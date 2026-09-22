iFOREX is an established online trading broker that lets people trade a wide range of financial instruments, such as forex pairs, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, through iFOREX holds a high trust score of 2.4 out of 5.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: BVI FSC and CySEC. Start Trading Read Review

?️Regulated and trusted by the BVI FSC and CySEC. ?️1004 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️Available for South African Traders. ??

🔍 Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 (approx. entry level for a real trading account). 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus Promotional offers vary; occasional bonus promotions may be available but not guaranteed as standard. 💸 Fees No commission on trades; costs are built into spreads; may incur overnight financing and inactivity fees after long dormancy. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads typically start around ~1.1–1.8 pips on major forex pairs; commission-free structure. 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Multiple funding options (cards, bank transfer, e-wallets†); broker usually doesn’t charge deposit/withdrawal fees, though payment providers might. 🖥️ Platforms Proprietary web-based and mobile trading platform (FXnet) with live charts, news, signals; no MetaTrader. 🛡️ Regulation Regulated under CySEC (EU) and BVI FSC (international). 🔐 Trust Score Around average risk in independent ratings; moderate trust score (~75/100). ⏱️ Payout Schedule Withdrawal times vary by payment method and verification; some users report slower processing. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

iFOREX Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Offers a proprietary trading platform that’s user-friendly for beginners and intermediate traders. High spreads compared with some brokers, increasing trading costs. Wide range of tradable instruments (forex, stocks, commodities, crypto, indices). Limited platform choice (no MetaTrader 4/5). Good mobile trading apps offer flexibility on the go. Withdrawal delays and slow processing reported by some users. Educational resources and market tools help beginners learn. Trading restrictions on scalping and automated strategies. Multiple payment methods supported for deposits and withdrawals. Regulation isn’t top-tier in all regions, which may concern some traders.

Overview

iFOREX is a global online trading broker that provides access to a broad range of financial markets — including currencies, commodities, indices, shares, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies — through a proprietary web and mobile platform designed to help traders make informed decisions with tools like live charts and market insights.

The broker emphasises trader education and support with resources such as financial news, an economic calendar, and one-on-one training, all backed by over 25 years of industry experience.

It also highlights security measures like regulated operations and customer support available across multiple languages, aiming to offer a comprehensive and user-focused trading environment.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Two main retail accounts: Standard Mini and VIP to suit different trader needs. ⚖️ Leverage Leverage up to around 400:1 where local rules allow, varying by region. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Competitive CFD spreads without separate commissions; costs are mostly in spreads. 🌐 Instruments Offered 750+ instruments including forex, commodities, indices, shares, ETFs and crypto CFDs. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Proprietary web and mobile trading platforms with charting and tools. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Swap-free (Islamic) account options available depending on jurisdiction. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Not typically offered as standard for retail accounts. (No strong evidence of free VPS feature.) 👥 Copy Trading Not a core feature; no major copy-trading platform is standard. (No clear evidence available.) 🛡️ Client Fund Security Negative balance protection and segregated client funds under regulatory frameworks. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by CySEC (EU) and BVI FSC (international) providing compliance and oversight.

Featured Offered

iFOREX’s platform offers a feature-rich trading experience built around its proprietary web and mobile systems, with access to a wide range of over 750 tradable instruments, including currencies, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.

The site highlights advanced tools like real-time market data, live charts, economic calendar, trading signals, decision-assisting tools, and educational resources, plus personalised 1-on-1 training to help traders learn and improve.

Combined with customer support and tailored features for active traders, these offerings aim to support both beginners and more experienced users in making informed trading decisions.

🔍 Aspect 🌟 Overall Rating Average to mixed ratings across review sites — generally around 7/10 from expert reviews, though some user platforms show lower satisfaction. 👏 Customer Satisfaction Mixed satisfaction — some appreciate the platform and range of instruments, but many user reviewers report issues with withdrawals and support, lowering overall sentiment. 📞 Customer Service Support channels exist (live chat, phone, email), but user feedback is divided with reports of slow responses or unhelpful service from some reviewers.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: BVI FSC and CySEC. Start Trading Read Review

