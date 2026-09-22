VeChain is one of the fast-moving blockchain Startups that aims to connect blockchain technology to real-world use cases.

🧩 Aspect 📊 Details 🪙 Name VeChain (VET), native token of VeChainThor ecosystem. 📅 Launch Year Founded 2015; launched VeChainThor mainnet in June 2018. 🔗 Blockchain Origin VeChainThor — independent Layer-1 blockchain (previously VEN on Ethereum). ⚙️ Consensus Mechanism Proof of Authority (PoA) using Authority Masternodes. 🧮 Mining Algorithm No mining; PoA consensus overseen by vetted Masternodes. 🖥️ Mining Type Not applicable (no PoW or PoS mining). 💎 Maximum Supply Fixed max supply 86,712,634,466 VET. ⏱️ Block Time 10 seconds per block. 💸 Transaction Fees Paid in VTHO; predictable and low due to dual-token model. 🚀 Transaction Speed Designed for high throughput; potential up to ~10,000 TPS under optimal conditions. 🔐 Privacy Features Standard public blockchain transparency; identity-based PoA adds compliance for enterprise. 🌍 Use Case Supply chain, anti-counterfeiting, traceability, enterprise data integrity, IoT integration. 👥 Target Users Enterprises, supply chain operators, developers, blockchain adopters. 📉 Market Position Mid-tier blockchain token with strong enterprise focus and partnerships. 🔄 Exchange Availability Widely listed across major CEXs and DEXs. (General industry data) 🧠 Key Advantage Enterprise adoption, dual-token economics, predictable fees, energy efficiency. ⚠️ Risk Level Moderate to high — centralized governance structure and enterprise specificity can limit decentralization and speculative appeal.

VeChain Live Price

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What is VeChain?

VeChain is one of the fast-moving blockchain Startups that aims to connect blockchain technology to real-world use cases. This is set to be achieved through a comprehensive governance structure in addition to a robust economic model and Internet of Things integrations.

Key Features and Takeaways of VeChain

VeChain is an enterprise-focused Layer-1 blockchain designed to improve supply chain management, product traceability, and business data transparency.

Operating on its own blockchain, VeChainThor, it uses a Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism that prioritizes speed, low transaction costs, and energy efficiency over full decentralization.

One of its most distinctive features is its dual-token model, where VET represents value and governance, while VTHO is used to pay transaction fees, helping stabilize operational costs for enterprises.

VeChain has positioned itself strongly in real-world adoption, forming partnerships with companies such as Walmart China, BMW, and PwC. Overall, VeChain’s key takeaway is that it focuses on practical business utility and ESG integration rather than pure speculation, making its long-term success closely tied to enterprise adoption and regulatory alignment.

VeChain Mining

VeChain uses a Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism, and for this reason, VET cannot be mined. VET can be staked in a wallet to generate VTHO tokens, which can be used to pay for network transactions. Users who hold VET in a wallet can generate VTHO over time, enabling them to transact for free, resulting in an increased demand for VET as the network usage increases. Apart from generating small amounts of VTHO, much larger amounts can be generated by running nodes to support the VeChain network. VeChain uses three types of nodes, each requiring a certain amount of VET. These are authority nodes, economic nodes, and X-Economic nodes.

Authority Nodes

Authority nodes participate directly in the consensus mechanism, and they require a minimum of 25 million VET. Users who own authority nodes must first prove that they can make a significant contribution to the VeChain ecosystem in addition to passing stringent KYC measures, before being appointed as Authority Nodes. Authority Masternodes receive 30% of the daily VTHO usage as a reward for their service.

Economic Nodes

There are three different types of economic nodes, and even though they do not participate in consensus, they offer network stability to the ecosystem. Economic nodes are entitled to a portion of VTHO, which is generated from a pool of 15 billion VET, set aside specifically for this purpose. Economic nodes also receive VTHO depending on their VET stakes. The three types of economic nodes, along with staking requirements, are as follows:

Mjolnir Masternode – which requires 15 million VET.

The Thunder Masternode – which requires 5 million VET.

Strength Masternode – which requires 1 million VET.

