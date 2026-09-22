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  The Top 10 Best Forex Brokers in Australia revealed. We have rated and reviewed the best Forex Brokers accepting Australian Traders.   This is a complete listing of the 10 Best Forex Brokers in AustraliaIn this in-depth write-up, you will learn:

  • Best Online Broker in Australia
  • The Best Full-Service Broker in Australia
  • A Top 10 Australian Brokers list
  • Best Trading Platforms in Australia for Beginners
  • The Best Day trading platform in Australia

   

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) – A Definition

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is the regulatory authority tasked with the overview and regulating Australia’s markets and financial services.  The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is an independent government body that consists of a chairperson and commission members.  

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
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Best Forex Brokers in Australia in 2026 – A Comparison

🔎 Broker🚀 Open an Account📌 Trading Platforms💰 Minimum Deposit
🥇 Avatrade👉 Open AccountMT4, MT5, AvaTradeGOUSD100 / ZAR 1806
📌 Interactive Brokers👉 Open AccountTrader Workstation, IBKR MobileUSD100 / ZAR 1806
📌Forex.com👉 Open AccountMT4, Forex.com WebTraderUSD 200 / ZAR 3694
📍 IG👉 Open AccountIG Trading Platform, MT4USD 0 / ZAR 0
📌 OANDA👉 Open AccountOANDA Web, MT4USD 5 / ZAR 88
🏅 Pepperstone👉 Open AccountMT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingViewUSD 0 / ZAR 0
📍FP Markets👉 Open AccountMT4, MT5, IRESSUSD100 / ZAR 1806
🥇ThinkMarkets👉 Open AccountMT4, MT5, ThinkTraderUSD 0 / ZAR 0
📌IC Markets👉 Open AccountMT4, MT5, cTraderUSD 200 / ZAR 3694
🏅eToro👉 Open AccounteToro WebTrader, Mobile AppUSD 50 / ZAR 900
 

10 Best Forex Brokers in Australia (2026)

  1. ☑️AvaTrade – Overall, Best Broker in Australia
  2. ☑️Interactive Brokers – Highly Regulated Forex Broker
  3. ☑️Forex.com – High Australian Trust Score
  4. ☑️IG – Best Overall Trading Experience
  5. ☑️Oanda – Low A$ Minimum Deposit
  6. ☑️Pepperstone – Excellent Trading Platform
  7. ☑️FP Markets – Lowest Overall Costs in AUD
  8. ☑️ThinkMarkets – Award-Winning Broker in Australia
  9. ☑️IC Markets – Competitive Fees and Spreads
  10. ☑️eToro – Best Globally Regulated Broker

 

1. AvaTradeAvaTrade Review

  AvaTrade allows investors to trade CFDs on FX, Stocks, Commodities, Crypto, Indices & Options with tight spreads, low/no commissions, leverage of up to 400:1, and instant execution.    

Overview

🔎 BrokerAvatrade CTA logo
📜 RegulationASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
💳 Minimum deposit$100 USD / R1816 ZAR
🚀BonusYes
🔥Trust Score94%
🔥Live support24/5
📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4)Yes
📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Yes
📱ZuluTrade Yes
📊Trading Islamic AccountYes
📊CFDs - Total Offered1,200 CFDs
💰 Spreads0,9 pips
💰 Withdrawal fee amountZero
💰 Trading fees classVery Low
✔️ Scalping AllowedYes
📈Products OfferedForex, Stocks (CFDs), Commodities (CFDs), Indices (CFDs), Cryptocurrencies (CFDs)
👥Account TypesStandard accounts, Demo accounts, Islamic accounts, and professional accounts
📚Educational ResourcesWebinars, articles, tutorials
📍 FocusUser-friendly platform for beginners and experienced traders
☎️Customer SupportMultiple languages offered
📌Important NoteAvaTrade does not offer direct trading on the Volatility 75 Index (VIX).
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
    AvaTrade  

Regulation

AvaTrade

is licensed as a regulated broker in the EU, Japan, Australia, South Africa, and the British Virgin Islands.    

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Easy Account openingLimited product portfolio
No withdrawal feeAdministration fee
Low trading feesInactivity fee
Negative balance protectionNot listed on stock exchange
 

Is AvaTrade regulated in Australia?

