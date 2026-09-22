Instaforex - Sign Up Bonus

  InstaForex Sign up bonus is offered.  They also have an extensive bonus and promotion programme.  

💰 Min Deposit: $1
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

InstaForex Sign up Bonus – Key Points Quick Overview:

 

Overview

  • Since 2007, InstaForex has offered financial instruments related to forex and CFDs, such as currency pairs, commodities, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies.
  • Broker is recognized for its large selection of trading tools, offers bonuses, and is associated with both sports brands and celebrities.
  • Members can use well-known platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, plus account types such as cent accounts and swap-free (Islamic) choices on InstaForex.
  • Even though the FSC (BVI) oversees the broker, its primary clients live beyond the reach of strict regulations.

   

Bonus Offers, Promotions, and Contests

  Bonus Offers, Promotions, and Contests  

  • InstaForex runs an extensive bonus and promotion programme designed to significantly boost traders’ capital and trading power.
  • One of the standout offers is the deposit bonus up to ×1,000 on InstaForex X-accounts — this means your deposited amount can be multiplied from ×10 up to ×1,000 depending on region and deposit size, and the bonus funds are tradable and added to your balance automatically after funding an X-account.
  • The larger the deposit, the higher the multiplier you can receive. These bonuses cannot be withdrawn directly, but profits generated using the bonus funds can be.
  • In addition to this high-multiple X-bonus, InstaForex also offers standard deposit bonuses such as 30% on every deposit and other tiered bonuses, helping traders increase their available trading capital.
  • InstaForex provides very high leverage (up to 1:5000) across many account types, giving traders the ability to take larger positions with comparatively smaller margins.
  • The mix of high leverage and tradable bonus capital can help withstand larger drawdowns and support more aggressive trading strategies.

  Bonus Offers, Promotions, and Contests   Bonus offers include:  

🪙 Bonus Type📊 Description📌 Key Features
🎯 ×10–×1,000 Deposit Bonus (X-Accounts)Deposit bonus up to 1,000× your depositTradable bonus added to balance; bonus depends on deposit level & region; profits available for withdrawal.
💰 30% Deposit BonusEarn 30% bonus on every depositCredited after deposit; profits withdrawable; bonus non-withdrawable funds.
📈 55% Deposit BonusEarn 55% bonus on eligible depositsCredited on new deposits; boosts initial capital.
💸 100% Welcome BonusDouble your first deposit (up to certain limits)Bonus added on first deposit; profit withdrawable; bonus amount non-withdrawable.
📊 High LeverageUp to 1:5000 maximum leverageAllows traders to open larger positions with smaller margin.
 

100%  Welcome Bonus

  • The 100% Bonus is a onetime match on the first deposit into a trading account.
  • Upon funding and applying for the bonus, the account receives an amount equal to the deposit, effectively doubling initial trading capital.
  • Profits generated from this bonus can be withdrawn without restrictions, helping new clients to build position size and trading experience with reduced financial exposure to their own funds.

 

55% Deposit Bonus

  • The 55% Bonus is awarded on every qualifying deposit to eligible clients and functions similarly to the 30% offer but with a higher matching rate, enabling traders to increase their usable account balance by more than half of each deposit amount.
  • This bonus applies to deposits made after account opening and directly enhances trading leverage and capacity, subject to the qualifying terms and trading volume requirements defined by the broker.

 

30%  Deposit Bonus

  • The 30% Welcome Bonus is a deposit bonus credited to a trader’s account every time funds are added, increasing the working capital available for trading.
  • This bonus is available after opening a live trading account and submitting an application.
  • There is no required minimum deposit, and profit generated from bonusenhanced capital can be withdrawn subject to the broker’s bonus conditions.
  • It is designed to support clients in expanding their position size and trading flexibility from the outset.

 

Club Bonus

  • The InstaForex Club Bonus is a tiered loyalty bonus available to holders of the InstaForex Club card, providing an additional percentage reward on every deposit.
  • This bonus is credited separately and can be combined with other deposit bonuses when conditions permit.
  • The rate of bonus accrual increases with cumulative deposit balances, offering incremental benefits to active and longterm clients.