X-Economic Nodes

These nodes supported VeChain in its initial development stages, and they receive VTHO, which is generated from the pool of 5 billion VET, which was dedicated to this purpose. New X-Economic nodes can no longer be created.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons VeChain has many real-world partnerships with popular and reputable corporations High minimum deposits for running nodes VeChain’s solutions can be applicable to a variety of industries Some high withdrawal fees (depending on the exchange) VeChain is developer-friendly There is a significant amount of competition in the field

VeChain Products & Ecosystem

VeChain provides an ecosystem of tools and applications designed to support blockchain adoption for both everyday users and enterprises. These products help manage digital assets, participate in network governance, integrate blockchain into business systems, and reward sustainable actions.

🔧 Product 📌 Description 📱 VeWorld A “super app” for the VeChain ecosystem that lets users manage VET and other tokens securely, access dApps, and interact with ecosystem services through one interface. 🌍 VeBetter A community-driven app platform focused on tracking and rewarding real-world positive behaviors (e.g., sustainability, fitness), with voting power to decide what gets built next. 🔒 StarGate Next-generation staking platform for participating in the VeChainThor network, enabling users to stake VET and earn rewards while helping secure the blockchain. 🛍️ MaaS A ready-to-use marketplace as a service for brands to sell digital collectibles (NFTs), deepen engagement, and grow communities directly on VeChain. 🧰 Vorj A no-code/low-code development platform that makes it easy for developers and enterprises to integrate VeChainThor blockchain into applications without deep technical expertise. 🎟️ PoPA A tool that issues digital Proof of Participation/Attendance (PoPA) for events and activities, creating verifiable digital certificates on the blockchain.

Should you buy VeChain?

VeChain has firmly established itself in the cryptocurrency space, and through active partnerships, it has made a name for itself. Developers are actively working on cross-chain operability with other blockchains, with the team currently involved in “technical preparations” for this type of technology.

There are also further studies being conducted on the eventual implementation of anonymous transactions, granting VeChain additional decentralisation by using Bulletproof technology currently used by Monero (XMR).

VeChain is a successful blockchain project, and there is significant room for growth, which will inevitably draw in more investors as VeChain announces its roadmap for the next few years.

📈 Potential Bullish Factors 📌 Explanation 🤝 Real‑World Utility VET has enterprise use cases in supply chain, product traceability, automotive and ESG reporting. Partnerships include major brands like BMW and Walmart (China), enhancing credibility. 📊 Dual‑Token Model (VET + VTHO) Holding VET generates VTHO, which pays for transactions and keeps fees stable — attractive for businesses operating on a blockchain. 📉 Predictable Tokenomics Fixed total supply (~86.7B VET) limits dilution risk and supports clear supply economics. 🏗️ Incremental Upgrades Protocol upgrades (like “Renaissance”) intend to enhance network utility, staking opportunities, and ecosystem engagement. 💡 Neutral to Slightly Positive Forecasts Some analysts see a range‑bound scenario with moderate upside potential rather than drastic collapses. Should you buy VeChain Should you buy VeChain

How to buy VeChain (VET)

Step 1: Choose a Cryptocurrency Exchange

Select a reputable exchange that lists VET. Popular options include:

Binance – high liquidity, multiple trading pairs.

Kraken – secure, regulated, supports fiat deposits.

KuCoin – beginner-friendly, wide token selection.

Luno – local South African exchange, supports fiat-to-VET purchases.

Step 2: Create and Verify Your Account

Register using your email.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for added security.

Complete KYC verification (upload ID, proof of address if required).

Note: Luno and Binance allow ZAR deposits for South African users, which is convenient.

Step 3: Deposit Funds

Deposit either fiat (like ZAR, USD, EUR) or crypto (like BTC or USDT) into your exchange account:

Go to Spot Trading or the “Buy Crypto” section.

Search for VET.

Choose a trading pair (e.g., VET/ZAR, VET/USDT).

Select order type:

Market Order – buys instantly at the current price.

Limit Order – set your own price for purchase.

Confirm and execute the purchase.

Step 5: Secure Your VET

For safety, transfer VET to a personal wallet instead of leaving it on the exchange.

