As the forex industry expands and more traders emerge, more brokers are welcoming traders from developing countries such as Angola. These brokers offer competitive rates and fees, powerful and user-friendly trading platforms, and a range of tradable assets. Angolan traders need not look further than the list below to find a forex broker that will cater to their unique and individual trading needs and objectives. Here’s a run-down on what we cover:

Forex Trading in Angola

Best Forex Brokers in Angola 2026

Angola Forex Market

Top Forex Platforms in Angola

Angola Forex Broker Review

What are the legal and regulatory considerations for forex trading in Angola?

Forex trading in Angola is subject to certain legal and regulatory considerations to ensure a safe and secure trading environment. The primary regulatory authority overseeing financial activities in Angola is the National Bank of Angola (BNA).

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

6 Best Forex Brokers in Angola

☑️Exness - Low spreads, fast withdrawals. ☑️FXTM - Flexible accounts, tight spreads. ☑️FBS - Low deposit, high leverage. ☑️XM - Fast execution, low minimums. ☑️HFM - Tight spreads, great support. ☑️Pepperstone - Fast trades, low costs.

1. Exness

Exness has been in operation since 2008 and is a popular broker offering traders a vast number of trading opportunities across a range of markets. Traders can expect competitive trading conditions, high leverage, and the use of powerful trading platforms through which trades can be executed seamlessly.

Features

🔍 Feature 📋 Information 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, SFSA FCA, FSA(JP) 💵 Minimum Deposit $10 📉 Average Spread From 0.1 pips 💰 Commissions From $10- $30 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Deposit fee in some regions ⚖️ Maximum Leverage 1:30 🎁 Bonuses No 🕒 Customer Support Hours 24/5. 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons 10$ minimum deposit Deposit fee charged in certain regions

Our Findings

Exness is a top choice for Angolan traders due to its ultra-low spreads, instant withdrawal options, and flexible account types.

Is Exness available for traders in Angola?

Yes, Exness is available for traders in Angola, offering localized services, easy payment options, and access to a wide range of forex and CFD instruments.

Is Exness a safe and regulated broker?

Yes, Exness is regulated by top authorities like the FCA and CySEC, ensuring a safe and transparent trading environment for Angolan traders.

2. FXTM

FXTM is a reputable and popular ECN and STP broker that is based in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Mauritius, with corresponding regulation and authorisation in each jurisdiction to offer trading to traders from around the world. With FXTM, traders can expect tight and variable spreads, ultra-low commissions, adequate leverage (non-EU clients), powerful trading platforms through which trades can be executed seamlessly, and a range of flexible funding methods.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, FCA, FSCA 💵 Minimum Deposit $200 📉 Average Spread From 0.1 pips 💰 Commissions From None 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Not charged 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:30 for EU and UK, 1:1000 under other entities 🎁 Bonuses Only for international brand. 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Digital and fast account opening High stock CFD fees Great educational tools provided Inactivity and withdrawal fees charged

Our Findings

FXTM is a strong option for traders in Angola, offering flexible account types, competitive spreads, and excellent educational resources.

Can traders in Angola open an account with FXTM?

Yes, traders in Angola can easily open an account with FXTM and access a variety of forex and CFD trading options.

Is FXTM a regulated and trustworthy broker?

Yes, FXTM is regulated by major authorities like CySEC, FCA, and FSCA, making it a safe and trusted broker for Angolan traders.

3. FBS

FBS is a Belize-based STP and ECN broker that has been in operation since 2009. FBS offers traders both variable as well as fixed spreads, a range of account types that suit all kinds of traders, and a range of tradable financial instruments that can be traded through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation IFSC, CySEC 💵 Minimum Deposit $5 📉 Average Spread From 0.0 pips 💰 Commissions From $6 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:3000 🎁 Bonuses Yes 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multiple account types offered High spreads on some accounts Social trading supported Limited tradable assets Ultra-low minimum deposit requirement Limited trading platform and tools offered Well-regulated Several countries restricted including US, UK, Japan, Israel, and others

Our Findings

FBS is a popular broker among Angolan traders, known for its low minimum deposit, high leverage options, and beginner-friendly platforms.

Can Angolan traders use FBS for forex trading?

Yes, FBS accepts traders from Angola and offers easy account setup with local payment options.

Is FBS a regulated and reliable broker?

Yes, FBS is regulated by IFSC and CySEC, ensuring a safe and trustworthy trading environment for Angolan users.

4. XM

With more than 2.5 million registered traders from 196 countries worldwide, XM is one of the most popular choices when it comes to CFD and forex trading. Angolan traders are offered variable, tight spreads, low-commission charges, a variety of trading accounts, negative balance protection applied to retail accounts, and use of powerful and user-friendly trading platforms.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, IFSC), FCA, ASIC and DFSA 💵 Minimum Deposit $5 📉 Average Spread From 1.7 pips 💰 Commissions From $3.5 per lot per trade 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Bank withdrawals below $200 - $15 📈 Maximum Leverage 500:1 🎁 Bonuses No. 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Allows scalping and hedging No managed accounts Minimum deposit from $55. No US clients accepted

Our Findings

XM is a reliable broker for Angolan traders, offering low minimum deposits, fast execution, and a wide range of forex pairs and CFDs.

