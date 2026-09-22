Overall, Northern Trust is strictly regulated by the ASIC and the SFC. Northern Trust can be described as a bank that uses a variety of different investment strategies to fulfil their clients’ needs. Northern Trust has an overall rating of 4/10.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the ASIC and SFC. ?️ 1010 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders. ??

Category Details 💰 Minimum Deposit From $250 USD depending on the account or investment product. 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus None publicly advertised. 💸 Fees Fees vary by service and relationship with the bank; some accounts have $0 monthly fees, while others charge around $10/month if balance requirements are not met. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Not clearly disclosed; commissions and trading costs are not transparently listed. 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals No dedicated trading platform publicly specified; mainly traditional banking and investment services. 🖥️ Platforms Associated with regulators such as FINRA and SIPC for investment services. 🛡️ Regulation Around 40/100 in some broker reviews. 🔐 Trust Score Around 40/100 in some broker reviews. ⏱️ Payout Schedule Not clearly specified; depends on investment or banking product. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✔️ Pros ❌ Cons Highly regulated No online trading Vast amount of accounts Not enough information on website regarding trading Not specific about spreads Northern Trust does not currently have a direct stock purchase plan

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Overview

According to research in South Africa, Northern Trust is an award-winning investment bank that is based in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

The bank’s investment side concentrates on wealth and asset management, and it even runs its own proprietary mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Their expertise in working with private clients differentiates their private finance and banking service.

For over 130 years, Northern Trust has been steadfast in the private trust and investment business, with over 40% of the company’s global revenue.

Featured Offered

Global Asset Management & Investment Solutions – Offers portfolio management, ETFs, mutual funds, and multi-asset investment strategies for institutions and high-net-worth clients.

Institutional Asset Servicing – Provides custody services, fund administration, investment analytics, and operational support for large institutional investors.

Private Wealth & Banking Services – Includes financial planning, trust and estate services, private banking, and family office solutions.

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Northern Trust Safety and Security

Northern Trust places strong emphasis on protecting client information and financial assets through a comprehensive cybersecurity and risk-management framework.

The company uses multiple layers of security controls, including encryption, secure network configurations, and continuous monitoring, to safeguard online systems and applications.

Client data transmitted through its platforms is protected using 128-bit encryption and secure protocols such as TLS and PGP, ensuring sensitive information remains confidential during digital communication.

Additionally, the firm follows established cybersecurity frameworks like NIST and ISO standards, alongside structured risk-management processes to identify, assess, and mitigate threats while maintaining regulatory compliance.

Through these measures, Northern Trust aims to protect client privacy, reduce technology risks, and proactively respond to emerging cyber threats.

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Is Northern Trust a regulated financial institution?

Yes. Northern Trust operates under strict financial regulations in multiple jurisdictions. Its banking and investment activities are supervised by authorities such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and other global regulators, depending on the region where services are offered.

How does Northern Trust protect client funds and data?

Northern Trust uses strong risk-management systems, capital and liquidity requirements, and strict compliance programs to protect client assets. The bank must maintain high-quality liquid assets and follow anti-money-laundering and customer-verification regulations to ensure financial security.

Northern Trust at a Glance

Broker's Name Northern Trust 📍 Headquartered Chicago, USA 📅 Year Founded 1988 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FINRA, SIPC 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade N/A ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account No 📊 Institutional Accounts No 📊 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage Not specified 💰 Minimum Deposit A minimum deposit is depending on what type of account or investment would suit an individual client. 💳 Deposit Options Debit Card Credit Card Bank Wire Transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Debit Card Credit Card Bank Wire Transfer 💻 Platform Types No platform types specified on their website 📱 OS Compatibility No online trading done 📈 Tradable assets offered Only foreign exchange specified on their website 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English 👥 Customer Support Languages English 📆 Customer Service Hours Customer service is available from Monday right through until Friday from 7:00 am until 5:00 pm Central time. 👉 Open account Click Here

Customer Review

Mixed Customer Feedback – Some clients report satisfactory experiences with investment services and loyalty toward the brand, with customer satisfaction scores around 65/100 and about 81% customer loyalty in some surveys.

