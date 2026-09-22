Overall, Robinhood is very competitive in terms of its trading fees and spreads. Their spreads are low compared to other regulated brokers, and there are no hidden trading fees. Robinhood is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, United States.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the SEC, FINRA, and SIPC. ?️ 1010 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders. ??

Details Information Company Name MTN Group Limited JSE Share Code MTN Sector Telecommunications Primary Commodity Telecommunications Services (Mobile, Data, Fintech & Mobile Money) Headquarters Johannesburg, South Africa Market Capitalisation Approximately R450 billion – R500 billion Dividend Yield Approximately 4% – 6% Risk Level Medium Suitable For Investors seeking growth, dividend income, and exposure to Africa's digital economy

Robinhood spider chart

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Pros and Cons

✔️ Pros ❌ Cons Registered member of FINRA US Clients only Trading costs low and no commission charges High minimum deposit of $2,000 for the Gold Account along with $5 per month premium Instant access to deposited cash on the Robinhood Instant Account Leverage only up to 1:2 MetaTrader 4 and 5 not offered Limited tradable financial instruments offered

Overview

Robinhood Markets is a U.S.-based online brokerage founded in 2013 that offers a mobile-first trading platform for stocks, ETFs, options, futures, and cryptocurrencies.

The platform is best known for commission-free trading and no minimum deposit, making investing more accessible, especially for beginners and retail investors.

Robinhood also provides features such as fractional shares, crypto trading, margin accounts, and cash management tools, allowing users to invest with small amounts through an easy-to-use app.

Featured Offered

Commission-Free Trading: Robinhood offers $0 commission trading on stocks, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrencies, helping investors trade without traditional brokerage fees.

Fractional Shares Investing: Users can buy fractional shares starting from about $1, allowing investors to own portions of expensive stocks and diversify their portfolios with small amounts.

Multiple Asset Classes in One App: The platform supports trading across stocks, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrencies, all within a simple mobile and web trading interface.

Robinhood Safety and Security

Regulated brokerage: Robinhood operates under U.S. financial regulators such as the SEC and FINRA, which enforce strict rules on brokerage operations and investor protection.

Investor protection insurance: Customer securities and cash are protected by the SIPC for up to $500,000 per account (including $250,000 for cash), helping safeguard funds if the brokerage fails.

Additional insurance coverage: The platform also carries extra insurance through Lloyd’s of London, offering additional protection beyond standard SIPC limits.

Advanced account security: Robinhood uses two-factor authentication (2FA), encryption, and password hashing (BCrypt) to protect accounts and sensitive user data from unauthorized access.

Secure infrastructure and monitoring: The platform employs TLS encryption, device verification, and security testing to detect vulnerabilities and keep user information and transactions secure.

Details Information Company Name AngloGold Ashanti PLC JSE Share Code ANG Sector Precious Metals and Mining Primary Commodity Gold Headquarters Denver, Colorado, United States Market Capitalisation Approximately R500 billion – R650 billion Dividend Yield Approximately 1% – 3% Risk Level High Suitable For Investors seeking exposure to gold prices and global mining operations

Is Robinhood safe for investors?

Yes. Robinhood Markets is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which oversee brokerage firms in the United States and require strict compliance with financial regulations.

Are funds protected on Robinhood?

Customer accounts are protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), which covers up to $500,000 per account, including $250,000 for cash, in case the brokerage firm fails.

🔍 Brokers Name Robinhood 📍 Headquartered United States 📅 Year Founded 2013 🏛 Regulating Authorities FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority), U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Traders from Unites States only 📒 Demo Account No ☪️️ Islamic Account (Swap Free) No 💻 Institutional Accounts Yes 💻 Managed Accounts Yes 📊 Maximum Leverage 1:2 💰 Minimum Deposit None 💳 Deposit Options Domestic and international bank wire 💳 Withdrawal Options Domestic and international bank wire 📉 Platform Types Robinhood proprietary platform 📲 OS Compatibility PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS 📊 Tradable Assets Forex, stock index CFDs and commodity CFDs 🌐 Languages supported English only ☎ Customer Service 24 hours /5 days a week

Customer Review

Easy-to-use investing app: Many users like Robinhood for its clean interface, commission-free trading, and simple way to buy stocks and cryptocurrencies, especially for beginners.

Criticism around reliability and support: Some reviews mention limited customer support, occasional app outages during high-traffic trading periods, and concerns raised after the GameStop short squeeze when certain trades were temporarily restricted.