Yes, AvaTrade is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), ensuring compliance with local laws and providing a secure trading environment for Australian clients.  

What platforms does AvaTrade offer?

AvaTrade supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and AvaTradeGO, offering a user-friendly interface, automated trading options, and advanced charting tools for both beginners and experienced traders.  

2. Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers Review Banner

  Interactive Brokers offers their clients access to a transparent trading environment, low commissions, and excellent financing rates.    

Overview

🔎 Broker🥇 Interactive Brokers
💰 Min. Deposit$0 USD
☪️ Islamic Account✅ Yes
🆓 Demo Account☑️ Yes
📈 Max Leverage1:5 - 1:400
✴️ Institutional Accounts✅ Yes
👨🏼‍💼 Managed Accounts☑️ Yes
🚀 Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Interactive Brokers Overview  

Interactive Brokers Regulation

Interactive Brokers

is licensed as a regulated broker in Canada, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, Australia, and more.    

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Wide range of productsExtremely complex desktop trading platform
Many great research toolsComplicated account opening process
Regulated by several authoritiesHigh inactivity fee

 

Is Interactive Brokers regulated in Australia?

Yes, Interactive Brokers is regulated by ASIC under AFSL number 453554, offering one of the most secure and transparent trading environments for Australian traders.  

What makes Interactive Brokers ideal for professionals?

Interactive Brokers provides institutional-grade platforms, advanced order types, global market access, and competitive pricing, making it ideal for experienced and professional traders.  

3. Forex.com

Forex.com Review

  FOREX.com is a global FX and CFD broker that meets the highest standards of corporate governance, financial reporting, and disclosure.    

Overview

🔎 BrokerForex.com CTA logo
💰 Min. Deposit$100 USD
🔁 Spreads from0.1
🔽 Commissions Yes
▶️ Forex$5 USD per round lot
🛑 Inactivity Fee$15 monthly after 12 months
💳 Deposit FeeThird-Party
💳 Withdrawal FeeThird-Party
💻 Trading PlatformsMT4 / MT5 / Proprietary
🆓 Demo AccountYes
☪️ Islamic AccountNo
📝Sign up 👉Open Account
  Forex.com Landing Page  

Forex.com Regulation

Forex.com

is licensed as a regulated broker in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and more.    

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons
Low Forex FeesLimited to Forex and CFDs
Variety of Currency PairsHigh Stock CFD fees
Diverse technical toolsNot user friendly
 

Is Forex.com available in Australia?

Yes, Forex.com is accessible in Australia and complies with global regulatory standards, although it is not locally regulated by ASIC.  

What is the minimum deposit for Forex.com?

The minimum deposit is $100 AUD, which is suitable for both beginner and intermediate traders looking for a reliable broker.  

4. IG

IG Review

  IG is a leading online trading provider that offers access to the financial markets through intuitive platforms and apps.    

Overview

🔎 Broker✅ IG Group
💰 Trading Fee ClassHigh
💵 Inactivity Fee✔️ Yes
💳 Minimum Deposit$140 / R2240 ZAR
💡 Base currencies 6
✅ Demo Accounts✔️ Yes
📌 Products OfferedETF, Forex, Options
🔎 Open an Account👉 Click Here
  IG Overview New  

IG Regulation

IG

is licensed as a regulated broker in the United States, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and more.  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons
Operates under top-tier regulators (FCA, ASIC, CFTC, etc.)Minimum deposit can be high, especially outside the UK
Competitive spreads, especially for major pairsCharges an inactivity fee after two years of no activity
Offers MetaTrader 4 (MT4), ProRealTime, and its proprietary platformSpreads can widen during volatile market conditions
Includes Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrenciesLeverage limits are lower in regions like Europe and Australia due to regulations
Extensive library of webinars, tutorials, and market analysisCryptocurrency CFD trading is restricted in certain areas (like the UK)
 

Is Forex.com available in Australia?

Yes, Forex.com is accessible in Australia and complies with global regulatory standards, although it is not locally regulated by ASIC.  

What is the minimum deposit for Forex.com?

The minimum deposit is $100 AUD, which is suitable for both beginner and intermediate traders looking for a reliable broker.  