Concerns About Customer Service – Several online reviews highlight issues such as slow support, communication problems, and administrative errors, contributing to lower ratings on some review platforms.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 3.5 / 5 – Generally considered a reputable global financial institution, though ratings vary across review platforms. 👏Customer Satisfaction Moderate satisfaction levels reported, with many institutional clients valuing its investment management and asset servicing expertise. 📞Customer Service Mixed feedback – Some clients praise professional relationship management, while others mention slow response times and administrative issues.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating No significant trading reviews available as Northern Trust is primarily a global asset management and banking institution, not a retail forex broker. N/A Limited or no verified trader feedback on Forex Peace Army due to the firm focusing on institutional investment services rather than retail trading. N/A Reviews mention mixed experiences with account management and service responsiveness, with several complaints regarding support and administrative processes. 2.0 / 5

Northern Trust Account Types

Northern Trust New Accounts

Northern Trust Asset Management provides several retirement and non-retirement account options designed for individuals, families, and organizations investing in Northern Funds.

These accounts allow investors to access mutual funds and investment strategies depending on their ownership structure, tax situation, or long-term financial goals.

Individual Account

An Individual account is designed for a single investor who wants to invest directly in Northern Funds.

The account holder has full ownership and control over investment decisions, withdrawals, and account management.

It is commonly used for personal investment portfolios outside of retirement accounts.

Joint Account

A Joint account allows two or more individuals to share ownership of the same investment account.

All owners typically have access to the funds and the ability to make investment decisions.

These accounts are commonly used by spouses or family members who want to manage investments together.

UGMA/UTMA (Uniform Gift/Transfer to a Minor)

A UGMA or UTMA account is established by an adult custodian on behalf of a minor.

The funds are managed until the child reaches the age of majority, at which point ownership transfers to the minor.

These accounts are commonly used for gifting assets or saving for a child’s future.

Corporation, Trust, or Other Entity Account

This account type is designed for businesses, trusts, nonprofit organizations, or other legal entities that want to invest in Northern Funds.

Documentation verifying the legal structure and authority of the entity is typically required when opening the account.

Education IRA (Education Savings Account)

An Education IRA, also known as an Education Savings Account (ESA), allows investors to save for a child’s educational expenses.

Contributions grow tax-deferred, and withdrawals may be tax-free when used for qualified education expenses such as tuition or school supplies.

Traditional IRA

A Traditional IRA is a retirement account that allows individuals to contribute pre-tax income and potentially receive tax deductions.

Investments grow tax-deferred until retirement, when withdrawals are taxed as ordinary income according to applicable tax rules.

Roth IRA

A Roth IRA is a retirement account funded with after-tax contributions. While contributions are not tax-deductible, qualified withdrawals in retirement—including investment earnings—can be tax-free if certain conditions are met. This makes it attractive for long-term retirement planning.

What types of accounts does Northern Trust offer?

Northern Trust provides a range of accounts, including personal and commercial sweep accounts, interest and non‑interest checking accounts, premium money market deposit accounts, and foreign currency accounts. Each account type is designed to meet different client needs, from everyday banking to wealth management and institutional investing.

How do I choose the right Northern Trust account for me?

The right account depends on your financial goals and transaction needs. Personal accounts are ideal for everyday banking and liquidity, sweep and money market accounts help optimize idle cash for higher returns, and foreign currency accounts are suitable for clients with international cash flow or investment exposure. Consulting a Northern Trust advisor can help match the account to your objectives.

How to open a Northern Trust Account

Step 1 – Register an account

Visit the official Northern Trust website or partner portal.

Click on “Open Account” and provide your basic personal or business information (name, email, contact details).

Verify your email address to activate your account.

Step 2 – Complete Questionnaire

Fill out the required forms and questionnaires to determine your investment profile, risk tolerance, and account type.

Submit identification documents (passport, national ID, or business registration documents if opening a commercial account).

Step 3 – Download MT4 Platform

Download MT4 Platform (if applicable for trading/investment accounts)

Once your account is approved, download the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform or other platforms specified by Northern Trust for investment management.

Log in with your credentials and link your account to start managing your funds or executing trades.

Northern Trust Fees

Costs depend on different factors, like spreads and margins, and Northern Trust clients may also experience different fee structures according to their country or place of residence.

The spread of a currency pair is the difference between the bid and the ask rate. A pip represents the smallest increment that an exchange rate can move.