Header 1 Header 2 ✅ Pros ❌ Cons - Tight spreads from 0.0 pips Limited selection of tradable instruments compared to larger brokers - Regulated by FCA, CySEC, FSCA, and FSA No proprietary trading platform - Fast trade execution speeds Limited copy trading features Limited copy trading features - Limited copy trading features Supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Research tools are less extensive than those of some competitors - High leverage up to 1:1000 No direct share investing No direct share investing - No direct share investing Free deposits and withdrawals -

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed reviews with complaints about customer service and app performance, though some users appreciate the investment tools and banking services. ⭐ ~2.5 / 5

Robinhood Account Types

Robinhood Instant account

Instant access to trading funds: The Robinhood Instant Account allows users to start trading immediately with a portion of pending deposits (typically up to $1,000) instead of waiting several days for bank transfers to settle.

Faster reinvestment and margin features: It lets investors reinvest money instantly after selling stocks and provides limited margin functionality, enabling quicker trading compared to a standard cash account.

Robinhood Gold Account

Premium investing tools: The Robinhood Gold Account is a paid subscription (about $5/month) that provides advanced features like Morningstar research reports, Nasdaq Level II market data, and larger instant deposits to help investors analyze stocks and trade more efficiently.

Margin and cash benefits: Gold members can access margin investing with the first $1,000 borrowed interest-free and may earn interest on uninvested cash balances, along with additional premium financial perks.

Robinhood Cash Account

Trade using only settled funds: The Cash Account on Robinhood allows investors to trade using only the money they actually have in their account, meaning trades must wait for funds to fully settle (usually about 1 trading day) after selling stocks or options.

No margin or borrowing: Cash accounts do not allow margin investing or trading with borrowed funds, but they allow unlimited day trades since they are not subject to pattern day-trader regulations that apply to margin accounts.

Broker ESG INvestment Options TFSA Available Global Market Access Platform Fees EasyEquities Excellent Yes Extensive Low SatrixNOW Very Good Yes Limited Low Sygnia Investments Very Good Yes Moderate Low ETFSA Good Via Partner Website Limited Moderate Interactive Brokers Excellent No Extensive Low

What is the difference between Robinhood Instant, Gold, and Cash accounts?

The Instant Account allows immediate access to a portion of deposits for trading. The Gold Account is a premium subscription with advanced research tools, larger instant deposits, and margin access. The Cash Account only allows trading with settled funds and does not offer margin or borrowed funds.

Do I need a minimum deposit to open any Robinhood account?

No, all Robinhood account types can be opened with a $0 minimum deposit. Gold members pay a $5/month subscription for premium features, but there’s no deposit requirement to start trading.

How to Set Up a Robinhood Trading Account – Step by Step

Step 1 – Register an account

Go to the Robinhood website or download the mobile app.

Click Sign Up and enter your email, password, and personal details (name, date of birth, and social security number).

Verify your email to activate the account.

Step 2 – Complete Questionnaire

Fill out the investor profile questionnaire, including employment status, investment experience, financial goals, and risk tolerance.

questionnaire, including employment status, investment experience, financial goals, and risk tolerance. This helps Robinhood determine which features (like margin or options trading) you can access.

Step 3 – Download MT4 Platform

Link a bank account to deposit funds.

For Instant or Gold accounts, a portion of deposits is available immediately for trading.

Download the Robinhood mobile app (iOS or Android) to start trading stocks, ETFs, and crypto.

Robinhood Markets Fees

Zero commission on core trades: Robinhood doesn’t charge commissions for trading U.S. stocks, ETFs, options, or cryptocurrency — meaning you won’t pay a per‑trade fee as many traditional brokers impose.

Small regulatory passthrough fees: On sell orders, you may be charged regulatory fees such as the FINRA Trading Activity Fee (per share/contract) and other government‑mandated costs — these are passed directly to you.

Options & futures specific fees: While the base commission is zero, options and futures trades carry small per‑contract fees and exchange costs that Robinhood passes along; these vary by contract and membership level (Gold vs non‑Gold).

Crypto trading spreads: Crypto transactions don’t have direct commissions, but Robinhood applies fee tiers based on 30‑day trading volume, meaning you effectively pay a spread‑based fee that decreases as your volume increases.

Does Robinhood charge commissions for trading stocks, ETFs, or options?

No, Robinhood offers commission-free trading for U.S. stocks, ETFs, and options. However, regulatory fees, per-contract fees for options, and exchange fees may still apply.

Are there any hidden costs when trading cryptocurrencies on Robinhood?

