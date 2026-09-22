FXTSwiss can be summarised as a moderate-risk broker with a focus on forex and CFD trading, offering standard spreads and a simple trading environment suited for beginner to intermediate traders. FXTSwiss has an overall trust score of 6 out of 10 and provides traders with access to popular trading platforms alongside basic educational resources.

?️ Not Regulated. ?️ 1018 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

Feature Quotex Binomo IQ Option ExpertOption Hugo's Way FxGlory 📅 Year Founded 2019 2014 2013 2015 2017 2011 🛡️ Regulation FSB (Minimal) FSA (Minimal) CySEC, FSA FSA (Minimal) None (Offshore) None (Offshore) 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 / ZAR 160 $10 / ZAR 160 $10 / ZAR 160 $10 / ZAR 160 $10 $1 / ZAR 16 📈 Leverage 1:100 (Binary) 1:100 (Binary) 1:100 (Binary) Up to 1:500 Up to 1:500 Up to 1:3000 📊 Spreads from Variable (Binary) Variable (Binary) Variable (Binary) Tight on Popular Pairs 0.1 pips (Raw ECN) 0.7 pips 💻 Trading Platforms Web, Mobile App Web, Mobile App Web, Mobile, Desktop Web, Mobile App MT4 MT4 ➕ Account Types Standard, VIP, Demo Standard, Gold, VIP, Demo Standard, VIP, Demo Standard, Pro, VIP, Demo ECN, Demo Standard, Premium, VIP, CIP, Demo 💻 Demo Account Yes Yes Yes ($10,000 virtual) Yes Yes Yes ⚡ Deposit Speed Instant Instant Instant Instant Instant (Bitcoin) Instant (PayPal/Crypto) 💸 Withdrawal Speed Same day - 24 hours 1-3 business days 1-3 business days 1-3 business days 30 min - 2 hours (Blockchain) 24 hours - Few days 🪫 Negative Balance Protection No No No No No No 🔐 KYC Level Zero (No KYC) Zero (No KYC) Low Minimal Zero (No KYC) Minimal ⚠️ Risk Level High (Minimal Regulation) High (Minimal Regulation) Medium (CySEC Licensed) High (Minimal Regulation) Very High (No Regulation, Bitcoin-Only) Very High (No Regulation, 1:3000 Leverage)

FXTSwiss Spider Chart

Pros and cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Ultra-fast account opening — 2-3 minutes Minimal regulation — FSB Seychelles only Zero verification needed to start trading Binary options trading (limited forex) Instant deposits via card and e-wallet No negative balance protection Demo account available for practice Limited educational resources Low minimum deposit — just $10 Customer support not always English-fluent

Overview

FXTSwiss presents itself as a global forex and CFD broker offering trading across multiple asset classes, including forex, commodities, stocks, and cryptocurrencies, all through a single account.

The platform highlights features such as commission-free trading, competitive spreads, and access to the widely used MetaTrader 4 platform for both desktop and mobile trading.

It also promotes high leverage options, deposit bonuses, and a range of account types designed to suit different trader levels.

Additionally, FXTSwiss emphasizes client fund protection measures like segregated accounts, data security, and fast withdrawals within 48 hours.

