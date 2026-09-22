Our 3 Best Handpicked HKSFC Regulated Forex Brokers in Hong Kong Revealed:

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Forex Time (FXTM)

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Segregates client funds Limited range of instruments Established in 2011 Not ASIC Regulated Regulated by CySEC Min. deposit from $10

Trading Benefits

Trading Features: Accounts offered: Funding methods: Allows scalping Demo account Credit cards Allows hedging Micro account Bank Transfer Offers STP Mini account Payoneer Low min deposit Standard account Neteller Offers Negative Balance Protection Zero spread account ECN account Islamic account

FXCM

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Segregates client funds Limited range of instruments Established in 1999 Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority Min. deposit from $1

Trading Benefits

Trading Features: Accounts offered: Funding methods: Allows scalping Demo account Credit cards Allows hedging Mini account Bank Transfer Offers STP Standard account Payoneer Low min deposit Islamic account

Saxo Bank

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Segregates client funds Doesn’t allow hedging Established in 2012 Limited range of instruments Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority Not ASIC Regulated Min. deposit from $6,500

Trading Benefits

Trading Features: Accounts offered: Funding methods: Allows scalping Demo account Credit cards Offers STP Mini account Bank Transfer Low min deposit Standard account Payoneer ECN account

A Brief History of Forex Trading in Hong Kong

Local Regulator of Forex Brokers in Hong Kong

What is a HKSFC Regulated Forex Broker?

The Applicant Broker must be able to satisfy the HKSFC that they are fit to offer their Services in the country.

that they are fit to offer their Services in the country. The applicant Broker will be assessed for financial status, solvency, educational and other qualifications, plus industry experience.

A corporation which wishes to join the best HKSFC regulated brokers will require a proper business structure which includes qualified personnel and good internal systems

Forex Trading Restrictions in Hong Kong

Conclusion

FAQs

What is HKSFC?

What does the HKSFC do?

Are HKSFC Regulated Brokers Safe?

