Octa Islamic Account is offered on 2 trading account levels. Octa MT4 Swap-free and Octa MT5 Swap-free. Octa offers an Octa Swap-Free account option by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Octa Islamic Account - Key Points Quick Overview

Overview

Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011.

It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services already utilized by clients from 180 countries , with more than 42 million trading accounts.

, with more than trading accounts. In general, Octa offers 270 trading instruments.

By providing free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools, Octa helps its clients reach their investment goals.

Octa supports South African traders with transparent and efficient trading conditions, zero commissions, and fast withdrawals.

Octa Islamic Account

Octa's trading accounts have been carefully designed to adhere to these criteria, eliminating the need to separate a live trading account from an Islamic account.

Furthermore, Octa's commitment to inclusion and tolerance for different trading preferences means that all traders can easily engage in ethical and interest-free trading activities.

South African traders can trade confidently, knowing that Octa's regular trading accounts are consistent with Islamic standards.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

How to Open an Octa Islamic Account - Step-by-Step Guide

an Octa account is a straightforward process that only involves a few steps. To open a trading account, please follow the step-by-step instructions.

Step 1: "Open Account"

Visit the Octa official website.

Locate and click the "Start HALAL Trading" button on the website's main page.

Step 2: Sign Up

Fill in the required fields, such as your name, email address, and phone number.

Choose between a real and a demo account based on your trading preferences.

You will shortly receive an email from Octa with a confirmation link for your email address. To proceed, click on this link.

To finish setting up your account, follow the on-screen prompts.

Deposit at least 460 ZAR ($25) to activate your real account.

After funding your account, you can begin trading Forex and CFDs with Octa's extensive trading tools and features.

Step 3: Make a Deposit.

The account holder can now make their first deposit, and the account has been successfully created.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Octa at a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2011 Current CEO Darrell E. Johnson Founder/s Georgios D. Pantzis 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 694 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 1,000,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation CySEC, MWALI, FSCA 🌎Country of regulation Cyprus, Union of the Comoros, South Africa 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes Two-step Authentication Yes Stop-loss Instrument Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts OctaTrader Account, MT4, MT5 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR 💰Minimum Deposit $25 / R447 Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee No 📊Spreads from 0.6 pips 💸Commissions None 💱Number of base currencies supported 2 (USD, EUR) 🚀Swap Fees Yes 📈Leverage Up to 1:1000 📏Margin requirements margin requirement of 50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time In seconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 277 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Trading Indices with GP Yes Trading Stocks with GP Yes Swap on trading board Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets (like Skrill, Neteller), and cryptocurrency 💵Withdrawal Options The same as deposit options Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms Offers the proprietary platform alongside MT4 and MT5 with full charting, automation support, and a variety of charting tools for analysis. 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Web, Mobile (iOS and Android) 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, available 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@octafx.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number N/A 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Arabic, Chinese, Indonesian, Malay, Thai, and Vietnamese Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 4,600 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes Commission Fee None on most accounts Social Platforms Official Facebook Page Yes Official Twitter Page yes Official Youtube Channel yes Official Linkedin Page yes Official Instagram Page yes Official Website address yes South African Trader Specific Information Does Octa Accept South African Traders? Yes Is Octa regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes Does Octa offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does Octa allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Customer Reviews

Octa receives varied customer reviews, emphasizing its user-friendly platform, diverse accounts, and 24/7 customer support.

Competitive spreads and high leverage are seen as strengths, while concerns about withdrawal times and occasional technical issues are noted.

Despite this, Octa maintains a solid reputation for accessibility and enhancing the trading experience, earning high ratings on several review platforms.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Generally positive, with solid ratings on review platforms like Trustpilot for reliability and features. 👏Customer Satisfaction High satisfaction among users for competitive spreads, flexible account types, and platform usability. 📞Customer Service Praised for responsive and multilingual support through live chat, email, and phone.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Octa is a great trading platform, very easy to use and deposits and withdrawals are relatively fast depending on time of day. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mixed reviews some users appreciate the low spreads and customer support, while others report issues with withdrawals and account verification. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive feedback users commend the platform's user-friendliness and efficient customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Octa is a trustworthy and worthwhile broker with a solid trust score of 90 out of 99 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Octa is generally positive, with many users praising the broker's competitive spreads, reliable trading platforms, and excellent customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Octa has generally positive reviews from customers, with many praising the brand's affordability, quality products, and excellent customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by SVGFSA Limited assets Unlimited demo account Low Crypto coverage Advanced technology No VPS Forex and CFDs offered No education tools on Forex More than 80 pairs to trade No clients from USA, Canada, Belgium, or others outside EU

Conclusion Octa Islamic Account is a Octa Islamic Account is a Forex trading account allowed by the Shariah principle where there is no interest applied for an overnight position.

You might also like:

. Octa Review Octa Account Types Octa Fees, Spreads, and Commission Octa Sign-Up Bonus SA Shares Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Forex Trading Halal or Haram?

Forex Trading itself is considered Halal. "Haram" enters when aspects of trading, such as the accruing of interest (Riba) or the reckless side of gambling without a trading strategy, take place.

Why is Interest (Riba) forbidden in Islam?

Islamic finance takes a more ethical approach. In Islam, interest is seen to be unethical as it only rewards the lender, while the borrower incurs all risk.

What Makes a Forex Account Islamic?

Islamic Forex Trading Accounts are trading accounts for Muslim clients who are unable to earn or pay interest due to their religious beliefs.

Does Octa offer an Islamic account?

Yes, Octa provides a swap-free Islamic account option designed for Muslim traders. This account complies with Sharia law by removing overnight interest charges, ensuring trading remains free from any form of riba or prohibited financial activity.

How can I open an Octa Islamic account?

To open an Islamic account, register with Octa, choose your preferred trading platform, and request the swap-free option from the client area. Once approved, your account will operate without overnight interest charges on open positions.

Are there extra fees on Octa Islamic accounts?

Octa does not charge extra administrative or fixed fees for its Islamic accounts. Trading costs remain limited to spreads, ensuring Sharia-compliant traders can participate in forex and CFD markets without hidden charges or interest-based payments.

Which platforms support Octa Islamic accounts?

Octa Islamic accounts are available on MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and OctaTrader platforms. Traders can enjoy the same execution speed, spreads, and features as standard accounts, with the added benefit of swap-free trading for Sharia compliance.

Are all instruments swap-free in Octa Islamic accounts?

Yes, all tradable instruments in Octa Islamic accounts are swap-free. This includes forex pairs, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, enabling Muslim traders to diversify portfolios without incurring overnight interest charges, while maintaining adherence to Islamic finance principles.