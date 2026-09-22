Elana Trading is a European broker that's been around since 1991. They're regulated by the Bulgarian FSC and operate within the EU framework. If you want access to global markets — forex, stocks, indices, commodities, crypto — with a regulated European broker backing it, they're worth considering. Over 30 years in the business means they've seen enough market cycles to know what traders actually need.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at Elana Trading?

Elana Trading’s minimum deposit depends on the account type and payment method available to the trader. Before opening an account, check the broker’s deposit page and confirm the funding option you plan to use. A low minimum deposit is useful, but it should not be the only reason you choose a broker.

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Does Elana Trading Support MT4, MT5, or Automated Trading?

Elana Trading’s platform support should be checked directly on its website before you sign up. If MT4, MT5, or Expert Advisors are important to your strategy, confirm this first. Do not assume every broker supports automated trading, even if they offer forex or CFD trading.

🔍 Feature Elana Trading 💰 Minimum Deposit No fixed minimum deposit required; flexible based on instrument chosen 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus No sign-up bonus currently offered 💸 Fees No deposit or withdrawal fees; commission-based trading fees apply 📉 Spreads & Commissions Commission 0.8% up to BGN 100,000 (minimum BGN 3 per trade); 0.7% for larger volumes 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfer (domestic and international), credit/debit cards; no e-payment methods 🖥️ Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), Elana Global Trader proprietary platform, Elana BG Trader; desktop, mobile, web 🛡️ Regulation FSC regulated (Bulgaria) – License RG-03-0030; EU regulated broker 🔐 Trust Score High – 30+ years in business; Investor Compensation Fund coverage up to 90% ⏱️ Payout Schedule Bank transfer (1-3 business days), credit/debit card (2-3 business days) depending on method 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Elana Trading Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons 30+ years in business — established broker with proven track record through multiple market cycles Limited deposit methods — only bank transfer and credit/debit cards, no e-wallets or crypto payments EU regulation (FSC Bulgaria) — legitimate regulatory oversight with Investor Compensation Fund coverage up to 90% International banking only — no ZAR accounts, expect currency conversion fees through your bank Multiple trading platforms — choose between MetaTrader 4, Elana Global Trader, or BG Trader proprietary platform No sign-up bonus — unlike competitors, Elana doesn't offer welcome bonuses or promotional offers Broad asset access — trade stocks, forex, crypto, indices, commodities, ETFs, bonds, futures, options from one account Commission-based fees — 0.8% on trades up to BGN 100,000 with BGN 3 minimum can add up on frequent trading No minimum deposit requirement — flexibility to start trading with whatever amount works for your budget Time zone difference — customer support operates European hours, slow responses during SA peak trading times

Overview

Elana Trading has actual infrastructure. They've been operating since 1991 which means they've survived multiple financial crises and market collapses. That's not nothing. They're regulated by the Bulgarian FSC which is EU-level regulation. Client funds are segregated in proper banks, completely separate from the company's money. The parent company is large and solvent. What matters is they're not some random startup — there's real regulatory structure, decades of history, and they're backed by serious capital.

What can you actually trade on Elana Trading?

Forex pairs, stocks from multiple exchanges, indices, commodities including oil and agricultural products, ETFs, bonds, options, futures, and cryptocurrencies. So you're not limited to just currency pairs. You can diversify across pretty much any major asset class. The range covers what professional traders need without being overwhelming.

How is Elana Trading different from other brokers?

They've been around since 1991 which most brokers can't claim. They offer two completely different trading platforms — MetaTrader 4 and their proprietary Elana Global Trader — so you can choose based on your preference. Multiple account types for different trading styles. Access to Bulgarian Stock Exchange for local investors. Custody services if you want to hold securities. It's comprehensive but not flashy.

Features Offered

MetaTrader 4 available on desktop, web, mobile (iOS/Android) with full functionality and Expert Advisor support.

Elana Global Trader proprietary platform on desktop, web, mobile with advanced charting and flexible workspace.

Elana BG Trader for Bulgarian Stock Exchange access with real-time market data.

Access to 200+ trading instruments including forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, commodities, crypto, bonds.

Multiple account types — Global Trader, BG Trader, Forex359 — for different trading needs.

Demo accounts with virtual funds for risk-free practice.