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Limited verified performance data and user activity linked directly to iFOREX; not widely used for broker reviews, resulting in minimal meaningful feedback. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Mixed to negative sentiment overall, with frequent complaints around withdrawals and account management, balanced by some positive comments on platform usability. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Users mention a broad range of tradable instruments and ease of use, while recurring criticism focuses on customer service responsiveness and payout delays. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Feedback varies by region; some praise educational support and platform simplicity, while others report slow withdrawals and communication issues. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Moderate local presence with mostly complaint-driven reviews, commonly referencing withdrawal processing times and support follow-ups. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Largely negative overall sentiment, with recurring concerns about fund withdrawals and account handling, though a small number of users report positive trading experiences. ⭐⭐☆☆☆

Customer Reviews

On the iFOREX website, customer reviews and testimonials generally highlight traders’ positive experiences with the platform’s ease of use, educational resources, and wide range of markets available for trading.

Some reviewers mention satisfaction with the personalised support and tools that helped them learn and make decisions, especially as newer traders.

However, a few customers also note occasional frustrations with account verification or withdrawal processing times, reflecting a mix of feedback rather than uniformly positive sentiment.

Safety and Security

iFOREX emphasises safety and security by operating under recognised regulatory frameworks, including oversight from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and other authorities, which subjects the broker to regular audits and compliance checks.

Client funds are kept in segregated bank accounts separate from the company’s capital, and advanced technology like SSL encryption and firewalls is used to protect personal and financial data, along with options such as two-factor authentication to enhance account protection.

These measures, combined with risk management features like negative balance protection, aim to provide a secure trading environment and reduce potential risks for traders.

🔍 Security Aspect 🛡️ Security Feature Uses SSL encryption, firewalls, secure servers, and optional two-factor authentication to protect accounts and personal data. 💼 Regulation & Licensing Regulated by CySEC in the EU and BVI FSC internationally, meaning ongoing oversight, audits and compliance with financial standards. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held separate from company operating funds in leading banks to protect trader capital. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance No clear evidence that iFOREX offers Lloyd’s or similar private insurance coverage for client funds. (Not standard for this broker based on current public sources) 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Not publicly rated by major credit rating agencies; capital strength is implied through regulatory compliance and long history rather than a formal rating. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Crypto CFDs benefit from the same platform security measures and browser encryption as other asset types. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Offers negative balance protection, ensuring traders can’t lose more than their deposited funds. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Undergoes regular regulatory reviews and audits under CySEC rules, supporting transparency and compliance.

How does iFOREX protect client funds and personal information?

iFOREX protects traders through regulatory oversight, segregated client accounts, and encrypted systems that secure personal data. Funds are kept separate from company capital, while compliance rules and internal controls aim to reduce misuse, fraud, and operational risk for all clients.

What security features are in place to protect iFOREX trading accounts?

Account security at iFOREX includes identity verification, secure login procedures, and monitoring systems designed to prevent unauthorized access. Traders also benefit from negative balance protection, which limits losses during extreme market volatility or unexpected price movements under regulated trading conditions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: BVI FSC and CySEC. Start Trading Read Review

iFOREX At A Glance

🔎 Aspect 📍 Broker’s Name iFOREX Group (international online CFD & FX broker). 🏦 Headquartered Main operational hubs in Cyprus (EU) and British Virgin Islands. 📅 Year Founded Established in 1996. ⚖️ Regulating Authorities Regulated by CySEC (Cyprus) and BVI FSC (British Virgin Islands). 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Does not accept clients from the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Iran, Turkey, Israel, North Korea, Brazil and some restricted jurisdictions. ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Available where permitted (swap-free Islamic account options offered). 👍 Demo Account Yes — practice/demo accounts are offered for learning before live trading. 📊 Institutional Accounts Not typically highlighted; focus is mainly on retail trading accounts. 📊 Managed Accounts Not clearly standard; managed account services are not broadly promoted. 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to 400:1 (region-dependent; lower limits in EU). 💰 Minimum Deposit Around $100 USD minimum to open a live trading account. 💳 Deposit Options Multiple options: bank transfer, credit/debit cards and e-wallets (varies by region). 💳 Withdrawal Options Similar to deposits: bank transfer, cards, e-wallets; processing times vary. 💻 Platform Types Proprietary web and mobile trading platform (no MetaTrader). 📱 OS Compatibility Compatible with iOS, Android and web browsers for seamless trading. 📈 Tradable assets offered 750+ instruments including forex, commodities, indices, shares, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs. 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website Website and support available in multiple languages across global regions. 👥 Customer Support Languages Support in 20+ languages reported. 📆 Customer Service Hours Typically 24/5 support, covering trading days. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: BVI FSC and CySEC. Start Trading Read Review

