MoneyGram Forex Brokers use MoneyGram, which is a trusted international payment services provider that enables not only money transfers, but also an impressive array of other financial services. MoneyGram boasts approximately 350,000 agent locations and operates in more than 200 countries worldwide.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: What is MoneyGram and How Does it Work in Forex Trading?

Why Use MoneyGram as a Deposit and Withdrawal Method?

Who are the 10 Best MoneyGram Forex Brokers?

Key Features to Look for in MoneyGram-Compatible Brokers

Advantages and Disadvantages of Using MoneyGram for Forex

How to Deposit and Withdraw Using MoneyGram

Safety, Fees, and Processing Times Explained

Tips for Choosing the Right MoneyGram Forex Broker

Common Mistakes to Avoid When Using MoneyGram

Conclusion on the 10 Best MoneyGram Forex Brokers

10 Best MoneyGram Forex Brokers

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What are Forex Brokers accepting MoneyGram

Forex brokers that accept MoneyGram are trading platforms that allow clients to deposit and sometimes withdraw funds using the MoneyGram international money transfer service. These brokers integrate MoneyGram to support cash-based or cross-border payments, making it easier for traders, especially in regions with limited banking or card access, to fund their accounts quickly and securely.

10 Best MoneyGram Forex Brokers

☑️ XM – Best for Bonuses & Beginner-Friendly Trading ☑️ Exness – Best for Instant Withdrawals & Tight Spreads ☑️ HFM – Best for Account Variety & Trading Tools ☑️ FBS – Best for High Leverage & Promotions ☑️ Octa – Best for Low-Cost Trading & Copy Trading ☑️ Deriv – Best for Synthetic Indices & Flexible Trading ☑️ RoboForex – Best for Automated Trading & Rebates ☑️ JustMarkets – Best for Low Spreads & Fast Execution ☑️ Tickmill – Best for ECN Trading & Professional Traders ☑️ FXTM – Best for Education & Beginner Support

1. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Feature

XM is a globally recognized forex and CFD broker that allows traders to access financial markets with a low minimum deposit and user-friendly trading platforms. It is known for fast trade execution, multiple account types, strong educational resources, and global regulation, making it especially popular among beginner and intermediate traders.

Pros and Cons

What is XM?

XM is a global forex and CFD broker founded in 2009 that offers trading on multiple assets like forex, stocks, and commodities through platforms like MT4 and MT5. It serves millions of clients worldwide and is known for its low minimum deposit and strong educational support.

Is XM good for beginners?

Yes, XM is considered beginner-friendly due to its low $5 minimum deposit, educational resources, and simple account setup, although spreads on some accounts may be higher than competitors.

2. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Feature

Exness is a global forex and CFD broker founded in 2008 that offers trading on forex, crypto, stocks, and commodities through platforms like MT4, MT5, and its web terminal. It is known for very tight spreads, fast instant withdrawals, high leverage, and strong regulation (FSCA, FCA, CySEC, etc.), making it one of the most popular brokers worldwide.

Pros and Cons

Is Exness safe and legit?

Yes, Exness is considered a legitimate and regulated broker, licensed by multiple global authorities such as FSCA, FCA, and CySEC. It also uses strong security measures like fund segregation and encryption to protect client accounts and transactions.

What does Exness offer traders?

Exness is a multi-asset broker that provides trading in CFDs on forex, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and more, with competitive trading conditions and advanced platforms for retail traders.

3. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

Feature

HFM is a global forex and CFD broker founded in 2010 that offers trading on forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto CFDs through MT4, MT5, and its own HFM App. It is known for its strong regulation (FCA, FSCA, CySEC, etc.), low minimum deposits, tight spreads, and copy trading features, making it suitable for both beginner and advanced traders.

Pros and Cons

What is HFM?

is a global forex and CFD broker founded in 2010 that offers trading on forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies through platforms like MT4, MT5, and its mobile app.

Is HFM a safe and regulated broker?

Yes, HFM is regulated by multiple authorities, including FSCA (South Africa), FCA (UK), and CySEC (Cyprus). It is considered a legitimate broker, but traders should still understand the risks of leveraged CFD trading.

4. FBS

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Feature

FBS is a global forex broker founded in 2009 that offers trading in forex, metals, indices, stocks, and crypto CFDs. It is popular for its very low minimum deposit, high leverage, and beginner-friendly Cent accounts, making it widely used by new traders in emerging markets.