Portfolio management and discretionary fund management services available.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Offers two main account types: the MetaTrader 4 account and the GlobalTrader account, catering to different trading styles and asset preferences. ⚖️ Leverage Provides leverage up to 1:200 on MetaTrader accounts and around 1:50 on GlobalTrader accounts, depending on the asset traded. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads start from around 0.8 pips on major pairs; some accounts offer spreads as low as 0.0 pips with no extra commissions on selected instruments. 🌐 Instruments Offered Traders can access a wide range of markets including Forex, indices, commodities, precious metals, ETFs, bonds, CFDs, and global equities. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Available on MetaTrader 4 and the GlobalTrader platform, both supporting desktop, web, and mobile trading options. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Currently does not offer dedicated Islamic or swap-free accounts for traders who follow Sharia principles. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Free VPS hosting is not publicly offered; traders may need to arrange their own hosting services if required. 👥 Copy Trading Copy or social trading features are not available on Elana Trading platforms. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Client funds are kept in segregated accounts and protected under the Investor Compensation Fund of Bulgaria, ensuring added financial safety. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Fully regulated by the Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) of Bulgaria, ensuring compliance with EU financial standards.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Users on Myfxbook note solid execution speed and stability but limited educational content. Feedback leans toward neutral-to-positive. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Traders report reliability in trade execution, though some mention delayed withdrawals. Reviews are mixed, showing balanced opinions. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Reviewers appreciate the broker’s transparency but mention slow account verification processes. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Google users praise its easy-to-navigate platforms and responsive support, though some critique the mobile app performance. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Feedback from South African traders highlights trustworthy service, but a few complaints relate to withdrawal delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Reviews are generally positive, citing fair pricing and responsive support, though occasional negative experiences appear. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Elana Trading Safety and Security

FSC regulated (Bulgaria) — actual government oversight from EU-regulated authority.

Client funds held in segregated accounts at banks, completely separate from company money.

Investor Compensation Fund coverage — up to 90% protection if the broker fails (with caps).

SSL encryption on platforms for secure transactions and data protection.

Strict EU data protection procedures to prevent unauthorized access.

Regular compliance audits and regulatory oversight from the Bulgarian FSC.

How does Elana Trading protect my money?

Funds sit in segregated accounts at proper banks, separate from Elana's operational money. If the broker has issues your trading capital is protected. The Investor Compensation Fund covers up to 90% if something catastrophic happens. FSC regulation means regular audits. You're actually protected here.

What security measures does Elana Trading have in place?

SSL encryption on platforms, strict EU data protection rules, verification processes, segregated accounts. FSC regulation means compliance checks. It's a solid stack of protection by EU standards.

🛡️ Security Feature Elana Trading 💼 Regulation & Licensing Elana Trading is fully regulated by the Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) of Bulgaria, ensuring compliance with European Union financial directives (MiFID II). 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are kept in segregated accounts, separate from the company’s own funds, ensuring protection in case of insolvency. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Elana Trading does not hold additional Lloyd’s of London insurance; protection comes through local regulatory and investor compensation schemes. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating The broker maintains strong capitalization under regulatory supervision but does not publicly list an external credit rating. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Elana Trading does not support cryptocurrency trading or wallets, so no crypto-specific account-level security measures apply. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Offers negative balance protection, ensuring clients cannot lose more than their deposited funds. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Adheres to strict EU auditing standards and maintains transparent financial reporting under the supervision of Bulgarian authorities.

Elana Trading at a Glance

🔍 Elana Trading At a Glance Elana Trading 🏢 Founded 1991 — 30+ years in business with proven track record 🌍 Headquarters Bulgaria (EU-based operation with European regulatory oversight) 🛡️ Regulation FSC regulated (Bulgaria) – License RG-03-0030; EU regulated with Investor Compensation Fund coverage 💰 Minimum Deposit No fixed minimum — flexible based on instrument and account type chosen 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), Elana Global Trader proprietary, Elana BG Trader; desktop, mobile, web 💱 Instruments Offered Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, bonds, futures, options, cryptocurrencies, CFDs — 200+ instruments ⚖️ Commission Structure 0.8% up to BGN 100,000 (minimum BGN 3 per trade); 0.7% for larger volumes 📉 Trading Costs Commission-based; custody fees 0.1% annually on securities, 0.5% on cash balances 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Bank transfer (domestic/international), credit/debit card; no e-wallets; 1-3 business days processing 📞 Customer Support Available via email, phone, online portal; European hours based; professional and responsive team 📚 Education & Tools Research reports, market analysis, economic calendar, advanced charting tools, portfolio management services 🔐 Safety of Funds Segregated client accounts, FSC regulation, Investor Compensation Fund coverage up to 90%, SSL encryption 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Elana Trading Account Types

Elana Trading keeps things flexible with three main trading account types plus demo.

Global Trader for broad international market access, BG Trader for Bulgarian Stock Exchange focus, Forex359 for forex specialists.

