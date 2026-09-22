MultiversX Review - Main Banner

  MultiversX (formerly Elrond) is a third-generation smart contract platform designed for high scalability and performance using adaptive state sharding and a Secure Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism.    

🔢 Aspect📌 Details
🪙 NameMultiversX (formerly Elrond)
📅 Launch Year2020 (Mainnet July 2020)
🔗 Blockchain OriginOriginally Elrond; rebranded to MultiversX in 2022
⚙️ Consensus MechanismSecure Proof-of-Stake (SPoS)
🧮 Mining AlgorithmNot applicable (no mining; PoS-based)
🖥️ Mining TypeStaking (validators and delegators secure network)
💎 Maximum Supply~31.4 million EGLD
⏱️ Block Time~6 seconds
💸 Transaction FeesVery low; ~$0.002 – near zero
🚀 Transaction SpeedUp to approx. 100,000 TPS theoretical (6s latency)
🔐 Privacy FeaturesStandard public blockchain; privacy depends on apps built on it (no native privacy layer)
🌍 Use CasedApps, DeFi, NFTs, enterprise Web3 apps, digital assets
👥 Target UsersDevelopers, enterprises, DeFi/NFT builders, everyday users
📉 Market PositionHigh-performance Layer 1 blockchain targeting scalability and mainstream adoption
🔄 Exchange AvailabilityListed on major exchanges (e.g., Binance, OKX, Coinbase etc.)
🧠 Key AdvantageAdaptive State Sharding + SPoS for high throughput and low fees
⚠️ Risk LevelMedium–High (growth potential but competitive landscape and adoption risk)
 

What is MultiversX?

What is MultiversX?

 

  • MultiversX, formerly known as Elrond, is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain protocol designed to deliver internet-scale throughput through adaptive state sharding and a Secure Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism.
  • Launched in 2020, the network focuses on scalability, low transaction costs, and fast finality, positioning itself as infrastructure for decentralized applications (dApps), enterprise systems, and digital finance. Its native token, EGLD (eGold), is used for transaction fees, staking, governance participation, and smart contract execution within the ecosystem.

 

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Key Features and Takeaways of MultiversX

Key Features and Takeaways of MultiversX

 

  • MultiversX is engineered as a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain focused on scalability, efficiency, and long-term Web3 infrastructure development.
  • Its adaptive state sharding architecture enables parallel transaction processing, allowing the network to scale throughput as demand increases.
  • Combined with its Secure Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism, MultiversX achieves fast finality, low latency, and energy efficiency.
  • The EGLD token underpins the ecosystem by facilitating staking, governance, smart contract execution, and transaction fees.
  • Strategically, the platform positions itself not merely as a payments network but as a foundational infrastructure layer for decentralized finance, digital assets, metaverse applications, and enterprise-grade blockchain solutions.

 

🔑 Feature🧠 Explanation📌 Strategic Takeaway
⚡ Adaptive State ShardingDynamically splits network into shards for parallel transaction processingEnables high throughput without compromising decentralization
🔐 Secure Proof-of-Stake (SPoS)Validator selection mechanism optimized for speed and securityFaster consensus with reduced energy consumption
💰 Low Transaction FeesMinimal cost per transaction compared to congested Layer 1 chainsAttractive for DeFi, NFTs, and microtransactions
🧾 Smart Contract EngineWASM-based execution environmentDeveloper-friendly and compatible with modern programming standards
🌍 Internet-Scale ThroughputDesigned for thousands of TPS with rapid finalityEnterprise-ready infrastructure capability
🪙 EGLD Token UtilityUsed for staking, governance, and transaction feesCreates intrinsic network demand
🏗️ Ecosystem ExpansionDeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces, Web3 toolsStrengthens network effects and token economics
🧬 Rebranding VisionShift from Elrond to MultiversX focusing on metaverse/Web3 infrastructureLong-term positioning beyond simple payments
 

MultiversX (Formerly Elrond) – Deep Technical Analysis

  • While Elrond initially gained attention for its sharding implementation and high throughput, its rebrand to MultiversX marked a broader vision.
  • The platform expanded beyond being a high-speed blockchain into becoming infrastructure for the metaverse, Web3 identity, and digital asset ownership.

