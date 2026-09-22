Interactive Investors can be summarised as a well-established and reliable broker, considered low to moderate risk, with transparent fees and a wide range of investment options. Interactive Investors has an overall strong trust score of 8 out of 10 and offers a user-friendly web platform along with mobile access for managing investments on the go.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FCA. ?️ 1018 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

Feature Details Max Leverage 1:500 Minimum Deposit $1 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5 Sign up 👉 Open Account Regulation FSCA, CySEC, FCA Demo Account Yes Mobile App Yes 24/7 Support Yes

Interactive Investors Spider Chart

Pros and cons

Feature Details Max Leverage 1:3000 Minimum Deposit $1 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5 Sign up 👉 Open Account Regulation IFSC Demo Account Yes Mobile App Yes 24/7 Support Yes

Overview

Interactive Investor is a long‑standing UK online investment platform known for its simple, flat monthly fee structure instead of charging a percentage of your portfolio, helping investors keep more of their returns.

It serves over half a million customers and offers a wide range of investment accounts, including ISAs, SIPPs, and general trading, along with access to thousands of shares, funds, ETFs, and other assets.

The platform combines self‑directed investing with expert research, tools, and educational content to support decision‑making.

Regulated by the UK’s FCA, it aims to provide secure, transparent investing for both experienced and long‑term investors.

Feature Details Max Leverage 1:500 Minimum Deposit $100 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5 Sign up 👉 Open Account Regulation ASIC, CySEC Demo Account Yes Mobile App Yes 24/7 Support Yes

Featured Offered

Interactive Investor’s platform features include access to one of the widest investment choices in the UK, with thousands of global shares, funds, ETFs, investment trusts, and bonds, giving investors deep market coverage and flexibility.

Its platform combines intuitive online and mobile tools with expert research, customisable watchlists, price alerts, and regular investing options to help users make informed decisions.

It also supports dividend reinvestment and shareholder voting directly within accounts, making managing investments more seamless and engaging.

All of this is delivered through a simple, flat‑fee structure that keeps costs transparent and aligns with long‑term investing goals.

Feature Details Max Leverage 1:400 Minimum Deposit $100 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, AvaOptions Sign up 👉 Open Account Regulation FSCA, CySEC, FCA Demo Account Yes Mobile App Yes 24/7 Support Yes

Feature Details Max Leverage 1:500 Minimum Deposit $100 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5 Sign up 👉 Open Account Regulation CySEC, FSCA Demo Account Yes Mobile App Yes 24/7 Support Yes

Interactive Investor Customer Reviews

Customers rate Interactive Investor highly overall, with a strong average rating of around 4.5 out of 5 stars based on thousands of reviews that praise the platform’s service and support.

Many reviewers highlight friendly, knowledgeable, and patient customer service teams who help resolve issues clearly and professionally, which contributes to lots of positive feedback.

Some users also appreciate ii’s reliable platform and the value of flat fees, though a few mention occasional delays in responses or challenges in contacting support quickly.

Overall, the customer sentiment leans positive, with support quality and helpful staff being among the most frequently mentioned strengths.

Interactive Investor Safety and Security

Interactive Investor takes safety and security very seriously to protect both your personal data and your investment assets.

Your money and securities are held in segregated trust accounts separate from the company’s own funds, meaning ii does not use your cash for its operational activities, and your investments remain yours even if the firm becomes insolvent.

The platform is regulated by the FCA in the UK and covered by the FSCS, which can compensate eligible clients up to £85,000 if certain protections fail, and robust internal controls and audits are used to ensure accurate record‑keeping and compliance.

In addition to financial protections, ii also implements industry‑standard online security measures and provides guidance on staying safe from scams to help secure your account and personal information.

Feature Details Max Leverage 1:500 Minimum Deposit $25 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5 Sign up 👉 Open Account Regulation FCA, CySEC Demo Account Yes Mobile App Yes 24/7 Support Yes

How are my money and investments protected at Interactive Investor?

Your cash and investments are held in legally segregated trust accounts separate from the company’s own funds, so it cannot use your assets for its operations. If the firm fails, eligible clients may be covered up to the FSCS compensation limit.

What kind of security measures are in place to protect my account information?

uses industry‑standard encryption and robust online security policies to safeguard your personal data and transactions, and continuously monitors systems to prevent unauthorised access, helping keep your account secure against common online threats.

