The Top 10 Best Forex Brokers in Australia revealed. We have rated and reviewed the best Forex Brokers accepting Australian Traders. This is a complete listing of the 10 Best Forex Brokers in Australia. In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:

Best Online Broker in Australia

The Best Full-Service Broker in Australia

in A Top 10 Australian Brokers list

list Best Trading Platforms in Australia for Beginners

for Beginners The Best Day trading platform in Australia

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) – A Definition

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is the regulatory authority tasked with the overview and regulating Australia’s markets and financial services. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is an independent government body that consists of a chairperson and commission members.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Best Forex Brokers in Australia in 2026 – A Comparison

10 Best Forex Brokers in Australia (2026)

☑️AvaTrade – Overall, Best Broker in Australia ☑️Interactive Brokers – Highly Regulated Forex Broker ☑️Forex.com – High Australian Trust Score ☑️IG – Best Overall Trading Experience ☑️Oanda – Low A$ Minimum Deposit ☑️Pepperstone – Excellent Trading Platform ☑️FP Markets – Lowest Overall Costs in AUD ☑️ThinkMarkets – Award-Winning Broker in Australia ☑️IC Markets – Competitive Fees and Spreads ☑️eToro – Best Globally Regulated Broker

1. AvaTrade

AvaTrade allows investors to trade CFDs on FX, Stocks, Commodities, Crypto, Indices & Options with tight spreads, low/no commissions, leverage of up to 400:1, and instant execution.

Overview

🔎 Broker 📜 Regulation ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA 💳 Minimum deposit $100 USD / R1816 ZAR 🚀Bonus Yes 🔥Trust Score 94% 🔥Live support 24/5 📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes 📱ZuluTrade Yes 📊Trading Islamic Account Yes 📊CFDs - Total Offered 1,200 CFDs 💰 Spreads 0,9 pips 💰 Withdrawal fee amount Zero 💰 Trading fees class Very Low ✔️ Scalping Allowed Yes 📈Products Offered Forex, Stocks (CFDs), Commodities (CFDs), Indices (CFDs), Cryptocurrencies (CFDs) 👥Account Types Standard accounts, Demo accounts, Islamic accounts, and professional accounts 📚Educational Resources Webinars, articles, tutorials 📍 Focus User-friendly platform for beginners and experienced traders ☎️Customer Support Multiple languages offered 📌Important Note AvaTrade does not offer direct trading on the Volatility 75 Index (VIX). 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Regulation

is licensed as a regulated broker in the EU, Japan, Australia, South Africa, and the British Virgin Islands.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy Account opening Limited product portfolio No withdrawal fee Administration fee Low trading fees Inactivity fee Negative balance protection Not listed on stock exchange

Is AvaTrade regulated in Australia?

Yes, AvaTrade is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), ensuring compliance with local laws and providing a secure trading environment for Australian clients.

What platforms does AvaTrade offer?

AvaTrade supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and AvaTradeGO, offering a user-friendly interface, automated trading options, and advanced charting tools for both beginners and experienced traders.

2. Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers offers their clients access to a transparent trading environment, low commissions, and excellent financing rates.

Overview

🔎 Broker 🥇 Interactive Brokers 💰 Min. Deposit $0 USD ☪️ Islamic Account ✅ Yes 🆓 Demo Account ☑️ Yes 📈 Max Leverage 1:5 - 1:400 ✴️ Institutional Accounts ✅ Yes 👨🏼‍💼 Managed Accounts ☑️ Yes 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Interactive Brokers Regulation

is licensed as a regulated broker in Canada, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, Australia, and more.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Wide range of products Extremely complex desktop trading platform Many great research tools Complicated account opening process Regulated by several authorities High inactivity fee

Is Interactive Brokers regulated in Australia?

Yes, Interactive Brokers is regulated by ASIC under AFSL number 453554, offering one of the most secure and transparent trading environments for Australian traders.

What makes Interactive Brokers ideal for professionals?

Interactive Brokers provides institutional-grade platforms, advanced order types, global market access, and competitive pricing, making it ideal for experienced and professional traders.

3. Forex.com

FOREX.com is a global FX and CFD broker that meets the highest standards of corporate governance, financial reporting, and disclosure.

