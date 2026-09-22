Overall, Lirunex is a trustworthy broker with user-friendly tools for trading and assets. The financial broker established in 2017 and regulated in FSC has emerged as an online broker, specializing in Forex and CFD trading for individuals, as well as institutional investors and fund managers.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the LFSA and FSC. ?️ 1021 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: LFSA, and FSC Start Trading Read Review

🔍 Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit From $0 on some accounts (e.g., LX‑Standard / Cent) and up to $10,000 for LX‑PRO. 🎁 Sign‑Up Bonus Has periodic bonuses (e.g., 100% Deposit Bonus active early 2026 with $100 min). 💸 Fees No deposit fees charged by broker; withdrawal fees may depend on method (e.g., ~$35 for global transfers). 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads: from ~1.5⁠–⁠0.0 pips depending on account type; commissions vary (0–~$8/lot). 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Multiple methods supported; deposits usually reflect quickly; withdrawals processed within ~24h (business days) then bank timing. 🖥️ Platforms MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 (desktop, mobile, web). 🛡️ Regulation Regulated by Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC). 🔐 Trust Score Mixed reviews: ~3.5/5 on Trustpilot; ~78 score on TrustFinance review index (varied user experience). ⏱️ Payout Schedule Withdrawals processed within 24h on business days; bank/processor settlement can take 3–8 days. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons LFSA, and FSC Mixed and negative user feedback on withdrawals & account issues. Offers 0‑deposit options and multiple account types. Weak regulation compared with top‑tier brokers (no FCA/ASIC). Competitive spreads & low fees reported by some traders. High leverage (e.g., up to 1:2000) increases risk. Supports MT4/MT5 platforms and many instruments. Limited education, tools, and advanced risk features. Fast deposits & multiple payment methods. Some users report poor support transparency.

Overview

Lirunex positions itself as a global online broker offering secure and transparent trading with competitive execution, low spreads, and unrestricted trading strategies across forex and CFD markets.

It emphasizes user‑friendly platforms, including MT4 and MT5, simple account setup, and segregated client funds with regulatory oversight.

The broker aims to empower traders of various experience levels with reliable technology and trading tools for confident market access.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Multiple accounts: LX‑STANDARD, LX‑PRIME, LX‑PRO, LX‑STANDARD CENT, each with different deposits, spreads & commissions. Swap‑free options available. ⚖️ Leverage Dynamic leverage up to 1:2000 on major FX & other assets depending on balance and account type. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from around 1.5 pips on standard and 0.0 pips on prime/pro; commissions vary (0–8 USD/lot). 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex pairs, precious metals, energies, indices, crypto CFDs, and stock CFDs across account types. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supports MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 on desktop, web, and mobile. ☪️ Islamic (Swap‑Free) Accounts Swap‑free Islamic trading available on select accounts, compliant with Sharia principles. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting VPS available via partners (e.g., ForexVPS, Beeks), but generally not free — third‑party service. 👥 Copy Trading Offers copy trading/social trading, letting users follow and replicate other traders’ strategies. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Funds are segregated in trusted banks, with industry‑standard protections and secure systems. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Operates under regulatory oversight by recognized authorities with risk compliance standards.

Featured Offered

Lirunex offers a range of forex and CFD trading features designed for both new and experienced traders, including multiple account types with varying minimums and leverage tailored to different skill levels.

The broker supports industry‑standard platforms like MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 with real‑time charting and advanced tools, plus ongoing promotions such as deposit‑matching bonuses to boost trading capital.

It also provides diverse tradable assets across currency pairs, commodities, indices, and crypto instruments while maintaining regular customer support and standard trading conditions.

🔍 Aspect 🌟 Overall Rating ~3.5 – 3.7 / 5 (mixed positive & negative reviewer scores from Trustpilot & sentiment sites) 👏 Customer Satisfaction Mixed — many users praise fast deposits, low spreads & execution, but others report withdrawal and trust issues. 📞 Customer Service Varied — some reviews highlight responsive support, others mention poor communication and unresolved issues.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: LFSA, and FSC Start Trading Read Review

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Limited or no meaningful community performance tracking or verified stats for Lirunex on this platform. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Some broker discussion exists but feedback is mixed with more concern about withdrawals and support than solid positive trading results. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Users note ease of use and MT4/MT5 access, but there are repeated comments about slow responses and occasional account issues. ⭐⭐⭐☆ Many reviewers mention intuitive interface and platform stability, with some complaints about customer service speed and verification delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Sparse and limited feedback; mainly high‑level service remarks but not enough volume for a strong rating. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Overall sentiment leans positive on pricing and platform choice, balanced by repeated reports of withdrawal processing delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Lirunex Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for Lirunex are mixed and varied, with some traders praising fast deposits, quick withdrawals, low spreads, and responsive support, describing smooth trading experiences and reliable execution.

