EasyMarkets - Sign Up Bonus

  easyMarkets Sign Up Bonus may be offered along with specific bonuses of up to 50% with sign-up, also called a deposit bonus.  

💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

easyMarkets Sign up Bonus – Key Points Quick Overview:

  1. ☑️easyMarkets Sign-up Bonus
  2. ☑️at a Glance
  3. ☑️easyMarkets Referral Bonus
  4. ☑️easyMarkets Additional bonuses, promotions, and rewards
  5. ☑️Customers Review
  6. ☑️Pros and Cons
  7. ☑️Conclusion
  8. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

Overview

 

  • With over 20 years of experience, easyMarkets is a reliable broker offering its traders a risk-free trading environment.
  • easyMarkets is attractive to South African traders due to its competitive fixed spreads, no negative balance, and no hidden fees.
  • The company offers advanced trading features in robust trading platforms such as its proprietary platform, MetaTrader 4, TradingView, and MetaTrader 5, which are accessible on all devices.
  • The company offers advanced trading features in robust trading platforms such as its proprietary platform, MetaTrader 4, TradingView, and MetaTrader 5, which are accessible on all devices.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
   

easyMarkets Sign-up Bonus

easyMarkets Sign-up Bonus

 

  • EasyMarkets may offer specific bonuses of up to 50% with sign-up, also called a deposit bonus.
  • New traders who register a real account with a broker may receive a sign-up, deposit, or welcome bonus. 
  • Brokers usually offer this kind of bonus to new traders to attract customers and encourage trading activities.
  • Offering a deposit or welcome bonus gives traders some money back, depending on the initial deposit.

 

What is the easyMarkets Sign-Up Bonus?

easyMarkets offers a First Deposit Bonus to new clients. When you make your first deposit of at least $100, you can receive up to a 50% bonus, with a maximum bonus of $2,000. The bonus is added to your trading account as extra margin.  

How can I claim and use the easyMarkets bonus?

To receive the bonus, register, verify your account, and make a qualifying deposit. Contact your account manager to activate the bonus. Profits earned using the bonus can be withdrawn after meeting the required trading volume, while the bonus itself is not withdrawable.  

Deposit Method:

📥 Deposit Method⚡ Speed💸 Fees
💳 Credit / Debit CardInstantNo fees
🏦 Bank Transfer (Wire/SWIFT)1–3 business daysNo fees from easyMarkets
🌐 E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)Instant to 1 hourNo fees
₿ Cryptocurrency (BTC, USDT)Within 1–2 hoursNo fees
💶 SEPA (Eurozone only)1–2 business daysNo fees
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

Withdrawal Method:

📤 Withdrawal Method⚡ Speed💸 Fees
🏦 Bank Transfer2–5 business daysNo fees from easyMarkets
💳 Credit / Debit Card1–3 business daysNo fees
🌐 E-WalletsWithin 1 business dayNo fees
₿ CryptocurrencyWithin 1–2 hoursNo fees
🔄 Local Payment Solutions & Regional Wallets1–2 business daysNo fees
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 
💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

easyMarkets Referral Bonus

easyMarkets Sign Up Referral Bonus

 

  • There is no clear information on whether EasyMarkets offers traders the opportunity to earn benefits each time a trader refers a friend or family member to register a real account. In such a case, the trader and the person they refer would receive some benefits for every referral.
  • The referral must register a real account using the unique referral link, which makes both the trader and the referral eligible to receive a benefit once the referral has met the full conditions.

  Traders who wish to partake in such promotions should follow the necessary steps:

  • Sign in to their account and search for the relevant promotion.
  • The trader must agree to the terms and conditions set.
  • The trader must access a unique referral link and share it either with their phone contacts or display it on social media platforms.
  • As soon as the referral meets the full conditions, both the trader and the referral will receive the applicable benefits.

  When registering a real account, the minimum deposit, depending on the type of account, must be paid, and several mandatory trades may also be required. Traders who register or have only a demo account will not qualify for such a bonus, as it is intended only for traders who register or already possess a real account.