Overview

🔎 Broker 💰 Min. Deposit $100 USD 🔁 Spreads from 0.1 🔽 Commissions Yes ▶️ Forex $5 USD per round lot 🛑 Inactivity Fee $15 monthly after 12 months 💳 Deposit Fee Third-Party 💳 Withdrawal Fee Third-Party 💻 Trading Platforms MT4 / MT5 / Proprietary 🆓 Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account No 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Forex.com Regulation

is licensed as a regulated broker in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and more.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Forex Fees Limited to Forex and CFDs Variety of Currency Pairs High Stock CFD fees Diverse technical tools Not user friendly

Is Forex.com available in Australia?

Yes, Forex.com is accessible in Australia and complies with global regulatory standards, although it is not locally regulated by ASIC.

What is the minimum deposit for Forex.com?

The minimum deposit is $100 AUD, which is suitable for both beginner and intermediate traders looking for a reliable broker.

4. IG

IG is a leading online trading provider that offers access to the financial markets through intuitive platforms and apps.

Overview

🔎 Broker ✅ IG Group 💰 Trading Fee Class High 💵 Inactivity Fee ✔️ Yes 💳 Minimum Deposit $140 / R2240 ZAR 💡 Base currencies 6 ✅ Demo Accounts ✔️ Yes 📌 Products Offered ETF, Forex, Options 🔎 Open an Account 👉 Click Here

IG Regulation

is licensed as a regulated broker in the United States, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and more.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Operates under top-tier regulators (FCA, ASIC, CFTC, etc.) Minimum deposit can be high, especially outside the UK Competitive spreads, especially for major pairs Charges an inactivity fee after two years of no activity Offers MetaTrader 4 (MT4), ProRealTime, and its proprietary platform Spreads can widen during volatile market conditions Includes Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies Leverage limits are lower in regions like Europe and Australia due to regulations Extensive library of webinars, tutorials, and market analysis Cryptocurrency CFD trading is restricted in certain areas (like the UK)

Is Forex.com available in Australia?

Yes, Forex.com is accessible in Australia and complies with global regulatory standards, although it is not locally regulated by ASIC.

What is the minimum deposit for Forex.com?

The minimum deposit is $100 AUD, which is suitable for both beginner and intermediate traders looking for a reliable broker.

5. Oanda

Oanda is a trusted global service provider that is known for its reputation and quality market research.

Overview

🔎 Broker 🥇 Oanda 💰 Min. Deposit $0 USD 🆓 Demo Account ✅ Yes 4️⃣ MetaTrader4 ✅ Yes ⛔ Stop Loss ✅ Yes 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Oanda Regulation

is licensed as a regulated broker in Singapore, Canada, Europe, Japan, and Australia.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated in multiple major jurisdictions (US, UK, Japan, etc.) Fewer account types compared to some brokers Competitive spreads, especially for major pairs Lacks deposit bonuses or promotions common with other brokers Offers the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and its proprietary platform Oanda Trade Higher costs on some CFD products (non-Forex instruments) Flexible for new traders with no minimum deposit requirement Lower leverage limits for clients in regulated regions like the US and Europe Extensive educational tools and market analysis Spreads can widen during volatile market conditions API access for developers and algo traders Smaller selection of tradable instruments (e.g., limited exotic pairs) Fast order execution with no dealing desk Charges fees for certain withdrawal methods (especially for non-bank transfers) One of the few brokers offering Forex trading in the US Fewer cryptocurrency pairs available compared to other brokers No hidden fees; spreads and costs are clear Doesn't offer a built-in social or copy trading platform

What is the minimum deposit at OANDA Australia?

OANDA does not require a minimum deposit in Australia, allowing traders to start trading with any amount that suits their risk appetite.

Is OANDA regulated in Australia?

Yes, OANDA is regulated by ASIC, ensuring a reliable and compliant trading environment with client fund protection.

6. Pepperstone

Pepperstone is an Australian-based Forex service provider that offers access to Razor Sharp spreads, Fast execution, and 1200+ CFDs to trade.

Pepperstone Overview

🔎 Broker 📍 Regulation ASIC, BaFin, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB 📌AFSL No 414530 📌FCA no 684312 👍 Demo Account Yes 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 USD 📎 Bonus No ☪️ Islamic account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:200 ⚙️Products Offered Stock, Indices, Commodities, Shares, Cryptocurrencies 👨‍💼Account Types Razor account Standard account Demo account Islamic account 🖥️Trading Platforms TradingView MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 cTrader Capitalise.ai 💳 Deposit and Withdrawal Options Visa Mastercard Bank transfer MPESA PayPal Bpay Neteller POLi Skrill China UnionPay ☎️Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support 📍Focus Razor-sharp spreads, deep liquidity, caters to various experience levels 📌Important Note CFDs are complex instruments and carry the risk of losing more than your initial deposit due to leverage. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pepperstone Regulation

is licensed as a regulated broker in the United Kingdom, the UAE, and Australia.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast Account Opening Mostly CFDs Offered Excellent Customer Support Basic MetaTrader Platform Negative Balance Protection No Managed Accounts

Which platforms does Pepperstone support?