However, a notable number of reviewers report serious issues with withdrawals, profit cancellations, rebate suspensions, and poor transparency, which has led to distrust among parts of the user base.

Overall, sentiment reflects both positive service experiences and significant complaints about account handling and reliability from different users.

Safety and Security

Lirunex states that it prioritises client safety and fund protection by holding customer assets in segregated accounts with reputable financial institutions, which means client money is kept separate from the company’s own operating funds.

It highlights its regulation under authorities like the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius, aiming to enforce compliance, fair practices, and operational transparency under formal oversight.

The broker also emphasises vigilance against scams and cautions users to verify communications and protect personal information to reduce fraud risk.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Licensed and regulated under the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC) with compliance standards for ethical conduct and financial oversight. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held in segregated accounts with trusted financial institutions, separate from the company’s own operating capital. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Not explicitly stated on the official site; no mention of Lloyd’s of London coverage. (Not provided) 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Specific capital strength figures or credit ratings aren’t publicly disclosed on the site, so detailed ratings are unavailable. (Not provided) 🔒 Account‑Level Security (Crypto) Standard data security measures (e.g., SSL encryption, secure data handling) are implied but no site‑specific crypto‑account features are detailed. (Inferred from site emphasis on encryption) 📈 Negative Balance Protection Negative balance protection is provided under regulatory frameworks for eligible clients (e.g., with certain regulated entities). 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Internal and external audits of client fund segregation and compliance are mentioned for regulated operations.

How does Lirunex protect my funds and information?

Lirunex operates under official regulation and keeps client funds in segregated accounts separate from company capital to safeguard money if issues arise. It also enforces encrypted systems and regulated compliance standards to protect personal and financial data from unauthorized access.

Does Lirunex offer protections like negative balance protection?

Yes, under its regulated entities, Lirunex provides negative balance protection, ensuring clients can’t lose more than their deposited funds, and participates in investor compensation schemes for eligible traders under certain regulators.

Lirunex at a Glance

🔎 Feature Broker’s Name Lirunex Limited 📍 Headquartered Registered in Mauritius with offices in Hong Kong 📅 Year Founded Reportedly 2019 (multiple industry sources) ⚖️ Regulating Authorities LFSA, and FSC 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Excludes residents of US, Afghanistan, Belarus, Congo, Cuba, Iran, Japan, Libya, Malaysia, North Korea, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen ☪️ Islamic account (swap‑free) Yes — offers swap‑free Islamic accounts compliant with Sharia principles 👍 Demo Account Yes — demo accounts supported for practice 📊 Institutional Accounts Offers institutional solutions (e.g., PAMM/MAM, IB programs via Financial Commission membership) 📊 Managed Accounts Yes — Managed account types available (PAMM/MAM) 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:2000 depending on account and assets 💰 Minimum Deposit From about $0 💳 Deposit Options Various including bank transfer, card, e‑wallets, crypto (regional options vary) 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, card and crypto options (subject to verification) 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) across devices 📱 OS Compatibility Compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex pairs, CFDs on indices, commodities, metals, crypto 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English (primary) and varying translated options by region 👥 Customer Support Languages English, French, Portuguese (regional) 📆 Customer Service Hours Support typically 24/5 during market hours 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Lirunex Account Types

Lirunex offers several live account types tailored to different trader experience and capital levels, including LX‑Standard, LX‑Prime, LX‑Pro, and a Cent account with varying minimum deposits and pricing models.

The basic Standard and Prime accounts can be opened with no minimum deposit in USD and offer floating spreads with either no commission or a fixed per‑lot fee, while the Pro account requires a significant deposit and combines tighter spreads with a commission structure.

All account types support core trading instruments with high maximum leverage and access to features like copy trading, though specific conditions like spreads, commissions, and swap‑free options differ between them.

LX-Standard Account

The LX‑Standard Account at Lirunex is a beginner‑friendly trading option that lets you start with no required minimum deposit and offers zero commission trading on all supported markets, making it accessible even with small capital.