Feature FxGlory Deriv XM FBS Exness Oanda Tickmill Libertex Minimum Deposit $1 $1 $5 $5 Ultra-low ($0.01) No minimum Low Low Regulation Not regulated FSC, FSA ASIC, CySEC IFSC, FSC Global (Multiple) FCA, ASIC, IIROC FSCA CySEC Maximum Leverage 1:3000 1:100 1:888 1:3000 (Cent) 1:Unlimited 1:50 1:500 Variable Spreads From 0.7 pips 1 pip 1 pip 0.8 pips 0 pips 1-2 pips 1 pip Competitive Trading Platforms MT4 Deriv, MT5, Web, Mobile MT4, MT5, Mobile MT4, MT5 MT4, MT5, Web Proprietary, Web, Mobile MT4, MT5 Proprietary, MT4 Demo Account Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Account Types Standard, Premium, VIP, CIP Standard, Advanced Standard, Micro, XM Ultra Standard, Cent, Pro Standard, ECN, Pro Standard, Premium Standard, Raw ECN Standard, ECN Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat 24/7 Live Chat 24/7 Live Chat 24/7 Support 24/5 Support 24/5 Support 24/5 Support 24/5 Live Chat Deposit Methods PayPal, Crypto, Card, Wire Crypto, Bank Transfer, E-wallet Card, Bank, E-wallet Card, Bank, E-wallet, Crypto Card, Bank, Crypto, E-wallet Bank Transfer, Card Card, Bank, E-wallet Card, Bank, Crypto Risk Level Very High (Unregulated, 1:3000) Low-Medium (Regulated) Low (Well-regulated) Medium-High (Moderate regulation) Low-Medium (Global oversight) Low (Highly regulated) Medium (FSCA regulated) Medium (CySEC regulated)

Featured Offered

FXTSwiss promotes a range of features designed to create a flexible and accessible trading experience, including commission-free trading, competitive spreads, and access to over 350 financial instruments across forex, commodities, stocks, and cryptocurrencies.

The broker highlights the use of the MetaTrader 4 platform, which offers advanced charting tools, real-time data, and the ability to trade directly from charts with multiple indicators.

It also emphasizes client-focused benefits such as segregated accounts, data protection, and guaranteed withdrawals within 48 hours, alongside deposit bonuses and cash rebate programs.

Additionally, FXTSwiss offers managed accounts, mobile trading, and high leverage options, aiming to appeal to both beginner and more experienced traders.

Feature FxGlory Minimum Deposit of $1 Yes Regulation Not regulated (Offshore) Account Types Standard, Premium, VIP, CIP, Demo Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 Spreads From 0.7 pips Deposit Speed Instant (PayPal, E-wallet, Crypto) Withdrawal Speed Fast - 24 hours to few days Education Resources Good - Videos, Articles, Tutorials Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone Sign up 👉 Open Account

Feature Deriv Minimum Deposit of $1 Yes Regulation FSC (Mauritius), FSA (Seychelles) Account Types Standard, Advanced, Demo Trading Platforms Deriv Platform, MT5, Web, Mobile Spreads From 1 pip (Competitive) Deposit Speed Instant (Crypto, E-wallet) Withdrawal Speed Fast - 24 hours to 3 days Education Resources Extensive - Videos, Webinars, Articles Customer Support 24/7 Live Chat, Email, Phone Sign up 👉 Open Account

FXTSwiss Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for FXTSwiss are generally mixed to negative, with most feedback highlighting concerns around trust, withdrawals, and transparency.

On platforms like Trustpilot, the broker holds a low average rating of around 2.9 out of 5, with some users directly labeling the company as “fraudulent” or lacking transparency.

Many complaints also mention delayed or unsuccessful withdrawal requests, as well as inconsistent customer support responses.

Overall, the limited number of reviews combined with recurring negative themes suggests a low level of customer confidence in the broker.

FXTSwiss Safety and Security

FXTSwiss claims to protect client funds through measures like segregated accounts, confidentiality of personal and financial information, and guaranteed withdrawals within 48 hours, suggesting basic safety practices on paper.

However, it does not have oversight from any major financial regulator, meaning there’s no external authority enforcing rules, audits, or investor compensation protections that would safeguard your money in the event of problems.

The absence of top‑tier regulation and transparent licensing raises significant concerns about how effectively these protections are actually upheld.

Customer feedback also highlights issues with transparency and difficulty accessing funds, which further undermines confidence in the broker’s security measures overall.

Feature XM Minimum Deposit $5 (Ultra-low) Regulation ASIC, CySEC Account Types Standard, Micro, XM Ultra, Demo Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Mobile Spreads From 1 pip Deposit Speed Instant (Card, E-wallet) Withdrawal Speed Fast - 1 to 5 business days Education Resources Extensive - Academy, Webinars, Videos Customer Support 24/7 Live Chat, Email, Phone Sign up 👉 Open Account

Is FXTSwiss regulated and safe for traders?