Compatible wallets:

VeChainThor Wallet (official) – mobile and desktop app.

Ledger Nano X or S Plus – hardware wallet, highest security.

Backup your seed phrase and never share private keys.

What “Stake & Earn” Means on VeChain

The Stake & Earn page on VeChain outlines how holders of VeChain’s native token (VET) can stake their tokens through the StarGate platform to earn rewards and participate more deeply in the ecosystem. By staking VET, you contribute to network security and decentralization and receive VTHO tokens (VeChain’s utility/gas token) as a reward. This mechanism runs on the VeChainThor blockchain and uses a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model with a unique NFT-based staking system.

The staking experience is designed to be accessible via the VeWorld wallet, where you connect your wallet, choose how much VET to stake, and then earn VTHO rewards over time. Each staking position becomes a Stargate Delegator NFT, representing your stake on-chain — this NFT tracks rewards, can be tradable, and unlocks governance voting power within the VeChain ecosystem.

VeChain’s StarGate upgrade (part of the wider Hayabusa and Renaissance roadmap) has lowered entry barriers — requiring as little as 10,000 VET to begin staking — and simplified participation for a broader range of users. Rewards are distributed regularly (e.g., weekly) and can be claimed through the staking interface.

🔑 Feature 📌 Details 🪙 What You Stake VeChain token (VET) 💰 Rewards Earned VTHO tokens — used for gas / utility on the network 🚀 Platform StarGate Staking via VeWorld wallet 📱 Wallet Needed VeWorld (official wallet) 📜 Reward Mechanism Stake VET → mint Delegator NFT → earn VTHO 📉 Minimum Requirement ~10,000 VET minimum to participate 🔁 Reward Frequency Typically earned and claimable in weekly cycles 🗳️ Governance Benefits Staking NFTs give governance voting power 🌐 Ecosystem Advantages Access VeBetter & other VeChain apps 🔄 Legacy Node Migration Old node holders can migrate to StarGate & keep rewards 📊 Decentralization Role Helps secure and decentralize VeChainThor network

What Is VeWorld?

VeWorld is the official self-custody wallet and Web3 “super app” for the VeChain ecosystem.

It serves as the gateway into the VeChainThor blockchain and its suite of decentralized applications (dApps).

VeWorld allows users to store and manage digital assets, interact with dApps, earn rewards, stake tokens, and participate in sustainability incentive programs, all from one unified interface.

It’s available as a mobile app (iOS & Android) and as a browser extension — making onboarding into Web3 easier for both beginners and experienced users.

🔑 Feature 📌 Description 📱 Self-Custody Wallet Manage VET, VTHO, B3TR, VIP-180 tokens, NFTs, and assets — you control your keys. 🛠️ Cross-Platform Access Available on iOS, Android, and as a browser extension for seamless use. 🔥 Gas Fee Abstraction Users can interact with dApps without manually paying transaction fees — developers or sponsors cover them. 🔐 Secure & Audited Private keys remain on your device; audited by CertiK for security. 🪙 Stake & Earn Stake VET via StarGate or automatically earn VTHO by holding tokens. 🌍 dApp Explorer Discover and connect to VeChain’s ecosystem of decentralized apps directly. 🌱 VeBetter Integration Access sustainability-reward apps to earn tokens for real-world eco actions. 🔗 Hardware Wallet Support Compatible with Ledger devices for enhanced security.

What Is the StarGate Delegators Page?

The website is the user interface where VET holders can interact with VeChain’s next-generation staking and delegation system.

It’s part of the StarGate platform, which replaces the legacy staking “node” model with a more accessible, transparent, and rewarding framework for participating in the network.

Purpose of the Page

The Delegators section allows you to:

View available staking node tiers represented as staking NFTs (e.g., Dawn, Lightning, Flash, Strength, Thunder, Mjolnir). These tiers show required VET, maturity periods, and voting power.

Explore staking NFT details — how much VET is needed, how long until they mature, and what governance influence and reward potential they offer.

Delegate your staking position to an active validator, which enables you to earn VTHO rewards based on the validator’s block production.

