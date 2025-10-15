Karooooo is expected to report financial results for the First Quarter 2027 ended May 31, 2026 on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 shortly after 04:00 pm Eastern Time. Webcast: The Company will host a corresponding Zoom webinar on Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 08:00 am Eastern Time (02:00 pm South African time; 08:00 pm Singaporean time). Investors, analysts and media are invited to join the Zoom webinar at us02web.zoom.us/j/86950143303

Shareholders registered on the South African section of the register are advised that the distribution of USD1.50 per ordinary share will be converted to Rands at a rate of USD1: ZAR16.41549. Therefore, the equivalent gross dividend of USD1.50 per ordinary share in South African cents per ordinary share will be 2 462.32350 (ZAR24.62324).

Revenue for the quarter rose to R1.6 billion (R1.3 billion) and gross profit increased to R1.1 billion (R873.3 million). Operating profit increased to R409.7 million (R351.8 million) and profit attributable to owners of the parent grew to R294.3 million (R264.1 million). Additionally, earnings per share went up to 953 cents per share (855 cents per share). Dividend Declaration As previously reported, considering the consistent strong earnings, healthy balance sheet and free cash flow of the Company and in accordance with the dividend policy set out above, an interim dividend of USD1.50 per ordinary share, pertaining to the first quarter of Karooooo’s 2027 financial year, will be paid on July 20, 2026 to JSE shareholders on record as at the close of business on Friday, July 17, 2026 (South African time) and on July 27, 2026 to Nasdaq shareholders on record as at the close of business on July 17, 2026 (New York time). Although Karooooo’s reporting currency is R, its statutory filings in Singapore are reported in USD, as a result of which dividends are declared in USD. Company outlook We operate in an expanding and largely underpenetrated market, fueled by robust and sustained customer demand. This demand is driven by a heightened focus on digitalization, the need to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs, and increasing attention to safety in physical operations. Our easy-to-use, operational intelligence platform empowers our customers to improve operational efficiencies, reduce risk and enhance the safety of their physical operations. FY2027 is off to a strong start with record net subscriber additions and healthy retention driving 21% Cartrack constant currency subscription revenue growth. We believe we are on track to accelerate total subscription revenue growth in FY 2027 as we realize the benefits of our recent investments in sales capacity. We aim to drive our growth by balancing subscriber growth with the increased adoption of Video and Cartrack-Tag. We also believe increased sales efficiency, coupled with realizing other efficiencies in the business due to scale and leveraging AI, will support strong EPS growth. We believe our ongoing investments in AI innovation, platform capabilities and customer experience position us to drive durable long-term growth. We remain confident that our track record of success, specifically our ability to generate healthy cash flows, is sustainable. Actual results may differ materially from Karooooo’s outlook due to various factors, including those described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below and described under “Risk Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. With Cartrack’s revenue making up the majority of group revenue, the guidance below relates primarily to Cartrack and assumes current foreign exchange rates. Despite providing a contracting gross profit margin outlook for FY 2027, assuming current exchange rates and the planned accelerated growth, the midpoint of our EPS outlook implies growth of 21% in FY 2027 compared to FY 2026 Adjusted EPS excluding secondary offering costs. We envisage a slow-down in hiring in FY 2027 while we drive sales force efficiency. Our guidance for FY 2027 remains unchanged: *Cartrack’s subscription revenue between R5 700 million and R6 000 million, which implies subscription revenue growth between 18% and 24%; *Cartrack’s gross profit margin between 70% and 72%; *Cartrack’s operating profit margin between 27% and 30%; and *Karooooo’s Earnings Per Share between R38.50 and R40.00, which implies EPS growth between 18% and 23% compared to FY 2026 Adjusted EPS, which excludes secondary offering costs. Webinar Information Karooooo management will host a Zoom webinar on Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 08:00 am. Eastern Time (02:00 pm. South African time; 08:00 pm. Singaporean time).

Shareholders were referred to the announcement dated July 2, 2026, relating to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders. The Company advised that some dates have been revised.

