Freshforex offers a Sign Up Bonus of 200%, also known as a welcome bonus, to professional clients who register for a real account with the broker.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Start Trading Read Review

Freshforex Sign up bonus – Key Points Quick Overview:

Overview

FreshForex, founded in 2004 and based in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is owned by the reputable Ristal Capital.

It is an international forex broker known for its strong presence in Russia and Asia, though it also has global reach, including the EU.

Recognized as a top-ten broker in Russia and awarded as the best broker in Asia, FreshForex offers services suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Freshforex Sign up Bonus

FreshForex offers a diverse range of bonuses and promotional programs designed to enhance trading capital, reduce risk exposure, and improve overall trading flexibility. These promotions cater to both beginners and experienced traders by providing deposit boosts, loss protection, commission-free funding, and cashback rewards, making trading more accessible and potentially more profitable.

Stop-Out Insurance

The Stop-Out Insurance promotion is a risk-management feature that protects traders from significant losses.

If a trade is closed due to a stop-out, FreshForex refunds up to 50% of the insured funds.

This helps traders recover faster from adverse market movements and continue trading with reduced financial pressure.

Deposit Bonus 300%

The 300% Deposit Bonus is one of FreshForex’s most aggressive promotions, allowing traders to triple their trading capital instantly.

This bonus significantly increases margin capacity, enabling larger positions and higher trading volume, making it ideal for active traders seeking amplified market exposure.

101% Deposit Bonus

The 101% Deposit Bonus effectively doubles your deposit, giving traders additional funds to manage drawdowns and extend trading opportunities.

It is particularly useful for traders who want to stabilize their accounts during volatile market conditions while maintaining active positions.

+15% Bonus on First Deposit

This 15% welcome bonus provides traders with real additional funds upon their first deposit.

Unlike some bonuses, it is added directly to the balance, helping new users start trading with extra capital and easing the transition from demo to live trading.

Deposit Without Commission

FreshForex eliminates deposit fees through its zero-commission funding promotion.

This ensures that traders can deposit the full amount without deductions, maximizing available capital and making account funding more cost-efficient, especially for frequent deposits.

Cashback

The Cashback promotion rewards traders based on their trading activity.

A portion of trading costs or losses is returned, effectively reducing overall expenses.

This makes it particularly attractive for high-volume traders looking to optimize long-term profitability.

🎁 Bonus Type 📋 Details 💵 Welcome Bonus Ongoing 15% cash bonus on first deposit ≥ $100, up to $500, credited to balance (real funds, withdrawable) 👤 Eligibility New clients only; account must be verified; deposit ≥ $100 in one go 🔒 Withdrawal Conditions Bonus credited immediately; withdrawal allowed anytime, but if >30% of deposit is withdrawn within 60 days, bonus may be deducted 👥 Refer-a-Friend Bonus 15% of referral’s first deposit (min $100), up to $500 per referral, capped at total $2,000 📅 Bonus Duration Cash offer valid April 1–June 30, 2026

Refer-a-Friend terms not time-defined, but refer-page mentions July 1–Nov 1 (likely recurring) 🚫 FSCA Limitation No explicit FSCA restriction mentioned; clients in regulated markets should verify local availability 📲 How to Claim Welcome: deposit ≥ $100. Refer: register friend, send application via Client Area with both account numbers 📌 Bonus Tiers (Example) Welcome: deposit $100 → receive $15 cash bonus Refer‑Friend: friend deposits $1,000 → you get $150 🌐 Official Source Refer-a-Friend & terms: FreshForex site

15% welcome: TradersUnion summary 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Freshforex Referral Bonus

Earn up to $2,000 with FreshForex’s “Refer a Friend” Bonus

Invite friends to join the FreshForex trading platform and watch your earnings grow! Once your referred friend opens and verifies their account, deposits at least $100 (or €90), and completes a trade, you’re eligible for 15% of their first deposit, capped at $500 per referral.

Bonuses are credited to your “Credit” balance (not directly withdrawable), enabling you to increase trade volumes and buffer against drawdowns.

There’s no limit to the number of friends you can refer, though total bonuses are capped at $2,000 (or €1,800).

Bonuses are typically credited within three business days once your friend meets the criteria.