Interactive Investor at a Glance

Feature Details Max Leverage 1:30 Minimum Deposit $100 Trading Platforms WebTrader, Mobile Sign up 👉 Open Account Regulation FCA, CySEC, ASIC Demo Account Yes Mobile App Yes 24/7 Support Yes

Interactive Investor Account Types

Interactive Investor offers a range of account types designed for different investing needs.

The Stocks & Shares ISA allows tax‑free growth and income on investments like shares, funds, and ETFs up to the annual ISA allowance, making it ideal for long-term saving.

A Self‑Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) gives you full control over retirement investments with tax benefits, though funds are usually inaccessible until pension age.

For more flexible investing, the Trading Account lets you buy and sell a wide range of assets with no contribution limits, while Junior ISAs, joint accounts, company accounts, and cash savings options provide additional ways to manage money for children, multiple owners, or uninvested cash.

General Investment Account (GIA / Trading Account)

A General Investment Account (GIA) — sometimes called a trading account on Interactive Investor — is a flexible investing account that lets you buy and sell a wide range of investments like UK and international shares, funds, ETFs, bonds, and investment trusts.

Unlike tax‑efficient accounts, there’s no annual contribution limit on how much you can put in, so it’s good if you’ve already used your ISA allowance for the year.

However, any dividends or gains you make in a GIA may be subject to the usual UK taxes (like Capital Gains Tax or Dividend Tax).

You can withdraw money or change your investments whenever you like.

Stocks & Shares ISA

A Stocks & Shares ISA is a tax‑efficient investment account where you can invest up to the UK ISA allowance (usually £20,000 per tax year) without paying tax on income or capital gains you make inside the account.

This type of ISA lets you choose from a huge variety of investments — including shares, funds, ETFs, bonds, and more — and you can manage them yourself or use a managed ISA service.

The key benefit is that growth and income remain tax‑free, which can make a big difference over the long term.

You’ll usually need to be a UK tax resident and at least 18 to open an adult ISA.

Junior ISA (JISA)

A Junior Stocks & Shares ISA (JISA) is a tax‑efficient investment account opened on behalf of a child (under 18) by a parent or legal guardian, with tax‑free benefits similar to an adult ISA.

Anyone — parents, relatives, or friends — can contribute up to the annual junior ISA allowance (currently £9,000 per year), and the child usually cannot access the money until they turn 18.

The money invested inside a Junior ISA — whether in funds or shares — grows without UK tax on income or gains, and it converts into an adult ISA when the child reaches adulthood.

This makes JISAs a popular way to help children build long‑term savings for things like education or a first home.

Self‑Invested Personal Pension (SIPP)

A Self‑Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is a private pension account that lets you choose and control your own investments for retirement, such as shares, funds, and ETFs.

Contributions may qualify for UK tax relief (depending on your situation), meaning a portion of your pension contributions is effectively topped up by the government.

The money in a SIPP is intended for long‑term retirement savings, so you usually can’t access it until you reach the UK pension age — withdrawals before retirement age may be restricted or penalised.

SIPPs are a useful option for people who want more control over their pension investments compared with standard workplace or personal pensions.

Cash Savings / Multi‑Currency Accounts

Interactive Investor also provides cash savings and multi‑currency cash accounts where you can hold uninvested cash instead of putting it into stocks or funds.

These accounts can earn interest on your cash while it’s waiting to be invested or withdrawn, and some allow you to hold different currencies (useful for global markets).

Holding cash separately can help you manage short‑term liquidity needs or cover future trades without immediately exposing that money to market risk.

Although the returns on cash are usually lower than investing, it acts as a safer, more flexible part of your overall investing strategy.

What investment accounts can I open with Interactive Investor?

Interactive Investor offers a range of investment accounts, including a tax‑efficient Stocks & Shares ISA, a flexible Self‑Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), and a Trading Account with no investment limit, plus options like Junior ISAs, joint trading, company accounts and cash savings.

Can I hold more than one account type at ii?

Yes — you can open and hold multiple account types with Interactive Investor, including a SIPP, a Stocks & Shares ISA, and a Trading Account, and you can transfer existing pensions, ISAs, or general investment accounts to ii when you join.