Margin is the amount of money required in your account in order to open a position. Margin is calculated based on the current price of the base currency against USD, the size (volume) of the position, and the leverage applied to your trading account.

Northern Trust does not specify spreads or commissions on its website.

What types of fees does Northern Trust charge?

Northern Trust may charge several types of fees depending on the service you use. These can include account maintenance fees, transaction fees, wire transfer fees, and investment management fees. For example, some brokerage services may charge custody fees (around $50 annually) or fees for transfers, wires, and other administrative services.

How much are Northern Trust investment management fees?

Investment management fees at Northern Trust vary based on the type of fund or portfolio and the assets being managed. Some index funds have expense ratios ranging from about 0.12% to 0.53% annually, while discretionary portfolio management fees can reach around 0.45% depending on the service level.

Northern Trust Market instruments

Commodity markets offer many investment opportunities for traders. Soft commodities have been traded for centuries and play a major role in portfolio diversification and risk management.

Investing in contract-based tradable goods is a reliable way to mitigate risk during times of economic uncertainty.

Equity, or stock indices, are actual stock market indexes that measure the value of a specific section of a stock market. They can represent a specific stock market or a specific set of the largest companies of a nation.

The trading of gold and other precious metals, along with crude oil, copper, or petroleum, is a hard commodities that play a major role in the commodities market and is a contract-based tradable good.

What market instruments does Northern Trust offer to institutional investors?

Northern Trust provides access to a range of market instruments, including money market instruments, fixed income securities, equities, foreign exchange products, and derivatives. These instruments are typically used by institutional clients such as pension funds, asset managers, and corporations to manage liquidity, diversify portfolios, and hedge financial risks.

How does Northern Trust help clients manage risk when trading market instruments?

Northern Trust supports clients through risk management tools, custody services, market analytics, and regulatory reporting. By combining its trading platforms with portfolio monitoring and compliance support, Northern Trust helps investors execute trades efficiently while maintaining transparency and control over market exposure.

Northern Trust Trading Platform

The forex trading platform provided by Northern Trust to its clients is, in essence, the software to carry out their trades. Some brokers provide only one, others quite a few platforms.

A multi-asset trading platform is one that allows clients to trade forex as well as other asset classes.

The decision about which platform to choose will usually depend on what a client would like to trade.

Northern Trust does not specify what trading platforms its bank uses on its website.

Integrated global trading platform: Northern Trust provides its Integrated Trading Solutions (ITS) platform, enabling asset managers and institutional investors to trade multiple asset classes (equities, fixed income, ETFs, and derivatives) across global markets with access to broad liquidity and trading expertise.

Efficiency, risk, and compliance support: The platform integrates front-, middle-, and back-office services, helping clients reduce trading costs, manage risk, meet regulatory requirements, and improve transparency and operational efficiency throughout the investment lifecycle.

What is the Northern Trust trading platform used for?

The Northern Trust trading platform enables institutional investors to execute trades across multiple asset classes, including equities, fixed income, ETFs, and derivatives, while providing integrated support for portfolio management, liquidity access, and trade execution.

Who can use the Northern Trust trading platform?

The platform is designed primarily for institutional clients such as asset managers, pension funds, insurance companies, and large financial institutions that require advanced trading capabilities and integrated investment operations.

Northern Trust Deposits and Withdrawals

Accounts usually require a certain minimum initial deposit, which can be paid in several ways. Withdrawals can usually be done in the same way, but sometimes differ.

In the case of Northern Trust, the following methods and minimum deposits are required: Northern Trust Investment institutes an adjustable minimum account size requirement depending on the investment.

Flexible deposit options: Northern Trust allows clients to deposit funds through methods such as ACH transfers, wire transfers, check deposits, and remote deposit capture, enabling secure and efficient funding of accounts.

Secure and timely withdrawals: Clients can withdraw or transfer funds via online banking, ATM transactions, or bank-to-bank transfers, with most deposits becoming available within one business day, depending on the deposit type and processing time.