Access delegation workflows — from selecting a validator to managing your active delegation positions.

StarGate turns staking positions into on-chain, transferable NFTs representing your staked VET. These NFTs form the basis for delegation, rewards, and governance participation.

Key Concepts on That Page

VET amount required (e.g., 10,000 to 15 million)

Maturity period before earning rewards

Voting power for governance influence

Optional “Boost” VTHO rewards tied to early bonus programs You can browse and compare tiers directly on the page.

2. Delegation:

Once you own a mature staking NFT, you delegate it to a validator node. Rewards earned by the validator are shared with delegators proportionally.

3. Governance Influence:

Holding or delegating a staking NFT gives voting rights in VeChain’s on-chain governance system, VeVote. Governance lets stakeholders help shape protocol upgrades and ecosystem decisions.

How It Fits Into VeChain’s Staking

StarGate is VeChain’s modern staking platform using NFTs to represent staking positions.

It’s part of the Hayabusa upgrade, which moved VeChainThor to a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus, allowing wider participation in validation via delegation.

Delegators do not run a validator node themselves, but support selected validators and share in rewards.

This system is a departure from older “Economic” and “X Node” models, aiming for broader accessibility and simplified tokenomics.

🔎 Concept 📖 Explanation ⚙️ Key Details 🚀 Why It Matters 🖼️ NFT Staking Tiers Staking positions are minted as NFTs representing locked VET holdings. 10,000 – 15,000,000 VET required Maturity period before rewards Governance voting power Optional Boost VTHO rewards Makes staking transferable, transparent, and structured with tier-based incentives. 🔗 Delegation Matured staking NFTs can be delegated to validator nodes. No need to run a validator Rewards shared proportionally Based on validator performance Enables passive participation in network validation and VTHO reward generation. 🗳️ Governance Influence Delegators gain voting rights in on-chain governance. Participate via VeVote Vote on protocol upgrades Influence ecosystem direction Empowers token holders to shape network evolution and policy decisions 🌉 StarGate Platform Modern staking infrastructure replacing legacy node models. NFT-based staking system Improved accessibility Simplified tokenomics Enhances flexibility and broadens staking participation. ⚡ Hayabusa Upgrade Network upgrade enabling expanded delegation and staking mechanics. Transition to DPoS model Wider validator participation Enhanced scalability Improves decentralization balance and network efficiency. 🏗️ DPoS Consensus Delegated Proof of Stake allows validators to produce blocks while delegators support them. Validators secure network Delegators back validators Shared rewards Increases scalability while keeping governance aligned with stakeholders. 🆕 Modernized Node Model Replacement of older Economic & X Node systems. No fixed legacy node tiers NFT flexibility Simplified structure Reduces barriers to entry and modernizes VeChain staking economics.

VeChain History and Development

VeChain began as a blockchain project focused on improving transparency and efficiency in global supply chains.

The idea was originally proposed in 2015 by Sunny Lu, a former CIO of Louis Vuitton China.

His vision was to create a blockchain infrastructure that could solve real-world business problems, particularly those involving product authenticity, logistics tracking, and data transparency.

Initially, VeChain was built on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token.

However, the team quickly realized that enterprise adoption would require a more specialized infrastructure. Businesses need predictable transaction costs, scalability, and governance mechanisms that public blockchains often struggle to deliver.

To solve these challenges, VeChain launched its own blockchain network called VeChainThor in 2018.

This transition marked a major milestone for the project. The VeChainThor blockchain introduced a dual-token economic model, enterprise governance structures, and a consensus mechanism optimized for high throughput.

Over the years, VeChain has expanded its ecosystem significantly.

The project established the VeChain Foundation, a non-profit organization responsible for guiding development, promoting adoption, and maintaining the protocol’s governance framework.

Major milestones in VeChain’s development include:

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Extreme leverage — up to 1:3000 available Not regulated — offshore only Minimal verification required upfront Extreme leverage increases account blow-up risk Very low minimum deposit — just $1 No negative balance protection Accepts PayPal deposits — convenient for many traders No investor compensation scheme Multiple payment methods including crypto Unregulated brokers carry higher counterparty risk

VeChain Use Cases in the Real World

One of VeChain’s strongest selling points is its focus on real-world utility.

