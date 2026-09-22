Economic diversification is necessary in Equatorial Guinea, especially considering that the country’s GDP contracted by 5.1% in 2023. The solution? Forex trading. Forex trading gives local traders the perfect avenue to navigate local economic challenges. Our guide identifies, reveals, and explores the top brokers that offer their services in Equatorial Guinea. Our guide covers the following:

What Is the Legal Status of Forex Trading in Equatorial Guinea?

10 Best Forex Brokers in Equatorial Guinea

Our Verdict

Commonly Asked Questions About Forex Brokers in Equatorial Guinea

What Is the Legal Status of Forex Trading in Equatorial Guinea?

Forex trading is legal in Equatorial Guinea (not to be confused with Guinea or Guinea-Bissau, which are further South in Africa). While traders in the region can trade forex, they must follow strict rules set by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC), the primary financial regulator. Equatorial Guinea forms part of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC), and this means that the region's forex market is subject to policies that ensure that money continuously flows inside the region and prevents capital from crossing borders too easily. In 2019, forex exchange regulations were introduced, affecting Equatoguineans directly. If traders participate in transactions of more than 1 million CFA francs monthly, they must provide documented proof of the money’s source. Should traders want to open accounts outside CEMAC, they’ll require BEAC approval. Another major rule that traders must comply with is that money earned from exports must be filtered back into Equatorial Guinea within 150 days. This rule protects foreign currency reserves in the country. So, what do traders do with such strict restrictions? It means traders can trade forex internationally but must operate within BEAC’s framework; all transfers and transactions must align with official guidelines.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

10 Best Forex Brokers in Equatorial Guinea

☑️Exness - Low spreads, fast withdrawals, high leverage. ☑️FBS - Bonus offers and beginner-friendly accounts. ☑️FXCC - Commission-free ECN trading. ☑️IC Markets - Ultra-low spreads, fast execution. ☑️OANDA - Trusted, user-friendly, well-regulated. ☑️Global prime - Tight spreads and deep liquidity ☑️Tickmill - Low-cost, fast execution. ☑️HFM - High leverage, versatile accounts. ☑️AvaTrade - Broad asset range, copy trading. ☑️XM - Low deposit, great for beginners.

1. Exness

Exness offers traders fast access to their funds with 24/7 instant withdrawals. Exness also has commission-free trading accounts and 1:Unlimited leverage (depending on your account balance). Exness’ proprietary social trading platform lets Equatoguineans automate their strategies and learn from the strategies of more professional traders. Exness also has free VPS hosting to reduce latency for traders who need fast, reliable execution speeds and uninterrupted trading.

Features

📊 Metric 📝 Description 🛡️ Regulation & Licensing Regulated by FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), FSA (Seychelles), CBCS (Curacao and Sint Maarten), FSC (British Virgin Islands, Mauritius), CMA (Kenya) – No BEAC regulation 💱 Account Currency Options Supports multiple currencies but doesn’t offer XAF (Central African CFA Franc) accounts 💵 Minimum Deposit From $10 📈 Leverage Offered Up to unlimited leverage, depending on account type, balance, and client eligibility 💻 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, Exness Web Terminal, Exness Trader App 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal No Equatorial Guinea-specific options; supports bank cards, e-wallets, crypto, and local payment solutions in some regions ⚙️ Commodity Offerings Metals and energies 📉 Trading Instruments 200+ CFDs 🕐 Customer Support 24/7 customer support 🎓 Education & Research Webinars, forex courses, Exness Academy, market analysis, and Trading Central WebTV 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons High-leverage options and robust risk management tools No BEAC regulation Free VPS hosting Doesn’t support local Equatorial Guinean banking methods Investment calculator to plan positions and risk exposure Some account types require a higher minimum deposit Instant withdrawals are available 24/7 with no extra fees XAF (Central African CFA Franc) is not supported

Our Findings

Exness is an ideal broker for most traders, especially with its flexible account types, instant withdrawals, a strong technical infrastructure. However, Exness doesn’t support XAF and is not BEAC-regulated.

Is there a minimum deposit requirement for Equatoguinean traders?

Yes, the minimum deposit varies but typically starts from $10.

Does Exness have a swap-free Islamic account for Equatoguinean Muslim traders?

Yes, Exness has swap-free accounts for all account types except Social accounts.

