Octa Withdrawal Process Review

  Overall, Octa Withdrawal process can be summarised as a trustworthy and regulated Forex Broker that is very competitive and comprehensive in terms of its withdrawal methods, deposit options, and Withdrawal fees. Octa offers multiple trusted deposit options and withdrawal methods for active traders across the globe.  

💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Octa Fund Withdrawal Process - A Key Point Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️Octa Deposits and Withdrawals
  3. ☑️Octa Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions
  4. ☑️How to Withdraw Funds from Octa
  5. ☑️Octa at a Glance
  6. ☑️Octa Customer Reviews
  7. ☑️Pros and Cons
  8. ☑️Conclusion
  9. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

  • Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011.
  • It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services already utilized by clients from 180 countries, with more than 42 million trading accounts.
  • In general, Octa offers 270 trading instruments.
  • By providing free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools, Octa helps its clients reach their investment goals.
  • Octa supports South African traders with transparent and efficient trading conditions, zero commissions, and fast withdrawals.

   

Octa fund withdrawal process

  Octa fund withdrawal process  

  • The Octa fund withdrawal process is designed to be simple, fast, and fee-free for most users.
  • To withdraw funds, traders must first complete account verification, then log in to their Personal Area, select their trading account or wallet, and choose a preferred withdrawal method such as bank transfer, card, e-wallet, or cryptocurrency.
  • After entering the required details and confirming the request, Octa typically processes withdrawals within 1–3 hours, although the actual time for funds to reach your account depends on the payment provider and can range from minutes to several business days.
  • Importantly, Octa does not charge internal withdrawal fees, but third-party charges may apply depending on the method used.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Octa Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions

  Octa Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions   Some of the following terms and conditions apply to Octa withdrawals:

  • Minimum withdrawal amounts apply and will depend on the chosen payment method.

  To complete the withdrawal process, Octa reserves the right to request additional verification documents for security reasons.  

How to Withdraw Funds from Octa

South Africans who want to withdraw funds from their Octa trading account can follow the following steps:  

Step 1: Log in

  • To your Octa Personal Area and choose “Withdraw” from the available options.
  • Choose your preferred withdrawal method and complete the withdrawal request.

  How to Withdraw Funds from Octa step 1  

Step 2: Payment method

  • Verify that the information provided is correct and submit the request to Octa.
  • Note that the processing time will depend on the payment method

  How to Withdraw Funds from Octa step 2  

💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Octa Deposits and Withdrawals

  Octa Deposits and Withdrawals   Octa offers South African traders the following deposit and withdrawal methods:

  • Neteller
  • Skrill
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • Debit/Credit Cards
  • South African Local Banks
  • OZOW
  • EFT Secure

 

Deposit Currencies, Deposit and Withdrawal Processing Times

🔎 Payment Method💴 Deposit Currencies⏰ Deposit Processing⏱️ Withdrawal Processing
💴 NetellerEURInstant1 – 3 hours
💵 SkrillUSDInstant1 – 3 hours
💶 CryptocurrenciesLTC, DOGE, USDTE, USDTT, ETH, BTC3 – 30 minutes1 – 3 hours
💷 Debit / Credit CardsEURInstant1 – 3 hours
💴 South African Local BanksZAR1 – 3 hours1 – 3 hours
💵 OZOWZARInstantN/A
💶 EFT SecureZARInstantN/A
 

Broker Comparison: Deposit and Withdrawals

🔎 Broker
Octa-CTA-logo.png
Exness logo
A review about LiteFinance
⏰ Minimum Withdrawal Time1 – 3 hours24 hoursInstant
⏱️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time1 – 3 hours3 daysUp to 5 working days
⏲️ Instant Deposits and Instant WithdrawalsYes, DepositsNoneYes
 
💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 
AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
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5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