How to set up an Interactive Investor Account – Step by Step

Step 1: Choose Your Account Type

Decide which account you want to open — Stocks & Shares ISA, Trading Account, SIPP, Junior ISA, or a business/joint account.

Each account has different purposes, so pick the one that fits your investment goals.

Step 2: Complete the Online Application

Go to the Interactive Investor website, fill in your personal details, and provide proof of identity and address.

You may also need to answer questions about your financial situation and investment experience.

Step 3: Fund Your Account & Start Investing

Once your account is approved, deposit money via bank transfer or other accepted methods.

After funds arrive, you can start buying shares, funds, ETFs, or other investments available on the platform.

Interactive Investor Fees and Spreads

Interactive Investor’s fee structure is built around a flat monthly platform charge that gives you access to your ISA, SIPP, and Trading Accounts instead of taking a percentage of your portfolio, helping you keep more of what you make over the long term.

You also pay trading fees when you buy or sell investments, with different rates depending on the subscription plan you choose and the type of asset you trade, and free regular investing is included to help lower costs.

On top of this, there can be foreign exchange charges when you trade assets in other currencies, dividend reinvestment fees, and occasional activity‑based costs, so it’s worth checking what applies before making transactions.

Overall, spreads and indirect costs like FX and taxes add to your total investing costs, but the flat‑fee model is designed to be simple and predictable compared with percentage‑based charging.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Competitive leverage for gold trading Lower leverage than some competitors Tight spreads on XAU/USD Spreads widen during volatility User-friendly proprietary platform Limited to proprietary platform $1 minimum deposit Withdrawal limits on some payment methods Responsive customer support Limited phone support

What fees will I pay to use Interactive Investor?

Interactive Investor charges a flat monthly platform fee depending on the plan you choose, rather than a percentage of your total portfolio, and this gives you access to your ISA, SIPP, and Trading Accounts. On top of the monthly fee, you’ll also pay trading fees when you buy or sell shares, funds, or other investments, plus foreign exchange charges if you trade in non‑GBP currencies. Additional costs such as withdrawal charges in non‑GBP currencies, telephone trades, and dividend reinvestment fees may also apply. Different plans have different trading rates, so costs can vary based on how often and where you invest.

Are there charges for transferring my account or paying taxes?

Interactive Investor does not charge a fee for transferring investments in or out of its platform, including in‑specie transfers where you keep your existing holdings. You also don’t pay any extra tax‑related charges on top of the standard platform fees. However, normal UK taxes like stamp duties and tax levies on certain transactions are separate and not controlled by the platform. It’s worth checking whether any taxes apply when buying or selling specific stocks or funds.

Interactive Investor Trading platforms

Interactive Investor’s trading platforms are designed to give you flexible access to your investments wherever you are.

The main way to trade is through the web‑based platform, which offers a clear, intuitive interface for placing orders, viewing real‑time prices and charts, managing your portfolio, and using research and screening tools all in one place.

For on‑the‑go investing, it also provides a mobile app for iOS and Android that syncs with your web account, lets you monitor positions, receive price alerts, and execute trades securely via fingerprint or Face ID.

Both platforms focus on ease of use and broad market access, letting you trade UK and international shares, funds, ETFs, and other investments from the same account.

Web Trading Platform

This is ii’s primary browser‑based platform you use on a computer.

It provides full account management, order placement, real‑time quotes, portfolio views, research tools, and full trading access across shares, funds, ETFs, trusts, and more.

You can set up watchlists, view charts, and track your investments all from your browser.

This is the most commonly used way to trade and monitor your portfolio.

Mobile Trading App (iOS & Android)

The ii app lets you trade and manage your accounts from your smartphone or tablet.

You can place trades, check balances, see watchlists, get instant price quotes, view performance charts, and fund your accounts on the go.

It includes secure login features like fingerprint/Face ID and streamlines investing for users who prefer mobile access.

What trading platforms does Interactive Investor offer?

Interactive Investor provides a web‑based trading platform that lets you view all your accounts, place trades, track prices, and manage investments from any browser. They also offer a mobile app for iOS and Android so you can check your portfolio, get live prices, and trade on the go with secure login features. Both platforms give access to UK and international shares, funds, ETFs, and more from one account. The mobile app also includes features like watchlists, market movers, and notifications for quick updates.

Can I trade and manage my account on the ii mobile app?