Pros and Cons

What is FBS?

FBS is a global forex and CFD broker founded in 2009 that allows traders to access markets like forex, stocks, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies using platforms such as MT4 and MT5.

Is FBS a safe and legit broker?

Yes, FBS is considered a legitimate and regulated broker with licenses in multiple regions, including CySEC (EU), ASIC (Australia), and FSC (Belize). However, trading involves risk, especially with high leverage.

5. Octa

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Feature

Octa is a forex and CFD broker founded in 2011 that offers trading on forex, commodities, indices, and crypto. It is popular for its low deposits, copy trading, and beginner-friendly platforms, making it widely used in emerging markets.

Pros and Cons

What is Octa?

Octa is a global forex and CFD broker founded in 2011 that offers trading on forex, commodities, indices, crypto, and stocks using platforms like MT4, MT5, and OctaTrader. It is popular for low deposits, copy trading, and beginner-friendly trading tools.

Is Octa a safe and regulated broker?

Yes, Octa is considered a regulated broker in multiple regions, including CySEC (Europe) and FSCA (South Africa), though its regulation level is mixed across entities. It is generally seen as a moderate-risk broker depending on the region you trade from.

6. Deriv

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: MFSA, FSA, VFSC, BVI FSC Start Trading Read Review

Feature

Deriv is an online trading platform that lets people trade financial markets like forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and synthetic indices. It offers various trading apps, including simple options trading and more advanced platforms for experienced traders. The company focuses on accessibility, offering low minimum deposits and multiple account types. It also provides automated trading tools and educational resources.

Pros and Cons

Is Deriv regulated?

Yes. Deriv operates under multiple financial regulators such as the Malta Financial Services Authority, Labuan FSA, and others.

Is my money safe on Deriv?

Deriv states that client funds are kept in secure financial institutions and are not used for company operations.

7. RoboForex

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Feature

RoboForex is an international forex and CFD broker founded in 2009, offering trading in forex, stocks, indices, and more through platforms like MT4, MT5, and R StocksTrader. It is known for low minimum deposits (from ~$10), high leverage (up to 1:2000), and copy trading features, making it popular with both beginners and experienced traders. However, it is regulated offshore (Belize FSC), meaning lower regulatory protection compared to top-tier brokers.

Pros and Cons

How long do RoboForex withdrawals take?

RoboForex processes withdrawal requests within up to 2 business days, but the total time depends on your payment method (e.g., bank, e-wallet).

Is RoboForex safe to use?

RoboForex is regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Belize and offers features like negative balance protection.

8. JustMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Feature

JustMarkets is a global forex and CFD broker founded in 2012, offering trading in forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. It is known for low entry requirements (from about a $10 deposit), very high leverage (up to 1:3000), and tight spreads starting from 0.0 pips, making it popular with beginners and active traders. The broker supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 and operates under multiple regulators, including FSCA (South Africa), CySEC, and FSA, though part of its structure is offshore.

Pros and Cons

How long do JustMarkets withdrawals take?

JustMarkets processes withdrawals very quickly—often within 1–2 hours, but the full time depends on your payment method.

Are there withdrawal fees on JustMarkets?

JustMarkets does not charge withdrawal fees, but third-party providers (banks or payment systems) may apply their own charges

9. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Feature

Tickmill is a global forex and CFD broker founded in 2014, offering trading in forex, indices, commodities, and more through platforms like MetaTrader 4 and 5. It is known for very low spreads (from 0.0 pips), fast execution, and suitability for scalping and automated trading. Tickmill is strongly regulated by multiple authorities, including the FCA (UK), CySEC (Europe), and FSCA (South Africa), providing a higher level of trust compared to many offshore brokers

Pros and Cons

How long do Tickmill withdrawals take?

Tickmill processes withdrawals within 1 working day, but the total time depends on your payment method.

Is Tickmill regulated and safe?

Yes. Tickmill is regulated by multiple authorities, including the FCA (UK), CySEC (EU), FSCA (South Africa), and FSA (Seychelles).

10. FXTM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Feature

XTM (ForexTime) is a global forex and CFD broker founded in 2011, offering trading in forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. It provides popular platforms like MetaTrader 4 and 5, with tight spreads (from 0.0 pips), fast execution, and strong educational tools, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. The broker is regulated in multiple regions (including FCA, CySEC, and FSCA), offering a higher level of trust compared to

Pros and Cons

How long do FXTM withdrawals take?