Robinhood doesn’t charge a direct commission on crypto trades, but it applies a spread-based fee that varies depending on the asset and your 30-day trading volume. This means the price you buy or sell at may include a small embedded fee.

Robinhood Market Instruments

U.S. Stocks: Buy and sell shares of publicly traded companies listed on major U.S. exchanges (e.g., NYSE, NASDAQ).

ETFs (Exchange‑Traded Funds): Invest in diversified baskets of assets that trade like stocks, covering sectors, indexes, and themes.

Options Contracts: Trade call and put options on U.S. stocks and ETFs for hedging or speculative strategies (subject to approval).

Cryptocurrencies: Trade popular digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others directly in the app (availability varies by region). ₿

ADR & Fractional Shares: Access American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) for some international companies and fractional shares to invest in expensive stocks with smaller amounts.

What types of assets can I trade on Robinhood?

Robinhood allows trading of U.S. stocks, ETFs, options, cryptocurrencies, ADRs, and fractional shares. Each instrument may have specific requirements, like approval for options trading or region restrictions for crypto.

Can I buy fractional shares or international stocks on Robinhood?

Yes, Robinhood supports fractional shares, letting you invest in expensive stocks with smaller amounts. For international exposure, you can trade some companies via American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) listed on U.S. exchanges.

Robinhood Trading Platforms

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Robinhood Markets is a brokerage platform known for commission-free trading of stocks, ETFs, options, and some cryptocurrencies through its mobile and web apps.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a popular forex and CFD trading platform used for advanced charting, technical indicators, automated trading (Expert Advisors), and strategy testing.

Robinhood does not natively support MT4—they operate their own proprietary trading platform, so you cannot directly connect a Robinhood account to MT4.

Traders who want to use MT4 features (like forex trading and automated strategies) usually need to open an account with a broker that specifically supports MT4 rather than using Robinhood.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Robinhood Markets is a commission-free brokerage platform mainly for trading stocks, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrencies through its own mobile and web apps.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is an advanced multi-asset trading platform used for forex, CFDs, stocks, and futures, with powerful charting, technical indicators, and algorithmic trading.

Robinhood does not support MT5 integration, meaning you cannot link a Robinhood account directly to the MT5 platform.

Traders who want to use MT5 features like automated trading, advanced analytics, and forex access typically need a broker that specifically offers MT5 compatibility.

What platforms can I use to trade on Robinhood? Robinhood offers its own mobile app (iOS and Android) and a web-based trading platform, allowing users to trade stocks, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrencies with a simple, beginner-friendly interface. Can I connect Robinhood to platforms like MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5? No. Robinhood does not support integration with external trading platforms like MT4 or MT5. Traders must use Robinhood’s built-in platform to place trades.

Robinhood Deposit and Withdrawal

Robinhood Markets allows users to deposit funds via bank transfer (ACH) from a linked bank account to start trading stocks, ETFs, options, or crypto.

Deposits are often available instantly for trading (up to certain limits) through Robinhood’s Instant Deposit feature, even though the bank transfer may take a few days to fully settle.

Users can withdraw money back to their linked bank account, but funds must first settle after selling investments before they become withdrawable.

Withdrawal processing typically takes 1–3 business days, depending on bank processing times and verification checks.

Robinhood generally does not charge fees for deposits or withdrawals, though bank policies or special transfer types may affect processing times.

Feature Description Access to ESG Funds Invest in ESG-focused ETFs and sustainable index funds. Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) Hold eligible ESG investments within a TFSA. Retirement Products Access retirement annuities and preservation funds with ESG options. Global Diversification Gain exposure to international ESG investment opportunities. Low-Cost Index Investing Benefit from Sygnia's focus on cost-efficient passive investing. Automated Contributions Set up recurring investments to grow your portfolio consistently.

What deposit methods are available on Robinhood?

Robinhood mainly supports ACH bank transfers from a linked bank account for deposits. In many cases, users can access Instant Deposit, which allows them to start trading before the full bank transfer settles.

Are there fees for depositing or withdrawing money on Robinhood?

Robinhood generally does not charge fees for standard ACH deposits or withdrawals. However, processing times and any potential fees may depend on your bank’s policies.