  The rebrand was not merely cosmetic. It represented:

  • Expansion into digital identity solutions
  • Focus on metaverse-scale infrastructure
  • Advanced smart contract execution
  • Enhanced developer tooling
  • Broader ecosystem positioning

  MultiversX positions itself as a blockchain designed for mass adoption, not just crypto-native users.  

Adaptive State Sharding – Technical Breakdown

One of MultiversX’s core innovations is Adaptive State Sharding. Unlike basic sharding models that split only transaction processing, MultiversX shards:

  • Network communication
  • Transaction processing
  • Blockchain state
  • This is known as three-dimensional sharding.

 

Why This Matters

Traditional blockchains suffer from:

  • Network congestion
  • Limited transaction throughput
  • Rising gas fees under demand
  • Validator centralization pressure

  By splitting the network into shards, MultiversX enables:

  • Parallel transaction execution
  • Linear scalability
  • Reduced validator workload per shard
  • Increased efficiency as nodes grow

  The “adaptive” component allows shard configuration to dynamically adjust based on network demand.   As activity increases:

  • More shards can be added
  • Capacity expands
  • Performance remains stable

  This architecture enables the claim of up to 1,000x scalability compared to earlier blockchain models.    

Secure Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) Explained

MultiversX uses Secure Proof-of-Stake, an optimized consensus mechanism designed for speed and fairness.   Key components:

  • Randomized validator selection
  • Weighted stake participation
  • Fast block proposal rounds
  • Low communication overhead
  • Unlike traditional Proof-of-Stake, SPoS:
  • Minimizes validator collusion risk
  • Introduces unpredictability in validator assignment
  • Reduces consensus time dramatically

  The block time averages approximately 5 seconds, enabling near real-time settlement. For DeFi, NFT marketplaces, gaming platforms, and metaverse applications, low latency is critical.  

Arwen WASM Virtual Machine

Smart contracts on MultiversX run through Arwen WASM VM, a WebAssembly-based execution environment.  

  • Advantages of WASM Support
  • Multi-language compatibility
  • High execution efficiency
  • Secure sandboxing environment
  • Cross-platform portability

  Developers can write smart contracts in:

  • Rust
  • C
  • C++
  • Go
  • Any language compiled to WebAssembly

  This significantly lowers entry barriers compared to ecosystems limited to proprietary languages.  

Tokenomics of EGLD

Tokenomics of EGLD

  EGLD (eGold) is designed with long-term scarcity and value accrual in mind.  

Key Token Metrics

  • Maximum supply: ~31 million EGLD
  • Deflationary characteristics
  • Staking-based rewards
  • Transaction fee burns (where applicable)

  The token serves multiple purposes:

  • Gas fees
  • Staking collateral
  • Governance participation
  • Value transfer
  • DeFi liquidity

  Scarcity combined with network growth may contribute to long-term demand pressure.    

Staking Economics and Validator Incentives

Staking Economics and Validator Incentives

 

  • Staking is fundamental to network security.

  Validators:

  • Lock EGLD as collateral
  • Earn staking rewards
  • Risk slashing for malicious behavior

  Delegators:

  • Delegate EGLD to validators
  • Earn passive yield
  • Do not run nodes themselves

  This model:

  • Encourages decentralization
  • Aligns economic incentives
  • Reduces attack surface

  The phased staking rollout was designed to gradually decentralize control while maintaining security during network growth.  