🔑 Category Details 💳 Min. Deposit Varies by account type and client relationship (typically institutional-level funding). 🏦 Deposit Methods Wire Transfer, ACH Transfer, Check Deposit, Internal Account Transfers ⏱️ Deposit Times Same day to 1 business day depending on method and banking cut-off times 💸 Deposit Notes Designed mainly for institutional clients such as asset managers, pension funds, and corporations. 💰 Withdrawal Methods Wire Transfer, ACH Transfer, Internal Transfers ⏳ Withdrawal Times Typically 1–3 business days depending on processing and bank clearing times 🧾 Withdrawal Fees May vary depending on account agreement and transfer type 🔁 Return Rules ransfers may be reversed if incorrect details are provided or compliance checks fail 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Northern Trust Funds – Fund Facts Overview

Header 1 Header 2 Category Tickmill - Company Information Tickmill CTA Logo Tickmill CTA Logo - Tickmill CTA Logo 📅 Year Founded 2014 - 🧑🏻‍💻 Amount of Staff 400+ 400+ - 400+ 👩‍💻 Amount of Active Traders 500,000+ - 🌐 Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No - Regulation and Security - 🛡️ Regulation FCA, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, Labuan FSA FCA, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, Labuan FSA - FCA, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, Labuan FSA 🌎 Country of Regulation United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, Seychelles, Malaysia - 💻 Account Segregation Yes - 🪫 Negative Balance Protection Yes - 🔋 Investor Protection Schemes Yes - Account Types and Features - ➕ Accounts Classic, Raw, Tickmill Trader Raw, Islamic - 💳 Institutional Accounts Yes - 👨‍💼 Managed Accounts no - 📇 Minor Account Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR - 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 - Trading Conditions - 🕞 Average Deposit/Withdrawal Processing Time 1 Business Day - 🪙 Fund Withdrawal Fee no - 📊 Spreads From 0.0 pips 0.0 pips - 0.0 pips 💸 Commissions From $3 per side per lot - 💱 Number of Base Currencies Supported 4+ - 🚀 Swap Fees Applicable Applicable - Applicable 📈 Leverage Up to 1:1000 - 📏 Margin Requirements From 0.10% - ☪️ Islamic Account (Swap-Free) Yes - 💻 Demo Account Yes - ⌛ Order Execution Time Milliseconds Milliseconds - Milliseconds 📆 VPS Hosting yes - Trading Instruments - 🧾 CFDs Total Offered 600+ 600+ - 600+ 🗠 CFD Stock Indices NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 40, FTSE 100 - ⚖️ CFD Commodities Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas, Agricultural Products - 📜 CFD Shares Global Share CFDs - Deposits and Withdrawals - 💳 Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, SticPay - 💵 Withdrawal Options Same as Deposit Methods - Trading Platforms and Tools - 💻 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, Tickmill Trader - 👩‍💻 OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Web, Android, iOS - 🖥️ Forex Trading Tools yes - Customer Support - 🗣️ Live Chat Availability yes - 📱 Customer Support Email Address support@tickmill.com - 📞 Customer Support Contact Number Regional Offices Available - 👾 Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube - 🗣️ Languages Supported on Website 15+ - Educational Resources and Support - 🖺 Forex Course Yes Yes - Yes 🧏‍♀️ Webinars Yes Yes - Yes 📚 Educational Resources Yes Yes - Yes Partnerships and Programs - 🪪 Affiliate Program Yes Yes - Yes 👨‍🏫 Amount of Partners Thousands Worldwide - 📋 IB Program Yes Yes - Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️ Sponsor Any Notable Events or Teams Yes Yes - Yes 🪙 Rebate Program Yes Yes - Yes South African Trader Specific Information - Does Tickmill Accept South African Traders? Yes Yes - Yes Is Tickmill Regulated by the FSCA? Yes Yes - Yes Does Tickmill Offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Yes - Yes Does Tickmill Allow Opening Trading Accounts in ZAR? Yes Yes - Yes 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account -

What deposit methods are available at Northern Trust?

Northern Trust supports several funding options, including wire transfers, ACH transfers, check deposits, and internal account transfers, allowing clients to securely add funds to their accounts.

How long do withdrawals take at Northern Trust?

Withdrawal processing times typically range from 1 to 3 business days, depending on the transfer method, internal processing procedures, and the receiving bank’s clearing times.