Pepperstone supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView, offering ultra-fast execution and advanced tools for all trading styles.

Pepperstone ASIC-regulated?

Yes, Pepperstone is regulated by ASIC, ensuring high trust, transparency, and adherence to Australian financial laws.

7. FP Markets

FP Markets is an Australian-based, multi-asset broker that offers access to CFDs across Forex, Shares, Indices, Commodities & Cryptocurrencies.

Overview

🔎 Broker 🥇 FP Markets 📌 Regulation CySEC, ASIC ☪️ Islamic account ✅ Yes 👍 Demo Account ✅ Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts No 📊 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:400 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 USD 🚀Open an Account 👉 Open Account

FP Markets Regulation

is licensed as a regulated broker in Europe and Australia.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy and fast account opening Limited product portfolio Low trading fees High CFD fees Fast execution of trades High minimum deposit Low Forex fees High fee for international bank withdrawal

Why is FP Markets considered low-cost?

FP Markets offers tight spreads from 0.0 pips, low commission rates, and fast execution speeds, making it ideal for cost-sensitive traders in Australia.

Is FP Markets based in Australia?

Yes, FP Markets is headquartered in Sydney and fully regulated by ASIC, providing strong local customer support and service.

8. ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a premium multi-asset online brokerage that offers access to Tight Spreads, Fast Execution, and a wide range of markets.

Overview

🔎 Broker 🥇 ThinkMarkets 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 USD 🆓 Demo Account ✅ Yes ☪️ Islamic Account On Request 📌 Joint Account On Request 4️⃣ MetaTrader4 ✅ Yes 🤝 Live Support ✅ Yes 💸 Commission Variable 🔁 Spreads from 0 Pips 📊 Leverage 500:1 📈 Max Trade Size 50 - 100 Lots ❤️ Account Manager Selected Accounts 💻 ThinkTrader®️ ✅ Yes 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Click Here

ThinkMarkets Regulation

is licensed as a regulated broker in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), and FSCA (South Africa) Fewer assets compared to some competitors Offers Standard, ThinkZero, Islamic, and Demo accounts Spreads can widen during high volatility $0 for Standard account, $500 for ThinkZero Fees may apply for international bank transfers Competitive spreads, especially on ThinkZero accounts Educational materials are not as extensive as some competitors

Is ThinkMarkets regulated by ASIC?

Yes, ThinkMarkets is regulated by ASIC and also has licenses in the UK and South Africa, offering broad protection and regulatory coverage.

What awards has ThinkMarkets won?

ThinkMarkets has received awards for Best Mobile Platform and Best Forex Provider, highlighting its commitment to innovation and user satisfaction in Australia.

9. IC Markets

IC Markets is a market-leading Forex CFD provider that offers trading solutions and access to cutting-edge trading platforms, low-latency connectivity, and superior liquidity. elementor-template id="27293"]

Overview

🔎 Broker 📌 Regulation Regulated by ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus) ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 📒 Demo Account Yes 💰 Bonus No Sign-up Bonus ✴️ Institutional Accounts No 👨🏼‍💼 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 USD 📌 PAMM Accounts Yes 💹 Margin Call 100% ⛔ Stop-Out 50% 💷 Minimum Commission per Trade From $3 to $3.5 🪙 Crypto trading offered Yes 🔒 Segregated Accounts Yes 👥Account Types Standard, Raw Spread, True ECN 🖥️Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, IC Markets Raw Spread Platform 📙Educational Resources Webinars, market analysis, educational materials ☎️Customer Service Hours 24/5 multilingual customer support 🔘 Tradeable Instruments Forex, CFDs on indices, shares, commodities, cryptocurrencies 📍Focus Raw spreads, deep liquidity, advanced trading tools 📌Important Note CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

IC Markets Regulation

is licensed as a regulated broker in the Bahamas. However, when funding your trading account, client funds are held in client-segregated trust accounts at Australian Banks, including the National Australia Bank (NAB) and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA). Therefore, IC Markets complies with the Australian Client Money Handling Rules.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Forex Fees Limited Product Selection Easy Account Opening Slow Chat Response

What are IC Markets' trading costs like?