 

No Deposit Bonus

  • The No Deposit Bonus offers new clients the opportunity to receive bonus funds without any initial deposit obligation.
  • This unique incentive allows traders to start trading forex with bonus capital immediately upon opening an account, enabling strategy development and live market exposure without upfront investment risk.
  • Profits from this bonus may be withdrawable, subject to verification and trading requirements.

 

X‑Bonus / Progressive Deposit Bonus

  • The XBonus is a progressive deposit bonus scheme that multiplies deposited funds by a variable factor starting from 10× and potentially reaching up to 1,000× depending on deposit size and regional terms.
  • This offer is designed to provide traders with significantly amplified capital on specially designated “X” accounts, allowing a considerable increase in trading power.
  • It supports multiple accounts and applies automatically upon qualifying deposits.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $1
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

What types of bonuses does InstaForex offer?

InstaForex offers 30% and 55% deposit bonuses, a 100% startup bonus, and frequent promotions. Terms apply, including restrictions on withdrawals tied to bonus volume.  

Are InstaForex contests available for traders?

Yes, InstaForex runs regular contests like “Lucky Trader” and “Real Scalping,” offering cash prizes and bonuses for demo and live account participants.  

InstaForex Refer a Friend

InstaForex Refer a Friend

 

  • The InstaForex “Refer a Friend” feature within the Triple Three program is designed to reward both existing clients and their referrals by increasing the value of gifts earned through trading deposits.
  • Under the Triple Three program,  traders who invite friends to join InstaForex can unlock enhanced rewards—specifically, referred users receive a higher gift rate of up to 10% of their deposit value instead of the standard 5%.
  • This creates a win-win structure where the more active both traders are, the greater the combined benefits.
  • To participate, users simply share their referral link, and once the friend registers and deposits (typically starting from $333), both parties gain access to improved rewards and gift options such as gadgets, travel vouchers, or trading credits.

 

InstaForex Triple Three

InstaForex Triple Three

 

  • Triple Three is a client rewards program from InstaForex that gives traders premium gifts for funding and trading on their account.
  • When you deposit a total of at least $333 in a calendar month, you can choose a gift from a wide catalog of electronics, gadgets, crypto, travel vouchers, and more worth up to about 5 % of your deposit value.
  • After depositing, you must trade actively for 30 days and then submit your reward application via your client area; the broker will handle delivery or provide the reward in cryptocurrency if preferred.
  • In addition to the monthly Triple Three gift system, there’s a Traders Club loyalty tier that rewards longer-term client activity with additional gifts, certificates, and status recognition every six months.
  • The promotion also has a referral bonus — if you refer a friend who deposits $333 or more, both of you can receive an elevated reward rate (up to 10 %).

 

Feature / RequirementExplanation
💵 Minimum DepositYou must deposit at least $333 in total in a calendar month to qualify.
🎁 Gift CatalogChoose gifts such as smartphones, laptops, consoles, crypto, travel vouchers, and more (value up to ~5 % of deposit).
📅 Trading RequirementTrade actively for 30 days after the qualifying deposit period before claiming your gift.
📤 Application ProcessAfter 30 days of trading, submit your gift application through your client area.
📦 Delivery OptionsRewards can be sent by courier delivery or transferred in cryptocurrency, based on your preference.
🤝 Refer a Friend BonusBoth you and your referred friend can earn up to 10 % rewards if they deposit ≥ $333.
🏆 Traders Club LoyaltySeparate long-term tier program: six-month cumulative deposits unlock higher reward levels, certificates, and status.
🔄 Repeat GiftsYou can participate with multiple deposits — select gifts again with each qualifying month.
💻 Trading ConditionsStandard market conditions apply during the program; trading does not directly influence gift eligibility beyond activity.
🛠 InstrumentsInstaForex supports trading in forex, indices, commodities, stocks and crypto, meaning activity across many markets can count.
 
