MiFID Regulated Forex Brokers - Main Banner-min

6 Best MiFID Regulated Forex Brokers. MiFID, or the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, is a European Union law regarding the financial services sector that provides for the synchronization of the regulation of investment services across all 30 European Economic Area member countries.  

What makes a forex broker MiFID regulated, and why does it matter?

MiFID II is EU regulation requiring brokers to follow strict capital, segregation, and disclosure rules. MiFID-regulated means legitimate oversight and investor protection. Your funds are segregated and protected if the broker fails. It's stronger protection than unregulated offshore brokers offering higher leverage and fewer safeguards.

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🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
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Which MiFID-regulated brokers are best for South African traders?

FxPro, AvaTrade, Plus500, Interactive Brokers, IG, and Saxo Bank all offer MiFID regulation. FxPro and AvaTrade have low minimums ($100). Interactive Brokers and Saxo Bank suit professionals. Choose based on your trading style, capital, and asset preferences. Test demos first.

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn:
  • Top EU forex brokers licensed under MiFID II
  • Trusted MiFID-compliant forex brokers with investor protection
  • Safe European forex trading platforms regulated by MiFID
  • How to choose MiFID-regulated brokers for EU traders
  • List of MiFID approved forex brokers with low spreads

6 Best MiFID Regulated Forex Brokers

FeatureFxProAvaTradePlus500Interactive BrokersIGSaxo Bank
RegulationMiFID II (Cyprus)MiFID II (Ireland)MiFID II (UK)MiFID II (UK/EU)MiFID II (UK)MiFID II (Denmark)
Minimum Deposit$100$100$100$2,000$250$10,000
Avg Forex Spreads0.8-1.5 pips1.0-2.0 pipsVariable (CFD)0.0-0.5 pips0.8-1.5 pips0.8-1.5 pips
Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, cTraderMT4, MT5, AvaOptionsProprietary, WebTWS, Mobile, WebProRealTime, MT4, WebSaxoTrader Go/Pro, MT4
Available AssetsForex, Metals, Indices, CryptoForex, Metals, Indices, Stocks, CryptoForex, Metals, Indices, Crypto, CommoditiesForex, Stocks, Futures, Options, BondsForex, Metals, Indices, Stocks, CryptoForex, Stocks, Indices, Crypto, Bonds, ETFs
Max Leverage (EU)1:301:301:301:301:301:30
Customer Support24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone24/5 Chat, Email, Phone, Video24/5 Chat, Email, Phone24/5 Phone, Email, Chat24/5 Chat, Phone, Email24/5 Phone, Chat, Email
Best ForAll-around tradersBeginners & active tradersCFD & crypto tradersProfessional multi-assetAdvanced tradersSerious professional traders

What are MiFID Regulated Forex Brokers?

MiFID-regulated Forex brokers are financial institutions authorized to operate under the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) — a European Union framework that ensures transparency, investor protection, and fair trading practices.

These brokers must meet strict standards on capital adequacy, client fund segregation, and risk management.

6 Best MiFID Regulated Forex Brokers

  1. FxPro – A trusted MiFID-regulated broker.
  2. AvaTrade – A globally recognized MiFID-regulated broker.
  3. Plus500 – A MiFID-regulated broker ideal for CFD traders.
  4. Interactive Brokers (IBKR) – A highly reputable MiFID-regulated broker.
  5. IG – Offering advanced tools and global market access.
  6. Saxo Bank – MiFID regulated with multiple asset classes and professional platforms.

1. FxPro

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA
Start Trading Read Review

FxPro is a UK-founded broker with multiple regulatory licences (including UK FCA and CySEC) and operates under the EU cross-border “passport” via MiFID II / EU regulatory regime.  It offers a broad range of instruments, segregated client funds, negative-balance protection (in the EU-regulated arm), and execution transparency, making it a solid option for traders valuing strong regulation and global reach.

