Fairvest Property Holdings will release its interim results for the six months ending 31 March 2026 on 3 June 2026. A webinar to present the results will be held on the same day from 11h00 to 12h00, with registration available at www.corpcam.com/Fairvest03062026.

Revenue for the interim period grew to R1.2 billion (R1.1 billion) whilst property income rose to R1.3 billion (R1.1 billion). Profit from operations increased to R691.7 million (R561.7 million). Profit attributable to equity holders went up to R596.7 million (R453.6 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per A share were higher at 76.77 cents per share (72.92 cents per share) and headline earnings per B share also climbed to 28.85 cents per share (25.22 cents per share). Dividend The Board has resolved to declare an interim dividend (dividend number 22) of 71.81647 cents per A share, and 25.94214 cents per B share, being 100% of the distributable income for the period (September 2025: 100%). Group prospects The Group's portfolio continues to demonstrate resilient operating performance, supported by low vacancies, disciplined asset management and stable rental growth. The macroeconomic environment has become more uncertain due to elevated geopolitical tensions in the Middle East resulting in higher oil prices and sparking renewed inflation and interest rate risk globally. These factors may place pressure on consumer affordability, operating costs and debt servicing costs. The Group remains committed to executing its strategy of repositioning toward a retail-focused portfolio through the disposal of non-core assets and selective, accretive acquisitions, enhancing long-term earnings visibility and sustainability. Given the strong operational performance and the positive contribution from recent accretive transactions, the Board has updated its full-year guidance and expects distributable earnings per B share for the 2026 financial year to be between 53.4 cents and 54.4 cents, an increase of between 11% and 13% (2025 financial year: 48.15 cents per share). Distribution per A share will increase by the lesser of 5% or the most recent Consumer Price Index, in accordance with the Company's Memorandum of Incorporation. The Board intends to maintain a dividend payout ratio of 100% of distributable earnings, subject to its normal bi-annual review.

Fairvest Property Holdings will host an investor presentation on 23 July 2026 from 11h00 to 12h00 SAST, focusing on its fibre infrastructure investment through Onepath Investments (RF) (Pty) Ltd., which owns township fibre networks operated by fibertimeTM. The event will be held at the @Sandton Hotel in Johannesburg, with a live webcast available for remote participants. Shareholders can RSVP and access the webcast via www.corpcam.com/Fairvest23072026.

Shareholders were reminded that Fairvest will host an investor presentation focused on the Company's fibre infrastructure investment, held through Onepath Investments (RF) (Pty) Ltd., which owns township fibre networks operated by fibertimeTM at 11h00 today.

Fairvest Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Fairvest Ltd. shares on the jse look steady near the current price today in rands of R20.00, and the charts plus historical graph data point to measured growth rather than a sharp move. The price forecast remains balanced, so the buy or sell decision depends on your cost basis, dividend, payout profile, and whether the for sale opportunity fits your plan. Investors checking how to buy can use the share code FTA, compare online trading fees, and place the trade through a funded trading account; preference shares are mentioned here only for context, while the ordinary dividend outlook stays central to today’s data.

Fairvest Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Fairvest Ltd. (FTA) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / Property Investment Current Price R20.00 Market Capitalization R1.25bn P/E Ratio 13.50 Dividend Yield 7.24% Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Fairvest Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R20.00, unchanged from the previous close at 0 Market Cap R1.25bn, indicating a small-cap market presence P/E Ratio 13.50, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 7.24%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low to moderate, based on the flat recent price change

Fairvest Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks neutral to mildly constructive. With the share price holding at R20.00 and no recorded recent change, momentum is limited, but the 7.24% dividend yield and 13.50 P/E ratio may help support interest from income-focused buyers. A clear breakout would need stronger turnover and broader property-sector support; otherwise, price action may remain range-bound.

FAQ on Fairvest Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Fairvest Ltd. shares?

Answer: Fairvest Ltd. shares are listed equity securities traded on the JSE under FTA. Based on today’s data, they trade at R20.00 with a market cap of R1.25bn, a P/E ratio of 13.50, and a dividend yield of 7.24%, placing them in the property investment sector.

Q2: How can I buy Fairvest Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Fairvest Ltd. shares, open a trading account with a broker that gives access to the JSE. Use the ticker FTA, review the current price of R20.00, and place your purchase through the platform. The available data show no recent price change.

Q3: What affects the price of Fairvest Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Fairvest Ltd. shares is influenced by sector sentiment, investor demand, earnings expectations, and dividend appeal. With a P/E of 13.50 and a dividend yield of 7.24%, today’s R20.00 price may respond mainly to income flows and broader property market conditions.

Q4: Does Fairvest Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes. The live data show a dividend yield of 7.24% for Fairvest Ltd., which indicates an income component for shareholders. At today’s share price of R20.00, the yield suggests the dividend is a meaningful part of the investment case, especially for yield-focused buyers.

Q5: How can I track my Fairvest Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Fairvest Ltd. shares and dividends by monitoring the FTA listing on the JSE through your broker or portfolio dashboard. Use today’s price of R20.00, the 13.50 P/E ratio, and the 7.24% dividend yield to keep tabs on valuation and income performance.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Fairvest Ltd. share price?

Answer: Fairvest Ltd. share price movement is shaped by valuation, dividend expectations, sector demand, and trading flow. With a market cap of R1.25bn, a flat recent price change of 0, and a current price of R20.00, the shares appear relatively stable today.

Q7: Is Fairvest Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Fairvest Ltd. may suit investors who want income exposure, since the dividend yield is 7.24% and the P/E ratio is 13.50. The answer depends on your strategy, but at R20.00 the shares look more like a steady hold than a high-growth trade.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Fairvest Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today depends on your objective. At R20.00, with no recent change and a dividend yield of 7.24%, Fairvest Ltd. may appeal to income seekers more than momentum traders. The data suggest a measured entry rather than an aggressive chase.

Q9: How much does one Fairvest Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Fairvest Ltd. share costs R20.00 today. That price sits alongside a market cap of R1.25bn, a P/E ratio of 13.50, and a dividend yield of 7.24%, which together give investors a simple snapshot of value and income potential.

Q10: How to sell Fairvest Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Fairvest Ltd. shares, log in to your JSE-enabled trading account, search for FTA, and place a sell order at or near the live price of R20.00. The latest data show no recent price change, so execution may depend on market depth.

How to Buy Fairvest Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a broker that offers JSE access.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and search for FTA.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place your purchase order for Fairvest Ltd. shares.

Fairvest Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Fairvest Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R20.00 and SELL if they move BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.