5. Oanda

Oanda Review

  Oanda is a trusted global service provider that is known for its reputation and quality market research.    

Overview

🔎 Broker🥇 Oanda
💰 Min. Deposit$0 USD
🆓 Demo Account✅ Yes
4️⃣ MetaTrader4✅ Yes
⛔ Stop Loss✅ Yes
🚀 Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Oanda Overview  

Oanda Regulation

Oanda

is licensed as a regulated broker in Singapore, Canada, Europe, Japan, and Australia.    

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated in multiple major jurisdictions (US, UK, Japan, etc.)Fewer account types compared to some brokers
Competitive spreads, especially for major pairsLacks deposit bonuses or promotions common with other brokers
Offers the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and its proprietary platform Oanda TradeHigher costs on some CFD products (non-Forex instruments)
Flexible for new traders with no minimum deposit requirement Lower leverage limits for clients in regulated regions like the US and Europe
Extensive educational tools and market analysisSpreads can widen during volatile market conditions
API access for developers and algo tradersSmaller selection of tradable instruments (e.g., limited exotic pairs)
Fast order execution with no dealing desk Charges fees for certain withdrawal methods (especially for non-bank transfers)
One of the few brokers offering Forex trading in the USFewer cryptocurrency pairs available compared to other brokers
No hidden fees; spreads and costs are clearDoesn't offer a built-in social or copy trading platform
 

What is the minimum deposit at OANDA Australia?

OANDA does not require a minimum deposit in Australia, allowing traders to start trading with any amount that suits their risk appetite.  

Is OANDA regulated in Australia?

Yes, OANDA is regulated by ASIC, ensuring a reliable and compliant trading environment with client fund protection.  

6. Pepperstone

Pepperstone Review

  Pepperstone is an Australian-based Forex service provider that offers access to Razor Sharp spreads, Fast execution, and 1200+ CFDs to trade.    

Pepperstone Overview

 

🔎 BrokerPepperstone CTA logo
📍 RegulationASIC, BaFin, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
📌AFSL No414530
📌FCA no684312
👍 Demo Account Yes
💰 Minimum Deposit$0 USD
📎 BonusNo
☪️ Islamic account Yes
📊 Institutional AccountsYes
📊 Managed AccountsYes
📈 Maximum Leverage1:200
⚙️Products OfferedStock, Indices, Commodities, Shares, Cryptocurrencies
👨‍💼Account TypesRazor account Standard account Demo account Islamic account
🖥️Trading PlatformsTradingView MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 cTrader Capitalise.ai
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal OptionsVisa Mastercard Bank transfer MPESA PayPal Bpay Neteller POLi Skrill China UnionPay
☎️Customer Support24/7 multilingual support
📍FocusRazor-sharp spreads, deep liquidity, caters to various experience levels
📌Important NoteCFDs are complex instruments and carry the risk of losing more than your initial deposit due to leverage.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Pepperstone Overview  

Pepperstone Regulation

Pepperstone

is licensed as a regulated broker in the United Kingdom, the UAE, and Australia.  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons
Fast Account OpeningMostly CFDs Offered
Excellent Customer SupportBasic MetaTrader Platform
Negative Balance ProtectionNo Managed Accounts
 

Which platforms does Pepperstone support?

Pepperstone supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView, offering ultra-fast execution and advanced tools for all trading styles.  

Pepperstone ASIC-regulated?

Yes, Pepperstone is regulated by ASIC, ensuring high trust, transparency, and adherence to Australian financial laws.  

7. FP Markets

FPMarkets Review

  FP Markets is an Australian-based, multi-asset broker that offers access to CFDs across Forex, Shares, Indices, Commodities & Cryptocurrencies.    

Overview

🔎 Broker🥇 FP Markets
📌 RegulationCySEC, ASIC
☪️ Islamic account ✅ Yes
👍 Demo Account✅ Yes
📊 Institutional AccountsNo
📊 Managed AccountsNo
📈 Maximum Leverage1:400
💰 Minimum Deposit$100 USD
🚀Open an Account👉 Open Account
  FP Markets Landing Page  

FP Markets Regulation

FP Markets

is licensed as a regulated broker in Europe and Australia.  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Easy and fast account openingLimited product portfolio
Low trading feesHigh CFD fees
Fast execution of tradesHigh minimum deposit
Low Forex feesHigh fee for international bank withdrawal
 

Why is FP Markets considered low-cost?