MultiversX and the Metaverse Vision

The rebrand to MultiversX signaled a focus on:
  • Digital identity
  • Metaverse infrastructure
  • Web3 economy tooling

  MultiversX aims to provide:

  • Identity layers
  • Asset tokenization
  • High-performance smart contracts
  • Digital ownership verification

  The long-term goal is an infrastructure capable of supporting:

  • Millions of simultaneous users
  • In-game economies
  • Virtual real estate
  • NFT ecosystems
  • Cross-platform digital experiences

 

Competitive Landscape

MultiversX competes with:

  • Layer 1 smart contract platforms
  • High-speed blockchains
  • Sharded protocols
  • Ethereum scaling solutions

  Its differentiation includes:

  • Adaptive sharding
  • High throughput
  • WASM compatibility
  • Strong staking incentives
  • Fast finality

  However, competition remains intense in the smart contract space.    

Risk Factors Specific to MultiversX

  • Execution Risk – Roadmap expansion into metaverse infrastructure requires sustained innovation.
  • Adoption Risk – Developer and enterprise onboarding must grow steadily.
  • Competition Risk – Other scalable blockchains continue to innovate.
  • Regulatory Risk – Crypto compliance frameworks may evolve unpredictably.
  • Market Risk – Price volatility affects investor confidence.

  No blockchain is immune to macroeconomic pressure or technological disruption.  

DeFi Ecosystem Potential

For long-term sustainability, DeFi growth is essential.   MultiversX can support:

  • Decentralized exchanges
  • Lending protocols
  • NFT marketplaces
  • Cross-chain bridges
  • Stablecoin integrations

  High throughput and low fees make it technically capable of handling large DeFi volumes.   However, ecosystem growth depends on:

  • Developer incentives
  • Liquidity depth
  • User adoption
  • Security reliability

 

Institutional and Enterprise Potential

Enterprise adoption depends on:
  • Security audits
  • Regulatory compliance
  • Infrastructure reliability
  • Developer support
  • Interoperability standards

  MultiversX’s scalability may attract:

  • Fintech firms
  • Digital asset custodians
  • Web3 startups
  • Gaming companies
  • Tokenization platforms

  Mass adoption requires enterprise-grade reliability.    

Governance and Community

  • Community participation influences network resilience.

  Governance elements include:

  • Validator participation
  • Staking incentives
  • Proposal discussions
  • Ecosystem grants
  • Strong governance:
  • Enhances decentralization
  • Reduces central authority risk
  • Encourages ecosystem growth
  • Long-Term Investment Thesis

  From an investment standpoint, MultiversX represents:

  • A high-throughput Layer 1 infrastructure bet
  • A scalable smart contract platform
  • A deflationary token model
  • A staking-yield opportunity

  Value drivers include:

  • Network adoption
  • Smart contract growth
  • DeFi liquidity expansion
  • Metaverse infrastructure adoption
  • Enterprise integrations

  However, it is a higher-risk asset relative to more established blockchains.  

Strategic Outlook

If blockchain adoption continues expanding into:

  • Gaming
  • Digital identity
  • Tokenized assets
  • Cross-border payments
  • Virtual economies

  MultiversX could serve as a foundational infrastructure layer. Its adaptive sharding model provides theoretical scalability capable of handling mainstream adoption. But continued protocol upgrades, community growth, and competitive positioning are essential.    

MultiversX Mining (Staking)

  • Unlike traditional Proof‑of‑Work blockchains, where miners compete to solve cryptographic puzzles, MultiversX does not use mining in the classic sense.
  • Instead, the network is secured and maintained through a staking‑based model that supports decentralization, network security, and token economics — all without the energy‑intensive costs associated with mining.

 

What “Mining” Means on MultiversX

MultiversX uses a Secure Proof‑of‑Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism rather than Proof‑of‑Work (PoW). This means that instead of miners exerting computational power to secure the network:

  • Validators and delegators stake EGLD tokens to participate in consensus
  • Validators are randomly selected to propose and validate blocks, not based on computing power
  • Staking aligns economic incentives, helping secure the network and earn rewards
  • There is no traditional mining algorithm eating electricity
  • Because MultiversX is validator‑driven, participants lock up EGLD tokens to help process transactions, achieve consensus, and maintain network integrity.