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InstaForex at a Glance

🔎 Broker NameInstaForex CTA logo
📅 Year Founded2007
👨‍💼 Current CEOIldar Sharipov
👥 Founder/sIldar Sharipov
👩‍💼 Amount of staff1,000+
👨‍💻 Amount of active tradersOver 7 million
🏛️ Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
🛡️ Regulation and Security
📜 RegulationCySEC, BVI, FSC
🌍 Country of regulationCyprus, British Virgin Islands, Russia
💼 Account SegregationYes
🚫 Negative balance protectionYes
🔐 Two-step AuthenticationYes
🛡️ Investor Protection SchemesYes, under CySEC regulation
💼 Account Types and Features
🏢 Institutional AccountsNo
👨‍🔧 Managed AccountsYes (PAMM & ForexCopy)
💱 Minor account currenciesYes (including ZAR)
💵 Minimum Deposit$1 / 18 ZAR
📊 Trading Conditions
⌛ Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
💸 Fund Withdrawal FeeVaries (depends on the method)
📉 Spreads from0.0 pips (on ECN accounts)
💰 Commissions$3 per lot (on ECN accounts)
💱 Number of base currencies supported6 (including USD, EUR, ZAR)
📈 Swap FeesYes (except on Islamic accounts)
📊 LeverageUp to 1:1000
📉 Margin requirementsYes (depending on leverage)
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
🆓 Demo AccountYes
⚡ Order Execution TimeLess than 1 second
🖥️ VPS HostingYes (for high-volume traders)
📈 Trading Instruments
💼 CFDs - Total Offered100+
📉 CFD Stock IndicesYes
📊 CFD CommoditiesYes
📈 CFD SharesYes
📑 Watch listYes
📊 Trade AlertsYes (via InstaForex tools)
📉 Trading Stocks with GPYes
📈 Trading Indices with GPYes
💸 Swap on the trading boardYes
💳 Deposits and Withdrawals
💰 Deposit OptionsBank transfers, credit cards, e-wallets
💸 Withdrawal OptionsBank transfers, credit cards, e-wallets
🎁 Welcome BonusYes, up to 100% deposit bonus
💻 Trading Platforms and Tools
🖥️ Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, InstaTick Trader
⛔ Stop-loss InstrumentYes
🛡️ Investor Protection SchemesYes, under CySEC
💻 OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac, i OS, Android
📊 Forex trading toolsYes (economic calendar, charts, analysis)
🗄️ Rebate programAvailable
📞 Customer Support
💬 Live chat availabilityYes, 24/7
📧 Customer Support Email addresssupport@mail.instaforex.com
📞 Customer Support Contact Number+44 800 011 9695
🗣️ Languages supported on InstaForex WebsiteMultiple languages (including English, Russian, Arabic)
📚 Educational Resources and Support
👶 Beginners Trader friendly UXYes
📘 Forex courseYes
🎓 WebinarsYes
📚 Educational ResourcesArticles, videos, courses
💼 Partnerships and Programs
🤝 Affiliate program?Yes
🤝 Amount of partners100,000+
🏦 IB ProgramYes
🎯 Do they sponsor any notable events/teams?Yes (Dragon Racing Formula E, Borussia Dortmund)
💵 Rebate programYes
👥 Community ForumYes
💻 Social media Platforms
🌐 Official Website addresswww.instaforex.com
📘 Official Facebook Pagefacebook.com/instaforex
🐦 Official Twitter Pagetwitter.com/instaforex
📺 Official Youtube Channelyoutube.com/instaforex
🔗 Official Linkedin Pagelinkedin.com/company/instaforex
📷 Official Instagram Pageinstagram.com/instaforex
🇿🇦 Accept South African traders?Yes
🏛️ Is InstaForex regulated by FSCA?No
🤝 Does InstaForex offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
💱 Does InstaForex allow accounts to be opened in ZAR?Yes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

InstaForex Customer Reviews

  • InstaForex has been having mixed customer reviews as well as ratings showing both strong features, along with areas where it can improve.
  • They actually praise its different account types, nice bonuses on offer, and vast products for trade, which include Forex, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.
  • Moreover, beginners can also see it as quite friendly and comes with educational materials that they might use for their beginning stages.
  • But there are those clients who say there's a slow rate of withdrawal processing and that perhaps certain fees are not transparent.