FP Markets offers tight spreads from 0.0 pips, low commission rates, and fast execution speeds, making it ideal for cost-sensitive traders in Australia.  

Is FP Markets based in Australia?

Yes, FP Markets is headquartered in Sydney and fully regulated by ASIC, providing strong local customer support and service.  

8. ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets Review

  ThinkMarkets is a premium multi-asset online brokerage that offers access to Tight Spreads, Fast Execution, and a wide range of markets.    

Overview

🔎 Broker🥇 ThinkMarkets
💰 Minimum Deposit$0 USD
🆓 Demo Account✅ Yes
☪️ Islamic AccountOn Request
📌 Joint AccountOn Request
4️⃣ MetaTrader4✅ Yes
🤝 Live Support✅ Yes
💸 CommissionVariable
🔁 Spreads from0 Pips
📊 Leverage500:1
📈 Max Trade Size50 - 100 Lots
❤️ Account ManagerSelected Accounts
💻 ThinkTrader®️✅ Yes
🚀 Open an Account👉 Click Here
  ThinkMarkets Regulation  

ThinkMarkets Regulation

ThinkMarkets

is licensed as a regulated broker in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia.  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), and FSCA (South Africa)Fewer assets compared to some competitors
Offers Standard, ThinkZero, Islamic, and Demo accountsSpreads can widen during high volatility
$0 for Standard account, $500 for ThinkZero Fees may apply for international bank transfers
Competitive spreads, especially on ThinkZero accountsEducational materials are not as extensive as some competitors
 

Is ThinkMarkets regulated by ASIC?

Yes, ThinkMarkets is regulated by ASIC and also has licenses in the UK and South Africa, offering broad protection and regulatory coverage.  

What awards has ThinkMarkets won?

ThinkMarkets has received awards for Best Mobile Platform and Best Forex Provider, highlighting its commitment to innovation and user satisfaction in Australia.  

9. IC Markets

IC Markets Review

  IC Markets is a market-leading Forex CFD provider that offers trading solutions and access to cutting-edge trading platforms, low-latency connectivity, and superior liquidity.   elementor-template id="27293"]  

Overview

🔎 BrokerIC Markets CTA logo
📌 RegulationRegulated by ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus)
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
📒 Demo AccountYes
💰 BonusNo Sign-up Bonus
✴️ Institutional AccountsNo
👨🏼‍💼 Managed AccountsNo
📈 Maximum Leverage1:500
💰 Minimum Deposit$200 USD
📌 PAMM AccountsYes
💹 Margin Call100%
⛔ Stop-Out50%
💷 Minimum Commission per TradeFrom $3 to $3.5
🪙 Crypto trading offeredYes
🔒 Segregated AccountsYes
👥Account TypesStandard, Raw Spread, True ECN
🖥️Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, IC Markets Raw Spread Platform
📙Educational ResourcesWebinars, market analysis, educational materials
☎️Customer Service Hours24/5 multilingual customer support
🔘 Tradeable InstrumentsForex, CFDs on indices, shares, commodities, cryptocurrencies
📍FocusRaw spreads, deep liquidity, advanced trading tools
📌Important NoteCFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  IC Markets Overview  

IC Markets Regulation

IC Markets

is licensed as a regulated broker in the Bahamas. However, when funding your trading account, client funds are held in client-segregated trust accounts at Australian Banks, including the National Australia Bank (NAB) and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).  Therefore,  IC Markets complies with the Australian Client Money Handling Rules.    

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low Forex FeesLimited Product Selection
Easy Account OpeningSlow Chat Response
 

What are IC Markets' trading costs like?

IC Markets offers low spreads (from 0.0 pips) and competitive commissions, making it one of the cheapest brokers for active and high-volume traders.  

Is IC Markets regulated in Australia?

Yes, IC Markets is headquartered in Sydney and regulated by ASIC, providing a secure and compliant trading environment for Australian clients.  

10. eToro

eToro Review

  eToro is a world-leading social investment network that offers access to top instruments, zero commissions, and trustworthy customer support.    