 

How MultiversX Staking Works

Although there is no mining hardware or mining rigs, the staking mechanism functions as a secure security protocol:   Validator Roles

  • Validators stake a large amount of EGLD to run network nodes
  • They participate in transaction validation and block production
  • Validator selection is random and weighted to prevent collusion

  Delegators

  • Token holders who don’t want to run their own node can delegate EGLD to validators
  • Delegators share in rewards without needing technical operations
  • Both validators and delegators contribute to security and decentralization

 

🔢 Aspect📌 Details
🔁 Validator RolesStake large EGLD amounts to run nodes validate transactions and produce blocks randomly selected for consensus
🪙 DelegatorsDelegate EGLD to validators share rewards without running nodes help maintain network security
💸 Rewards & IncentivesValidators earn staking rewards Delegators receive proportional rewards Poor performance can result in slashing
🌍 Why It MattersNo mining = lower energy consumption eco-friendly; decentralized & secure passive rewards for EGLD holders; supports scalable Web3 apps
 

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
High Scalability – Uses Adaptive State Sharding to achieve high throughput and fast transaction finality.Strong Competition – Competes with established Layer 1 blockchains such as Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and Cardano.
Fast and Low-Cost Transactions – Designed for efficient parallel processing with low fees, making it suitable for DeFi and Web3 applications.Limited Ecosystem Size – Smaller developer base and lower total value locked compared to leading smart contract platforms.
Secure Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) – Energy-efficient consensus mechanism designed to enhance performance and network security.Adoption Dependency – Long-term success depends heavily on developer and user growth.
Developer Flexibility – Supports WebAssembly (WASM), allowing smart contracts in multiple programming languages.Non-EVM Architecture – Lack of full Ethereum compatibility may limit migration of existing projects.
Growing Ecosystem – Expanding into DeFi, NFTs, Web3 applications, and metaverse infrastructure.Market Volatility – EGLD price is subject to significant crypto market fluctuations.
 

Should You Buy MultiversX (EGLD)?

Should You Buy MultiversX (EGLD)?

  Deciding whether to buy MultiversX’s native token EGLD depends on your investment goals, risk tolerance, and confidence in the project’s long‑term fundamentals. Below is a balanced analysis to help you make an informed decision.  

Potential Reasons to Consider Buying EGLD

🔢 Aspect📌 Details
⚡ Scalability & TechnologyAdaptive state sharding + Secure Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) ensures high throughput and fast transaction finality making MultiversX a scalable alternative to legacy blockchains.
💸 Low Transaction CostsNetwork fees are minimal, attracting dApps, DeFi, NFT platforms, and everyday users.
🪙 Staking RewardsEGLD holders can stake or delegate tokens to validators , earning passive rewards while strengthening network security 🔒.
💻 Developer AccessibilityWebAssembly (WASM) support allows smart contracts in multiple languages, accelerating ecosystem growth and attracting developers.
🌐 Ecosystem ExpansionFocus on DeFi, NFTs, Web3 apps, and metaverse infrastructure increases utility and long-term demand for EGLD.
🔄 Exchange LiquidityListed on major exchanges, providing easy access and liquidity for both retail and institutional investors.
⚠️ Market VolatilityEGLD is subject to sharp price swings, and short-term movements can be unpredictable.
🏁 Competitive LandscapeCompetes with Layer 1 blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, and Avalanche, which may limit market share and adoption.
🛠️ Execution RiskDelivering roadmap goals, including DeFi adoption, enterprise integration, and metaverse infrastructure, may face delays or technical challenges ⏳.
📜 Regulatory EnvironmentGlobal crypto regulations are evolving; legal changes may affect trading, custody, or marketing of EGLD in certain regions.
👥 Adoption DependencyLong-term value relies on user and developer adoption; slow ecosystem growth may limit token demand and network utility
 

Who Might Consider Buying EGLD

  • Long‑Term Investors: Those who believe in blockchain infrastructure growth, Web3 expansion, and staking rewards may see EGLD as a long‑term position.
  • Stakers Seeking Yield: Investors looking to earn passive income through staking may find EGLD appealing.
  • Technology Supporters: Participants who value high scalability, low fees, and developer flexibility might prefer projects like MultiversX.