Featured

🔹 Aspect💼 Details
🏢 Broker NameFxPro
🌐 Region / RegulatorUK (FCA), EU via Cyprus (CySEC)
⚖️ Key Regulated EntityFxPro UK Ltd & FxPro Financial Services Ltd
💰 Minimum Deposit$100
💹 MiFID StatusYes – EU operations under MiFID II via CySEC licence
📝Sign up 👉Open Account

   FxPro  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Strong tier-1 regulation (FCA UK)Minimum deposit may be higher than ultra-budget brokers
Multi-asset offering (FX, CFDs, stocks, etc)Some trading conditions may differ between regulated arms
Good client fund protection (segregation, negative-balance protection)EU retail leverage capped by regulation (as with all EU brokers)
 

Does FxPro operate under MiFID for EU clients?

Yes — via its CySEC-regulated entity, it provides investment services in the EU under the MiFID II framework.

What protection does FxPro offer for client funds?

Funds are held in segregated accounts, and EU regulated clients benefit from negative-balance protection and relevant investor-compensation schemes per the jurisdiction.

2. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade is another global broker with a strong regulatory footprint in the EU (Irish entity regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland under MiFID). The broker offers forex, CFDs, ETFs, and options across many jurisdictions; for EU clients, it adheres to the harmonised MiFID framework, which boosts its appeal for those wanting a regulated environment.

Featured

🔹 Aspect💼 Details
🏢 Broker NameAvaTrade
🌐 Region / RegulatorEU (Ireland – Central Bank of Ireland)
⚖️ Key Regulated EntityAvaTrade EU Ltd (ref C53877)
💰 Minimum Deposit$100
💹 MiFID StatusYes – clearly MiFID compliant in Europe
📝Sign up 👉Open Account
 

  AvaTrade  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Strong tier-1 regulation (FCA UK)Minimum deposit may be higher than ultra-budget brokers
EU arm regulated under MiFID – strong protection for EU tradersLeverage limits and product restrictions under EU retail rules apply
Good reputation and longevityCosts/fees may not always be the lowest compared to no-frills brokers
 

Is AvaTrade regulated under MiFID for European clients?

Yes. The Irish entity (AvaTrade EU Ltd) is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and operates under MiFID rules for EU clients.

Can South African traders use AvaTrade?

Yes AvaTrade operates in South Africa under local regulation, but those accounts might be governed under non-EU rules (not necessarily under MiFID). Always check the local entity.

3. Plus500

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

Plus500 is a publicly listed broker (London Stock Exchange) with multiple regulatory licences, including a Cypriot arm (CySEC) that provides services in Europe under MiFID II. While it is regulated, traders should note its focus on CFD trading, platform limitations (no MT4/MT5 in some cases), and consider the exact entity/regulation relevant for their region.

Featured

🔹 Aspect💼 Details
🏢 Broker NamePlus500
🌐 Region / RegulatorEU (Cyprus – CySEC #250/14)
⚖️ Key Regulated EntityPlus500CY Ltd
💰 Minimum Deposit$100
💹 MiFID StatusYes – MiFID investment firm in Europe
📝Sign up 👉Open Account
 

  Plus500  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Listed company (added transparency)Platform lacks MT4/MT5 in many markets
Regulated under MiFID II for EU clientsLeverage limits and product restrictions under EU retail rules apply
Single account type (simple)Might offer fewer advanced tools for professional traders
 

Does Plus500 operate as a MiFID-compliant investment firm in Europe?

Yes — the UK and Cyprus entities are authorised under MiFID II for providing investment services in EEA countries.

Are there any platform limitations with Plus500?

Yes — while it includes a robust proprietary platform, it lacks MetaTrader 4/5 support in many markets and leaner advanced learning tools compared to specialist FX brokers.

4. Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: CFTC, NFA, IIROC, FCA, CBI, ASIC, SFC, MNB, CSSF
Start Trading Read Review
 

Interactive Brokers is a global multi-asset broker with operations in many jurisdictions. In the EU/UK, it is regulated via its local entities and must comply with the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) for clients in Europe. Its strengths include wide asset access, competitive fees for active traders, and a strong regulatory profile, making it a solid choice for serious or multi-market traders.

