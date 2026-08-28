Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Momentum Group Ltd. price forecast leans steady on the back of supportive charts and a constructive historical graph, with growth still visible in the data. The price today in rands is R40.05, so the buy or sell decision will hinge on near-term momentum rather than chasing for sale moves. Investors comparing dividend income, preference shares, payout quality, and share code MTM can assess the cost of entry, how to buy online through a trading account, and whether trading today fits their view of the prediction and broader trading setup.

Momentum Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Momentum Group Ltd. (MTM) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financial Services / Insurance Current Price 40.05 Market Capitalization 52.22bn P/E Ratio 8.31 Dividend Yield 5.04 Trading Volume (Live Data) 358 645 Recent Price Change 0.91 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:57:17

Momentum Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 40.05, reflecting a 0.91 move from the previous close Market Cap 52.22bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 8.31, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 5.04, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate volatility

Momentum Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Near term, the share looks broadly constructive while the price holds close to R40.05 and volume remains active at 358 645. The 0.91 price change supports a modest bullish bias, but traders should watch whether buyers can sustain follow-through above recent levels before treating it as a clean breakout.

Macro conditions for South African financials remain important, especially rates, credit conditions, and risk appetite on the jse. With a P/E of 8.31 and dividend yield of 5.04, the market appears to be pricing in stability rather than aggressive rerating.

FAQ on Momentum Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Momentum Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: Momentum Group Ltd. shares are JSE-listed financial services equity in a large-cap company valued at 52.22bn. The shares trade under MTM, with a current price of 40.05 and a recent move of 0.91, making them relevant for both income and value-focused investors.

Q2: How can I buy Momentum Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Momentum Group Ltd. shares through a JSE-registered broker or platform using the MTM ticker. Based on the live price of 40.05 and volume of 358 645, investors should use a trading account, confirm the price per share, and execute purchase orders carefully.

Q3: What affects the price of Momentum Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Momentum Group Ltd. shares is influenced by its 8.31 P/E ratio, dividend yield of 5.04, market capitalization of 52.22bn, and live trading volume of 358 645. The 0.91 recent change shows that sentiment and liquidity are still driving daily moves.

Q4: Does Momentum Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Momentum Group Ltd. shows a dividend yield of 5.04, which points to dividend payments and income potential for shareholders. At a current price of 40.05 and market cap of 52.22bn, the stock remains attractive to investors seeking regular payout exposure.

Q5: How can I track my Momentum Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Momentum Group Ltd. shares and dividends by watching the MTM ticker, current price of 40.05, dividend yield of 5.04, and live volume of 358 645. A broker platform or trading account will usually show transaction history, share movements, and income records.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Momentum Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: The Momentum Group Ltd. share price is being shaped by its 0.91 daily move, 8.31 P/E ratio, 52.22bn market capitalization, and active trading volume of 358 645. In the JSE financial-services space, investor demand and income expectations also matter.

Q7: Is Momentum Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Momentum Group Ltd. may appeal to investors because it trades at 40.05, carries an 8.31 P/E, and offers a 5.04 dividend yield. With a 52.22bn market cap and moderate volatility, it looks more suitable for disciplined, data-led buyers than speculative traders.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Momentum Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today, Momentum Group Ltd. looks reasonable for buyers who value income and scale, but the decision depends on conviction around the 40.05 price and 0.91 move. With volume at 358 645 and a 5.04 dividend yield, investors should buy only if the valuation fits their plan.

Q9: How much does one Momentum Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Momentum Group Ltd. share costs R40.05 today on the JSE. That price per share comes with a 0.91 move, a 52.22bn market cap, and a 5.04 dividend yield, so the entry level remains important for both purchase timing and portfolio sizing.

Q10: How to sell Momentum Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Momentum Group Ltd. shares, use your brokerage platform, enter the MTM ticker, and place a sell order at or around the current price of 40.05. The live volume of 358 645 suggests there is enough activity to support orderly trade execution.

How to Buy Momentum Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Momentum Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Momentum Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.