 

Who Might Wait or Avoid Buying

  • Short‑Term Traders with Low Risk Tolerance: EGLD’s price volatility may not suit investors seeking stable or conservative returns.
  • Investors Uncomfortable with Crypto Volatility: If you struggle with market fluctuations, avoiding high‑risk assets like EGLD might be prudent.

 

Final Perspective

  • MultiversX offers a compelling technical foundation, strong scalability potential, and a growing ecosystem.
  • Its architecture and staking model align with broader trends in blockchain adoption and Web3 infrastructure.

  However, buying EGLD should be considered with a long‑term outlook and a clear understanding of the risks involved. It is best suited for investors who:

  • Are you comfortable with digital asset volatility
  • Believe in the long‑term adoption of Web3 and decentralized infrastructure
  • Are willing to participate in staking mechanisms for yield

  As with all investments, consider conducting personalized research, evaluating your financial goals, and consulting financial professionals if needed.    

How to Buy MultiversX (EGLD)

Buying MultiversX (EGLD) involves a few straightforward steps. Here’s a step-by-step guide for new or experienced cryptocurrency investors:  

Step 1: Choose a Cryptocurrency Exchange

  • Select a reputable exchange that lists EGLD, such as Binance, OKX, or KuCoin.
  • Ensure the exchange supports your country and preferred payment method.

 

Step 2: Create and Verify Your Account

  • Sign up using your email or mobile number.
  • Complete identity verification (KYC) as required by the platform.
  • Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for additional security.

 

Step 3: Deposit Funds

  • Deposit fiat currency (USD, EUR, ZAR, etc.) or another cryptocurrency (like BTC or USDT) into your exchange account.
  • Most exchanges support multiple deposit methods, including bank transfer, credit/debit card, or crypto wallet transfer.

 

Step 4: Buy EGLD

  • Navigate to the trading section on the exchange.
  • Search for the trading pair that matches your deposit (e.g., EGLD/USDT, EGLD/BTC).
  • Enter the amount you wish to purchase and place your buy order.

 

Step 5: Store Your EGLD Safely

  • For long-term security, transfer your EGLD tokens from the exchange to a private wallet. Options include:
  • Hardware wallets (Ledger, Trezor)
  • Software wallets (Maiar Wallet, Trust Wallet, or other supported wallets)
  • Keeping your tokens off the exchange reduces the risk of hacks and ensures you maintain full control of your assets.

   

MultiversX Architecture in Context: Why Scalability Matters

  • Blockchain scalability has historically been constrained by the “blockchain trilemma” — balancing decentralization, security, and scalability.
  • Early networks like Bitcoin prioritized decentralization and security but sacrificed throughput. Second-generation platforms like Ethereum introduced smart contracts but encountered congestion and rising gas fees.
  • MultiversX attempts to address this trilemma directly through architectural design rather than layer-two workarounds. Instead of relying heavily on rollups or sidechains, it integrates sharding at the protocol level.

  This is significant because base-layer scalability reduces:

  • Transaction bottlenecks
  • Fee spikes during demand surges
  • Confirmation delays
  • Validator centralization pressure

  A network that can natively scale throughput without sacrificing decentralization may have stronger long-term infrastructure viability.  

Network Performance Metrics

Performance claims are common in blockchain marketing, so it is important to evaluate measurable parameters:

  • Block time: ~5 seconds
  • Finality: Near real-time
  • Transactions per second (TPS): Designed for high scalability through parallel shard execution
  • Energy efficiency: Significantly lower than Proof-of-Work networks

  Performance stability under real network demand is more important than theoretical TPS. Adaptive sharding provides elasticity, meaning performance increases as network usage grows rather than degrading under pressure.   This scalability model is particularly important for:

  • High-frequency DeFi trading
  • NFT minting events
  • Blockchain gaming ecosystems
  • Micropayment systems
  • Enterprise transaction pipelines

 