Each one scaled to different trading styles and preferences.

Pick based on which markets you actually trade, not just what sounds fancy.

ELANA Global Trader Account

Provides access to a wide range of international markets — forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, CFDs, bonds, options.

The platform is available on desktop, web, and mobile with advanced charting and technical analysis tools.

Fast execution and flexible workspace suitable for both active traders and investors seeking broad market exposure.

Ideal for those looking for diversification and access to multiple asset classes globally.

ELANA BG Trader Account

Focused on trading on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange with access to local stocks and securities.

Suitable for traders who prefer domestic market opportunities and local market knowledge.

Platform designed to be user-friendly for Bulgarian investments with tools tailored to the local market environment.

Practical choice for investors seeking a more familiar or localized trading experience.

FOREX359 Account

Specializes in foreign exchange trading with streamlined setup for currency pairs and derivatives.

Provides a focused environment for FX traders rather than a broad range of asset classes.

Suitable for those whose primary interest is in currency markets only.

Offers a simpler setup with tools and execution tailored to forex trading.

Which Elana Trading account should I pick?

Global Trader if you want broad access to stocks, forex, indices, everything. BG Trader if you specifically trade Bulgarian securities. Forex359 if you only trade currencies. Demo if you're practicing. Calculate what you actually trade and pick the account with the tools you'll use.

What's the difference between account types in actual money terms?

They have different fee structures and market access. Global Trader charges 0.8% commission up to BGN 100,000 then 0.7%. BG Trader has transaction-based fees. Forex359 depends on your MT4 setup. Do the math for your typical trades — whichever is cheaper for how you actually trade, pick that one.

How to Open an Elana Trading Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Navigate to the Elana Trading Website

Go to the Elana Trading website and click on "Elana Trading" then "Online Contract" to proceed.

You'll be directed to the registration portal where you fill in basic details.

Step 2: Fill Out the Elana Trading Registration

Enter your email address and other basic information.

Elana will send you an email to activate the email you provided.

Make sure everything's accurate — mistakes now mean delays later.

Step 3: Confirm Your Email Address

Click on the activation link in the email you receive from Elana.

This confirms your email and allows you to proceed through the Elana KYC process.

Verification is immediate once you click the link.

Step 4: Proceed Through the KYC Process

Fill in your personal information, contract options, and declarations.

Upload proof of identity (passport or ID) front and back.

Upload proof of address (utility bill under 3 months old or bank document).

Confirm registration once all information is complete.

Step 5: Fund Your Account

Once approved, access your account and choose your deposit method.

Use bank transfer or credit/debit card.

Funds reflect within 1-3 business days depending on method.

Step 6: Download Platform and Trade

Download MetaTrader 4 or use Elana Global Trader web version, log in with your credentials.

Start with small positions until you're comfortable with their execution.

Elana Trading Fees

Transaction commissions start at 0.8% for trades up to BGN 100,000 with a minimum charge of BGN 3 per trade.

Larger volumes above BGN 100,000 get reduced to 0.7% commission.

Custody fees apply at 0.1% annually on securities and 0.5% on cash balances.

Electronic trading platform access is free.

How much does Elana Trading actually charge?

Commission 0.8% up to BGN 100,000 (minimum BGN 3 per trade), then 0.7% for larger volumes. Custody 0.1% annually on securities, 0.5% on cash. That's basically it. Nothing crazy hiding in fine print.

Are Elana's spreads fixed or variable?

Commissions apply on trades, not spreads per se. You get transparent pricing based on volume. During quiet times execution is clean. During volatile news execution may slippage but that's normal across all brokers.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Generally low trading fees; no standard commission for many FX/CFD trades. 💰 Required Min Deposit no minimum deposit 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Bank transfers: no fee charged by broker. Cash branch withdrawals: 0.4% of the amount. 💳 Deposit Fees Card deposits incur 1.0% of the amount. Cash or bank deposits generally free (until certain thresholds) for local currency. 📝 Average Spread For the FX account in review: spreads start from approx 0.8 pips on EUR/USD. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Elana Trading Trading Platforms

Elana Trading gives you two completely different platform options.

MetaTrader 4 is the old reliable everyone knows. Elana Global Trader is their proprietary platform with more flexibility.

Both work perfectly. Pick whichever feels natural. Both execute fast and don't lag.

Forex359 MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 4 requires no introduction — one of the most popular trading platforms globally.

Equipped with various trading features, tools, indicators, charts, and analytics.

Provides access to numerous assets in a user-friendly interface.