Robinhood vs Exness vs XM – a Comparison

Feature Plus500 🥇 Broker Plus500 CTA Logo 🌟 CFD Trading Available Yes 🖥️ Trading Platforms Plus500 WebTrader, Plus500 Mobile App ⚖️ Regulation FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FMA (New Zealand), MAS (Singapore), FSCA (South Africa) 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 USD / ±R1,800 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:30 (Retail Clients), Higher for Professional Clients 📈 Spreads Competitive Variable Spreads 🏦 Account Types Retail Account, Professional Account, Demo Account 🕒 Trading Hours 24/5 on Most CFD Markets 💳 Deposit Methods Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller 🚀 Key Benefits User-Friendly Platform, Strong Global Regulation, Negative Balance Protection, Commission-Free CFD Trading 📝 Sign Up Open Account

Education

Robinhood Markets provides educational content through Robinhood Learn, a resource hub that explains investing concepts in simple, beginner-friendly language.

The platform offers articles, guides, and glossaries covering topics such as stocks, ETFs, options, cryptocurrencies, and basic financial literacy.

Educational materials are designed for new investors, helping them understand market terms, investment strategies, and how trading works.

Robinhood also shares market insights and short explainers within the app, allowing users to learn while actively trading.

Customer Reviews

Easy-to-use platform: Many users praise Robinhood for its simple interface and commission-free trading, making it attractive for beginners who want to start investing quickly. Great for new investors: Reviews often highlight that the mobile app makes buying and selling stocks fast and accessible, lowering barriers for first-time traders. Customer support complaints: A common negative review point is slow or limited customer support, with some users reporting delays or difficulty contacting a human representative. Technical and account issues: Some customers mention platform glitches, account restrictions, or withdrawal delays, which can frustrate active traders. If you want, I can also create a “Pros vs Cons of Robinhood from customer reviews” table that’s useful for broker comparison pages.

Conclusion Robinhood Markets, Inc. has transformed the online brokerage industry by introducing commission-free trading and an intuitive mobile-first platform designed to make investing more accessible to everyday users. Since its launch in 2013, the platform has grown rapidly by offering trading in stocks, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrencies with simple tools, fractional shares, and real-time market data that appeal especially to beginner and retail investors.

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Disclaimer

Although there is a limit to leverage and margined trading instruments provided by Robinhood, the risk of substantial losses still exists, and traders need to evaluate their financial objectives and positions before making trading or investing decisions. Traders and investors alike will have to evaluate their risk exposure, willingness to be exposed to risks, and whether they can compensate for risks involved with the trading of and investing in financial instruments such as those provided by Robinhood.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Robinhood and how does it work?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. is an online brokerage platform that allows users to trade stocks, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrencies through a mobile app or web platform. It offers commission-free trading and tools designed to simplify investing for beginners and retail investors.

Is Robinhood free to use?

Robinhood offers commission-free trading on stocks, ETFs, and options. However, certain services, such as margin trading, premium research tools, and higher instant deposits, require a subscription to Robinhood Gold, which includes additional features and interest charges on margin.

What assets can I trade on Robinhood?

Users can trade U.S. stocks, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrencies on the Robinhood platform. The platform also supports fractional share investing, allowing users to purchase portions of expensive stocks with smaller amounts of money rather than buying full shares.

Is Robinhood safe and regulated?

Robinhood brokerage services are provided through Robinhood Financial LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities Investor Protection Corporation, offering regulatory oversight and limited protection for client brokerage accounts.

Does Robinhood support fractional shares?

Yes, Robinhood allows investors to buy fractional shares of many stocks and ETFs. This means users can invest with as little as one dollar, making it easier to diversify portfolios and access higher-priced companies without needing significant capital upfront.

Can beginners use Robinhood easily?

Robinhood is widely considered beginner-friendly due to its simple interface, quick account setup, and easy-to-understand trading tools. The mobile-first design helps new investors navigate markets, monitor portfolios, and place trades without needing advanced financial knowledge.

What fees should traders expect on Robinhood?

Although Robinhood offers commission-free trading, users may still encounter fees related to regulatory charges, margin interest, options contracts, or premium services like Robinhood Gold. It’s important for traders to review the broker’s fee schedule before trading.

Does Robinhood offer retirement accounts?

Yes, Robinhood provides retirement investing through Robinhood IRA accounts, including traditional and Roth IRAs. These accounts allow investors to save for retirement with tax advantages while trading stocks, ETFs, and other supported investment assets.

Is Robinhood available worldwide?

Robinhood primarily operates in the United States and is designed mainly for U.S. residents. Although the company has explored international expansion, many global investors cannot currently open accounts or use the platform outside supported regions.

How do you start investing with Robinhood?

To start investing, users must download the Robinhood app or register on the website, complete identity verification, link a bank account, and fund their account. Once funded, traders can begin buying or selling supported assets directly from the platform.