📊 Metric / Use Case🚀 MultiversX Performance Insight
⏱️ Block TimeApproximately ~5 seconds, enabling rapid transaction confirmation and improved user experience across decentralized applications.
⚡ FinalityNear real-time finality, reducing settlement delays and minimizing transaction reversal risk.
🔄 Transactions Per Second (TPS)Designed for high throughput via parallel shard execution, allowing scalable processing as network demand increases.
🌱 Energy EfficiencySignificantly more energy-efficient than Proof-of-Work networks due to its Secure Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus model.
📈 Performance ElasticityAdaptive sharding dynamically adjusts shard configuration, enabling performance to scale upward during increased demand rather than degrade under pressure.
🛡️ Stability Under LoadEngineered to maintain consistent throughput even during traffic spikes, reducing congestion-related slowdowns.
💹 High-Frequency DeFi TradingLow latency and fast finality support rapid execution of decentralized exchange trades and arbitrage strategies.
🎨 NFT Minting EventsScalable throughput reduces failed transactions and excessive gas spikes during high-demand NFT launches.
🎮 Blockchain Gaming EcosystemsFast block times enable real-time in-game asset transfers and microtransactions.
💳 Micropayment SystemsLow transaction costs and rapid confirmation make small-value transfers economically viable.
🏢 Enterprise Transaction PipelinesParallel processing architecture supports high-volume data and asset transfers required by enterprise applications.
   

Developer Ecosystem and Tooling

Developer Ecosystem and Tooling

  Adoption is heavily dependent on developer accessibility. MultiversX provides:

  • SDKs and APIs
  • Smart contract tooling
  • Wallet integration frameworks
  • Developer grants and ecosystem funding
  • Technical documentation

  The WASM-based execution environment broadens the potential developer base. Unlike Solidity-only ecosystems, MultiversX allows developers from traditional software engineering backgrounds to build using Rust and other compiled languages.   This reduces onboarding friction for:

  • Web2 developers entering Web3
  • Enterprise engineering teams
  • Gaming studios
  • Fintech developers

  A blockchain’s success is not determined solely by speed — it depends on developer engagement and real-world application deployment.  

EGLD as a Store of Value vs Utility Asset

EGLD as a Store of Value vs Utility Asset

 

  • EGLD’s design blends store-of-value principles with utility-driven demand.

 

Store-of-Value Characteristics

  • Capped supply (~31 million)
  • Scarcity-driven economics
  • Staking lock-up reduces circulating supply

 

Utility Characteristics

  • Gas fees
  • Smart contract execution
  • Governance participation
  • Staking rewards
  • DeFi liquidity provisioning

  This hybrid model attempts to combine Bitcoin-like scarcity with Ethereum-like programmability. However, long-term valuation depends more on network usage than scarcity alone. If smart contract activity grows, demand for EGLD increases organically.  

On-Chain Governance and Decentralization Dynamics

  • Governance maturity is essential for protocol longevity.

  MultiversX incorporates validator-based participation and community-driven initiatives. Over time, governance is expected to evolve toward greater decentralization through:

  • Proposal discussions
  • Validator voting mechanisms
  • Ecosystem funding allocations
  • Protocol upgrade consensus

  A transparent governance model strengthens:

  • Investor confidence
  • Developer participation
  • Institutional credibility

  Decentralization, however, is not static. It must be continuously monitored through validator distribution, staking concentration, and network participation metrics.    

Real-World Use Case Scenarios

To assess viability, consider potential real-world integrations:  

1. Gaming Economies

MultiversX’s fast finality and low fees are suitable for:

  • In-game asset minting
  • NFT trading
  • Real-time asset transfers
  • Tokenized rewards systems

 

2. Digital Identity Systems

The rebranding vision includes Web3 identity infrastructure, enabling:

  • On-chain credentials
  • Decentralized identity management
  • Cross-platform digital authentication

 

3. Tokenized Assets

Real estate, equities, and digital collectibles can be represented as tokenized assets, requiring:

  • Scalable throughput
  • Compliance-ready smart contracts
  • Secure validation

 

4. Cross-Border Payments

  • Fast settlement times and lower fees can reduce friction in international transactions.