Unlike many blockchain projects that concentrate mainly on decentralized finance or digital assets, VeChain prioritizes enterprise applications.

Today, VeChain continues to position itself as a bridge between blockchain technology and enterprise adoption, emphasizing practical use cases rather than speculative trading.

Supply Chain Transparency

Supply chains are often complex networks involving manufacturers, suppliers, logistics companies, and retailers. Tracking products across these systems can be difficult and prone to errors.

VeChain solves this problem by combining blockchain technology with IoT devices such as RFID tags, NFC chips, and QR codes. Each product can be assigned a unique digital identity stored on the blockchain.

Consumers and businesses can scan these identifiers to verify:

Product origin

Manufacturing details

Shipping history

Authenticity verification

This system helps reduce fraud, prevent counterfeiting, and improve consumer trust.

Food Safety and Agriculture

Food safety is another area where VeChain’s technology is being applied. By recording every step of a product’s journey—from farm to supermarket—companies can monitor storage conditions and ensure regulatory compliance.

For example, temperature sensors connected to IoT devices can record whether food was stored correctly during transport. This information is stored immutably on the blockchain.

If a contamination issue occurs, companies can quickly trace the problem back to its origin, minimizing damage and protecting consumers.

Luxury Goods Authentication

The luxury goods industry faces billions of dollars in losses due to counterfeit products every year. VeChain’s blockchain allows brands to create digital certificates of authenticity for high-value items.

Customers can scan a product’s QR code to verify its authenticity directly on the blockchain. This provides transparency while protecting brand reputation.

Automotive Data Tracking

VeChain has also explored solutions in the automotive industry, particularly with digital vehicle records.

Cars generate massive amounts of data, including mileage, maintenance history, and emissions information.

VeChain’s blockchain can store this information securely, enabling transparent records that cannot be tampered with.

This can benefit insurance companies, vehicle buyers, and regulators by ensuring reliable vehicle data.

VeChain Governance Model

Governance is a crucial component of blockchain networks, especially those targeting enterprise use cases. VeChain uses a structured governance model designed to balance decentralization with efficiency.

The VeChain Foundation plays a central role in managing the ecosystem. The foundation oversees protocol development, ecosystem funding, and strategic partnerships.

However, governance decisions are not made by the foundation alone. VeChain uses a voting mechanism called VeVote, which allows stakeholders to participate in network decisions.

Participants with governance power include:

Authority Masternodes

Economic Node holders

VET token holders participating through delegation

Voting power is generally proportional to the amount of VET held or staked within the network.

This governance structure allows the ecosystem to implement upgrades, adjust economic parameters, and coordinate development while maintaining transparency.

Compared with purely decentralized networks, VeChain’s governance model is often described as “semi-decentralized”, prioritizing enterprise stability and efficiency.

VeChain Tokenomics

VeChain’s economic system is designed to create a sustainable and predictable environment for businesses and developers.

Unlike many blockchains that rely on a single token, VeChain uses a dual-token model consisting of VET and VTHO.

VET (VeChain Token)

VET serves as the primary value-transfer token within the ecosystem. It is used for:

Value transfer

Staking

Governance participation

Generating VTHO

Holding VET automatically generates VTHO over time, similar to earning interest.

VTHO (VeThor Token)

VTHO is the utility token used to pay for transactions and smart contract execution on the VeChainThor blockchain.

By separating the utility token from the value token, VeChain aims to create stable transaction costs for enterprises.

Even if the price of VET fluctuates, the cost of executing transactions can be managed by adjusting VTHO generation rates.

This dual-token structure helps businesses plan long-term blockchain integrations without worrying about unpredictable transaction fees.

VeChain Security and Consensus Mechanism

VeChain uses a consensus model known as Proof of Authority (PoA).

In PoA systems, transaction validation is performed by a limited number of approved validator nodes. These validators are known as Authority Masternodes.