Is XM available for traders in Angola?

Yes, XM is available for traders in Angola and offers a range of forex and CFD trading options with accessible payment methods.

Is XM a regulated broker?

Yes, XM is regulated by multiple trusted authorities, including CySEC, FCA, and ASIC, ensuring a secure and reliable trading experience for Angolan traders.

HFM

HFM is a multi-regulated and multi-asset broker that offers traders from around the world the trade a variety of financial instruments. HFM is a socially responsible broker that has obtained various awards and offers traders with tight spreads, competitive commissions, and a variety of trading accounts to choose from.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🌍 Accepts Traders in Zimbabwe Yes – HFM accepts Zimbabwean traders with full account access and platform features. 🛡️ Regulation Number in Zimbabwe Not regulated locally – HFM is not licensed by Zimbabwe’s SEC, but is regulated internationally (e.g., FCA, FSCA, CySEC). 🏢 Local Offices No – HFM currently does not have physical offices in Zimbabwe. 💱 Can Trade in Local Currency (ZWL) No – Trading accounts are in USD, EUR, NGN, etc. ZWL is not currently supported. 📞 Local Support Available Limited – Support is available online 24/5, but no dedicated Zimbabwe support center yet. 🧾 Zimbabwe-Based Account Option No – You will register under an international entity, not a locally licensed branch. 💵 Minimum Deposit (ZWL Equivalent) Approx. ZWL 0+ (Based on $0 minimum deposit in USD, depending on the exchange rate) 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus for New Traders Yes – 100% Supercharged Bonus and other promotions may apply (check availability per region). 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Competitive trading conditions Commissions are charged Strong international presence No US Clients accepted

Our Findings

HFM is a trusted forex broker in Angola, offering competitive spreads, multiple account types, and various trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4 and 5.

Can Angolan traders open an account with HFM?

Yes, Angolan traders can open an account with HFM and access a wide range of forex and CFD instruments with local payment options.

Is HFM a regulated and secure broker?

Yes, HFM is regulated by several top-tier authorities, including the FCA and CySEC, ensuring a safe and secure trading environment for traders in Angola.

6. Pepperstone

Pepperstone was founded in 2010 and is a popular ECN and STP broker based in Australia and the United Kingdom, with respective regulations to offer competitive, comprehensive trading solutions to traders from around the world. Pepperstone is one of the largest and most trusted brokers, enabling traders to trade across several markets using the competitive trading conditions offered by the broker, low-latency, high execution speeds, and award-winning customer service.

Features

🔍 Feature 📋 Information 🛡️ Regulation FCA and ASIC 💵 Minimum Deposit $0 📉 Average Spread From 0 pips 💰 Commissions From 7 units of the base currency per lot of the FX pair 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $20 for clients outside the EU and Australia ⚖️ Maximum Leverage 500:1 🎁 Bonuses No 🕒 Customer Support Hours 24/5. 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast and fully digital account opening High bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia Free deposit and withdrawal No investor protection for non-EU clients Low forex and equity index CFD fees Only forex, CFDs, and crypto

Our Findings

Pepperstone is a popular and reliable choice for Angolan traders, offering low spreads, fast execution, and a range of trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4 and 5.

Is Pepperstone available to traders in Angola?

Yes, Pepperstone is available to traders in Angola and offers a variety of forex and CFD trading options with easy payment methods.

Is Pepperstone a regulated and trustworthy broker?

Yes, Pepperstone is regulated by top financial authorities such as the FCA, ASIC, and DFSA, ensuring a secure trading environment for Angolan traders.

Conclusion

Angola, with its rich history, diverse culture, and significant economic potential, stands as a country of both challenges and immense promise. While it has faced struggles related to its post-colonial era and civil war, Angola has made considerable strides in rebuilding its infrastructure and economy, particularly in the oil and diamond sectors. You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Sao Tome & Principe You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Somalia You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Burkina Faso You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Gabon You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Frequently Asked Questions

What is forex trading?

Forex trading is the buying of a currency while simultaneously selling another. However, it is much more complex than just that and involves a systematic approach involving skill, knowledge, and experience.

Which forex brokers are the best?

The forex brokers featured on this list are some of the best brokers in the industry.

Can beginners trade in forex?

Yes, however, it requires beginners to first learn about forex trading and use a demo account to practice before they take on the live trading environment.

Do these forex brokers offer demo accounts?

Yes, these brokers offer the use of demo accounts either as practice accounts, accounts where traders test their strategies risk-free, or as a way for traders to explore these brokers’ offerings.

Are these forex brokers regulated and safe to use?

Most of these forex brokers are regulated, and traders are urged to make use of regulated brokers, however, there are unregulated brokers who have a good reputation and have been offering comprehensive solutions for years.