iFOREX Account Types

Feature Demo Account Live (Standard) Account Islamic (Swap-Free) Account Purpose Practice trading with virtual funds in a risk-free environment. Real trading with actual funds and profit/loss outcomes. Real trading with Sharia-compliant terms (no overnight swaps). Risk No financial risk because funds are virtual. Full financial risk and reward apply. Full financial risk and reward apply (swap-free). Access Requirements Usually available after signing up; may require a live account first. Requires minimum deposit (≈$100) and verified identity. Same as live account plus request for Islamic terms. Fees / Swaps Mock fees; not real. Standard spreads and overnight swaps may apply. No overnight swaps/interest (swap-free), may have admin fees. Trading Conditions Simulates market conditions but with virtual funds. Real market conditions with actual execution. Same as live conditions except no swap charges. Best For Beginners learning the platform and strategy. All traders ready to trade real money. Traders seeking Sharia-compliant trading. Profit/Loss Virtual; no real profit or loss. Actual profits and losses realized. Actual profits and losses realized (swap-free). Leverage Same demo leverage as live conditions. Up to region-dependent limits (e.g., ~400:1). Same as live account leverage (swap-free).

Demo Account

The iFOREX demo account gives aspiring traders a risk-free practice environment where they can explore the broker’s platform, place virtual trades, and sharpen their strategies without using real money, helping beginners become familiar with market mechanics and tools.

This practice account typically mirrors live market conditions but uses virtual funds, letting users test order execution, charts, and trading tools before committing capital.

A demo account is usually made available after activating a real trading account, so users can build confidence and understanding of the platform before live trading.

Live Account

The iFOREX live trading account gives you real market access to over 750 tradable instruments, including forex, commodities, stocks, indices, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies through CFDs with real-time prices and execution.

It includes powerful features like advanced charting, live market tools, a customizable interface,s and negative balance protection to help manage risk while you trade with actual funds.

With a live account, you trade using real money under competitive spreads and flexible leverage, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders ready to take positions in global markets.

Islamic Account

iFOREX offers a Sharia-compliant Islamic account (also called a swap-free account) as part of its account lineup for traders who want to trade without paying or receiving overnight interest, making it suitable for those following Islamic finance principles.

With this account, the usual swap charges that occur when a position is held overnight are removed, allowing traders to keep positions open without interest-based costs while still accessing the broker’s markets and trading features.

Islamic swap-free accounts are designed to align with the ethical requirements of Muslim traders, although availability may depend on your region and regulatory status.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: BVI FSC and CySEC. Start Trading Read Review

What account types does iFOREX offer?

iFOREX offers a demo account for practice, a live trading account for real-market access, and an Islamic swap-free option. These accounts share the same platform and instruments, but differ in risk exposure, funding requirements, and overnight interest treatment policies.

Which iFOREX account type is best for beginners?

Beginners usually start with the demo account to learn the platform, then move to a live account when ready. Traders needing Sharia-compliant conditions can request an Islamic account, which removes swap charges while keeping standard trading features available for users.

How to set up a iFOREX Account – Step by Step

Step 1: Register an account

Visit the iFOREX website and complete the online registration form with your basic personal details to create your account.

Step 2: Verify your identity

Upload the required identification and proof of address documents to complete the verification process and unlock full account access.

Step 3: Fund and start trading

Make your initial deposit, access the trading platform, and begin trading using either the demo mode or live market conditions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: BVI FSC and CySEC. Start Trading Read Review

iFOREX Fees and Spreads

iFOREX uses a spread-only pricing model, meaning you don’t pay separate trade commissions, and your main trading cost comes from the difference between the buy and sell price on each instrument.

Spreads vary by market and instrument — for example, on major forex pairs, they typically start in the low single-digit pip range — and overnight financing charges may apply if positions are held past market close.