It provides floating spreads as low as 1.5 pips, flexible lot sizes from 0.01 up to 20, and leverage up to 1:2000 across major instruments, which gives traders significant market exposure.

This account also supports a wide range of tradable assets and works on both MT4 and MT5 platforms, offering a straightforward entry point into forex and CFD trading.

LX-Prime Account

The LX‑Prime Account at this broker is a mid‑level trading account designed for traders who want very tight spreads with commission‑based pricing, offering spreads that can go as low as 0.0 with a standard $8 commission per lot.

It supports a wide range of instruments like forex pairs, metals, commodities, indices, crypto, and stocks with high leverage available on many products, and allows minimum lot trades from 0.01 up to 20 lots.

This account suits traders aiming for competitive execution costs and tighter pricing compared with basic accounts, while still keeping flexible market access.

LX-Pro Account

The LX Pro Account is the highest‑tier live trading option and is designed for traders with larger capital, requiring a substantial minimum deposit of about $10,000.

It offers very low floating spreads down to 0.0, combined with a moderate commission per lot and high maximum leverage across forex and CFDs, making it suitable for active or professional traders.

The account also supports a full range of instruments with standard lot sizes and execution, but the high entry requirement means it’s best for experienced traders who want tighter pricing and advanced trading conditions.

LX-Standard Cent Account

The LX‑Standard Cent Account at Lirunex is a cent‑based trading account with no minimum deposit required and uses USC as the account currency, making it accessible for beginners and low‑risk trading.

It offers high leverage up to 1:2000 on forex and precious metals (reducing dynamically as your balance increases), zero commission, and floating spreads from around 1.5 pips, with support for PAMM, MAM, and copy trading.

This account type also features larger maximum lot sizes and a 3 million USD balance cap, but excludes CFDs on energies, indices, crypto, and stocks compared to other accounts.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: LFSA, and FSC Start Trading Read Review

What are the main differences between Lirunex account types?

offers four account types — LX‑Standard and LX‑Prime with zero minimum deposits, LX‑Pro for larger traders, and LX‑Standard Cent denominated in cents. Each varies in spreads, commissions, and available instruments to suit different trading goals.

Can I trade all instruments with every Lirunex account type?

Standard, Prime, and Pro accounts support forex, metals, energies, indices, crypto, and stocks, while the Cent account focuses on forex and metals with larger lot ranges, making it ideal for micro trading and beginners.

How to set up a Lirunex Account – Step by Step

Step 1: Sign Up

Go to the Lirunex homepage, click “Create Account”, and fill in your personal details, including name, email, phone number, and country. Verify your email to activate the account.

Step 2: Verify Your Identity

Upload required documents like a valid ID and proof of address. This verification ensures your account is compliant with regulations and ready for deposits and trading.

Step 3: Fund Your Account & Start Trading

Deposit funds using your preferred method (bank transfer, card, or e-wallet). Once the deposit clears, choose your account type and start trading on MT4 or MT5 platforms.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: LFSA, and FSC Start Trading Read Review

Fees and Spreads

Lirunex’s fees and spreads structure uses a mix of floating spreads and commissions depending on the account you choose, with basic accounts featuring spreads from around 1.5 pips on major forex pairs and no commission, while premium accounts offer zero‑pip spreads but charge a per‑lot commission to cover costs.

Spreads and commissions are transparent and vary by instrument and account type, and traders should expect the spreads to widen during volatile market conditions, with swaps applied when positions are held overnight according to MT4/MT5 rules.

Non‑trading costs like deposit and withdrawal fees may also apply, so it’s important to review those before trading.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Variable spreads with some accounts commission‑free, others with commission per lot (e.g., $8/lot or $4/lot on higher‑tier accounts). 💰 Required Min Deposit $0 USD 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Mostly 0% on many methods; bank wire may incur a ~$35 fee on requests. 💳 Deposit Fees 0% deposit fee on common methods; third‑party bank/card charges may still apply. 📝 Average Spread Floating spreads; from ~1.5 pips on Standard, ~1.0 pips on Advanced, and 0.0 pips on Prime/Pro instruments. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

What types of fees does Lirunex charge on trades?

Lirunex uses variable spreads that change with market conditions and account type. Some accounts offer no commissions but wider spreads, while advanced accounts combine tighter spreads with a per‑lot commission. Overnight swaps may apply.