FXTSwiss claims to protect clients’ funds and personal data, but it lacks oversight from major financial regulators, meaning there’s no external authority enforcing financial standards or investor protection, which significantly raises risk for traders.

Are client funds genuinely protected with FXTSwiss?

The broker states it holds client money in segregated accounts and offers fund protection measures, but without regulation or investor compensation schemes, there’s no guarantee these protections are legally enforced or effective if problems arise.

FXTSwiss at a Glance

Feature FBS Minimum Deposit $5 (Ultra-low) Regulation IFSC (Belize), FSC (St. Vincent) Account Types Standard, Cent, Pro, Demo Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 Spreads From 0.8 pips Deposit Speed Instant (Card, Crypto, E-wallet) Withdrawal Speed Fast - 1 to 3 business days Education Resources Good - Tutorials, Trading Contests Customer Support 24/7 Live Chat, Email, Phone Sign up 👉 Open Account

FXTSwiss Account Types

FXTSwiss offers three main live account types to suit different trading goals and budgets.

The Silver Account requires a $1,000 minimum deposit and gives basic trading conditions with moderate leverage, trading signals, and swap‑free options.

The Gold Account increases benefits with a $2,000 minimum deposit, tighter spreads, higher leverage, and larger rebate rewards for traded lots.

The VIP Account is designed for higher‑volume traders with a $25,000 minimum, the tightest spreads, highest leverage, personal relationship support, and the biggest cash rebates per lot.

Silver Account

The Silver Account is the entry‑level live trading option at FXTSwiss, designed for traders who are new to the markets or seeking straightforward trading conditions.

It requires a minimum deposit of $1,000 and offers spreads starting around 2 pips with no commission charged.

Traders on this tier receive basic trading signals and can enable swap‑free (Islamic) conditions if needed.

While it lacks a dedicated relationship manager, it does provide added cash rebates for every lot traded, helping to offset some costs.

Gold Account

The Gold Account is the mid‑tier option targeted at intermediate traders who want tighter spreads and enhanced trading conditions.

With a minimum deposit of $2,000, this account tier offers spreads from around 1 pip and higher leverage, making it more suitable for active traders.

Like Silver, it supports swap‑free trading and provides useful trading signals to assist decision‑making.

The Gold tier also boosts cash rebate earnings per lot traded, offering better incentives than the basic option.

VIP Account

The VIP Account is FXTSwiss’s premium offering, tailored for high‑volume traders or those managing larger portfolios.

It requires a significantly higher minimum deposit of $25,000 and delivers the most competitive spreads (from 0.5 pips) along with maximum leverage up to 1:500.

This tier includes a personal relationship manager to help support trading strategies and offers the highest rebate per lot traded.

Additionally, VIP clients benefit from the same swap‑free features and trading signals available on other accounts, but with enhanced overall conditions.

Managed Forex Account

FXTSwiss also offers a Managed Forex Account service for investors who prefer professional management of their capital rather than self‑directed trading.

This option has a higher entry requirement, usually starting at around $30,000, and allows experienced traders or portfolio managers to make trading decisions on the client’s behalf.

Clients can monitor their investments 24/7 and retain the ability to withdraw funds at any time.

This account type is well-suited for those wanting a hands‑off investment approach with expert oversight.

What account types does Freetrade offer?

Freetrade provides several account options, including a general investment account, an individual savings account, and a self-invested personal pension. Each type is designed to suit different investment goals and tax considerations, helping users manage their portfolios effectively.

Which Freetrade account is best for long-term investing?

For long-term investing, many users prefer the individual savings account or self-invested personal pension because they offer tax advantages. These accounts allow investors to grow their portfolio over time while benefiting from government incentives and compounding returns.

How to set up a FXTSwiss Account – Step by Step

1. Register Your Account

To start, visit the official FXTSwiss website and click on “Open an Account.”