Compatible with all iOS and Apple devices plus Windows and Linux computers.

Elana Global Trader

Platform for trading international financial markets with a vast variety of trading instruments.

Offers performance and flexibility of a professional trading environment.

Provides access on the go for mobile traders who need flexibility.

Two versions available — desktop and mobile — allowing you to trade from computer, laptop, tablet, or phone.

Elana BG Trader

Online and mobile trading platform designed for investors to access the Bulgarian Stock Exchange in real-time.

Offers full market history, transparent transaction costs, and a free 30-day demo account.

Tailored specifically for local Bulgarian market trading.

Which platform should I use with Elana Trading?

MetaTrader 4 if you're new or comfortable with it. Elana Global Trader if you want more flexibility and proprietary features. BG Trader if you specifically trade Bulgarian stocks. They all work. This isn't a decision that matters that much. Just pick one and trade.

Do Elana's platforms actually perform well?

Execution is fast, charts are responsive, mobile apps work smoothly. You're not waiting for pages to load or orders to fill. It just works. No complaints on the performance side.

Deposit and Withdrawal

Getting money in and out is straightforward but limited. Bank transfers and credit/debit cards only. No e-payment options. For South African traders this means international bank transfer which takes a few days and your bank charges conversion. Elana doesn't add fees on their end but your bank will.

How do I deposit money into Elana Trading?

Bank transfer (domestic or international) or credit/debit card. International transfers take 1-3 business days. Cards are faster. No e-wallets or crypto payment options. For South Africans, expect currency conversion through your bank.

How do I withdraw from Elana Trading?

Same method you deposited with usually. Submit withdrawal request through the online portal or at their investment center. Processing takes a few business days. No withdrawal fees from Elana. Your bank might charge conversion.

💠 Feature 💰 Deposit 💸 Withdrawal 🏦 Payment Methods Accepted: Credit/debit card (Visa, MasterCard, Maestro) and bank wire transfer; cash deposits possible at some investment centres. Methods: Bank wire transfer; cash withdrawal at investment centres (in certain locations) via request. ⏱️ Processing Time Generally immediate for card deposits, and bank transfers according to banking system speed. Bank transfers processed after request in online “virtual office”; cash withdrawals require advance notice depending on amount. 💵 Minimum Amount No mandatory minimum deposit requirement to open an account. Withdrawals can be done via bank transfer or cash; specific minimum amounts are not clearly stipulated for transfers. 💳 Fees Card deposit: ~1.00% of the amount for card payments. Bank transfer deposits may incur standard banking fees. Withdrawal: Bank transfer — no broker commission (though banks may charge). Cash withdrawal: 0.4% commission at investment centre.

Leverage

Trading in CFDs, foreign exchange (FX), and other margin-based instruments with Elana Trading involves leverage, which means you use a relatively small amount of capital to gain exposure to a larger position.

This can magnify gains if the market moves in your favour, but it also significantly magnifies losses and can result in losses exceeding your initial deposit.

Elana Trading emphasises that you should only trade these complex products if you understand how they work, accept the elevated risk, and can afford to lose your invested capital.

Elana Trading vs Plus500 vs HFM - A Comparison

🏦 Feature Elana Trading Plus500 HFM 💰 Minimum Deposit No fixed minimum ~$100 (or equivalent) $5 USD 💳 Deposit Fees None (bank/payment fees may apply) None None 💸 Withdrawal Fees 0.4% cash withdrawals; bank transfers usually free Usually free; small fee for withdrawals below minimum or bank wire (~$6–$10) No withdrawal fees; fast processing 📉 Average Spread (EUR/USD) From approx 0.8 pips Around 1.3 pips From 0.1 pips on Raw/Pro accounts 💼 Commission 0.8% on trades up to BGN 100,000; 0.7% for larger volumes No commission on standard account Variable by account type; Raw account has commission, Standard has wider spreads 🖥️ Platforms MetaTrader 4, Elana Global Trader, Elana BG Trader Proprietary Plus500 platform MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, HFM proprietary app 🛡️ Regulation FSC (Bulgaria) – EU regulated FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus) FCA (UK), FSA (Australia), SVG regulated 📱 Mobile Trading Available on all platforms Proprietary app (iOS/Android) Mobile apps for MT4/MT5 and proprietary app 🔐 Trust Score High – 30+ years; Investor Compensation Fund coverage High – well-known global brand; multiple regulatory licenses High – established broker; multiple regulatory oversight ⏱️ Payout Schedule 1-3 business days depending on method 1-3 business days depending on method Same day to 2 business days depending on method 💱 Account Currencies EUR, USD, BGN Multiple currencies supported Multiple currencies including ZAR for SA traders 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

Elana Trading's research arm provides in-depth equity and macroeconomic analysis focused on the Bulgarian market and its listed companies.

