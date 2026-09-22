FXOpen Sign Up Bonus is not offered. FXOpen does not provide a no-deposit sign-up bonus for first-time traders who register a real STP account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC Start Trading Read Review

FXOpen Minimum deposit – key points, quick overview:

Overview

South Africa, FXOpen was founded as an educational center offering courses in the field of technical analysis and financial markets. According to research inwas founded as anoffering courses in the field of technical analysis and financial markets.

It became a brokerage company in 2005 with an aim to satisfy the growing need for fair and transparent trading conditions.

FXOpen was the first Forex broker to offer its clients ECN trading via the MetaTrader4 terminal, along with FXOpen’s unique proprietary price aggregating technology, where you can benefit from the industry’s most competitive spreads and low trading commissions.

The ECN Model gives traders access to the Interbank market, and clients receive real-time quotes from the industry’s largest liquidity providers.

Apart from the general offering to trade Forex, the company continued to set the pace with its latest technologies, and in 2014, it offered Bitcoin trading.

Forex competitions are held regularly by the broker that assists in learning, as well as offers opportunities to gain valuable prizes.

Today, the broker is a trusted partner to more than 1,000,000 customers from around 100 countries.

FXOpen maintains its mission to provide clients with professional services in trading, analytics, and excellent customer support.

FXOpen Sign-up Bonus

FXOpen does not currently offer a sign-up bonus.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC Start Trading Read Review

FXOpen Referral Bonus

Another way to attract traders to register with a specific broker is the offering of referral bonuses. However, FXOpen does not currently offer referral bonuses to new or existing traders who make use of the products and services offered by the broker. Referral bonuses are usually offered by brokers to traders to draw in new clients and expand their customer base. This kind of bonus comes with strict criteria that might include the following:

A minimum deposit amount must be made, determined by the broker through the referral, and a certain number of trades need to be executed on the new account.

The referral bonus is only applicable if referrals register a real account, as these bonuses are not available when using a demo account .

is only applicable if referrals register a as these bonuses are not available when using a . The referral must register a real account with the broker using a referral link so that the registration can be traced back to the trader.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC Start Trading Read Review

FXOpen: Additional bonuses, promotions, and rewards

Many brokers also offer additional bonuses, promotions, or have a rewards program offered to their loyal customers .

. FXOpen offers a ForexCup Trading Contest Bonus as a trading bonus to traders who register a new account or have an existing STP account.

FXOpen also offers a Cashback Program for loyal customers, which allows traders to receive an additional refund for several trades. It is simply added to the trader’s Commission Account.

which allows traders to receive an additional refund for several trades. It is simply added to the trader’s Commission Account. Clients who qualify for this cashback are those who already have an ECN, STP, Crypto, Micro, PAMM ECN, or PAMM STP account. They can use the program during the first 90 days as soon as they register their account.

The minimum cashback is $5/R72 ZAR, and the maximum is $1 000/R14,505 ZAR. The maximum cashback per trade is $100.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC Start Trading Read Review

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

FXOpen at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name FXOpen 📍 Headquartered UK, Australia, Nevis, and Saint Kitts 📅 Year Founded 2005 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities CYSEC, FCA, and FSCS 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United Stated ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit USD 100 💳 Deposit Options Credit cards Debit cards Walao! Pay Local Wire Transfers (or Skrill) Local Deposits Alfa-Click China UnionPay Bank Wire Transfer, and more 💳 Withdrawal Options Credit cards Debit cards Walao! Pay Local Wire Transfers (or Skrill) Local Deposits Alfa-Click China UnionPay Bank Wire Transfer, and more 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 📱 OS Compatibility Web browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, Gold, Silver, CFDs, Indices, Cryptocurrencies 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, French, German, Russian, Spanish, and more. 👥 Customer Support Languages Multilingual 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for FXOpen are generally positive, highlighting the broker’s reliable trade execution, competitive spreads, and variety of account types catering to different trading styles.

Many users appreciate the availability of MetaTrader platforms and the addition of TickTrader for advanced strategies.

Traders commend FXOpen’s transparency in fees and strong regulatory oversight, which builds trust.

The customer support team is often described as responsive and helpful, though a few users mention occasional delays during peak hours.

Crypto traders also value the 24/7 trading access.

Overall, FXOpen is viewed as a trustworthy and versatile broker for both beginners and professionals.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.5 out of 5 – Highly rated for reliability, tight spreads, and fast execution. 👏Customer Satisfaction Most users express satisfaction with platform performance, transparency, and trading conditions. 📞Customer Service Responsive and helpful support team available 24/5 via live chat, email, and phone.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Positive reviews on trade execution and spreads; some concerns about withdrawal times. 4.2 / 5 Mixed feedback; praised for customer support but occasional complaints about slippage. 3.8 / 5 Generally favorable; users appreciate the educational tools and platform stability. 4.0 / 5 Mostly positive with good remarks on ease of use and account types. 4.3 / 5 Some users report excellent service, others note delayed responses. 3.9 / 5 Strong ratings for transparency and execution speed; some negative reviews on support. 4.1 / 5

Pros and Cons

✔️ Pros ❌ Cons Offers competitive and attractive trading conditions No referral bonus offered No deposit bonus offered

Conclusion No sign-up bonus or deposit bonus is offered when registering a new account.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does FXOpen offer a sign-up bonus?

No, FXOpen currently does not offer a sign up bonus

How fast is FXOpen’s trade execution?

FXOpen provides lightning-fast execution speeds, especially on ECN accounts. With direct market access and minimal latency, traders benefit from real-time pricing and reduced slippage, which is crucial for scalping, news trading, and time-sensitive trading strategies.

Does FXOpen support cryptocurrency trading?

Yes, FXOpen supports cryptocurrency trading through a dedicated Crypto account. Traders can access major crypto pairs with tight spreads, high liquidity, and 24/7 market availability, allowing for flexible, around-the-clock digital asset trading opportunities.

What deposit and withdrawal methods are available?

FXOpen supports various deposit and withdrawal methods, including bank wire, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. Transaction times vary, but most withdrawals are processed within 1–3 business days, ensuring convenient fund access for traders globally.

Does FXOpen offer a sign-up bonus for new traders?

FXOpen does not consistently offer a permanent sign-up bonus. While past promotions included small no-deposit bonuses like $10, currently, there may be no active bonus available, as the broker focuses more on ECN pricing and trading conditions.

What was the typical FXOpen no-deposit bonus amount?

Historically, FXOpen offered a $10 no-deposit bonus for new clients on selected accounts. This allowed traders to start trading without depositing funds, but availability depended on region, verification level, and promotional campaigns running at that specific time.

Can I withdraw the FXOpen sign-up bonus itself?

No, the FXOpen sign-up bonus itself is usually not withdrawable. However, profits generated from trading the bonus funds may be withdrawn after meeting trading volume requirements and completing full account verification procedures set by the broker.

What are the requirements to claim an FXOpen bonus?

To claim an FXOpen bonus, users typically need to register, verify their account through KYC procedures, and open a qualifying account type. Some promotions also require activation within a limited time after registration to remain eligible.

Is the FXOpen bonus available in South Africa?

Yes, previous FXOpen bonus promotions have been available in South Africa, depending on account type and verification level. However, availability can change, and traders should confirm current eligibility directly with the broker before expecting any bonus offer.

Why doesn’t FXOpen always offer a sign-up bonus?

FXOpen focuses on providing low spreads, ECN execution, and transparent pricing instead of frequent bonuses. This approach prioritizes long-term trading conditions over promotional incentives, which is why bonuses are often limited, temporary, or completely unavailable at times.