Overview

🔎 Broker🥇 eToro
📌 RegulationFCA, ASIC, CySEC
☪️ Islamic account ☑️ Yes
👍 Demo Account✅ Yes
📊 Institutional AccountsNo
📊 Managed Accounts☑️ Yes
📈 Maximum Leverage20:1
💰 Minimum Deposit$50 USD
🚀 Open an Account👉Click Here
  etoro Overview  

eToro Regulation

eToro

is licensed as a regulated broker in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, Seychelles, the USA, and Gibraltar.  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Well-regulated by top market regulatorsUS clients not accepted
Client funds kept in segregated accountsMetaTrader not provided
Commission-free tradingScalping and hedging are not allowed
Traders can buy fractional sharesInactivity fee charged after a year
 

Is eToro available and legal in Australia?

Yes, eToro operates legally in Australia and is regulated by ASIC, ensuring security and compliance for all Australian users.  

Does eToro support copy trading?

Yes, eToro is a leader in social and copy trading, allowing users to replicate the trades of top-performing investors worldwide with just a few clicks.  

Conclusion

If you trade forex, Australia is an excellent choice since ASIC guarantees that traders and brokers follow strict rules. If you are new and want to use eToro or AvaTrade, or as an experienced trader prefer low spreads offered by IC Markets or FP Markets, there’s a suitable broker for you. Because of strong regulation, affordable prices, and good resources, Australian forex brokers ensure both experienced and new Traders have a fruitful trading journey. Select a broker that fits your aims, how much risk you can handle, and how you prefer to trade.   You might also like:  AvaTrade Review You might also like:  Interactive Brokers You might also like:  Forex.com Review You might also like:  Oanda Review  

Disclaimer

Traders need to understand and remember that CFDs are leveraged, complex products that may be accompanied by the risk of incurring losses that may exceed the initial deposit of the trader. Traders need to ensure that they understand their risk exposure and determine whether the risk involved is suited to them before making trading decisions that could result in the loss of capital.  

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Are forex brokers in Australia regulated by ASIC?

Yes, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) regulates forex brokers in Australia, ensuring they meet strict financial standards and protect client funds through compliance, transparency, and regular audits.  

What makes a forex broker the “best” in Australia?

Top brokers in Australia offer ASIC regulation, low fees, tight spreads, excellent platforms, fast execution, and responsive customer support. User experience, trustworthiness, and educational resources also play a significant role in their ranking.  

Is it safe to trade forex in Australia?

Yes, trading is safe with ASIC-regulated brokers. ASIC enforces stringent rules, such as segregated client funds, leverage caps, and negative balance protection, to protect traders from fraud and excessive losses.  

What is the minimum deposit required by Australian forex brokers?

Minimum deposits vary, typically ranging from A$0 to A$200. Brokers like OANDA have no minimum, while others like IC Markets or Pepperstone may require around A$100–A$200 to open a live account.  

Which broker has the lowest spreads in Australia?

IC Markets and FP Markets offer some of the lowest spreads, starting from 0.0 pips on major currency pairs. These brokers are ideal for scalpers and high-frequency traders looking to minimize trading costs.  

Do Australian brokers support MetaTrader platforms?

Yes, most top brokers like Pepperstone, IC Markets, and FP Markets support MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, offering automated trading, advanced charting, and customizable tools for all trading styles.  

Are there Islamic (swap-free) forex accounts in Australia?

Yes, many top brokers, including Pepperstone, IC Markets, and FP Markets, offer Islamic accounts for Muslim traders. These accounts comply with Sharia law by eliminating overnight swap or rollover interest.  

Can I trade cryptocurrencies with Australian forex brokers?

Yes, brokers like eToro, IG, and ThinkMarkets offer crypto CFDs, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others. ASIC-regulated brokers must clearly disclose crypto-related risks to clients under local laws.  

Are demo accounts available with Australian forex brokers?

Yes, almost all brokers in Australia offer free demo accounts with virtual funds, allowing traders to test platforms and strategies risk-free before trading with real money.  

Which forex broker in Australia is best for beginners?

eToro and AvaTrade are beginner-friendly, offering intuitive platforms, copy trading, and extensive educational resources. They help new traders learn quickly without being overwhelmed by complex tools or high trading costs.  

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