypto coverage
|Advanced technology
|No VPS
|Forex and CFDs offered
|No education tools on Forex
|More than 80 pairs to trade
|No clients from USA, Canada, Belgium, or others outside EU
ConclusionOcta Sign Up Bonus 50% deposit bonus is made available through the recommended deposit of $25 / ZAR R447. The minimum required deposit is $25
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. Octa Islamic Account Octa Account Types Octa Fees, Spreads, and Commission Octa Review SA Shares Instagram
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Octa offer a sign-up bonus?
An Octa sign-up bonus of 50% on each deposit is available. Traders must deposit at least USD 25, 460 ZAR into their trading account via one of the multiple deposit options available.
How do I withdraw bonus funds from Octa?
Steps to withdraw Octa's bonus: 1. Open a live account with Octa. 2. Deposit funds. 3. Increase the initial deposit by 50%. 4. Withdraw your bonus funds.
In what currencies are bonuses provided?
Bonus funds are always provided in the base currency of the account that you have chosen.
How do I get a promo code for Octa?
First, download the free Octa app store. Activate the push notifications. Get all the latest promo offers on your mobile phone as it is released.
What is a Forex sign-up bonus?
A Forex sign-up bonus is a special promotion offered by a broker that has the objective of introducing clients to the services offered by the broker.
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