You will be asked to select your preferred account type, such as Silver, Gold, or VIP, and then fill in your personal information.

This includes your full name, email, phone number, and country of residence. Accuracy is important here because all details must match your official documents for verification.

2. Fund Your Trading Account

Once your account is registered, you need to deposit funds to activate it.

FXTSwiss offers multiple funding options, including credit or debit cards, bank wire, and e-wallets.

You must meet the minimum deposit requirement for your chosen account type. After the deposit is confirmed, your account becomes fully active and ready for trading.

3. Start Trading

After funding your account, you can log in to your trading dashboard and access the platform, such as MetaTrader 4.

You can also trade directly from the web or mobile platform if available.

At this point, you can place trades on forex pairs, commodities, and other instruments offered by FXTSwiss. Make sure to familiarize yourself with the platform before executing larger trades.

FXTSwiss Fees and Spreads

FXTSwiss promotes a fee structure where there are no commissions charged on trades, meaning you don’t pay extra per buy or sell order beyond the cost built into pricing.

The broker advertises spreads starting as low as around 1 pip on major currency pairs, but independent reviews report spreads that can actually be wider, sometimes several pips, which makes the cost of trading higher than that of many competitors.

Traders may also incur overnight swap fees if they hold positions open beyond a trading day, which adds to overall costs.

Because the advertised fees and suggested conditions are not always transparent or consistent with industry norms, traders should be cautious and double‑check actual spreads before trading live.

Feature Libertex Minimum Deposit Low (Beginner-friendly) Regulation CySEC (Cyprus) Account Types Standard, ECN, Demo Trading Platforms Proprietary Platform, MT4 Spreads Competitive variable spreads Deposit Speed Instant (Card, Crypto, E-wallet) Withdrawal Speed Fast - 1 to 3 business days Education Resources Good - Webinars, Articles, Tutorials Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone Sign up 👉 Open Account

What spreads and trading fees does FXTSwiss charge?

FXTSwiss promotes commission‑free trading with spreads advertised from as low as 1 pip on major forex pairs, but independent reports indicate spreads can vary and be higher, meaning total trading costs may be more than the advertised figures on the website.

Are there any additional fees beyond spreads at FXTSwiss?

While FXTSwiss does not charge separate commissions on trades, traders may still face overnight fees (swap charges) when positions are held past the trading day, and the relatively wide spreads can add significantly to the overall cost of trading.

FXTSwiss Trading platforms

FXTSwiss primarily offers the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform, a widely used software known for its user‑friendly interface, advanced charting tools, and support for technical analysis that appeals to both beginners and experienced traders.

Traders can also access their accounts through a web‑based platform that runs in a browser without the need to install software, which adds flexibility for trading from different devices.

In addition, FXTSwiss provides a mobile trading app compatible with iOS and Android, allowing users to view real‑time prices, manage positions, and execute trades on the go.

These platforms together aim to give access to forex, commodities, and CFD instruments across desktop, web, and mobile environments.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

The primary platform offered by FXTSwiss is MetaTrader 4, one of the most widely used trading platforms in the world and a standard in forex and CFD trading.

It provides a user‑friendly interface, extensive charting tools, and a variety of built‑in technical indicators to help traders analyse the markets effectively.

MT4 also supports automated trading through Expert Advisors, letting users run bots that can trade on their behalf.

Because it is widely recognised and supported by many brokers, traders can easily find tutorials and community support when using this platform.

Web‑Based Trading Platform

FXTSwiss offers a web‑based platform that lets traders access their account directly through an internet browser without needing to download software.

This makes it convenient for traders who want to log in quickly from different computers or devices.

The web platform includes core trading functionality such as placing orders, viewing real‑time prices, and accessing basic charts.

It’s a good choice for traders who need flexibility or who can’t install desktop software on their device.

Mobile Trading App

For trading on the go, FXTSwiss provides a mobile trading app compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

The app allows users to view real‑time market prices, manage open positions, and execute trades wherever they are.