Reports are published in English and appear via major financial data platforms.

It reflects the firm's commitment to equipping clients with well-informed market insights.

It's functional stuff. You get what you need to make decisions but they're not spoon-feeding you trades.

If you want advanced analysis you'll probably want to supplement with external resources, but for most traders it's enough.

Awards and Recognition

Elana Trading has received numerous national and international awards for excellence in investment and trading services.

Recognized multiple times as the "Best Investment Intermediary" from industry organizations.

Earned accolades from the Bulgarian Stock Exchange for outstanding performance in transaction volume and deal execution.

But here's the thing — don't pick them because of awards. That's marketing noise.

Pick them because execution is solid, fees are fair, they let you withdraw money without drama. Awards are just vanity.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager — Aristos Panteli serves as a Senior Account Manager with extensive expertise in financial markets and client relations. He's known for his professional approach, in-depth knowledge, and dedication to helping clients achieve their trading goals. Clients consistently mention his reliability and understanding of individual needs.

⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! — Clients frequently praise Aristos Panteli for his excellent support, noting that he provides clear guidance, timely responses, and personalized solutions. His proactive approach ensures that clients feel confident and well-informed when managing their investments. Response times are fast and explanations are clear.

⭐ Among the professionals I've worked with — Many clients mention that among the people they've worked with in trading, Aristos Panteli stands out for his reliability, patience, and understanding of individual client needs. His consistent support and expertise make him a trusted advisor in the trading space. That kind of consistency matters.

Conclusion Elana Trading is solid if you want access to European regulation with broad market access. 30+ years in business means they've survived market cycles. FSC regulation is legitimate. Execution is reliable, platforms work well, and the cost structure is transparent. They're not flashy but they deliver on the fundamentals. For traders wanting EU-regulated access to stocks, forex, crypto, and indices without local restrictions, Elana works.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs with Elana Trading carries serious risk. These are leveraged instruments. You can lose your entire deposit. Markets move unpredictably. You should only trade money you can actually afford to lose — not your emergency fund, not next month's rent. Before you trade anything, understand what you're getting into. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Be realistic about the risks. Elana Trading warns that margin trading involves potential for both profit and loss. Movements in forex and commodities are unpredictable.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What markets and financial instruments can I trade with Elana Trading?

You can trade a wide variety of markets including stocks, bonds, ETFs, commodity futures, CFDs, FX (spot and options), and sometimes crypto-FX. The full list of tradable instruments is available on their platforms.

How do I open a live trading account?

You can open a real account online through the account registration page or at one of their investment centers. The process is straightforward and allows you to start trading once your account is verified.

Is there a minimum deposit to start trading?

There is no fixed minimum deposit required to open an account and begin trading. You can fund the account according to deposit conditions and your chosen instrument, which allows flexibility for both new and experienced traders.

How are my assets protected when I trade through Elana?

Client funds are held in segregated bank accounts, and the company is authorized and regulated by the Bulgarian financial regulator. Additionally, client compensation is available via the Investor Compensation Fund if the company fails to meet its obligations.

What happens if I want to withdraw funds from my trading account?

You can submit a withdrawal request through the online trading portal or at an investment center. Withdrawals are processed according to the company's published conditions, usually within a few business days, depending on the chosen method.

Can I transfer funds between different accounts or platforms within Elana?

Yes, you can transfer funds between your accounts across their trading platforms via the internal transfer feature. This allows smooth movement of money between different accounts without having to withdraw and redeposit.

Are margin or leveraged instruments available on all platforms?

Margin trading is available for certain platforms and instruments. However, some platforms may not offer margin trading but allow other funding options such as collateralized deals, depending on the specific instrument and platform features.

What are the system or technical requirements to use their trading platform?

The trading platforms require compatible browsers or operating systems, such as Windows or Mac, and certain mobile devices. Users must ensure network and firewall settings allow connectivity to the servers for smooth platform performance.

How many charts or workspace views can I display in the trading platform?

On desktop you can open multiple charts simultaneously, typically up to four; on tablets, up to two; and on smartphones, one chart view. Workspace layouts can be customized to save preferred chart arrangements and lists.

How do I change my language settings or save my workspace layout in the platform?

You can change the platform language in the settings menu and save your workspace layout to retain chart arrangements, watchlists, and custom indicators, ensuring your trading environment remains consistent across sessions.