 

🔍Aspect🔖Details
🌟Overall Rating4.2/5 – Rated well for its variety of account options and bonus programs but with room for improvement in withdrawals.
👏Customer SatisfactionModerate – Clients appreciate the wide range of trading instruments but highlight concerns about fee transparency.
📞Customer ServiceResponsive but inconsistent – Available via live chat, email, and phone, with occasional delays in response times.
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Some users report positive experiences with their trading conditions, customer support, and profitability. However, others have complained about issues with withdrawals, poor trading execution, and difficulties with account verification⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
Forex Peace Army logo
Users praise InstaForex for its user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and reliable customer support. However, some users have raised concerns about the broker's liquidity and leverage limitations. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Sitejabber logo
Some users praise the company's fast withdrawals, variety of trading instruments, and 24/7 customer support. However, others complain about difficulties in withdrawing funds, high spreads, and unresponsive customer service.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
google logo
Mixed reviews some users appreciate the low minimum deposit and variety of trading instruments, while others highlight issues with high spreads and slow withdrawals.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
HelloPeter logo
Some users have reported difficulties with withdrawal and issues with customer support, while others have praised the company's competitive spreads and trading platform. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆
TrustPilot Logo
Mixed feedback some users report positive experiences, while others cite problems with account verification and fund withdrawals. ⭐⭐☆☆☆
 

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌ Cons
Variety of trading bonuses offeredSign-up bonus, welcome bonus, no-deposit bonus, and referral bonus not offered
Deposit bonus offeredNo bonuses or rewards for loyal customers
 

Conclusion

InstaForex is a popular, reputable, and large online broker that offers traders from around the world some of the best trading conditions and solutions. Even though there are only a few bonuses, promotions, and rewards offered, InstaForex rotates offers every other month, providing traders with adequate opportunity to win grand prizes. InstaForex offers competitive trading conditions in addition to providing traders with a variety of trading opportunities spread across a variety of financial markets.

 

You might also like:

InstaForex Account TypesInstaForex Demo AccountInstaForex Fees and SpreadsInstaForex Islamic AccountInstaForex Minimum Deposit

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is a sign-up bonus?

A sign-up bonus is a promotional reward that traders receive upon opening a real trading account with a broker. It often comes as trading credit or deposit matching, aimed at encouraging new client registrations.  

Why do forex brokers offer sign-up bonuses?

Forex brokers use sign-up bonuses as incentives to attract new traders. They act as compensation for choosing the broker and can provide extra trading capital, helping clients start trading with more funds and reduced initial personal risk.  

Does InstaForex offer a sign-up bonus?

Currently, InstaForex does not provide any form of sign-up bonus for new accounts. Traders joining the platform must rely on other benefits, such as competitive spreads, diverse instruments, and promotions unrelated to initial account registration.  

Do all brokers offer sign-up bonuses?

No, not every forex broker offers a sign-up bonus. Availability depends on company policy, marketing strategy, and regional regulations. Some brokers may instead focus on tight spreads, educational resources, or loyalty programs as alternative incentives.  

Is there a sign-up bonus available on a demo trading account?

No, sign-up bonuses are not applicable to demo accounts. Demo trading uses virtual funds purely for practice and education, so bonuses are only awarded to real, funded accounts with actual deposits and live trading conditions.  

Does InstaForex offer affiliate or IB programs?

Yes, InstaForex has one of the largest partner networks. You can earn commissions by referring clients as an Introducing Broker or through affiliate marketing.  

What are the benefits of InstaForex's partnership program?

Partners get access to advanced tracking tools, marketing materials, commission up to 1.5–3 pips per referral trade, and support in multiple languages.  

What types of bonuses does InstaForex offer?

InstaForex offers 30% and 55% deposit bonuses, a 100% startup bonus, and frequent promotions. Terms apply, including restrictions on withdrawals tied to bonus volume.  

Are InstaForex contests available for traders?

Yes, InstaForex runs regular contests like “Lucky Trader” and “Real Scalping,” offering cash prizes and bonuses for demo and live account participants.  

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