Please note: the promotion was only valid from July 1 to November 1 of the applicable year and is no longer active.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

FreshForex at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. 📅 Year Founded 2004 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities No reputable license 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States, Spain, the UK, and North Korea ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1: 2000 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 / R170 ZAR 💳 Deposit Options Cards: Visa/Mastercard, P2P cards, and others. Crypto: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Tether TRC20, Zcash, USD Coin, Tether ERC20, and others. E-wallets: PerfectMoney, AdvCash, WebMoney, and others. National systems: M-Pesa, EazzyPay, Airtel Money, Tigo Pesa, OnlineNaira, Banks of Malaysia, Banks of Indonesia, Banks of Vietnam, Banks of the Philippines, Banks of Thailand, Banks of Nigeria, and more! - Local depositors — all over the world! 💳 Withdrawal Options Cards: Visa/Mastercard, P2P cards, and others. Crypto: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Tether TRC20, Zcash, USD Coin, Tether ERC20, and others. E-wallets: PerfectMoney, AdvCash, WebMoney, and others. National systems: M-Pesa, EazzyPay, Airtel Money, Tigo Pesa, OnlineNaira, Banks of Malaysia, Banks of Indonesia, Banks of Vietnam, Banks of the Philippines, Banks of Thailand, Banks of Nigeria, and more! - Local depositors — all over the world! 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, 📱 OS Compatibility Mac, Windows, Linux, Web, Mobile Android, iPhone, iPad 📈 Tradable assets offered 270+ instruments: Indices (NASDAQ 100, DAX30, S&P500, and more) BTCUSD, ETHUSD, BNBUSD, and 70+ cryptocurrencies Precious metals, oil, and gas (over 15 contracts) 50+ FX instruments 115+ corporate stocks, ETF 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website Russian, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, Kazakh, Ukranian, Uzbek, Azerbaijani, Tajik, Spanish, English, German, Chinese, Arabic, Italian. 👥 Customer Support Languages Russian, English 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Freshforex Customer Reviews

FreshForex receives mixed customer reviews.

Many traders praise its fast execution, helpful support, and attractive bonuses, while others note concerns about withdrawal delays and limited regulation.

Overall, it is appreciated for its user-friendly platform and trading features.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars based on 56 reviews Pros: Wide asset range, competitive spreads (from 0.1 pips), high leverage (up to 1:2000) 👏Customer Satisfaction Cons: Withdrawal issues, account verification delays Mixed reviews: positive feedback on instruments, platforms, and bonuses 📞Customer Service 24/5 support via live chat, email, phone; no weekend support Mixed quality: some quick/helpful, some delayed or insufficient responses

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive; good platform and spreads 4.2 / 5 Mixed reviews; withdrawal complaints noted 3.5 / 5 Positive user experience, some delays reported 4.0 / 5 Mostly positive, good app usability 4.3 / 5 Mixed feedback; customer service varies 3.7 / 5 Mostly positive reviews, trustworthiness noted 4.1 / 5

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Bonuses and promotions are offered Limited product list Copy trading is available Not regulated by reputable authority MT4 and MT5 trading platforms provided Unclear website

Conclusion Freshforex offers a Sign Up Bonus of 200%, also known as a welcome bonus, to professional clients who register for a real account with the broker.

You might also like:

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the FreshForex sign-up bonus?

The FreshForex sign-up bonus is a promotional offer that provides new traders with additional funds when they register and make their first deposit. It is designed to boost initial trading capital and help users start trading with enhanced flexibility.

Does FreshForex offer a no-deposit sign-up bonus?

FreshForex primarily offers deposit-based bonuses rather than no-deposit bonuses. This means traders typically need to fund their accounts to receive bonus funds, although specific promotions may vary depending on current campaigns and eligibility requirements at registration.

How can I claim the FreshForex sign-up bonus?

To claim the FreshForex sign-up bonus, you must register an account, verify your details, and make a qualifying deposit. After meeting the requirements, the bonus is usually credited automatically or activated through your account dashboard.

Is the sign-up bonus available to all countries?

The availability of the FreshForex sign-up bonus depends on regional regulations and company policies. Some countries may have restrictions on bonus promotions, so traders should check eligibility on the official website before registering for an account.

Can I withdraw the FreshForex sign-up bonus?

The bonus itself is usually not directly withdrawable. However, profits generated from trading with the bonus funds can often be withdrawn once specific trading volume or conditions set by FreshForex have been successfully met.

What is the typical percentage of the sign-up bonus?

FreshForex commonly offers a sign-up bonus of around 15% on the first deposit. However, the percentage may vary depending on ongoing promotions, so traders should review the latest offers available at the time of registration.

Are there any trading requirements for the bonus?

Yes, FreshForex sign-up bonuses usually come with trading requirements. Traders must meet specific volume or lot conditions before they can withdraw profits generated from the bonus, ensuring fair use of the promotional funds.

How long is the sign-up bonus valid?

The validity period of the FreshForex sign-up bonus depends on the promotion terms. Some bonuses may expire after a certain time if unused, so traders should carefully review the conditions and use the bonus within the specified timeframe.

Can I combine the sign-up bonus with other promotions?

In most cases, FreshForex does not allow combining multiple bonuses simultaneously. Traders typically need to choose one promotion at a time, depending on their trading strategy and preferences, to avoid conflicts with bonus terms and conditions.

Is the FreshForex sign-up bonus suitable for beginners?

Yes, the FreshForex sign-up bonus is suitable for beginners because it provides additional trading capital and reduces initial risk exposure. It allows new traders to gain experience in live markets while having extra funds to support their trading activities.