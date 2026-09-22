Octa Islamic Account Review

  Octa Islamic Account is offered on 2 trading account levels.  Octa MT4 Swap-free and Octa MT5 Swap-free.  Octa offers an Octa Swap-Free account option by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries.  

💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Octa Islamic Account - Key Points Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️Octa Islamic Account
  3. ☑️How to open an Octa Islamic Account - Step-by-Step Guide
  4. ☑️Octa at a Glance
  5. ☑️Customer Reviews
  6. ☑️Pros and Cons
  7. ☑️Conclusion
  8. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

  • Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011.
  • It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services already utilized by clients from 180 countries, with more than 42 million trading accounts.
  • In general, Octa offers 270 trading instruments.
  • By providing free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools, Octa helps its clients reach their investment goals.
  • Octa supports South African traders with transparent and efficient trading conditions, zero commissions, and fast withdrawals.

   

Octa Islamic Account

Octa Islamic Account

 

  • Octa's trading accounts have been carefully designed to adhere to these criteria, eliminating the need to separate a live trading account from an Islamic account.
  • Furthermore, Octa's commitment to inclusion and tolerance for different trading preferences means that all traders can easily engage in ethical and interest-free trading activities.
  • South African traders can trade confidently, knowing that Octa's regular trading accounts are consistent with Islamic standards.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

How to Open an Octa Islamic Account - Step-by-Step Guide

Opening

an Octa account is a straightforward process that only involves a few steps. To open a trading account, please follow the step-by-step instructions.  

Step 1: "Open Account"

  • Visit the Octa official website.
  • Locate and click the "Start HALAL Trading" button on the website's main page.

  How to Open an Octa Islamic Account step 1  

Step 2: Sign Up

  • Fill in the required fields, such as your name, email address, and phone number.
  • Choose between a real and a demo account based on your trading preferences.
  • You will shortly receive an email from Octa with a confirmation link for your email address. To proceed, click on this link.
  • To finish setting up your account, follow the on-screen prompts.
  • Deposit at least 460 ZAR ($25) to activate your real account.
  • After funding your account, you can begin trading Forex and CFDs with Octa's extensive trading tools and features.

  How to Open an Octa Account step 2  

Step 3: Make a Deposit.

  • The account holder can now make their first deposit, and the account has been successfully created.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 
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Octa at a Glance

Company InformationOcta CTA logo
📅Year Founded2011
Current CEODarrell E. Johnson
Founder/sGeorgios D. Pantzis
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff694
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 1,000,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationCySEC, MWALI, FSCA
🌎Country of regulationCyprus, Union of the Comoros, South Africa
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
Two-step AuthenticationYes
Stop-loss InstrumentYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsOctaTrader Account, MT4, MT5
💳Institutional AccountsNo
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR
💰Minimum Deposit$25 / R447
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo
📊Spreads from0.6 pips
💸CommissionsNone
💱Number of base currencies supported2 (USD, EUR)
🚀Swap FeesYes
📈LeverageUp to 1:1000
📏Margin requirementsmargin requirement of 50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeIn seconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 277
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Trading Indices with GPYes
Trading Stocks with GPYes
Swap on trading board Yes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit Optionscredit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets (like Skrill, Neteller), and cryptocurrency
💵Withdrawal OptionsThe same as deposit options
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsOffers the proprietary platform alongside MT4 and MT5 with full charting, automation support, and a variety of charting tools for analysis.
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWeb, Mobile (iOS and Android)
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, available 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@octafx.com
📞Customer Support Contact NumberN/A
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Arabic, Chinese, Indonesian, Malay, Thai, and Vietnamese
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersOver 4,600
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
Commission FeeNone on most accounts
Social Platforms
Official Facebook PageYes
Official Twitter Pageyes
Official Youtube Channelyes
Official Linkedin Pageyes
Official Instagram Pageyes
Official Website addressyes
South African Trader Specific Information
Does Octa Accept South African Traders?Yes
Is Octa regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes
Does Octa offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
Does Octa allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?Yes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

Customer Reviews

Octa Customer Reviews

 

  • Octa receives varied customer reviews, emphasizing its user-friendly platform, diverse accounts, and 24/7 customer support.
  • Competitive spreads and high leverage are seen as strengths, while concerns about withdrawal times and occasional technical issues are noted.
  • Despite this, Octa maintains a solid reputation for accessibility and enhancing the trading experience, earning high ratings on several review platforms.