Northern Trade vs Key to Markets – a Comparison

🔎 Broker northern trust Key to Markets Established 1889 2010 (ECN/STP forex & CFD broker) 💵 Min. Deposit Varies by institutional account (typically higher minimums) ~$50–$100 (varies by region/account type) 💳 Inactivity Fee Not typically applied for institutional custody or investment accounts No inactivity fee (explicitly stated) ☪️ Islamic Account Not commonly offered (focus on institutional investment services) Yes – swap-free Islamic accounts available on request 🎉 Demo Account Not typically available (services aimed at institutional investors) Yes – free demo accounts offered 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Education

Graduate and early-career programs: Northern Trust offers structured programs for students and graduates to develop financial, technical, and analytical skills while working on real projects.

Rotational development opportunities: Some education programs include rotational training across departments such as asset servicing, asset management, technology, and corporate finance.

Professional skills training: Participants receive training in investment operations, financial markets, technology, and client services, helping them build expertise in the financial industry.

Mentorship and networking: Educational initiatives often include mentorship from senior professionals and networking opportunities to help participants develop their careers.

Global career development: Programs are available across multiple regions (North America, EMEA, and APAC), giving participants exposure to global financial markets and international business operations.

Customer Reviews

Mixed to negative public feedback: Some online review platforms show relatively low ratings, with complaints mainly related to customer service responsiveness and administrative delays. Customer service concerns: Several reviewers report difficulties contacting support, slow responses to emails, and delays when handling account requests or transactions. Operational and processing issues: Some clients mention problems with account linking, paperwork processing, or executing transactions, which can sometimes take longer than expected. Fee and management complaints: A few customers feel that service fees are high, especially for trust or estate management services. Institutional reputation remains strong: Despite mixed retail feedback, Northern Trust continues to be widely used by institutional investors, asset managers, and large funds, and has received industry awards for asset servicing and investment solutions.

Conclusion Northern Trust can be described as a bank that uses a variety of different investment strategies to fulfil their clients’ needs. For example, there are equity, fixed income, multi-manager, model portfolio, and transition management and overlay services. Northern Trust does not offer online accounts for customers. Investments have to be done telephonically. There is also no direct trading for investors. The majority of investments used by Northern Trust are, for example, stocks, bonds, registered and unregistered investment companies, money market instruments, and ETFs, to name a few. The bank is, however, highly regulated, which makes your risk factor lower for your investments.

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Disclaimer

Northern Trust warns potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading always carries a high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade with Northern Trust, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose. Northern Trust warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss and that movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable. Northern Trust cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa.

Frequently asked questions

What is Northern Trust?

Northern Trust is a global financial services company that provides wealth management, asset management, and asset servicing solutions to institutions, corporations, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. The firm is known for investment management, custody services, and financial technology solutions worldwide.

When was Northern Trust founded?

Northern Trust was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Over more than a century, it has grown into a major global financial institution serving clients across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. What services does Northern Trust offer? Northern Trust offers services such as investment management, asset servicing, wealth planning, custody solutions, retirement services, and financial advisory. These services are designed for institutions, pension funds, family offices, and individual investors seeking professional asset management.

Is Northern Trust a regulated financial institution?

Yes, Northern Trust operates under multiple financial regulators depending on the region. Its global subsidiaries are supervised by regulatory authorities in jurisdictions such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and Australia.

Who are Northern Trust’s typical clients?

Northern Trust primarily serves institutional investors, corporations, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and high-net-worth individuals. The firm specializes in complex investment and asset servicing solutions for clients requiring sophisticated financial management.

Does Northern Trust offer investment funds?

Yes, Northern Trust Asset Management provides a range of investment funds, including equity, fixed income, index, ESG, and multi-asset strategies. These funds aim to help investors diversify portfolios and pursue long-term financial growth.

How does Northern Trust protect client assets?

Northern Trust uses multiple security measures, including strong encryption, cybersecurity frameworks, secure custody services, and strict regulatory compliance. These measures help safeguard client data, investment accounts, and financial transactions across its digital platforms.

Does Northern Trust provide retirement accounts?

Yes, Northern Trust offers retirement investment options such as Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), education savings accounts, and institutional retirement solutions. These accounts help individuals and organizations manage long-term savings and retirement planning strategies.

Is Northern Trust available globally?

Northern Trust operates in numerous financial centers across the world, including the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Its global presence allows the company to provide investment, custody, and wealth management services internationally.

How can investors open an account with Northern Trust?

Investors can open accounts through Northern Trust Asset Management by completing the required application forms and providing identification documents. Account types include individual, joint, retirement, trust, and institutional accounts, depending on investor needs and eligibility.