The Freshforex Islamic account offers an Islamic Account to traders of the Muslim faith, which can be opened as a swap-free version of any of the three swap-rated accounts with the same access to all the trading conditions, tools, and features.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Start Trading Read Review

Freshforex Islamic Account – key points, quick overview:

Overview

FreshForex, founded in 2004 and based in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is owned by the reputable Ristal Capital.

It is an international forex broker known for its strong presence in Russia and Asia, though it also has global reach, including the EU.

Recognized as a top-ten broker in Russia and awarded as the best broker in Asia, FreshForex offers services suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

An Islamic Account is designed for Muslim traders who follow Sharia law, which prohibits interest, including overnight fees.

It exempts such fees for extended trades but may have different terms, like spreads or minimum deposits.

Interested traders should contact FreshForex support to confirm availability and conditions.

Which financial activities are restricted and prohibited by Sharia law?

Due to the restrictions and prohibitions on Muslim traders when considering the intricate details involved with trading activities, the following may be affected or prohibited:

Overnight rollovers, because they involve the receipt of swap points on positions that are held open for longer after the trading day has concluded at the New York close at 17:00 EST, are prohibited by Sharia law.

Margin deposits and interest, because it involves the accrual of interest on funds that are deposited into the trading account, which is prohibited.

Loans are prohibited by Sharia law as per the element of Riba. Followers of the Sharia law are prohibited from having funds transferred by either a bank or other financial institution and involving interest.

Trading on margin results in a trader being liable for paying interest, which also amounts to Riba and is prohibited by Sharia law, as money is borrowed from the broker to buy or sell such equities.

Short sales, which affect mostly shares and involve borrowing and the subsequent sale of an asset, are prohibited.

Forward sales are affected. The trading of futures contracts involves the buying and selling of contracts at a future date according to a price agreed upon on the day of entering such a contract.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Start Trading Read Review

What are the steps involved in opening a Freshforex Islamic Account?

Opening an Islamic Account with Freshforex is a fully digital process that will consist of the following steps:

Step 1 – Open Your Account

Open and fund a new Freshforex trading account

Step 2 – Fill out the form

FreshForex may also require certain additional documents, apart from proof of identity and residential address, before approving an application for an Islamic account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Start Trading Read Review

What are FreshForex’s spread costs on an Islamic Account?

To make up for money lost by not charging overnight fees, a broker like FreshForex usually charges extra fees on Islamic accounts - either in administration fees, wider spreads, or additional commissions.

A FreshForex Islamic account has a fixed commission of $5 per lot.

New Islamic traders should contact the broker’s customer service team to enquire about any special conditions or extra fees before joining, because it is often overlooked or not clearly indicated on the account features pages.

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FreshForex at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. 📅 Year Founded 2004 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities No reputable license 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States, Spain, the UK, and North Korea ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1: 2000 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 / R170 ZAR 💳 Deposit Options Cards: Visa/Mastercard, P2P cards, and others. Crypto: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Tether TRC20, Zcash, USD Coin, Tether ERC20, and others. E-wallets: PerfectMoney, AdvCash, WebMoney, and others. National systems: M-Pesa, EazzyPay, Airtel Money, Tigo Pesa, OnlineNaira, Banks of Malaysia, Banks of Indonesia, Banks of Vietnam, Banks of the Philippines, Banks of Thailand, Banks of Nigeria, and more! - Local depositors — all over the world! 💳 Withdrawal Options Cards: Visa/Mastercard, P2P cards, and others. Crypto: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Tether TRC20, Zcash, USD Coin, Tether ERC20, and others. E-wallets: PerfectMoney, AdvCash, WebMoney, and others. National systems: M-Pesa, EazzyPay, Airtel Money, Tigo Pesa, OnlineNaira, Banks of Malaysia, Banks of Indonesia, Banks of Vietnam, Banks of the Philippines, Banks of Thailand, Banks of Nigeria, and more! - Local depositors — all over the world! 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, 📱 OS Compatibility Mac, Windows, Linux, Web, Mobile Android, iPhone, iPad 📈 Tradable assets offered 270+ instruments: Indices (NASDAQ 100, DAX30, S&P500, and more) BTCUSD, ETHUSD, BNBUSD, and 70+ cryptocurrencies Precious metals, oil, and gas (over 15 contracts) 50+ FX instruments 115+ corporate stocks, ETF 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website Russian, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, Kazakh, Ukranian, Uzbek, Azerbaijani, Tajik, Spanish, English, German, Chinese, Arabic, Italian. 👥 Customer Support Languages Russian, English 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Freshforex Customer Reviews

FreshForex receives mixed customer reviews.

