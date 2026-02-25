The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Hammerson announced an interim dividend of GBP9.67 pence per share for the period ending 31 December 2026, classified as a Property Income Distribution (PID) subject to 20% UK withholding tax. The dividend will be paid on 15 October 2026, with the record date on 4 September 2026. Shareholders can opt for cash or reinvest via the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP). The GBP/ZAR exchange rate is set at 21.7444. South African shareholders receiving cash will get a net 168.21468 cents per share after tax, with potential additional SA Dividends Tax of 10.51342 cents for qualifying residents.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

The company secretary has dealt in shares of the company.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Hammerson plc price forecast signals a measured bias as charts and the latest graph point to steady growth rather than a runaway move. With the price today in rands at R81.84, investors weighing buy or sell decisions should note the dividend profile, the presence of preference shares, and the payout backdrop. If you’re checking for sale opportunities or planning a purchase, the share code HMN remains easy to follow in live data and online trading platforms. For those asking how to buy, the cost of entry is clear on a trading account, and the next move will likely depend on trading momentum and defined support levels.

Hammerson plc Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:43:06 Share Name & Ticker Hammerson plc (HMN) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / Retail REIT Current Price R81.84 Market Capitalization 47.70bn P/E Ratio 15.29 Dividend Yield 4.92 Trading Volume (Live Data) 191 Recent Price Change 0.42

Hammerson plc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R81.84, up 0.42 from the previous close Market Cap 47.70bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 15.29, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 4.92, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the latest live change and thin trading volume

Hammerson plc Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup is cautiously constructive. The 0.42 price gain, paired with a P/E of 15.29 and a 4.92 dividend yield, suggests the shares may continue to attract income-led interest if buying remains stable. However, the very light volume of 191 means follow-through needs confirmation before calling a stronger breakout.

Bearish pressure would likely emerge if volume stays subdued and the share fails to hold R81.84. In that case, the market may treat the current move as a short-term bounce rather than a trend change. Macro factors tied to retail property demand and rates remain relevant, but the current data alone does not justify an aggressive forecast.

FAQ on Hammerson plc Shares

Q1: What are Hammerson plc shares?

Answer: Hammerson plc shares represent ownership in a JSE-listed real estate company. At R81.84 per share, with a market cap of 47.70bn and a P/E of 15.29, they trade as an income-oriented share with a 4.92 dividend yield and modest live volume.

Q2: How can I buy Hammerson plc shares?

Answer: You can buy Hammerson plc shares through a JSE-supported trading account using the ticker HMN. With the price per share at R81.84, investors can purchase through an approved platform, then monitor the 0.42 move, volume of 191, and dividend yield of 4.92.

Q3: What affects the price of Hammerson plc shares?

Answer: The price of Hammerson plc shares is influenced by its JSE listing, current sector conditions, market cap of 47.70bn, P/E ratio of 15.29, dividend profile at 4.92, and live trading volume of 191. The recent rise of 0.42 also matters.

Q4: Does Hammerson plc pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 4.92, which indicates that Hammerson plc does pay dividends. Investors looking at the current price of R81.84 can compare that payout profile with the 15.29 P/E and the latest 0.42 price change.

Q5: How can I track my Hammerson plc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Hammerson plc shares and dividends through your JSE trading account using ticker HMN. The live data shows a price of R81.84, dividend yield of 4.92, volume of 191, and a 0.42 change, all useful for portfolio monitoring.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Hammerson plc share price?

Answer: The Hammerson plc share price is moving around R81.84, supported by a 47.70bn market cap, 15.29 P/E ratio, and 4.92 dividend yield. The current 0.42 gain and thin trading volume of 191 suggest that liquidity is shaping short-term price action.

Q7: Is Hammerson plc a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live figures, Hammerson plc can appeal to buyers seeking income, since the dividend yield is 4.92 and the P/E is 15.29. At R81.84, the share looks fairly priced, but volume of 191 keeps conviction limited.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Hammerson plc shares today?

Answer: Today’s data show a share price of R81.84, up 0.42, with a dividend yield of 4.92 and a P/E of 15.29. That makes a purchase reasonable for income-focused investors, though the low volume of 191 argues for caution.

Q9: How much does one Hammerson plc share cost?

Answer: One Hammerson plc share costs R81.84 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a 47.70bn market cap, 15.29 P/E ratio, 4.92 dividend yield, and live trading volume of 191, which together frame the current valuation.

Q10: How to sell Hammerson plc shares?

Answer: To sell Hammerson plc shares, log into your JSE trading account, enter ticker HMN, and place a sell order at or near the current price of R81.84. The latest volume is 191 and the recent change is 0.42.

How to Buy Hammerson plc Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Buy and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Hammerson plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Hammerson plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.