 

Liquidity and Exchange Integration

  • Liquidity depth significantly impacts investor confidence.

  EGLD is listed on major exchanges, providing:

  • Global trading access
  • Multiple trading pairs
  • Derivatives exposure
  • Staking integration options

  High exchange liquidity improves:

  • Price discovery
  • Institutional entry potential
  • Reduced slippage
  • Market resilience

  However, liquidity alone does not guarantee long-term appreciation; ecosystem growth must support token demand.    

Comparing MultiversX to Ethereum

Ethereum remains the dominant smart contract platform. A comparison highlights strategic positioning:

📊 Metric🌐 MultiversX (EGLD)🔷 Ethereum (ETH)
🏗️ Scalability ModelNative Adaptive State Sharding built directly into the base layer, enabling parallel processing and linear scalability as demand increases.Primarily relies on Layer 2 rollups (Optimistic & ZK) for scaling, with long-term roadmap plans for sharding integration.
⚙️ Consensus MechanismSecure Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) with randomized validator selection and optimized consensus rounds for speed and efficiency.Proof-of-Stake (PoS) using validators who stake ETH to secure the network after transitioning from Proof-of-Work.
⏱️ Average Block TimeApproximately ~5 seconds, enabling fast transaction confirmation and near real-time settlement.Approximately ~12 seconds, with finality depending on validator confirmations and network conditions.
🔄 Transaction ThroughputDesigned for high throughput via multi-dimensional sharding and parallel execution across shards.Base layer throughput is limited; scaling depends heavily on Layer 2 ecosystems.
💻 Smart Contract EnvironmentWASM-based (Arwen VM) supporting multiple languages such as Rust, C, and C++.Solidity/EVM-based, requiring Solidity or compatible languages for contract deployment.
🧑‍💻 Developer AccessibilityBroader language compatibility lowers entry barriers for traditional software engineers.Massive developer community but largely centered around Solidity and EVM tooling.
🌍 Ecosystem SizeGrowing ecosystem with DeFi, NFTs, and metaverse initiatives expanding steadily.Largest ecosystem in crypto, with the highest number of dApps, DeFi protocols, and NFT marketplaces.
💰 Gas FeesTypically low due to efficient sharding and parallel processing.Gas fees fluctuate significantly depending on network congestion, though Layer 2s reduce costs.
🔐 Network Security ModelValidator staking with random selection and low communication overhead to reduce attack vectors.Highly decentralized validator set securing one of the most battle-tested blockchains in operation.
🏛️ Institutional AdoptionEmerging institutional interest, especially in scalable infrastructure and Web3 identity.Strong institutional presence, enterprise alliances, and regulatory recognition globally.
🧩 Interoperability StrategyDesigned for cross-chain integration and scalable Web3 infrastructure.Extensive interoperability via bridges, Layer 2 networks, and EVM compatibility across chains.
🌱 Energy EfficiencyEnergy-efficient SPoS consensus without mining requirements.Energy-efficient PoS after the Merge, eliminating mining energy consumption.
📈 Market MaturityConsidered a high-growth Layer 1 with expansion potential.Established market leader with deep liquidity and long-term track record.
🏁 Competitive PositioningPerformance-focused infrastructure blockchain aiming for internet-scale adoption.First-mover advantage with dominant network effects and largest smart contract adoption.
  Ethereum benefits from first-mover advantage and massive liquidity. MultiversX competes through performance efficiency and lower transaction costs.  

Final Say About MultiversX

MultiversX, formerly known as Elrond, represents one of the more technically ambitious third-generation blockchain platforms in the current crypto landscape. By integrating adaptive state sharding and a Secure Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism, the network delivers high throughput, fast finality, and low transaction costs — characteristics critical for real-world adoption and scalability beyond niche use cases. Unlike legacy blockchains hindered by congestion and rising fees, MultiversX’s architectural design aims for internet-scale performance, making it well-suited for decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Web3 applications, and enterprise deployments.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is MultiversX (EGLD)?