It’s designed to bring most of the key desktop features into a smaller, touch‑friendly format.

This means you can stay connected to the markets and manage your trades even when you’re away from your computer.

What trading platforms does FXTSwiss provide to traders?

FXTSwiss supports MetaTrader 4 as its main trading platform, offering real‑time quotes, charting tools, and technical indicators, along with a web‑based platform for browser access and a mobile app for trading on the go.

Can I trade from any device with the FXTSwiss platforms?

Yes — FXTSwiss’s MetaTrader 4 platform works on desktop, the web‑based platform runs in browsers without downloads, and the mobile app lets traders view prices and execute trades from iOS or Android devices.

FXTSwiss Deposit and Withdrawal

Funding money into and withdrawing money from an FXTSwiss account is done through standard methods like bank transfers and credit/debit card payments, which the broker says are available once your account is opened.

The company claims deposits can be made without explicit fees charged by the broker itself, though your bank or payment provider might still apply their own charges, and processing times aren’t clearly stated by FXTSwiss.

For withdrawals, you would normally submit a request through your trading account and expect your funds to be returned via the same methods, but the broker does not publicly disclose firm processing times or any guaranteed turnaround.

Traders and independent reviewers have reported delays and difficulty withdrawing funds in some cases, and combined with concerns about the broker’s lack of verifiable regulation, this suggests the deposit and withdrawal experience might not always be smooth or reliable.

What funding and withdrawal methods does FXTSwiss offer?

FXTSwiss allows deposits and withdrawals through bank wire transfer and credit/debit cards, and while it claims no broker fees, exact processing times and charges from banks or payment providers are not clearly disclosed.

Are there any issues users report with FXTSwiss withdrawals?

Many traders have reported a lack of a clear withdrawal policy, delays, or difficulty getting funds released, and there is no transparent timeline for withdrawals, which raises major concerns about accessing your money.

Leverage

FXTSwiss advertises that it offers flexible leverage options depending on the account type you choose, with maximum leverage levels increasing from around 1:200 on basic accounts to up to 1:500 on their VIP account, allowing traders to control larger positions with a smaller amount of capital.

This means that with higher leverage, your potential profits (and losses) can be amplified because you’re effectively borrowing funds to increase your market exposure.

While high leverage can boost earning potential, it also significantly increases risk, especially in volatile markets, so it’s important to use risk management tools like stop‑loss orders.

FXTSwiss claims its leverage is “flexible” and tied to account tiers, but as with any broker, you should fully understand how leverage works before trading.

FXTSwiss vs HFM vs IC Markets Comparison

✅ Pros ❌ Cons No minimum deposit requirement - start whenever Lower leverage (1:50) - limits position size Highest regulation (FCA, ASIC, IIROC) - safest choice No deposit bonuses - straightforward pricing only Professional research and analysis tools Limited mobile app features compared to web Established since 1995 - proven track record Spreads wider than discount brokers Sophisticated proprietary platform Steeper learning curve for beginners

Research

FXTSwiss provides traders with access to a variety of market research tools designed to support informed trading decisions.

Their research emphasizes technical analysis, trading signals, and market updates across forex, commodities, stocks, and cryptocurrencies.

Clients can leverage these insights to understand price trends, volatility, and potential trading opportunities, helping them to plan strategies effectively.

Additionally, the broker offers real-time data and analysis integrated within its platforms to ensure traders can act quickly on market movements.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

FXT Swiss has been recognized for its commitment to excellence in the trading industry, reflecting strong performance and reliability.

Their awards highlight innovation in trading platforms and client services, showcasing the broker’s focus on user experience.

These accolades demonstrate industry acknowledgment of their professionalism and competitive offerings.

Overall, FXT Swiss’s awards reinforce its reputation as a trusted and innovative trading provider.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager, consistently demonstrates strong industry knowledge, professionalism, and a client-focused approach that helps traders feel confident, supported, and well-guided throughout their investment journey. ⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Great assistance from Aristos Panteli is evident through his clear communication, quick responses, and willingness to go the extra mile to resolve questions efficiently while ensuring a smooth and reassuring experience. ⭐ I have worked with many different I have worked with many different account managers, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his dedication, reliability, and genuine commitment to understanding client needs and delivering practical, trustworthy support.