How competitive are Lirunex’s spreads compared to other brokers?

Spreads at Lirunex start from around 1.5 pips on standard accounts and can be 0.0 pips on higher‑tier accounts with commissions. Actual spreads vary by instrument and volatility, so review your account type before trading.

Lirunex Trading platforms

Lirunex offers MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) as its core trading platforms, giving traders access to industry‑standard software that works on desktop (Windows/Mac), mobile (iOS/Android) and web interfaces.

MT4 is known for its user‑friendly design, advanced charting tools, and support for automated trading with Expert Advisors, while MT5 builds on this with more timeframes, additional order types, an integrated economic calendar, and broader multi‑asset support.

Both platforms are widely used and flexible, making them suitable for beginners and experienced traders alike with real‑time pricing, customizable charts, and cross‑device syncing.

MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) on Lirunex is the industry‑standard forex trading platform that offers a user‑friendly interface with advanced charting tools and over 30 built‑in technical indicators, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

It supports automated trading with Expert Advisors, multiple order types, and real‑time price feeds, giving you flexibility in strategy execution and market analysis.

The platform is available across desktop, mobile, and web versions with real‑time synchronization, so you can trade and monitor markets from virtually anywhere.

MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 on Lirunex is an advanced version of the industry‑standard trading platform that gives you access to a wide range of markets, including forex, CFDs, stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto within one environment.

It offers more analytical tools, more timeframes, and additional order types compared to older platforms, plus features like an integrated economic calendar and full support for automated strategies and Expert Advisors.

The platform works across desktop, web, and mobile so you can trade and analyse markets seamlessly wherever you are.

Lirunex Trading App

The Lirunex Trading App is a mobile‑friendly platform that lets you trade and manage your forex and CFD accounts straight from your phone or tablet, offering live and demo trading on the go.

It integrates real‑time charting and market data, includes tools like economic calendars and professional trade signals, and supports quick account monitoring so you can check balances, positions, and market events anytime.

The app aims to make trading accessible and intuitive with features for both new and active traders without needing to sit at a desktop.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: LFSA, and FSC Start Trading Read Review

What trading platforms does Lirunex offer?

Lirunex provides both MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms, giving traders access to advanced charting, automated trading tools, and multiple order types on desktop, web, and mobile devices for forex and CFD trading.

Can I trade on mobile with Lirunex platforms?

Yes, Lirunex supports MT4 and MT5 on iOS and Android, letting you trade, view live charts, and manage positions on the go, with features like one‑click trading and multi‑language support built into both mobile apps.

Lirunex Deposit and Withdrawal

Lirunex lets you fund your trading account using a variety of popular methods like credit/debit cards, Apple/Google Pay, crypto, local bank transfers, and e‑wallets, with most deposits reflecting instantly or within 24 hours, and no broker fees applied on deposits.

Withdrawals can be made through the same methods you used to fund your account, generally processed within 24 hours on business days, and may take longer to reach your bank depending on the method, with minimum amounts and occasional fees depending on the channel.

These flexible options aim to support global clients with multiple currencies and fast turnaround time,s while fees are mostly charged by payment providers rather than Lirunex itself.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: LFSA, and FSC Start Trading Read Review

How do I deposit and withdraw funds?

You can fund your account through the Client Portal using any supported payment method you prefer, and withdrawals are submitted in the same portal using the same method you used to deposit, while fees depend on the payment channel you choose.

How long do withdrawals take, and are there fees?

Withdrawal requests are processed within one working day, but the time for funds to reach your bank depends on the provider — card transfers may take up to about 8 business days and banks 3‑5 business days, with fees based on your chosen method.

Leverage

Lirunex offers high leverage levels that let traders control larger positions with a smaller amount of capital, with forex and precious metals often allowed up to about 1:2000 on many account types for smaller balances.

This leverage gradually decreases as account size grows or depending on the asset class, with lower ratios for energies, indices, crypto, and stocks to help manage risk.

Because leverage increases both potential gains and potential losses, it’s important to use it carefully and understand the risks involved before trading.