MultiversX, formerly Elrond, is a third-generation blockchain platform using Adaptive State Sharding and Secure Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) to achieve high scalability, fast finality, low fees, and support for decentralized applications, DeFi, NFTs, and enterprise-grade Web3 solutions.  

When was MultiversX launched?

MultiversX was launched as Elrond in 2020, with its mainnet going live in July 2020. The platform rebranded to MultiversX in 2022 to emphasize Web3, metaverse, and scalable decentralized infrastructure applications for developers and enterprises worldwide.  

Who founded MultiversX?

MultiversX was founded by brothers Beniamin and Lucian Mincu, along with Lucian Todea. They aimed to solve blockchain scalability, security, and usability challenges by designing a high-throughput, low-latency platform capable of supporting Web3 and enterprise applications.  

What is EGLD?

EGLD is the native token of MultiversX. It functions as a gas for transactions, staking, governance, and smart contract execution. Token holders can earn staking rewards, participate in network security, and use EGLD for decentralized applications within the MultiversX ecosystem.  

Is MultiversX a secure platform?

Yes. MultiversX employs Secure Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus, random validator selection, and network decentralization. Validators and delegators contribute to security, while staking incentives and slashing penalties discourage misbehavior, making the platform robust against attacks.  

Can I mine MultiversX (EGLD)?

No. MultiversX does not use traditional mining. Instead, it relies on staking. Validators and delegators lock EGLD tokens to secure the network and earn rewards, offering energy-efficient consensus without the need for mining hardware or high electricity costs.  

How can I stake EGLD?

You can stake EGLD by running a validator node or delegating tokens to an existing validator. Stakers earn proportional rewards based on the amount delegated, supporting network security and participating in the consensus process while contributing to decentralization.  

What is Adaptive State Sharding?

Adaptive State Sharding is a technology that splits the network into smaller fragments called shards. It allows transactions to process in parallel, increasing scalability, throughput, and efficiency without slowing the network, supporting high-volume dApps, NFTs, and DeFi applications.  

What is Secure Proof-of-Stake (SPoS)?

SPoS is MultiversX’s consensus mechanism. Validators are randomly selected to propose and validate blocks, with stakes proportional to their EGLD holdings. This method ensures fast finality, network security, energy efficiency, and resistance to collusion or attacks.  

What is the maximum supply of EGLD?

EGLD has a total supply of approximately 31.4 million tokens. This fixed supply helps maintain scarcity and supports tokenomics, while staking rewards are distributed proportionally to validators and delegators contributing to network security.  

What are the main use cases of MultiversX?

MultiversX supports decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, digital assets, Web3 applications, enterprise solutions, and scalable smart contracts. Its low fees, fast finality, and high throughput make it ideal for high-demand applications, including metaverse projects and enterprise blockchain integration.  

Does MultiversX support smart contracts?

Yes. MultiversX supports WebAssembly-based (WASM) smart contracts through its Arwen VM. Developers can write contracts in multiple programming languages, compile them to WASM, and deploy them on the network, making it developer-friendly and highly compatible with existing tools.  

What exchanges list EGLD?

EGLD is listed on major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, OKX, KuCoin, and Bitfinex. These exchanges provide liquidity, trading pairs with fiat or stablecoins, and access to staking features, enabling both investors and traders to interact with the token.  

What are the risks of buying EGLD?

Risks include market volatility, competition from other Layer 1 platforms, adoption uncertainty, and regulatory changes. Investors should assess personal risk tolerance, perform due diligence, and consider staking or long-term holding for potential network adoption benefits.  

Why is MultiversX considered a third-generation blockchain?

MultiversX is third-generation because it addresses scalability, speed, and cost issues that older blockchains like Ethereum and Bitcoin face. Through sharding, SPoS consensus, and ecosystem support, it enables faster, cheaper, and more scalable decentralized applications and enterprise solutions.  

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