2. FBS

FBS is a compelling choice for Equatoguineans because it supports native deposit and withdrawal options like DANA, Fasapay, Mandiri, OVO, and more. Apart from MT4, and MT5, FBS also offers FBS trading to iOS and Android users. FBS also stands out because of its VIP cashback program, which allows traders to earn up to $15 per lot traded on eligible instruments and trading volumes.

Features

📊 Metric 📝 Description 🛡️ Regulation & Licensing Regulated by IFSC (Belize), CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa) – No BEAC regulation 💱 Account Currency Options Supports USD and EUR only; no XAF (Central African CFA Franc) accounts 💵 Minimum Deposit $5 (varies by account type) 📈 Leverage Offered Up to 1:3000, depending on account type 💻 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, FBS Trader (proprietary platform) 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Bank of Central Asia (BCA), Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI), Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), ⚙️ Commodity Offerings CIMB Niaga, DANA, Fasapay, Mandiri, OVO, Credit/Debit Cards 📉 Trading Instruments Provides access to metals and energies 🕐 Customer Support 630+ CFDs 🎓 Education & Research 24/7 support, including Spanish-language assistance 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Instant deposits and fast withdrawals Limited base currency options (only USD and EUR) VIP cashback program rewards frequent traders No XAF (Central African CFA Franc) account support High leverage up to 1:3000 Swap fees apply unless using an Islamic account Proprietary FBS Trader App, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 Withdrawal fees apply

Our Findings

FBS is ideal for mobile traders who want to cut costs by using localized payment options. Traders also benefit from high leverage and cashback. However, FBS doesn’t support XAF accounts, deposits, or withdrawals; there are withdrawal and currency conversion fees.

Does FBS charge commissions on trades?

No, FBS doesn't charge commissions; only the spread is charged.

What leverage can Equatoguinean traders use with FBS?

Traders can use leverage up to 1:3000.

3. FXCC

FXCC offers a no-commission ECN trading model and integrates top-tier liquidity providers to offer traders the best possible trading experience and conditions. Equatoguineans can expect zero fees on deposits and commission-free trades. FXCC also caters to automated traders with its VPS hosting and low-latency execution. The MetaTrader 4 platform forms part of its ecosystem and facilitates ECN/STP execution across markets.

Features

📊 Metric 📝 Description 🛡️ Regulation & Licensing Regulated by Mwali International Service Authority (MISA) and CySEC (Cyprus) – No BEAC regulation 💱 Account Currency Options Supports USD, EUR, GBP – XAF (Central African CFA Franc) not available 💵 Minimum Deposit $0 📈 Leverage Offered Up to 1:500 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal No Equatorial Guinea-specific banking options; supports crypto, credit/debit cards, bank wire, e-wallets ⚙️ Commodity Offerings Offers metals and energies 📉 Trading Instruments 70+ CFDs 🕐 Customer Support 24/5 live chat and phone support, but not available on weekends 🎓 Education & Research Forex courses, eBooks, webinars, economic calendar, and trading articles 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons No internal deposit fees are charged Customer support is not available 24/7 Negative balance protection on all accounts No local banking options for deposits or withdrawals Zero commission trading Only one retail account type is available Spreads from 0.0 pips No XAF (Central African CFA Franc) account support

Our Findings

FXCC’s execution model gives Equatoguineans a low-cost trading environment backed by strong regulation. However, there are limited account options, and FXCC doesn’t have XAF as a supported account currency.

Can Equatoguinean traders open an account in XAF currency?

No, FXCC only supports USD, EUR, and GBP as base currencies.

Can Equatoguineans use mobile wallets for deposits and withdrawals?

Yes, FXCC supports e-wallets like Neteller and Skrill for deposits and withdrawals.

4. IC Markets

IC Markets is a high-speed trading broker that caters especially to fast-paced traders like scalpers, day traders, and automatic strategy followers. IC Markets is known for its True ECN execution, deep liquidity, and fast trade executions. Spreads start from 0.0 pips, and traders can access TradingView for advanced technical analysis and top-notch charting.