Yes — the ii mobile app lets you log in securely and manage all your investment accounts in one place, including ISA, SIPP, Trading, and Junior ISA accounts. You can add cash, place trades, view live quotes, create watchlists, and monitor market movements right from your smartphone or tablet. The app also supports secure features like encryption and biometric login for safety. It’s designed to keep your investing experience smooth, whether you’re at home or on the go.

Interactive Investor Deposit and Withdrawal

Interactive Investor makes depositing and withdrawing money straightforward and transparent.

You can add funds to your account easily via bank transfer, debit card or monthly direct debit, with no deposit fees charged by ii (though your bank or card provider might charge separately).

When you want to withdraw cash in sterling or euros back to your bank account, there’s typically no fee, and the money should arrive by the next working day if requested before the cut‑off time.

If you need same‑day withdrawals or are moving other currencies, a fee applies, and urgent withdrawals cost extra, so that’s worth checking before you make the request.

Can I withdraw money from my Interactive Investor account for free?

Yes — withdrawing GBP or EUR cash from your Interactive Investor account to your bank is generally free, and the money usually arrives by the next working day if requested before the daily cut‑off. If you need the cash on the same day, you can request an urgent withdrawal for a fee. For withdrawals in other currencies, a set charge typically applies. Normal trading or currency conversion fees may still affect the amount you withdraw.

How do I add and move money into my Interactive Investor account?

To add funds, you can use a bank transfer, stored debit card, or set up a regular direct debit, and it doesn’t charge for accepting deposits. Before you can withdraw, you’ll need a nominated bank account saved in your profile, which is where your cash will be paid out. Once your money is in your account, you can invest or move it back to your bank whenever you like. Any currency conversion costs still apply if you’re moving money between different currencies.

Leverage

Interactive Investor itself doesn’t offer traditional leverage or margin borrowing on standard share trades in its core trading and ISA accounts, meaning you can’t borrow money from the platform to magnify your positions in the same way as margin trading with a CFD broker.

Instead, ii provides access to more advanced investment products like short and leveraged ETFs, which are specialised exchange‑traded funds that use financial techniques to amplify gains and losses relative to an underlying index — these can behave like leveraged investments but carry higher risk and are typically suited for experienced traders.

ii requires you to complete an appropriateness test before accessing these complex instruments to ensure they’re suitable for your level of knowledge and risk tolerance.

This approach means that while you can gain exposure to leveraged strategies through certain products, you won’t be using platform‑provided margin or borrowings in your standard accounts.

Interactive Investor vs Etoro vs XM Comparison Table

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ High leverage up to 1:500 Requires margin management Competitive spreads on gold Spreads vary by account type FSCA and CySEC regulated Multiple regulators to track MT4 and MT5 support No proprietary platform Islamic swap-free accounts Higher minimum deposit required

Research

Interactive Investor provides a comprehensive research offering built into its platform to help investors make smarter decisions.

Through the ii Research Hub, you get exclusive tools like Market Buzz for trending news analytics and Fundamental Insight for simplified fundamental analysis, along with personalised news feeds and investment screeners to find shares, funds, ETFs, or trusts that match your goals.

It also includes expert analysis and data from Morningstar, giving access to fair value insights, ratings, and detailed reports to support your investing research.

On top of these tools, ii publishes in‑depth reports like the ii Index and other research papers that reveal broader market trends and investor behaviour, helping you stay informed about the financial landscape.

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Awards

Interactive Investor has earned multiple industry awards and recognition for the quality of its platform, customer service, and investor engagement efforts.

It has been repeatedly named Shareholder Engagement Champion by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) for making it easier for customers to participate in voting, attend AGMs, and access corporate data — winning this accolade for several years in a row.

The platform and its team have also picked up awards for journalism and editorial excellence at the AIC Media Awards, highlighting the strength of its educational content for investors.

In addition, it has historically been recognised in polls and industry awards as a top low‑cost stockbroker, strong ISA and SIPP provider, and for international trading services.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager, consistently demonstrates strong industry knowledge, professionalism, and a client-focused approach that helps traders feel confident, supported, and well-guided throughout their investment journey. ⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Great assistance from Aristos Panteli is evident through his clear communication, quick responses, and willingness to go the extra mile to resolve questions efficiently while ensuring a smooth and reassuring experience. ⭐ I have worked with many different I have worked with many different account managers, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his dedication, reliability, and genuine commitment to understanding client needs and delivering practical, trustworthy support.