IC Markets offers low spreads (from 0.0 pips) and competitive commissions, making it one of the cheapest brokers for active and high-volume traders.

Is IC Markets regulated in Australia?

Yes, IC Markets is headquartered in Sydney and regulated by ASIC, providing a secure and compliant trading environment for Australian clients.

10. eToro

eToro is a world-leading social investment network that offers access to top instruments, zero commissions, and trustworthy customer support.

Overview

🔎 Broker 🥇 eToro 📌 Regulation FCA, ASIC, CySEC ☪️ Islamic account ☑️ Yes 👍 Demo Account ✅ Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts No 📊 Managed Accounts ☑️ Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 20:1 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 USD 🚀 Open an Account 👉Click Here

eToro Regulation

is licensed as a regulated broker in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, Seychelles, the USA, and Gibraltar.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Well-regulated by top market regulators US clients not accepted Client funds kept in segregated accounts MetaTrader not provided Commission-free trading Scalping and hedging are not allowed Traders can buy fractional shares Inactivity fee charged after a year

Is eToro available and legal in Australia?

Yes, eToro operates legally in Australia and is regulated by ASIC, ensuring security and compliance for all Australian users.

Does eToro support copy trading?

Yes, eToro is a leader in social and copy trading, allowing users to replicate the trades of top-performing investors worldwide with just a few clicks.

Conclusion

If you trade forex, Australia is an excellent choice since ASIC guarantees that traders and brokers follow strict rules. If you are new and want to use eToro or AvaTrade, or as an experienced trader prefer low spreads offered by IC Markets or FP Markets, there’s a suitable broker for you. Because of strong regulation, affordable prices, and good resources, Australian forex brokers ensure both experienced and new Traders have a fruitful trading journey. Select a broker that fits your aims, how much risk you can handle, and how you prefer to trade. You might also like: AvaTrade Review You might also like: Interactive Brokers You might also like: Forex.com Review You might also like: Oanda Review

Disclaimer

Traders need to understand and remember that CFDs are leveraged, complex products that may be accompanied by the risk of incurring losses that may exceed the initial deposit of the trader. Traders need to ensure that they understand their risk exposure and determine whether the risk involved is suited to them before making trading decisions that could result in the loss of capital.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are forex brokers in Australia regulated by ASIC?

Yes, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) regulates forex brokers in Australia, ensuring they meet strict financial standards and protect client funds through compliance, transparency, and regular audits.

What makes a forex broker the “best” in Australia?

Top brokers in Australia offer ASIC regulation, low fees, tight spreads, excellent platforms, fast execution, and responsive customer support. User experience, trustworthiness, and educational resources also play a significant role in their ranking.

Is it safe to trade forex in Australia?

Yes, trading is safe with ASIC-regulated brokers. ASIC enforces stringent rules, such as segregated client funds, leverage caps, and negative balance protection, to protect traders from fraud and excessive losses.

What is the minimum deposit required by Australian forex brokers?

Minimum deposits vary, typically ranging from A$0 to A$200. Brokers like OANDA have no minimum, while others like IC Markets or Pepperstone may require around A$100–A$200 to open a live account.

Which broker has the lowest spreads in Australia?

IC Markets and FP Markets offer some of the lowest spreads, starting from 0.0 pips on major currency pairs. These brokers are ideal for scalpers and high-frequency traders looking to minimize trading costs.

Do Australian brokers support MetaTrader platforms?

Yes, most top brokers like Pepperstone, IC Markets, and FP Markets support MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, offering automated trading, advanced charting, and customizable tools for all trading styles.

Are there Islamic (swap-free) forex accounts in Australia?

Yes, many top brokers, including Pepperstone, IC Markets, and FP Markets, offer Islamic accounts for Muslim traders. These accounts comply with Sharia law by eliminating overnight swap or rollover interest.

Can I trade cryptocurrencies with Australian forex brokers?

Yes, brokers like eToro, IG, and ThinkMarkets offer crypto CFDs, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others. ASIC-regulated brokers must clearly disclose crypto-related risks to clients under local laws.

Are demo accounts available with Australian forex brokers?

Yes, almost all brokers in Australia offer free demo accounts with virtual funds, allowing traders to test platforms and strategies risk-free before trading with real money.

Which forex broker in Australia is best for beginners?

eToro and AvaTrade are beginner-friendly, offering intuitive platforms, copy trading, and extensive educational resources. They help new traders learn quickly without being overwhelmed by complex tools or high trading costs.