Featured

🔹 Aspect💼 Details
🏢 Broker NameInteractive Brokers
🌐 Region / RegulatorUK/EU (FCA UK, etc)
⚖️ Key Regulated EntityInteractive Brokers (UK) Ltd etc
💰 Minimum Deposit$0
💹 MiFID StatusYes – EU/UK MiFID II regulated for investment services
📝Sign up 👉Open Account

   Interactive Brokers  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Access to a huge range of markets (stocks, options, futures, FX)Complexity may be higher for beginner traders
Excellent regulatory pedigreeSome account minimums or commissions may matter for small retail traders
Low trading fees for active tradersSome product restrictions apply to EU retail clients under MiFID (e.g., on US ETFs)
 

Does Interactive Brokers comply with MiFID II for European clients?

Yes — IB’s UK/EU entities operate under MiFID II and comply with MiFIR/MiFID transaction reporting obligations.

Can EU clients trade US-listed ETFs easily with IB?

EU retail clients may face limitations due to EU rules (PRIIPs/KIDs and MiFID constraints) on certain US ETF products – classification may matter.

5. IG

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

IG is a large and well-established broker, part of IG Group (listed on the LSE), regulated across many jurisdictions, including the EU via German entity (BaFin) and CySEC.It offers forex, CFDs, shares, and more, and is compliant with MiFID II for its EU operations.

Its strong brand, regulatory oversight, and broad market access make it appealing for traders seeking a trusted provider.

Featured

🔹 Aspect💼 Details
🏢 Broker NameIG
🌐 Region / RegulatorEU (Germany – BaFin + Cyprus – CySEC)
⚖️ Key Regulated EntityIG Europe GmbH & IG Cyprus
💰 Minimum Deposit$0
💹 MiFID StatusYes – MiFID II / EU passporting applicable
📝Sign up 👉Open Account
 

IG  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Very strong regulatory backing and brand recognitionSome fees and spreads may be higher compared to ultra-low cost brokers
Wide product offering (FX, CFDs, shares, options)Complexity and many product conditions may overwhelm beginners
Solid investor protection (segregated funds, compensation schemes)Some product restrictions apply to EU retail clients under MiFID (e.g., on US ETFs)
 

Is IG regulated for EU clients under MiFID II?

Yes — IG’s European entities are authorised under MiFID II and adhere to the directive’s standards (such as best-execution obligations).

How is client money protected at IG Europe?

Client funds are segregated, and for EU clients, there is compensation cover (e.g., up to €20 000 under investor compensation schemes) depending on the local entity

Saxo Bank

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: CFTC, NFA, IIROC, FCA, CBI, ASIC, SFC, MNB, CSSF
Start Trading Read Review

Saxo Bank is a Danish investment bank with global reach and strong European regulation. It operates under MiFID II in EU/UK jurisdictions, ensuring compliance with strict financial regulations. Saxo Bank's strengths include access to multiple asset classes – forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto. The platform is professional-grade with advanced charting and research tools. Competitive pricing for active traders and transparent fee structures. Strong regulatory oversight makes it solid for serious traders seeking stability alongside market access.

Featured

FeatureDetails
RegulationMiFID II regulated in EU/UK; Danish FSA oversight
Minimum Deposit$10,000 minimum (varies by account type)
Trading PlatformsSaxoTrader Go, SaxoTrader Pro, MT4, API access
Available AssetsForex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, ETFs, Bonds
Average Forex Spreads0.8-1.5 pips on major pairs (competitive)
LeverageUp to 1:30 (EU regulated); higher for professionals
Research ToolsAdvanced charting, market analysis, economic calendar
Customer Support24/5 support via phone, email, live chat
Demo AccountYes, unlimited access
Mobile TradingiOS and Android apps available