Features

📊 Metric 📝 Description 🛡️ Regulation & Licensing Regulated by ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles), SCB (Bahamas) – No BEAC regulation 💱 Account Currency Options Supports USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, SGD, CAD, NZD, HKD, CHF – XAF (Central African CFA Franc) not available 💵 Minimum Deposit $200 📈 Leverage Offered Up to 1:1000 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradingView, IC Social, ZuluTrade, Signal Start 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal No Equatorial Guinea-specific payment options; supports bank transfer, credit/debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay ⚙️ Commodity Offerings Provides access to gold, silver, crude oil, and natural gas 📉 Trading Instruments 2,250+ CFDs 🕐 Customer Support 24/7 live chat; Spanish support not available 24/7 🎓 Education & Research Webinars, eBooks, video tutorials, market analysis, and forex courses 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Supports TradingView for advanced charting $200 minimum deposit Direct access to 25+ liquidity providers No promotional bonuses for new traders Offers bond futures and a diverse range of CFDs Limited local banking options Ultra-fast execution Customer support is not available in Spanish 24/7

Our Findings

While IC Markets also cater to beginners, experienced traders benefit most from its fast execution, advanced platforms, and deep market liquidity. However, the minimum deposit is much higher than other brokers and no local banking options are available.

Are deposits and withdrawals processed quickly for Equatoguinean traders?

Yes, IC Markets processes deposits instantly. In contrast, withdrawals can take up to 14 days.

Can Equatoguineans access customer support in French or Spanish?

Yes, IC Markets has customer support in Spanish and French.

5. OANDA

Unlike many brokers that limit base currency options, OANDA supports multi-currency accounts. OANDA has several financial widgets, including a currency converter for Equatoguineans to calculate their fees more accurately. Direct integration with TradingView further enhances its appeal to traders, especially those who rely on technical analysis and real-time market data.

Features

📊 Metric 📝 Description 🛡️ Regulation & Licensing Regulated by IIROC (Canada), ASIC (Australia), CFTC & NFA (USA), FCA (UK), FFAJ & JFSA (Japan), MAS (Singapore), MFSA (Malta), BVI FSC (British Virgin Islands) – No BEAC regulation 💱 Account Currency Options Supports USD, EUR, HKD, SGD – XAF (Central African CFA Franc) not available 💵 Minimum Deposit $1 📈 Leverage Offered Up to 1:888, depending on the region 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, TradingView, OANDA Trade 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal No Equatorial Guinea-specific payment options; supports bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller) ⚙️ Commodity Offerings Provides access to metals, crude oil, natural gas, and agricultural commodities 📉 Trading Instruments 1,200+ CFDs 🕐 Customer Support 24/5 live chat and email support; Spanish support not available 24/7 🎓 Education & Research Webinars, forex courses, trading guides, market analysis, and an economic calendar 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multi-currency accounts Customer support is not available in Spanish 24/7 Cloud-based Algo Lab for automated strategies No XAF (Central African CFA Franc) account support API access for custom algorithmic trading Inactivity fees apply after 12 months of dormancy

Our Findings

OANDA is a massive and reputable firm that offers algorithmic traders the best tools and research options. However, while OANDA has multi-currency options, no XAF account support exists.

Can I open an OANDA account from Equatorial Guinea?

Yes, OANDA accepts traders from Equatorial Guinea.

What’s the minimum deposit?

OANDA doesn’t have a minimum deposit, but you should deposit enough funds to cover opening positions, maintaining them, and paying fees.

6. Global Prime

Overall, Global Prime can be summarised as a credible and trustworthy broker. It is considered low-risk and offers competitive trading fees and spreads. Global Prime has an overall trust score of 91 out of 99. Global Prime offers a world-class social trading platform with immediate order execution. Global Prime has two ECN accounts that provide direct market access for trading Forex, CFDs, and DMA instruments. This means your orders are routed directly to other market participants

Features

🔎 Broker 💰 Min. Deposit $200 🔁 Spreads from 0.0 Pips 🔽 Commissions Yes ▶️ Forex Commission $3.50 per $100k ▶️ CFDs/DMA Commission Varies depending on instrument 🛑 Inactivity Fee $10 per month after 12 months 💳 Deposit Fee No Fees 💳 Withdrawal Fee No Fees 💻 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5 🆓 Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Demo account available, Islamic accounts available, automated trade receipts for transparency Inactivity fee of $10 per month after 12 months of no trading activity Low minimum deposit against other competitors. May not be good for smaller accounts due to commissions and inactivity fee Big range of instruments. (Forex, CFD's, DMA) Need more experience to manage order types Transparent with live markets depth and liquidity Commissions can make calculation of cost difficult for beginners.

Our Findings

Global Prime is a highly regarded forex and CFD broker known for its transparency, reliability, and exceptional trading conditions.

Which live trading accounts does Global Prime offer?