Octa at a Glance

Company InformationOcta CTA logo
📅Year Founded2011
Current CEODarrell E. Johnson
Founder/sGeorgios D. Pantzis
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff694
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 1,000,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationCySEC, MWALI, FSCA
🌎Country of regulationCyprus, Union of the Comoros, South Africa
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
Two-step AuthenticationYes
Stop-loss InstrumentYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsOctaTrader Account, MT4, MT5
💳Institutional AccountsNo
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR
💰Minimum Deposit$25 / R447
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo
📊Spreads from0.6 pips
💸CommissionsNone
💱Number of base currencies supported2 (USD, EUR)
🚀Swap FeesYes
📈LeverageUp to 1:1000
📏Margin requirementsmargin requirement of 50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeIn seconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 277
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Trading Indices with GPYes
Trading Stocks with GPYes
Swap on trading board Yes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit Optionscredit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets (like Skrill, Neteller), and cryptocurrency
💵Withdrawal OptionsThe same as deposit options
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsOffers the proprietary platform alongside MT4 and MT5 with full charting, automation support, and a variety of charting tools for analysis.
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWeb, Mobile (iOS and Android)
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, available 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@octafx.com
📞Customer Support Contact NumberN/A
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Arabic, Chinese, Indonesian, Malay, Thai, and Vietnamese
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersOver 4,600
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
Commission FeeNone on most accounts
Social Platforms
Official Facebook PageYes
Official Twitter Pageyes
Official Youtube Channelyes
Official Linkedin Pageyes
Official Instagram Pageyes
Official Website addressyes
South African Trader Specific Information
Does Octa Accept South African Traders?Yes
Is Octa regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes
Does Octa offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
Does Octa allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?Yes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

Octa Customer Reviews

Octa Customer Reviews

 

  • Octa receives varied customer reviews, emphasizing its user-friendly platform, diverse accounts, and 24/7 customer support.
  • Competitive spreads and high leverage are seen as strengths, while concerns about withdrawal times and occasional technical issues are noted.
  • Despite this, Octa maintains a solid reputation for accessibility and enhancing the trading experience, earning high ratings on several review platforms.

 

🔍Aspect🔖Details
🌟Overall RatingGenerally positive, with solid ratings on review platforms like Trustpilot for reliability and features.
👏Customer SatisfactionHigh satisfaction among users for competitive spreads, flexible account types, and platform usability.
📞Customer ServicePraised for responsive and multilingual support through live chat, email, and phone.
 
💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Octa is a great trading platform, very easy to use and deposits and withdrawals are relatively fast depending on time of day.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
Forex Peace Army logo
Mixed reviews some users appreciate the low spreads and customer support, while others report issues with withdrawals and account verification.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Sitejabber logo
Generally positive feedback users commend the platform's user-friendliness and efficient customer service.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
google logo
Octa is a trustworthy and worthwhile broker with a solid trust score of 90 out of 99⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
HelloPeter logo
Octa is generally positive, with many users praising the broker's competitive spreads, reliable trading platforms, and excellent customer support.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
TrustPilot Logo
Octa has generally positive reviews from customers, with many praising the brand's affordability, quality products, and excellent customer service.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
OctaFX offers flexible withdrawal methodsOctaFX has strict withdrawal limits on all payment methods
The processing time is quick when compared to other brokersOctaFX has a strict verification
 

Conclusion

Octa traders can request withdrawals to cards, e-wallets, and bank wire. The minimum withdrawal amount is R90 for local bank accounts, R380 for card withdrawals, and R95 for e-wallets.

 

You might also like:

Octa ReviewOcta Minimum DepositOcta Islamic AccountOcta Account TypesOcta Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

How do I withdraw funds from my Octa account?

Log in to your Octa client area, select “Withdrawal,” choose your preferred payment method, enter the withdrawal amount, and confirm. Ensure your account is fully verified before requesting a withdrawal to avoid delays or processing issues.  

How long does an Octa withdrawal take?

Octa processes most withdrawal requests within 1–3 hours. However, the time it takes to receive funds depends on the payment method, with e-wallets being the fastest, while bank transfers may take 1–3 business days.  

Are there withdrawal fees with Octa?

Octa does not charge withdrawal fees. However, third-party payment providers such as banks, e-wallets, or credit card companies may impose charges, so it’s important to confirm possible costs with your payment service before withdrawing.  

What is the minimum withdrawal amount at Octa?

The minimum withdrawal depends on the payment method. For e-wallets, it’s typically $5, while for bank transfers, it may be higher. Always check the requirements for your chosen payment option before initiating a withdrawal request.  

Can I withdraw funds without verifying my Octa account?

No, Octa requires full account verification before processing withdrawals. This ensures compliance with security and regulatory standards, protecting both the trader and the broker from fraudulent activities or unauthorized transactions.  

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