There are no direct deposit or withdrawal fees charged by the broker, though third-party payment providers may levy their own charges, and inactivity fees may apply after extended inactivity.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Spread-only pricing with no separate trading commissions; costs come mainly from spreads and overnight financing. 💰 Required Min Deposit $100 minimum deposit to open a real trading account. 🔁 Withdrawal Fee No withdrawal fee charged by broker, though banks/payment providers may charge up to $20 (or local equivalent). 💳 Deposit Fees No fees from iFOREX on deposits, but third-party fees or conversion charges may apply. 📝 Average Spread Spreads on major forex pairs start around 1.1 pips on EUR/USD and vary by asset. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

What fees does iFOREX charge?

iFOREX mainly charges trading costs through spreads instead of fixed commissions, meaning fees are included in the buy and sell price difference. Traders may also pay overnight financing fees for open positions and possible inactivity charges on dormant accounts.

How competitive are iFOREX spreads?

iFOREX spreads depend on the instrument and market conditions, with major forex pairs generally wider than ECN-style brokers. Spreads can increase during periods of low liquidity or high volatility, reflecting market movements and broker pricing.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: BVI FSC and CySEC. Start Trading Read Review

Trading Platforms

iFOREX offers its own proprietary trading platforms designed for easy access to global markets, with both web-based and mobile versions that include real-time pricing, interactive charts, and risk management tools.

The platforms aim to support traders of all levels with features like live market news, technical indicators, and customizable layouts for smoother trade execution.

They do not use MetaTrader, instead focusing on their in-house system to integrate educational content and trading tools in one interface.

iFOREX Proprietary Trading Platform

iFOREX’s proprietary trading platform is a web-based and mobile solution designed in-house to give traders intuitive access to global financial markets with advanced live charts, real-time market data, technical indicators, and customizable layouts that help support informed trading decisions.

It includes built-in tools such as an economic calendar, trading signals, and sentiment indicators to assist analysis and planning, all within a secure and regulated trading environment.

The platform works across devices with seamless execution and aims to meet the needs of both beginners and experienced traders through a user-friendly interface tailored to real client feedback.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: BVI FSC and CySEC. Start Trading Read Review

What types of markets can I trade with iFOREX?

iFOREX provides access to forex currency pairs, commodities, global indices, stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrency CFDs, all tradable through its proprietary web and mobile platforms, supported by integrated charts, market analysis tools, and educational resources suitable for beginners and experienced traders.

How does iFOREX handle account funding and withdrawals?

Accounts can be funded using bank transfers, credit or debit cards, and selected e-wallets, while withdrawals are generally processed without broker fees, subject to verification checks, payment provider charges, regional restrictions, and processing times that may vary depending on method.

Deposit and Withdrawal

iFOREX allows traders to fund their accounts using several methods — including bank wire transfers, credit cards, debit cards, and eWallets — with deposits typically reflected within a few business days, depending on the chosen payment type.

When withdrawing funds, the broker generally returns money via the original deposit method where possible, with bank wire transfers usually processed within 3–5 business days and credit/debit card refunds potentially taking longer, depending on the card issuer; iFOREX itself does not charge withdrawal fees, though third-party providers may deduct up to around $20.

To complete withdrawals, traders must ensure their account is verified, and the process is initiated through their online trading account’s withdrawal section.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: BVI FSC and CySEC. Start Trading Read Review

What deposit methods are available at iFOREX?

iFOREX supports deposits via bank wire transfers, credit and debit cards, and selected e-wallets. Deposit processing times depend on the chosen method and region, with card deposits usually faster than bank transfers for most traders.

How long do iFOREX withdrawals take to process?

iFOREX withdrawals are processed after account verification and are typically returned through the original deposit method. Bank wire withdrawals usually take several business days, while card refunds may take longer, depending on the payment provider.

Leverage

iFOREX offers leverage as a core part of its CFD trading model, allowing you to control larger positions with a smaller amount of capital.

For many instruments like forex and certain commodities, the maximum leverage can be as high as 400:1, meaning you could open a $200,000 position with a $500 investment, though this also increases potential risk.