Global Prime offers only an ECN account that can be opened by individuals, corporations, or as a joint account.

What are the available deposit currencies for a live trading account?

The deposit currencies that are available for the Global Prime account are AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, SGD, and CAD.

7. Tickmill

Tickmill is widely praised for its fast execution, institutional-grade liquidity, and competitive spreads. Tickmill is ideal for anyone from Equatorial Guinea who prioritizes speed-sensitive strategies like scalping or automated trading. Another benefit is that Tickmill integrates with Capitalise.ai, which brings traders closer to automating strategies without knowledge about coding.

Features

📊 Metric 📝 Description 🛡️ Regulation & Licensing Regulated by FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles), DFSA (UAE), Labuan FSA (Malaysia), FSCA (South Africa) – No BEAC regulation 💱 Account Currency Options Supports USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR – XAF (Central African CFA Franc) not available 💵 Minimum Deposit $100 📈 Leverage Offered Up to 1:1000 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, TradingView, OANDA Trade 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal No Equatorial Guinea-specific payment options; supports bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller) ⚙️ Commodity Offerings Provides access to metals, crude oil, natural gas, and agricultural commodities 📉 Trading Instruments 1,200+ CFDs 🕐 Customer Support 24/5 live chat and email support; Spanish support not available 24/7 🎓 Education & Research Webinars, forex courses, trading guides, market analysis, and an economic calendar 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Interest on unused balances up to 3.5% per year Limited customer support over weekends High-volume rebate program No local banking options Capitalise.ai integration No XAF support

Our Findings

Tickmill, despite not being locally regulated or supporting XAF, is still an ideal broker for anyone who requires high-speed execution, a rebate program, and interest-bearing accounts.

What’s the leverage for Equatoguinean traders?

You can use leverage up to 1:1000 on forex majors.

Can I get rebates on my Tickmill trades?

Yes, Tickmill offers a rebate program. You receive rebates according to your trading volume.

8. HFM

HFM stands out mostly for its proprietary trading platforms and tools. For example, the HF App integrates real-time sentiment analysis powered by AI. HFM also offers a proprietary copy trading experience via HF Copy. Equatoguineans can also benefit from bonuses and promotions to boost their initial purchase power in over 500 markets.

Features

📊 Metric 📝 Description 🛡️ Regulation & Licensing Regulated by FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus), DFSA (Dubai), FSA (Seychelles), FCA (UK), FSC (Mauritius), CMA (Kenya) – No BEAC regulation 💱 Account Currency Options Supports USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR – XAF (Central African CFA Franc) not available 💵 Minimum Deposit $0 (varies by account type) 📈 Leverage Offered Up to 1:2000 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, HF App 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal No Equatorial Guinea-specific payment options; supports bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller) ⚙️ Commodity Offerings Provides access to metals, crude oil, natural gas, and agricultural commodities 📉 Trading Instruments 1,200+ CFDs 🕐 Customer Support 24/5 live chat and email support; Spanish support not available 24/7 🎓 Education & Research Webinars, forex courses, trading guides, market analysis, and an economic calendar 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons AI-powered sentiment analysis High swap fees on certain instruments HFCopy available to traders No local banking options Flexible accounts for different traders No XAF account options

Our Findings

The AI-backed trading tools and analysis make HFM a viable option for many traders. HFM offers several other ways to approach the markets, including copy trading. However, HFM has limited account base currencies and doesn’t support XAF.

Does HFM support local payment methods?

Not directly, but Skrill, Neteller, and Crypto are available.

Does HFM have a sign-up bonus?

No, HFM doesn’t have a sign-up bonus for new traders but offers several other promotions once you deposit funds.

9. AvaTrade

AvaTrade is globally known and praised for its services and solutions. Equatoguineans can access over 1,260 markets on MetaTrader 5 and several other markets on other platforms . AvaTrade incorporates several third-party tools to extend its solutions to many types of traders. AvaTrade offers multi-currency accounts, but this doesn’t extend to XAF.