Karoo Ltd. held its AGM on July 28, 2026, with a quorum present. All resolutions, including the re-appointment of K White as director, approval of the financial statements, and auditor re-appointment, were passed with over 99% support. Shareholders also authorised the directors to purchase and issue shares, with approval rates of approximately 97% and 96%, respectively. The meeting confirmed shareholder approval for key governance and financial decisions.

Karooooo Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Karooooo Ltd. shares are trading with a constructive setup, and the charts plus historical graph data continue to point to durable growth rather than a sharp reversal. The price forecast remains measured, but the price today in rands at R1064.57 keeps the buy or sell debate balanced for traders watching the JSE share code KRO. With dividend income, payout visibility, and preference shares often part of broader portfolio screening, investors should compare the for sale cost against the underlying data before deciding how to buy. A live online trading account makes the trading process straightforward, and the latest prediction suggests disciplined entries are more important than chasing the stock at any single price today in rands.

Karooooo Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Karooooo Ltd. (KRO) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Technology / Software & Services Current Price R1064.57 Market Capitalization 32.89bn P/E Ratio 31.68 Dividend Yield 4.37% Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Karooooo Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R1064.57, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close Market Cap 32.89bn, indicating a large-cap market presence P/E Ratio 31.68, suggesting fair to slightly rich valuation Dividend Yield 4.37, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the flat recent price change

Karooooo Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: The flat recent price change and large-cap profile support a steady short-term base, while the dividend yield can help cushion downside. If volume improves and the share holds above R1064.57, traders may view that as a constructive signal.

Bearish Outlook: A drop below the current price, especially without volume support, would weaken the setup. At a P/E of 31.68, the market is already discounting solid earnings quality, so any slowdown in growth or sentiment could pressure the shares.

FAQ on Karooooo Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Karooooo Ltd. shares?

Answer: Karooooo Ltd. shares represent ownership in a large-cap JSE-listed technology business. At R1064.57 per share, with a market cap of 32.89bn and a P/E of 31.68, they combine growth exposure with an indicated dividend yield of 4.37.

Q2: How can I buy Karooooo Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy KRO shares through a JSE-enabled trading account with a licensed broker. Use the share code KRO, review the price per share at R1064.57, and place a purchase order only after checking fees, market access, and risk controls.

Q3: What affects the price of Karooooo Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price is influenced by earnings quality, sentiment around the 31.68 P/E ratio, market cap perception, dividend expectations, and trading volume. With recent price change at 0, the current R1064.57 level suggests investors are waiting for a clearer catalyst.

Q4: Does Karooooo Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 4.37. That means income investors can factor a dividend stream into their analysis, alongside the R1064.57 price per share and the company’s 32.89bn market capitalization on the JSE.

Q5: How can I track my Karooooo Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track KRO in your trading account using the share code, current price, recent change, and dividend yield. Monitoring the R1064.57 price per share, market cap of 32.89bn, and any dividend updates helps keep portfolio records accurate and timely.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Karooooo Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors are valuation, indicated by the 31.68 P/E ratio, the 4.37 dividend yield, and the absence of a recent price move. As a large-cap JSE share, KRO also responds to earnings consistency and broader trading sentiment.

Q7: Is Karooooo Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, KRO may suit investors looking for a large-cap JSE technology share with dividend support and a stable price at R1064.57. Whether it is a good buy depends on your valuation discipline, income goals, and risk tolerance.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Karooooo Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data show a flat move, a market cap of 32.89bn, and a 31.68 P/E ratio. That can justify a measured purchase for investors who want exposure at R1064.57, but waiting for a better entry is also reasonable.

Q9: How much does one Karooooo Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Karooooo Ltd. share costs R1064.57 today. That price per share sits alongside a 32.89bn market cap, a 31.68 P/E ratio, and a 4.37 dividend yield, which together frame the current valuation on the JSE.

Q10: How to sell Karooooo Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell KRO shares, log into your trading account, select the share code, and place a sell order near the live R1064.57 price per share. Review trading costs, volume, and market conditions before execution to avoid unnecessary slippage.

How to Buy Karooooo Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a broker that offers JSE access.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

Complete KYC checks to get verified.

Explore the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Search for KRO and review the price per share before purchase.

Place your trade and monitor execution carefully.

Karooooo Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Karooooo Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R1064.57 and consider trimming exposure if the price weakens BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.