The specific leverage available can vary by instrument and region, and responsible use with proper training and risk management tools is emphasised to help manage amplified gains and losses.

iFOREX vs HFM vs AvaTrade

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 $5 USD $100 📝 Sign-Up Bonus Yes (region-dependent) Yes No ➕ Max. Leverage Up to 1:400 Up to 1:2000 Up to 1:400 💵 Currency Pairs 80+ 50+ 55+ 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

iFOREX offers a suite of research and decision-assisting tools designed to keep traders informed, including live charts with technical indicators, trading signals, market sentiment displays, and an economic calendar showing key market events.

The platform also highlights innovative features like Pulse, an AI-powered market insights tool that scans trends and suggests potentially high-value assets, helping traders quickly spot opportunities.

Combined with educational resources and up-to-date market data, these research tools aim to support both beginner and experienced traders in making more informed trading decisions.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

iFOREX has received several industry recognitions that highlight its position in the global online trading space, including being named Best Overall Broker 2025 in Asia for its all-around offerings, solid support, and accessible tools.

It also earned the title of Most Innovative Broker 2025 in Europe, recognising its efforts in developing user-friendly features and platform improvements.

Additionally, third-party reviews have placed iFOREX among brokers with high leverage and strong regional performance, reflecting ongoing acknowledgement by external industry groups.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli stands out as a knowledgeable and professional senior account manager who takes time to understand client needs and trading goals. His guidance is clear, practical, and focused on helping traders make informed decisions. ⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Great assistance from Aristos Panteli, who is always responsive, patient, and willing to explain complex trading concepts in a simple way. His support adds real value to the overall trading experience. ⭐ I have worked with many different… I have worked with many different account managers, but Aristos Panteli is among the most dedicated and supportive. His consistent follow-ups and genuine interest in client progress set him apart.

Conclusion iFOREX presents itself as an established online broker focused on providing a user-friendly trading environment supported by market tools and educational resources. It highlights accessibility, personalised support, and a wide range of tradable instruments for traders at different experience levels. Overall, the broker aims to combine technology, guidance, and market access into a single trading solution.

Disclaimer

The platform’s disclaimer stresses that trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk, and you should only trade if you understand these risks and can afford potential losses, as markets can move quickly and unpredictably. It underscores that any educational or informational content provided is not financial advice and should not be taken as a personal recommendation for trading decisions. Additionally, the legal terms make clear that past performance is not indicative of future results, and clients must read and agree to the full risk disclosure and legal documents before opening a live trading account.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is this trading platform used for?

It allows traders to access global financial markets through CFDs, including forex, commodities, indices, shares, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, using web and mobile platforms that provide charts, market data, and tools for analysing price movements.

Is this broker suitable for beginners?

Yes, it caters well to beginners by offering educational materials, market insights, economic calendars, and personal guidance, helping new traders understand how markets work while practising risk management and informed decision-making from the start.

What trading platforms are available?

The broker uses its own proprietary trading platforms available on web browsers and mobile devices, featuring real-time pricing, charting tools, indicators, and integrated news, rather than third-party platforms like MetaTrader.

How much money is needed to start trading?

The minimum deposit is relatively accessible, making it suitable for new traders, though starting with more capital can provide better flexibility for margin requirements, position sizing, and managing risk across multiple trades.

Are there any commissions on trades?

Trades are commission-free, with most costs built into the spreads. However, traders should still consider overnight financing charges, currency conversion fees, and potential inactivity fees when holding positions or leaving accounts unused.

Is leverage available, and how does it work?

Leverage allows traders to control larger positions with smaller capital, but it increases both potential profits and losses. Maximum leverage depends on regulatory rules and the trader’s location, requiring careful risk management.

Are Islamic or swap-free accounts offered?

Swap-free accounts are available in certain regions, allowing traders who follow Islamic finance principles to trade without overnight interest charges, subject to eligibility checks and specific trading conditions set by the broker.

How safe are client funds?

Client funds are typically held in segregated accounts and protected under applicable regulations, with measures such as negative balance protection helping to limit losses beyond deposited capital in highly volatile market conditions.

How long do withdrawals usually take?

Withdrawal processing times vary depending on the payment method and verification status, with some methods completing faster than others, while additional checks may occasionally extend the timeframe before funds reach the client.

Is customer support available when needed?

Customer support is offered through multiple channels and languages, aiming to assist traders with account issues, platform usage, and general enquiries, especially during active market hours when timely assistance matters most.