Conclusion FXT Swiss is a reliable broker known for its strong trading platforms and client-focused services. Its industry recognition and awards highlight professionalism and innovation. Overall, it positions itself as a trustworthy choice for traders seeking quality and efficiency.

Disclaimer

FXT Swiss provides trading services that carry a high risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Traders should carefully consider their financial situation and seek independent advice before trading.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What types of accounts does FXT Swiss offer?

FXT Swiss provides multiple account types tailored to different trader needs, including Silver, Gold, and VIP accounts. Each account type varies in minimum deposit, leverage, spreads, commissions, and available bonuses. All accounts offer trading signals, swap-free options, and relationship managers. Traders can select an account based on their trading experience, risk tolerance, and investment goals.

Which trading platforms are available at FXT Swiss?

FXT Swiss primarily offers the MetaTrader 4 platform, known for its reliability and advanced trading tools. The platform supports Forex, commodities, stocks, and CFDs in one account. Users can access custom indicators, automated trading, and mobile functionality. The platform provides real-time pricing, execution, and efficient trade management to cater to both beginner and professional traders.

What is the leverage offered by FXT Swiss?

Leverage at FXT Swiss ranges from 1:200 to 1:500 depending on the account type. Silver accounts offer up to 1:200 leverage, Gold up to 1:400, and VIP accounts up to 1:500. Flexible leverage allows traders to control larger positions with smaller capital. Users must understand the risks associated with high leverage, as it can amplify both profits and losses.

How can I fund my FXT Swiss account?

FXT Swiss supports multiple funding methods, including bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller. Deposits are typically processed quickly, and clients can access bonus credits depending on the account type. The platform ensures security by holding funds in segregated client accounts. Withdrawals are processed efficiently, often within 48 hours.

Are there bonuses and incentives at FXT Swiss?

FXT Swiss provides deposit bonuses up to 50% based on account type and funding amount. Traders also earn cash rebates per lot traded, which can be withdrawn anytime. These incentives aim to enhance trading potential and reward active participation. Bonuses are subject to terms and conditions and are designed to complement standard trading benefits.

What instruments can I trade with FXT Swiss?

FXT Swiss offers over 350 trading instruments, including Forex, stocks, commodities like gold and oil, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Traders can take advantage of long or short positions, leverage, and competitive spreads. The platform allows users to diversify their portfolio across different asset classes. Instruments cater to both short-term speculation and long-term investment strategies.

Does FXT Swiss provide a demo account?

Yes, FXT Swiss offers a demo account for new traders to practice without risking real money. The demo replicates live market conditions, allowing users to explore account features, test strategies, and understand platform functionality. It helps beginners build confidence and experience before transitioning to a real trading account. No financial risk is involved.

How does FXT Swiss ensure client fund security?

FXT Swiss maintains segregated client accounts to separate trader funds from company capital. The broker also provides insurance coverage up to $5,000,000 for added protection. All personal and financial information is encrypted to maintain confidentiality. Security measures ensure safe deposits, withdrawals, and trading activities for all clients.

What support does FXT Swiss provide to traders?

FXT Swiss offers 24/7 customer support through multiple channels to assist with account management, technical issues, and trading inquiries. Relationship managers provide personalized guidance for VIP and other account holders. The support team is professional, ensuring clients receive timely and reliable assistance whenever needed. Traders can also access educational materials to enhance their skills.

Does FXT Swiss offer managed accounts?

Yes, FXT Swiss provides managed Forex accounts where professional traders manage client investments. Clients can monitor performance in real-time and withdraw funds at any time. Managed accounts require a higher minimum deposit and are suitable for investors seeking expert management. This service is designed to maximize potential returns while reducing the need for active personal trading.