FXTM processes withdrawals within 24 business hours, but the total time depends on the method used.

Is FXTM safe with client funds?

FXTM keeps client funds in segregated accounts with top-tier banks, meaning your money is separated from company funds. What is MoneyGram in Forex Trading? MoneyGram is not a forex trading platform, but rather a money transfer and payment service. Here's a clean bill of health: Foreign exchange is a service that is offered by MoneyGram for the purposes of international money transfer and foreign exchange services for converting one currency to another. When users remit money overseas, MoneyGram will present the remittance receipt in the local currency as per the interbank exchange rate in the sending currency and its own exchange rate, which is generally higher than the interbank exchange rate. This is one of the main sources of income for the corporation. For example, if at the real market rate, MoneyGram would see 1 USD = 18.50 ZAR, they might see 1 USD = 18.10 ZAR as their rate and the difference as MoneyGram's FX margin. MoneyGram, however, is not a Forex broker, and thus, doesn't supply speculative currency trading services. MoneyGram does not permit opening up a trading account, trading currency pairs like EUR/USD, utilizing leverage, setting stop-loss orders, or benefiting from the Forex market's movements. Instead, it is simply a hyperlink and a money payment site that allows one to send or receive money from overseas.

Conclusion Choosing a MoneyGram broker comes with the same process as any other broker choice. The most important factor to consider is and will always be – Broker Regulation

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best MoneyGram Forex brokers?

The best MoneyGram Forex brokers are regulated trading platforms that allow traders to deposit and withdraw funds using MoneyGram safely and quickly. These brokers usually offer competitive spreads, fast execution, multiple account types, and strong customer support for international Forex traders.

Can I use MoneyGram to fund a Forex trading account?

Yes, many Forex brokers support MoneyGram deposits for convenient international transfers. Traders often use MoneyGram because it is accessible worldwide, supports multiple currencies, and provides a secure way to transfer trading funds without using traditional bank transfers.

Are MoneyGram Forex brokers safe to use?

MoneyGram Forex brokers are generally safe when regulated by trusted authorities like the FSCA, FCA, ASIC, or CySEC. Traders should always verify broker licenses, client fund protection policies, and online reviews before opening a live Forex trading account with any broker.

Which Forex brokers accept MoneyGram withdrawals?

Several international Forex brokers allow MoneyGram withdrawals alongside bank transfers, e-wallets, and card payments. Availability depends on the broker’s payment policies and regional restrictions, so traders should check withdrawal processing times, fees, and supported countries before registering.

Do MoneyGram Forex brokers charge transaction fees?

Some MoneyGram Forex brokers may charge deposit or withdrawal fees, while others offer free funding options. Costs usually depend on the broker, transfer amount, and country. Traders should compare payment processing charges carefully to reduce overall trading and transfer expenses.

How fast are MoneyGram deposits with Forex brokers?

MoneyGram deposits are usually processed quickly, often within minutes to several hours, depending on the broker’s verification procedures. Withdrawal processing may take longer because brokers often require identity checks and internal approval before releasing Forex trading funds securely.

Why do traders prefer MoneyGram for Forex trading?

Many traders prefer MoneyGram because it provides global accessibility, fast transfers, and convenient cash-based payment solutions. It is especially useful in regions where online banking access is limited, making Forex account funding simpler for international retail traders.

Can beginners use MoneyGram Forex brokers?

Yes, beginners can easily use MoneyGram Forex brokers to deposit and withdraw trading funds. Most beginner-friendly brokers also provide educational resources, demo accounts, low minimum deposits, and user-friendly trading platforms to help new Forex traders start safely and confidently.

What should I check before choosing a MoneyGram Forex broker?

Before choosing a MoneyGram Forex broker, traders should compare regulation, spreads, leverage, account types, customer support, and payment processing speed. Reading independent reviews and verifying whether MoneyGram services are available in your country is also important for safety.

Are MoneyGram Forex brokers available in South Africa?

Yes, many international Forex brokers offering MoneyGram payment support are available to South African traders. These brokers often provide ZAR trading accounts, local customer support, and access to popular trading platforms like MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 for convenience.