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Recommended brokers

in Hong Kong the most locally situatedwill fall under the regulation ofor thefor short. Theregulates and supervises all local and overseas, of Hong Kong and otherwise, who wish to set up their brokerage in the country and provide their services to local investors. Choose your quick section of our bestin Hong Kong below.Thewas introduced byduring the 80’s as an independent agency tasked with the regulation of all financial companies and individuals who deals with the Hong Kong securities and futures market. Here is an overview of theoroffers three accounts which are offered under the Standard category.is a Metatrader broker which offers forex and CFD traders multiple account options for both MT4 and MT5 platforms.provides research in the form of daily technical and fundamental news analysis.is available phone, email, online chat options – WhatsApp, live chat, Viber, Telegram or Messenger.oris aand, authorised andby theunderand is part of the Leucadia Company, which offers users the ability toonandon its own proprietary Trading Station platform for Desktop, Web and Mobile, as well as onandoffers traders 4 main types of trading accounts to choose from, includingand. Ais also made available.is available via Live Chat, Phone, Email and SMS., aoffers traders the option toon more thanandfrom a single account across multiple platforms including their own -andTheis regulated in 15 jurisdictions including authorisation fromthe, theand many more.is available in nearly 30 different languages via phone, email and an FAQ section.It is important for investors to have an understanding ofin order to understandas it is today.was formed after the occurrence of thewhich occurred in October, 1987. Although the problem started in the country, it eventually spread toand. At this time multiple stocks had lost their margins. A second financial meltdown in Asia led to calls for better regulatory framework. This occurred after thecollapsed due to a lack of foreign reserves to support its peg to thealso had massive foreign debt, which almost led to bankruptcy. At this time, forex trading was not developed but the changes which followed led to the regulations made to date.is now known as a leading regulator - globally!Theof Hong Kong operates entirely independent ofand derives its operating guidelines from the Securities and Futures Ordinance of the Hong Kong legislature. Theraises its funds for operational expenses through membership fees and other transactional levies. Theis fully committed to the safety of the investors who fall under their supervision and takes into account all aspects of regulatingin order to ensure thatis not subjected to any negative influences from fraudulent financial practices. Theis also in charge of all customer complaints. All in all,is theare brokers which operates locally or,who which to offer theirto. Simply put,, local or global, must be licensed or registered with the, unless stated otherwise. Init is considered as fraudulent when a Forex Broker offers their services without a license from the. Trading with anwill result in a high risk of losing capital, as they do not have to answer to any set rules or regulations. Local Investors should keep in mind thatshould not be attempted with an unregulated entity. Anshould come with a flashing sign stating "Warning - Your capital is at risk" or that "You need to reconsider!". Unfortunately - Scammers are not this considerate. Scammers will make their website so attractive that the flashing sign basically says "You should give us all of your capital!". Carrying out Regulated Activities such aswithout the proper authorisation in Hong Kong is seen as a serious offence and all local investors must ensure that their chosen Broker complies. Such Offences in Hong Kong are subject to serious disciplinary actionwill not have a tough time finding a Brokerage firm who gladly complies. Here is an overview of the set basic approval criteria set forth by the regulator - which allmust meet:are relatively open and the honest economy does not impose any severe restrictions on trading with. Although theplace no restrictions on its investors in the, the Hong Kong authorities do advise investors to maintain a trading account with one of the availableas they derive their operating guidelines from. As mentioned before, Hong Kong Investors should ask themselves one question - "Can you afford to take the high risk of losing your investment?" "If you have money to lose - sure!" or "If you want to gamble away your saving, go ahead!" But no Forex Trader has expendable capital so the truthful answer - No! The answer should be "You can afford to take the financial risk when trading forex and CFDS with a Broker regulated by the!". If anything on the Brokers website sets of a red flag - see the warning sign as "You are at risk of losing your money!"As a, investors will have excellent opportunities to find a regulated broker and safely invest in the biggest market Worldwide. This article has outlined the key points which will assist traders to choose the best broker and there are three of many options, mentioned above. This list was created based on in depth research, but the final choice will lie with the trader alone. Investors who make use of one of these Brokers will have access to the, best possible min deposit and account options available. A Min Deposit will differ between brokers, as well as their offered account types will come with a varied min deposit. A Min Deposit is the amount needed to trade live with a wide selection of retail investor accounts. There is generally speaking, account options available for both beginners and pros. However, it is advised, but it is not compulsory for Investors to choose anas multiple globally regulated brokers from across the world, also accept local investors. As an investor, a level of due diligence will also be required. As the old saying goes - "You should invest your time, before you invest your money". Hong Kong investors should also take note that a number of platforms will refer to the regulators as the. Theis the, and traders can take both into account. Thesimply refers to, whereas, on the other hand,adds Hong Kong to the title., officially known to the locals as, an urban area and special administrative region of thesituated to the east of the Pearl River Delta of the South China Sea.is considered as one of thein the continent ofand the countries Forex Brokers have had a significant influence in the. Anywill need to be licensed in order to legally operate.is a globally regarded, major contributor inalong with other industry leaders such asandis known as one of the greatest investment destinations inand a preferred country for setting up a business practice. Hong Kong’s falls in close proximity tois one of the strongest emerging economies in the world, and the country is a provider of multiple opportunities for investors who are looking for more modern and up to date approach to setting up a business.has gained significant popularity.HKSFC stands for Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission. The HKSFC is an independent origination which is tasked with the responsibility of overseeing Broker operating in Hong Kong.The HKSFC is set in place to protect investors in Hong Kong. The entity has a long list of responsibilities, including enforcing market regulations.HKSFC Brokers are seen as a relatively safe option.If a trader wants to lodge a complaint, they can get in touch with the Investors Compensation Company Ltd.Simply look at the brokers website. The needed information is usually visible in the footer of the page or in the companies About Section.