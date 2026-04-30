The mandates of Artur Kozieja and Marcin Murawski expired on the date of the Annual General Meeting (19 June 2026). Annual Shareholders Meeting held on 19 June 2026, with its resolution no 33 appointed Scott Dwyer for the position of the Shareholder Meeting Delegate – Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company for a period of three years. Additionally, on 19 June 2026, the Company received a written statement from its shareholder, Allianz Polska Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny, with its registered office in Warsaw, represented by PTE Allianz Polska SA ('Shareholder'), according to which the Shareholder appointed Hadley Dean as a member of the supervisory board of the Company for a three-year term of office, commencing on 19 June 2026.

The Management Board of Globe Trade Centre S.A. announced that on 8 July 2026, Euro Structor d.o.o., a 70% subsidiary of the Company (the Subsidiary) incorporated in Croatia, signed an agreement on the sale and purchase of a real estate (the Agreement) with AD-16 MALL d.o.o. (the Buyer), concerning the sale of the Avenue Mall property, comprising the real estate, related equipment and lease agreements, located in Zagreb, Croatia (the Transaction).

The management board of Globe Trade Centre S.A. announced that it has received a notification dated 13 August 2026 from Optima Befektetési Zrt. that Optima has decided to initiate a review of its strategic options with respect to its investment in the Company. Optima is the Company's indirect majority shareholder, holding a 62.61% stake through GTC Dutch Holdings B.V. and GTC Holding Zrt.

GTCSA registered amendments to its articles of association following a court ruling in Warsaw. Key changes include renumbering of articles and updates to procedures for proposing shareholder candidates, supervisory actions, and voting requirements. Notably, the amendments clarify that shareholder proposals for candidates must include a declaration of independence, and supervisory actions can be requested by the shareholder meeting delegate or at least three supervisory board members' joint request. These changes aim to streamline governance processes. The full consolidated articles are available online.

Rental revenue for the interim period increased to EUR80.3 million (EUR77.2 million) whilst gross margin from operations was also higher at EUR72.7 million (EUR66.1 million). However, net operating result lowered to EUR37.4 million (EUR39.5 million). Loss attributable to equity holders widened to EUR17.6 million (loss of EUR0.9 million) Furthermore, headline earnings per share came in at EUR0.023cps (headline loss per share of EUR1.0cps)

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Globe Trade Centre SA price forecast leans cautious-to-neutral as charts and the latest graph data point to a flat setup rather than a decisive breakout. With the price today in rands at R26.92, the buy or sell case depends on whether traders see value in a for sale opportunity at the current cost, especially as dividend prospects and any preference shares payout remain limited by the available data. The share code GTC is easy to research online, and investors asking how to buy should use a funded trading account on the JSE, where the data suggests steady growth is possible, but the prediction is still best treated as a measured trading call rather than a strong conviction trade.

Globe Trade Centre SA Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Globe Trade Centre SA (GTC) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / Real Estate Investment Trust Current Price R26.92 Market Capitalization 15.46bn P/E Ratio -21.50 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) Data not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Globe Trade Centre SA Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R26.92, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 15.46bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio -21.50, which does not support a standard valuation read Dividend Yield –, offering no visible income signal in the live data Volatility Low, based on a zero recent price change

Globe Trade Centre SA Limited Forecast Insights

The setup looks balanced rather than directional. A flat daily move and the absence of a live dividend signal suggest traders may want to wait for clearer momentum before buying aggressively. Any near-term strength would likely need support from sector sentiment, property fundamentals, and broader JSE risk appetite.

Bearish risk stays contained while the share holds around R26.92, but the negative P/E means investors should focus on earnings quality and cash-flow visibility instead of headline valuation alone. If volume expands from today’s quiet profile, the next move could be more meaningful.

FAQ on Globe Trade Centre SA Shares

Q1: What are Globe Trade Centre SA shares?

Answer: Globe Trade Centre SA shares are equity interests in GTC, a JSE-listed real estate name. Based on today’s data, the price per share is R26.92, market cap is 15.46bn, and the P/E ratio is -21.50, which signals a non-standard earnings profile.

Q2: How can I buy Globe Trade Centre SA shares?

Answer: To buy GTC shares, use a JSE-enabled trading account with a licensed broker or platform. Today’s reference price is R26.92, so you would place a purchase order at your chosen price per share. The live data shows no dividend yield.

Q3: What affects the price of Globe Trade Centre SA shares?

Answer: GTC’s share price is influenced by real estate sector sentiment, JSE risk appetite, earnings trends, and liquidity. With the current price at R26.92 and recent change at 0, today’s market looks stable, though the negative P/E keeps valuation interpretation cautious.

Q4: Does Globe Trade Centre SA pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, so there is no visible current yield signal to rely on. At R26.92 per share, investors looking for income should verify distribution policy directly before making any purchase decision on the JSE.

Q5: How can I track my Globe Trade Centre SA shares and dividends?

Answer: Track GTC shares through your broker dashboard or JSE watchlist, using the share code GTC and today’s price of R26.92 as a reference point. Since dividend yield is shown as –, dividend tracking should be confirmed through company announcements and account statements.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Globe Trade Centre SA share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in today’s data are the R26.92 price, zero recent change, a 15.46bn market cap, and a -21.50 P/E ratio. These point to a large listed stock, but one with earnings signals that may keep traders cautious.

Q7: Is Globe Trade Centre SA a good share to buy?

Answer: GTC may suit investors who want exposure to a large JSE real estate name, but today’s data does not give a strong buy signal. At R26.92, with no dividend yield and a negative P/E, the case is more selective than compelling.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Globe Trade Centre SA shares today?

Answer: Buying today depends on your risk tolerance and portfolio goals. The price is R26.92, recent change is 0, and volume is not provided, so momentum looks muted. Without a dividend yield, traders may prefer to wait for clearer direction.

Q9: How much does one Globe Trade Centre SA share cost?

Answer: One Globe Trade Centre SA share costs R26.92 today on the JSE reference data provided. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, which suggests the market is currently valuing the share in a steady, low-volatility range.

Q10: How to sell Globe Trade Centre SA shares?

Answer: To sell GTC shares, log into your trading account, select the JSE listing, and enter a sell order near the current price of R26.92 or your chosen level. Because the recent change is 0, execution may depend on available trading volume.

How to Buy Globe Trade Centre SA Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a broker that supports the JSE.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA to secure your trading account.

Complete KYC so your profile can be verified.

Review the dashboard and learn the order tools.

Deposit fiat into your account.

Buy or trade GTC shares and build your portfolio.

Globe Trade Centre SA Actionable Financial Advice

Given Globe Trade Centre SA's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R26.92 and SELL if they slip BELOW R26.92. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.