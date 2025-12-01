Fairvest Ltd. Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Fairvest Ltd. shares on the jse look steady near the current price today in rands of R20.00, and the charts plus historical graph data point to measured growth rather than a sharp move. The price forecast remains balanced, so the buy or sell decision depends on your cost basis, dividend, payout profile, and whether the for sale opportunity fits your plan. Investors checking how to buy can use the share code FTA, compare online trading fees, and place the trade through a funded trading account; preference shares are mentioned here only for context, while the ordinary dividend outlook stays central to today’s data.
Fairvest Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|Fairvest Ltd. (FTA)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Real Estate / Property Investment
|Current Price
|R20.00
|Market Capitalization
|R1.25bn
|P/E Ratio
|13.50
|Dividend Yield
|7.24%
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|Not provided
|Recent Price Change
|0
|Data as of
|2026-08-27 17:05:00
Fairvest Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R20.00, unchanged from the previous close at 0
|Market Cap
|R1.25bn, indicating a small-cap market presence
|P/E Ratio
|13.50, suggesting fair valuation
|Dividend Yield
|7.24%, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Low to moderate, based on the flat recent price change
Fairvest Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
The near-term setup looks neutral to mildly constructive. With the share price holding at R20.00 and no recorded recent change, momentum is limited, but the 7.24% dividend yield and 13.50 P/E ratio may help support interest from income-focused buyers. A clear breakout would need stronger turnover and broader property-sector support; otherwise, price action may remain range-bound.
FAQ on Fairvest Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Fairvest Ltd. shares?
Answer: Fairvest Ltd. shares are listed equity securities traded on the JSE under FTA. Based on today’s data, they trade at R20.00 with a market cap of R1.25bn, a P/E ratio of 13.50, and a dividend yield of 7.24%, placing them in the property investment sector.
Q2: How can I buy Fairvest Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy Fairvest Ltd. shares, open a trading account with a broker that gives access to the JSE. Use the ticker FTA, review the current price of R20.00, and place your purchase through the platform. The available data show no recent price change.
Q3: What affects the price of Fairvest Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of Fairvest Ltd. shares is influenced by sector sentiment, investor demand, earnings expectations, and dividend appeal. With a P/E of 13.50 and a dividend yield of 7.24%, today’s R20.00 price may respond mainly to income flows and broader property market conditions.
Q4: Does Fairvest Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes. The live data show a dividend yield of 7.24% for Fairvest Ltd., which indicates an income component for shareholders. At today’s share price of R20.00, the yield suggests the dividend is a meaningful part of the investment case, especially for yield-focused buyers.
Q5: How can I track my Fairvest Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track Fairvest Ltd. shares and dividends by monitoring the FTA listing on the JSE through your broker or portfolio dashboard. Use today’s price of R20.00, the 13.50 P/E ratio, and the 7.24% dividend yield to keep tabs on valuation and income performance.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Fairvest Ltd. share price?
Answer: Fairvest Ltd. share price movement is shaped by valuation, dividend expectations, sector demand, and trading flow. With a market cap of R1.25bn, a flat recent price change of 0, and a current price of R20.00, the shares appear relatively stable today.
Q7: Is Fairvest Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Fairvest Ltd. may suit investors who want income exposure, since the dividend yield is 7.24% and the P/E ratio is 13.50. The answer depends on your strategy, but at R20.00 the shares look more like a steady hold than a high-growth trade.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Fairvest Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Buying today depends on your objective. At R20.00, with no recent change and a dividend yield of 7.24%, Fairvest Ltd. may appeal to income seekers more than momentum traders. The data suggest a measured entry rather than an aggressive chase.
Q9: How much does one Fairvest Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Fairvest Ltd. share costs R20.00 today. That price sits alongside a market cap of R1.25bn, a P/E ratio of 13.50, and a dividend yield of 7.24%, which together give investors a simple snapshot of value and income potential.
Q10: How to sell Fairvest Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Fairvest Ltd. shares, log in to your JSE-enabled trading account, search for FTA, and place a sell order at or near the live price of R20.00. The latest data show no recent price change, so execution may depend on market depth.
How to Buy Fairvest Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account with a broker that offers JSE access.
Verify the account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for added security.
Complete KYC verification.
Review the trading dashboard and search for FTA.
Deposit funds into your trading account.
Place your purchase order for Fairvest Ltd. shares.
Fairvest Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Fairvest Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R20.00 and SELL if they move BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.