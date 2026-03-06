The Board of Directors of Grindrod advised shareholders of the appointment of Raymond Ndlovu as Chairperson and Hubert Brody as Lead Independent Director effective immediately, in line with Grindrod's internal procedures and the provisions of its memorandum of incorporation.

The earnings for the six months ended 30 June 2026 is expected to be between R573.3 million and R623.3 million compared to earnings of R1 466.8 million in the comparative period. Earnings per share ('EPS') is expected to be between 85.9 cents and 93.4 cents compared to EPS of 219.8 cents in the comparative period. Both earnings and EPS represent an expected decrease of between 57.5% and 60.9% from the comparative period. Headline earnings is expected to be between R567.6 million and R617.6 million compared to R592.2 million reported for the comparative period. Headline earnings per share ('HEPS') is expected to be between 85.0 cents and 92.5 cents compared to 88.7 cents in the comparative period, representing an expected decrease of 4.2% or an expected increase of 4.3%. Grindrod will release its results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 on the JSE's Stock Exchange News Service on Tuesday, 25 August 2026.

Revenue for the interim period increased to R2.8 billion (R2.4 billion) and profit before interest taxation and non-trading items jumped to R633.9 million (R418.5 million). Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent decreased to R598.3 million (R1.5 billion). Additionally, headline earnings per share came to 88.8 cents per share (88.7 cents per share). Interim ordinary dividend Notice is hereby given that a gross interim ordinary dividend of 24.3 cents per share (H1 2025: 23.0 cents per share) has been declared out of income reserves for the six months ended 30 June 2026. The interim net ordinary dividend is 19.44 cents per share for ordinary shareholders who are not exempt from dividends tax. Preference dividend Notice is hereby given that a gross interim preference dividend of 449.0 cents (H1 2025: 480.0 cents) per cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating and non-convertible preference share has been declared out of income reserves for the six months ended 30 June 2026. The interim net preference dividend is 359.2 cents per share for preference shareholders who are not exempt from dividends tax. Company outlook Grindrod enters the second half of 2026 with strong operational momentum and clear execution priorities which underpin a constructive setup for the remainder of the year. While macro and geopolitical uncertainty persist, the structural fundamentals supporting regional trade and commodity demand remain compelling. Supported by hard-to-replicate infrastructure, disciplined capital allocation and committed people, Grindrod is well positioned to convert strategic momentum into sustainable shareholder value.

Grindrod Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Grindrod Ltd. SHARES are trading with constructive momentum today in the jse, and the charts plus the historical graph continue to point to steady growth rather than a sharp reversal. Based on the price today in rands, the current price forecast leans mildly positive, so the market is weighing whether to buy or sell around the stated price per share, with dividend expectations and payout timing still relevant. Preference shares are a separate consideration for income-focused buyers, while the for sale opportunity in GND can be assessed against cost, online access, and how to buy through a proper trading account. The latest data and graph setup suggest the share code is holding up well, but prediction remains dependent on trading flows and broader risk appetite.

Grindrod Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 10:14:49 Share Name & Ticker Grindrod Ltd. (GND) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Transport / Logistics Current Price 24.48 Market Capitalization 16.75bn P/E Ratio 13.34 Dividend Yield 2.06 Trading Volume (Live Data) 48 747 Recent Price Change 2

Grindrod Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 24.48, after a 2 point move from the previous close Market Cap 16.75bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 13.34, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 2.06, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low to moderate, based on the recent 48 747 share volume and modest price change

Grindrod Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: The current price action at 24.48, paired with a P/E of 13.34 and a stable dividend yield of 2.06, supports a measured positive bias. If volume remains near 48 747 and price holds above the recent move baseline, traders may continue to see orderly support rather than abrupt weakness.

Bearish Outlook: A loss of momentum from the 2 point recent change would argue for caution, especially if liquidity thins and the share drifts away from the current price. For short-term trading, the key risk is not valuation alone but a weakening tape and reduced participation on the JSE.

FAQ on Grindrod Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Grindrod Ltd. shares?

Answer: Grindrod Ltd. shares are equity SHARES listed on the JSE under GND. At a price per share of 24.48, they represent ownership in a large-cap logistics business with a market capitalization of 16.75bn and a P/E ratio of 13.34.

Q2: How can I buy Grindrod Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Grindrod Ltd. SHARES through a JSE-approved trading account using the share code GND. The current price is 24.48, so your purchase cost depends on the number of SHARES you trade and the platform’s fees.

Q3: What affects the price of Grindrod Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price is influenced by the current market price of 24.48, the recent 2 point change, and trading volume of 48 747. Valuation also matters, with a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a market cap of 16.75bn shaping investor sentiment.

Q4: Does Grindrod Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 2.06, which indicates dividend payments are part of the investment case. For income-focused investors, the yield can complement the 24.48 price per share and the company’s 16.75bn market capitalization.

Q5: How can I track my Grindrod Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your SHARES through your trading account and monitor GND on the JSE. Use the live price of 24.48, the dividend yield of 2.06, and trading volume of 48 747 to follow performance and compare payout-related changes over time.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Grindrod Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the 24.48 level, the 2 point recent move, and liquidity shown by 48 747 volume. Valuation metrics, including the 13.34 P/E ratio and 16.75bn market cap, also influence how traders assess value.

Q7: Is Grindrod Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, Grindrod Ltd. may appeal to buyers seeking a large-cap JSE listing with a 2.06 dividend yield and a P/E of 13.34. At 24.48, it looks reasonably priced, though decision-making should stay tied to your strategy.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Grindrod Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s price of 24.48 and the moderate 2 point move suggest a cautiously constructive setup. Whether to buy depends on your tolerance for short-term trading risk, but the 16.75bn market cap and dividend yield of 2.06 offer some support.

Q9: How much does one Grindrod Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Grindrod Ltd. share costs 24.48 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a 13.34 P/E ratio, 2.06 dividend yield, and 16.75bn market capitalization, giving investors the main live reference points.

Q10: How to sell Grindrod Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Grindrod Ltd. SHARES, use your trading account and place a JSE order under GND. The live price is 24.48, and the 48 747 trading volume suggests there is active market participation for an orderly trade.

How to Buy Grindrod Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Grindrod Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Grindrod Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the SHARES if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.