Features

📊 Metric 📝 Description 🛡️ Regulation & Licensing Regulated by CBI (Ireland), ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus), FFAJ (Japan), JFSA (Japan), ADGM (UAE), BVI (British Virgin Islands), ISA (Israel), KNF (Poland), IIROC (Canada) – No BEAC regulation 💱 Account Currency Options Supports USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR – XAF (Central African CFA Franc) not available 💵 Minimum Deposit $100 📈 Leverage Offered Up to 1:400 (Pro), 1:30 (Retail) 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaTradeGO, AvaOptions, DupliTrade, ZuluTrade, WebTrader 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal No Equatorial Guinea-specific payment options; supports bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller) ⚙️ Commodity Offerings Provides access to metals, crude oil, natural gas, and agricultural commodities 📉 Trading Instruments 1,200+ CFDs 🕐 Customer Support 24/5 live chat and email support; Spanish support not available 24/7 🎓 Education & Research Webinars, forex courses, trading guides, market analysis, and an economic calendar 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Zero withdrawal fees High inactivity fee after three months Strong educational resources Customer support is not available 24/7 Long-standing reputation globally No local banking options

Our Findings

AvaTrade’s trade protection, copy trading features, and diverse platforms set it apart from other brokers. However, as with most, AvaTrade doesn’t support XAF accounts, deposits, or withdrawals.

Does AvaTrade offer an Islamic account?

Yes, swap-free accounts are available.

What trading platforms can I use with AvaTrade?

MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaTradeGO, AvaSocial, AvaTrade Web, AvaOptions, and integrations with ZuluTrade and DupliTrade.

10. XM

XM is reputable globally and serves millions of traders. Equatoguineans can benefit from its extensive trading tools, educational resources, and loyalty program. The XM "Trade and Win" contest lets traders earn branded merchandise and inspires higher trading volumes. Another key advantage of XM is its no-requote execution policy where trades are processed, and none are rejected.

Features

📊 Metric 📝 Description 🛡️ Regulation & Licensing Regulated by FSCA (South Africa), IFSC (Belize), ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), DFSA (Dubai), FCA (UK) – No BEAC regulation 💱 Account Currency Options Supports USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR – XAF (Central African CFA Franc) not available 💵 Minimum Deposit $5 📈 Leverage Offered Up to 1:1000 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, XM App 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal No Equatorial Guinea-specific payment options; supports bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller) ⚙️ Commodity Offerings Provides access to metals, crude oil, natural gas, and agricultural commodities 📉 Trading Instruments 1,200+ CFDs 🕐 Customer Support 24/5 live chat and email support; Spanish support not available 24/7 🎓 Education & Research Webinars, forex courses, trading guides, market analysis, and an economic calendar 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Free VPS hosting for eligible traders Spreads on some accounts are higher than ECN brokers XM Loyalty Program available Inactivity fee applies Offers several account types No XAF account, deposits, or withdrawals

Our Findings

Most traders will appreciate the bonuses offered as it lets them increase their initial capital. Traders benefit from flexible account types, powerful trading software, and a safe trading environment. However, XM’s spreads can be wider than most brokers, and XAF is unsupported.

Can I participate in copy trading with XM?

Yes, XM supports copy trading.

Does XM have negative balance protection?

Yes, this applies to all accounts, ensuring you don’t lose more than you invested.

Conclusion

While forex trading is legal in Equatorial Guinea, and international forex brokers accept local traders, it doesn’t mean there aren’t any considerations. BEAC regulations shape the market, but this entity regulates international brokers. This means traders must ensure their broker is well-regulated in other regions and complies with global standards. Account currency options between brokers we reviewed lean toward major global currencies, and funding methods depend on the broker. Thus, Equatoguineans must evaluate and compare brokers to find one that has services, conditions, and tools that align with what they want to achieve by trading forex. You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in for Cameroon You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Cabo Verde You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Ghana You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Uganda You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Niger

Frequently Asked Questions

What regulations apply to forex trading in Equatorial Guinea?

When traders participate in forex trading and their transactions exceed 1 million CFA francs monthly, they must prove their funds. That’s not all; accounts outside the region require CEMAC to need BEAC approval.

Are there any local forex brokers in Equatorial Guinea?

No, the area has limited forex broker options, and BEAC doesn’t issue forex trading licenses.

What are the best payment methods for Equatoguinean traders?

Equatoguinean traders mostly rely on bank transfers, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies due to a lack of direct payment methods from brokers.

Can Equatoguineans trade forex on their mobile phones?

Yes, most brokers offer MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and other trading software apps on Android and iOS.

What risk management tools can Equatoguinean traders use?

Traders can use what their broker offers, including stop-loss orders, negative balance protection, and risk calculators. Some brokers like AvaTrade offer additional tools like AvaProtect to safeguard against loss.