Many traders praise its fast execution, helpful support, and attractive bonuses, while others note concerns about withdrawal delays and limited regulation.

Overall, it is appreciated for its user-friendly platform and trading features.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.4 out of 5 stars based on 56 reviews Pros: Wide asset range, competitive spreads (from 0.1 pips), high leverage (up to 1:2000) 👏Customer Satisfaction Cons: Withdrawal issues, account verification delays Mixed reviews: positive feedback on instruments, platforms, and bonuses 📞Customer Service 24/5 support via live chat, email, phone; no weekend support Mixed quality: some quick/helpful, some delayed or insufficient responses

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive; good platform and spreads 4.2 / 5 Mixed reviews; withdrawal complaints noted 3.5 / 5 Positive user experience, some delays reported 4.0 / 5 Mostly positive, good app usability 4.3 / 5 Mixed feedback; customer service varies 3.7 / 5 Mostly positive reviews, trustworthiness noted 4.1 / 5

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Bonuses and promotions are offered Extra commission of $5 per lot charged on Islamic accounts. Copy trading is available Limited product list MT4 and MT5 trading platforms provided. Mobile app makes trading easily available Offshore broker Not regulated by reputable authority Islamic Account can be opened Unclear website

Conclusion Freshforex offers an Islamic Account to traders of the Muslim faith, which can be opened as a swap-free version of any of the three swap-rated accounts with the same access to all the trading conditions, tools, and features.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a FreshForex Islamic account?

A FreshForex Islamic account is a swap-free trading account designed for Muslim traders who follow Shariah law. It removes overnight interest (riba) charges, allowing traders to hold positions without earning or paying interest on trades.

Is the FreshForex Islamic account truly swap-free?

Yes, the FreshForex Islamic account does not charge or credit swaps on overnight positions. Instead, a fixed commission may apply, ensuring compliance with Islamic finance principles while still allowing traders to maintain positions over multiple days.

Who can open a FreshForex Islamic account?

The Islamic account is primarily intended for Muslim traders adhering to Shariah law, but it is also available to traders who prefer swap-free trading conditions, especially those using long-term strategies without interest-based costs.

How do I activate the Islamic account on FreshForex?

To activate the Islamic account, traders simply open a new account and select the “Swap-Free” option during registration. The feature is enabled automatically, allowing immediate access to interest-free trading conditions without additional steps.

Which account types support the Islamic option?

FreshForex offers Islamic (swap-free) options on multiple account types, including Classic, Market Pro, and ECN accounts. This flexibility allows traders to choose the account type that best suits their trading style while remaining Shariah-compliant.

Are there any additional fees on Islamic accounts?

Instead of swaps, FreshForex may charge a fixed commission for holding positions overnight. This fee is not based on interest rates, ensuring compliance with Islamic principles while still covering the broker’s operational costs.

Can I trade all instruments with an Islamic account?

Most forex pairs and CFDs are available on the Islamic account. However, some instruments like cryptocurrencies or certain CFDs may still involve standard swap conditions, depending on the broker’s policies and market specifications.

Is the Islamic account suitable for long-term trading?

Yes, the swap-free structure makes the FreshForex Islamic account ideal for long-term strategies. Traders can hold positions indefinitely without accumulating interest charges, making it beneficial for swing traders and position traders.

Can the Islamic account be converted back to a regular account?

Once activated, the swap-free feature cannot usually be reversed on the same account. Traders who wish to return to standard trading conditions may need to open a new account without the Islamic option enabled.

Are there any restrictions on using the Islamic account?

Yes, FreshForex reserves the right to modify or disable the swap-free service if misuse is detected. Additionally, commission structures and terms may change, and traders must comply with the broker’s policies when using the Islamic account.