Each authority node must meet strict requirements, including:

Identity verification (KYC)

Technical infrastructure standards

Contribution to the ecosystem

Because validators are known entities, PoA networks can achieve higher throughput and lower energy consumption compared with Proof-of-Work blockchains. VeChain has continued improving this model through upgrades such as PoA 2.0, which introduces features like:

Finality with one-block confirmation

Enhanced network security

Reduced risk of network forks

These improvements make the VeChainThor blockchain suitable for enterprise-grade applications that require reliable transaction processing.

VeChain Roadmap and Future Developments

VeChain continues to evolve as the blockchain industry grows. The project’s roadmap focuses on improving scalability, interoperability, and sustainability.

One major development is the Renaissance upgrade, which aims to modernize the VeChain ecosystem and encourage broader participation.

Key objectives include:

Lower barriers to staking participation

Expanding decentralized governance

Improving cross-chain interoperability

Enhancing developer tools and SDKs

The Hayabusa upgrade also introduced important improvements to staking and delegation mechanisms, enabling more users to participate in network validation through delegation. Another focus area for VeChain is sustainability and ESG initiatives. The project has launched platforms that allow companies to track carbon emissions and environmental impact using blockchain technology. These tools could play a significant role as governments and corporations increasingly focus on environmental accountability and sustainability reporting.

Finale says about VeChain (VET) In summary, VeChain (VET) is a blockchain platform focused on enterprise solutions and supply chain management, designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and traceability for businesses. By combining IoT integration with blockchain, VeChain enables real-time tracking of products, authenticity verification, and secure data sharing across industries such as logistics, luxury goods, food safety, and automotive.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is VeChain (VET)?

VeChain (VET) is a blockchain platform designed to improve supply chain management and business processes. It enables transparent tracking of goods and data verification using distributed ledger technology, helping enterprises enhance trust, efficiency, product authentication, and operational accountability across global industries.

When was VeChain launched?

VeChain was initially launched in 2015 and later rebranded in 2018 with the launch of its mainnet, VeChainThor. The project transitioned from being built on Ethereum to its own blockchain infrastructure to improve scalability, governance, and enterprise functionality.

What is VET used for?

VET is the primary value-transfer token within the VeChain ecosystem. It is used to transfer value, stake for network participation, and generate VTHO (VeThor Token), which pays for transaction fees and smart contract execution on the VeChainThor blockchain.

What is the difference between VET and VTHO?

VeChain uses a dual-token model. VET represents value and generates VTHO over time. VTHO is consumed as “gas” to pay transaction fees. This separation stabilizes costs for enterprises while maintaining economic incentives for token holders within the ecosystem.

How does VeChain improve supply chains?

VeChain integrates blockchain with IoT devices such as RFID tags and QR codes to track products in real time. Businesses can verify authenticity, prevent counterfeiting, monitor logistics conditions, and ensure transparency from production to final consumer delivery.

What consensus mechanism does VeChain use?

VeChain uses a Proof-of-Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism. Approved validator nodes verify transactions, ensuring high throughput, lower energy consumption, and predictable transaction costs. This model prioritizes efficiency and enterprise-grade performance over full decentralization.

Is VeChain environmentally friendly?

Yes. Due to its Proof-of-Authority consensus, VeChain consumes significantly less energy compared to Proof-of-Work blockchains like Bitcoin. This makes it more environmentally sustainable and attractive to corporations focusing on ESG compliance and carbon tracking initiatives.

Who are VeChain’s main partners?

VeChain has collaborated with global enterprises across industries, including logistics, luxury goods, agriculture, and automotive sectors. Partnerships have included companies such as BMW and Walmart China for supply chain tracking and data verification solutions.

Is VeChain a good investment?

VeChain’s investment potential depends on enterprise adoption, blockchain utility, and overall cryptocurrency market conditions. While it has strong real-world use cases, price volatility remains significant. Investors should evaluate fundamentals, partnerships, tokenomics, and risk tolerance before investing.

Where can you buy VET?

VET is available on major cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide. It can typically be traded against USDT, BTC, and fiat pairs, depending on the platform. Investors should use reputable exchanges, enable security measures, and store tokens securely after purchase.