 

🔍Aspect🔖Details
🌟Overall RatingGenerally positive, with solid ratings on review platforms like Trustpilot for reliability and features.
👏Customer SatisfactionHigh satisfaction among users for competitive spreads, flexible account types, and platform usability.
📞Customer ServicePraised for responsive and multilingual support through live chat, email, and phone.
 
💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Octa is a great trading platform, very easy to use and deposits and withdrawals are relatively fast depending on time of day.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
Forex Peace Army logo
Mixed reviews some users appreciate the low spreads and customer support, while others report issues with withdrawals and account verification.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Sitejabber logo
Generally positive feedback users commend the platform's user-friendliness and efficient customer service.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
google logo
Octa is a trustworthy and worthwhile broker with a solid trust score of 90 out of 99⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
HelloPeter logo
Octa is generally positive, with many users praising the broker's competitive spreads, reliable trading platforms, and excellent customer support.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
TrustPilot Logo
Octa has generally positive reviews from customers, with many praising the brand's affordability, quality products, and excellent customer service.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by SVGFSALimited assets
Unlimited demo accountLow Crypto coverage
Advanced technologyNo VPS
Forex and CFDs offeredNo education tools on Forex
More than 80 pairs to tradeNo clients from USA, Canada, Belgium, or others outside EU
 

Conclusion

Octa Islamic Account is a Forex trading account allowed by the Shariah principle where there is no interest applied for an overnight position.

 

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. Octa Review Octa Account Types Octa Fees, Spreads, and Commission Octa Sign-Up Bonus SA Shares Instagram  

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Is Forex Trading Halal or Haram?

Forex Trading itself is considered Halal. "Haram" enters when aspects of trading, such as the accruing of interest (Riba) or the reckless side of gambling without a trading strategy, take place.  

Why is Interest (Riba) forbidden in Islam?

Islamic finance takes a more ethical approach. In Islam, interest is seen to be unethical as it only rewards the lender, while the borrower incurs all risk.  

What Makes a Forex Account Islamic?

Islamic Forex Trading Accounts are trading accounts for Muslim clients who are unable to earn or pay interest due to their religious beliefs.  

Does Octa offer an Islamic account?

Yes, Octa provides a swap-free Islamic account option designed for Muslim traders. This account complies with Sharia law by removing overnight interest charges, ensuring trading remains free from any form of riba or prohibited financial activity.  

How can I open an Octa Islamic account?

To open an Islamic account, register with Octa, choose your preferred trading platform, and request the swap-free option from the client area. Once approved, your account will operate without overnight interest charges on open positions.  

Are there extra fees on Octa Islamic accounts?

Octa does not charge extra administrative or fixed fees for its Islamic accounts. Trading costs remain limited to spreads, ensuring Sharia-compliant traders can participate in forex and CFD markets without hidden charges or interest-based payments.  

Which platforms support Octa Islamic accounts?

Octa Islamic accounts are available on MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and OctaTrader platforms. Traders can enjoy the same execution speed, spreads, and features as standard accounts, with the added benefit of swap-free trading for Sharia compliance.  

Are all instruments swap-free in Octa Islamic accounts?

Yes, all tradable instruments in Octa Islamic accounts are swap-free. This includes forex pairs, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, enabling Muslim traders to diversify portfolios without incurring overnight interest charges, while maintaining adherence to Islamic finance principles.  

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