Conclusion Interactive Investor is a reliable and well‑established UK broker offering a wide range of account types and investment options for both beginner and experienced investors. Its flat‑fee structure makes trading predictable, while tax‑efficient accounts like ISAs and SIPPs support long‑term growth. The platform provides both web and mobile access, ensuring flexibility and convenience for managing investments. Overall, ii combines strong customer support, award‑winning services, and a comprehensive trading ecosystem for serious investors.

Disclaimer

is a UK-based investment platform that provides trading and investment services. Investments carry risks, including potential loss of capital, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Users should carefully consider their financial situation and investment objectives before trading. This information is for general guidance only and does not constitute financial advice.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What account types does Interactive Investor offer?

Interactive Investor provides a variety of account types tailored to different investment needs. These include Stocks & Shares ISAs, Self-Invested Personal Pensions (SIPPs), general trading accounts, Junior ISAs, joint accounts, and company accounts. Each account type offers different tax benefits, access rules, and investment options, allowing users to choose accounts that suit long-term growth, retirement planning, or flexible investing strategies.

How much does it cost to use Interactive Investor?

Interactive Investor uses a flat monthly platform fee based on subscription level rather than a percentage of your portfolio. Additional costs include trading fees for shares, ETFs, funds, and investment trusts, along with occasional foreign exchange charges or dividend reinvestment fees. The fee structure is designed to be predictable, with optional plans offering free regular investing to reduce costs.

Can I hold multiple account types with Interactive Investor?

Yes, users can open and manage multiple account types simultaneously. For example, it is possible to have a Stocks & Shares ISA, a SIPP, and a general trading account under one platform. This flexibility allows users to optimize tax benefits, manage long-term investments, and separate short-term trading activities, all within a single secure online environment.

What trading platforms are available at Interactive Investor?

Interactive Investor provides a web-based trading platform for desktop users and a mobile app for iOS and Android. Both platforms offer full account management, order placement, portfolio monitoring, price alerts, watchlists, and research tools. The mobile app allows trading on the go with secure login features like fingerprint or Face ID authentication.

Are there limits on trading or investment amounts?

Interactive Investor generally does not impose a minimum deposit requirement for most accounts. While ISAs and Junior ISAs have annual contribution limits set by UK law, general trading accounts and SIPPs allow flexible investment amounts. Users can invest small or large sums according to their strategy, but should consider fees, taxes, and investment objectives when planning trades.

How are taxes handled on Interactive Investor accounts?

Accounts like Stocks & Shares ISAs and Junior ISAs are tax-efficient, with no UK tax on capital gains or income earned inside the account. SIPPs provide tax relief on contributions and grow tax-free until withdrawal. Standard trading accounts are subject to UK taxes such as capital gains tax and dividend tax, which the investor must manage themselves.

What research and educational tools does Interactive Investor offer?

Interactive Investor provides investors with a wide range of research, news, and analysis tools. Users can access market updates, investment guides, company reports, charts, and watchlists. The platform also offers educational articles and insights to help investors make informed decisions and better understand complex instruments like ETFs, funds, and international shares.

Can I transfer existing accounts to Interactive Investor?

Yes, Interactive Investor supports in-specie and cash transfers from other brokers. You can transfer ISAs, SIPPs, and general investment accounts, keeping your existing holdings intact in most cases. Transfers may take several days to complete, and fees from the previous broker may apply, but once the account is transferred, all future trades can be managed under ii’s platform.

How do deposits and withdrawals work at Interactive Investor?

Deposits can be made via bank transfer in GBP, while withdrawals are generally free for standard currency accounts. Other currencies or urgent same-day withdrawals may incur fees. Users can move funds between accounts, and the platform supports cash management within accounts to cover trades, dividend reinvestments, or short-term cash storage before investing.

Is Interactive Investor suitable for beginner investors?

Interactive Investor is suitable for investors with varying experience levels, but beginners should be aware of fees and trading mechanics. The platform provides educational resources, research tools, and simplified account management, making it easier to learn about investing. Beginners are advised to start small, use the educational content, and consider low-cost funds or ETFs before engaging in complex trading strategies.