Lirunex vs XM vs AvaTrade

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit 0 USD on Standard/Prime/Cent accounts (Pro requires 10,000 USD) $5 USD $100 USD 📝 Sign‑Up Bonus Ongoing 100% Deposit Bonus (e.g., double your funds on qualifying deposits) — requires trading volume to withdraw Yes Yes (region-dependent) ➕ Max. Leverage Up to 1:2000 on forex & metals; lower for other products like commodities and stocks 1:888 1:400 💵 Currency Pairs Offers major, minor, and exotic forex pairs (wide selection for FX trading) 57 55+ 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

Lirunex’s research offering gives traders access to basic market analysis and insights designed to support informed decision‑making, including real‑time data, economic indicators, and charting tools integrated into its platforms.

The broker also provides educational content like market outlooks, strategy articles, and forex education materials to help both beginners and more experienced traders understand market trends and trading concepts.

While not as extensive as some larger brokers’ research suites, these resources aim to enhance trading knowledge and analytical capability.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

Lirunex highlights a strong track record of industry recognition, showcasing multiple awards across recent years for its trading services, customer support, and platform quality.

These accolades include titles like Most Trusted Forex Company, Best Service Provider, Best Education Forex Brokerage, and Fastest Growing Brokerage, all aimed at reinforcing the broker’s commitment to transparency, client satisfaction, and innovation.

The range of awards from regional and financial events reflects its focus on expanding presence and maintaining high standards in the global forex space.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Lirunex Trading Platform Lirunex’s trading platforms, including MT4 and MT5, offer stable execution, intuitive interfaces, and a range of analytical tools that help traders feel confident, supported, and well-prepared throughout their trading experience. ⭐ Customer Support Experience Customer support at Lirunex demonstrates responsiveness, clear guidance, and a willingness to assist with account setup, deposits, withdrawals, and trading queries, creating a smooth and reassuring experience for clients. ⭐ Overall Trading Experience I have used several brokers, but Lirunex stands out for its flexible account options, competitive spreads, and practical trading tools, reflecting a commitment to supporting both beginner and experienced traders effectively.

Conclusion Lirunex offers a solid trading environment with MT4/MT5 platforms, competitive spreads, and multiple account options suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Customer support is responsive, and deposits and withdrawals are generally straightforward. Overall, it provides a reliable experience, though trader results may vary.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade responsibly and only invest funds you can afford to lose.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What account types are available?

Traders can select from multiple accounts, ranging from beginner-friendly micro or standard accounts to professional or VIP options. Each offers different minimum deposits, leverage, spreads, and access to trading tools, allowing customization for diverse trading strategies and experience levels.

How are spreads and commissions structured?

Spreads start from roughly 1.5 pips, depending on the account type, while commissions vary on professional accounts. Low trading fees and variable spreads make the service suitable for both scalpers and longer-term traders seeking cost-efficient and transparent execution.

Which trading platforms are supported?

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are fully supported on desktop, web, and mobile devices. They provide advanced charting, automated trading capabilities, and access to multiple instruments, allowing traders to execute strategies efficiently across forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

Is the service regulated?

The company holds licenses with recognized financial authorities, including the Mauritius Financial Services Commission. This regulation provides oversight, transparency, and a degree of security, though trader funds and risks remain subject to market volatility and trading conditions.

What deposit and withdrawal options are available?

Multiple payment methods are accepted, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets. Deposits are generally instant, while withdrawals are processed quickly, usually within 24 business hours, though bank processing times can extend total settlement to several days.

Are there any sign-up bonuses or promotions?

Occasional deposit bonuses and promotions are offered to both new and existing clients. These bonuses typically require a minimum deposit and may be subject to trading conditions or withdrawal restrictions, designed to enhance trading capital while incentivizing platform engagement.

How is customer support handled?

Customer support is accessible through live chat, email, and phone. Staff provide guidance for account setup, deposits, withdrawals, and technical inquiries, aiming to ensure a smooth experience, though response times may vary depending on volume and time zones.

What educational resources are provided?

The platform offers webinars, tutorials, and market analysis to support traders’ learning. These resources cover trading strategies, risk management, and platform navigation, helping both beginners and more experienced traders improve their skills and make informed trading decisions.

Can I trade on mobile devices?

Mobile trading is fully supported with the MT4 and MT5 apps for iOS and Android. Traders can access charts, place orders, track positions, and manage risk on the go, providing flexibility for those who prefer to trade outside desktop environments.

What are the main risks involved?

Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may result in losses exceeding initial deposits. High leverage can amplify both gains and losses. Users should trade responsibly, understand market volatility, and only invest funds they can afford to lose.