Saxo Bank

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Strong MiFID II regulation and oversightHigh minimum deposit ($10,000) not beginner-friendly
Wide asset selection across multiple marketsPlatform learning curve steep for beginners
Competitive spreads on major pairsNot ideal for casual traders with small accounts
Professional-grade research and analysis toolsComplex fee structure can be confusing
Segregated client funds with strong protectionLess known in retail trader community
Multiple trading platforms for flexibilityMay have country restrictions for some regions
24/5 responsive customer supportLimited promotional bonuses compared to others
Danish banking heritage and stabilityWithdrawal can take 2-3 business days

Does Saxo Bank comply with MiFID II for European clients?

Yes – Saxo Bank's EU/UK entities operate under MiFID II and comply with MiFIR transaction reporting obligations. Client funds are segregated and protected under EU regulations. Strong oversight ensures compliance with disclosure requirements and investor protection rules.

What assets can South African traders access on Saxo Bank?

Saxo Bank offers forex, stocks, indices, commodities, crypto, and ETFs. Multi-asset access is a key strength. Some products may have restrictions for certain regions, so verify availability before opening an account. Professional trading tools and research available across all asset classes.

Conclusion

If a trader trades with any EU-regulated broker, they will find that they are protected by the MiFID directive too. It's important for traders to know their rights as traders. It is very clear from the above-mentioned traders that intend to use MiFID forex brokers should be up-to-date with the new rules that the MiFID II/MiFIR reviewed regulations are going to bring their way. These rules are to enhance trader protection and make the markets transparent.

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

What are MiFID-regulated forex brokers?

MiFID-regulated forex brokers operate under the EU’s Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, ensuring transparency, investor protection, and strict compliance with European financial standards to provide traders with a safe, fair, and secure trading environment across all supported markets.

Why should I choose a MiFID-regulated forex broker?

Choosing a MiFID-regulated broker ensures that your funds are protected under EU investor protection laws, with mandatory segregation of client accounts, transparent pricing, and regular oversight by recognized European financial authorities, enhancing trading safety and reliability.

Are MiFID-regulated brokers safe for beginners?

Yes, MiFID-regulated brokers are ideal for beginners because they must follow strict compliance, offer clear disclosures, and provide negative balance protection, ensuring new traders can start trading confidently with high levels of financial safety and transparency.

Which countries fall under MiFID regulation?

MiFID regulation applies to brokers licensed in EU and EEA member countries such as Cyprus, Ireland, Germany, France, and Spain, ensuring consistent protection and trading standards across all participating European jurisdictions for traders.

What protections does MiFID regulation offer traders?

MiFID offers protections like negative balance protection, segregated funds, investor compensation schemes, transparent order execution, and strict operational audits, all designed to safeguard traders’ funds and promote market integrity and fairness.

How can I verify if a broker is MiFID-regulated?

You can verify a broker’s MiFID regulation by checking its license number on the official website of its national regulator, such as CySEC, BaFin, or the Central Bank of Ireland, or through the ESMA register.

Do MiFID brokers offer leverage restrictions?

Yes, MiFID-regulated brokers follow ESMA guidelines, limiting retail leverage to a maximum of 1:30 on major forex pairs to reduce trading risk and protect investors from excessive losses in volatile market conditions.

Are MiFID-regulated brokers suitable for professional traders?

Yes, professional traders can benefit from MiFID-regulated brokers by opting for professional accounts, which offer higher leverage, tighter spreads, and advanced trading features while still maintaining strict operational compliance and financial transparency.

 

Do MiFID-regulated brokers provide negative balance protection?

Yes, under MiFID and ESMA regulations, all regulated brokers must provide negative balance protection to retail clients, ensuring traders cannot lose more money than they deposit in their trading accounts.

 

What trading platforms do MiFID-regulated brokers typically support?

Most MiFID-regulated brokers support industry-standard platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and proprietary web platforms, offering robust analytical tools, fast execution, and a secure environment for all trading strategies.

 

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