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

easyMarkets At a Glance

CategoryDetails
Company Information
🏷️Company NameeasyMarkets CTA logo
📍Headquarters LocationLimassol, Cyprus
📅Year Established2001
👤CEO/FounderNikos Antoniades
🌐Global Offices Cyprus, Australia, Seychelles
🔖Licensing BodyEasy Forex Trading Ltd is regulated by CySEC (License 079/07). This is the only entity that onboards EU clients. easyMarkets Pty Ltd is regulated by ASIC (AFS License 246566). EF Worldwide Ltd (Seychelles) is regulated by the FSA (License SD056). EF Worldwide Ltd (British Virgin Islands) is regulated by FSC (License SIBA/L/20/1135). EF Worldwide (PTY) Ltd is regulated by FSCA (License 54018).
👥Group CompaniesBlue Capital Markets Group
🏛️Business ModelMarket Maker
🌍Operational LanguagesEnglish, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese, and others
🏆Awards & RecognitionsMultiple awards for innovation and customer service
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationEasy Forex Trading Ltd is regulated by CySEC (License 079/07). This is the only entity that onboards EU clients. easyMarkets Pty Ltd is regulated by ASIC (AFS License 246566). EF Worldwide Ltd (Seychelles) is regulated by FSA (License SD056). EF Worldwide Ltd (British Virgin Islands) is regulated by FSC (License SIBA/L/20/1135). EF Worldwide (PTY) Ltd is regulated by FSCA (License 54018).
✔️Compliance StandardsMiFID II, ASIC Regulatory Standards
💼Client Fund Segregation Yes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct OversightYes
💰Insurance CoverageNo
📋AML & KYC PolicyYes
🔒Security of Trading PlatformEncrypted SSL Connections
🛡️Investor Compensation FundYes (for CySEC clients)
🖥️Cybersecurity MeasuresAdvanced firewall and encryption technologies
Account Types and Features
⚙️Standard Account Yes
📊ECN Account No
🌙Islamic Account Yes
🎮Demo Account Yes
👑VIP Account Yes
💵Minimum DepositUSD 25 / ZAR 437
💱Base CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD
⚖️Leverage Options Up to 1:400
📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable)Fixed
🔄Swap-Free AccountsAvailable
🌐Account Currency ConversionYes
🚨Margin Call Level50%
❌Stop-Out Level30%
🔄Hedging Allowed Yes
🔁Trailing StopsYes
🕑Pending OrdersYes
🔽Partial FillsYes
🧾Dividend AdjustmentsApplicable
🌙Overnight Swap Fees Yes
📆Rollover PolicyYes
🛑Guaranteed Stop LossYes
📈Backtesting CapabilitySupported through MetaTrader platforms.
🛠️Strategy BuilderAvailable on MetaTrader 4/5, proprietary platform has limited features.
🔔Alerts and NotificationsReal-time alerts available on web and mobile platforms.
💼LinkedIn Yes, professional insights and company announcements.
🎥YouTubeYes, extensive video tutorials and market analysis.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

easyMarkets Customer Reviews

  • Customer reviews highlight easyMarkets’ strengths in responsive and friendly support, particularly praising fast deposit and withdrawal processing.
  • Many clients note that the platform is user‑friendly and intuitive, especially appreciated by beginners.
  • Testimonials emphasize transparent pricing and excellent educational resources, which make trading smoother and more confidence‑boosting.

 

🔍Aspect🔖Details
🌟Overall RatingRated highly for reliability, transparency, and ease of use.
👏Customer SatisfactionGenerally positive feedback for user experience and platform features.
📞Customer ServiceProvides responsive support through live chat, email, and phone with multilingual options.
 
💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Mixed reviews some users appreciate the user-friendly platform and fixed spreads, while others express concerns about higher spreads on MetaTrader and limitations on advanced tools.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Forex Peace Army logo
Mixed feedback some traders commend the platform's simplicity and customer support, while others raise issues about the blocking of expert advisors and higher spreads.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Sitejabber logo
Predominantly negative reviews users report concerns about fake positive feedback and issues with withdrawals.⭐⭐☆☆☆
google logo
Generally positive users highlight the platform's beginner-friendly features, transparent fees, and responsive support.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
HelloPeter logo
mixed reviews about easyMarkets. Some users praised their user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and reliable customer support. However, others expressed dissatisfaction with the broker's withdrawal policies, high fees, and limited educational resources.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
TrustPilot Logo
Positive reviews users praise reliable platforms, educational resources, and fast withdrawals.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Fixed spreads, no slippage, and no commissions.High spreads compared to other brokers.
Innovative trading platform with innovative features.No Cent account, VPS, and forex calculators.
Responsive and professional client supportNo services to clients from USA and more than 20 other countries.
Up to 50% first deposit bonus to welcome new traders.
 

Conclusion

EasyMarkets' Sign Up Bonus is a popular way through which brokers can attract new customers, and EasyMarkets’ offering is quite attractive, especially for traders who trade higher volumes than most.

 

You might also like:

EasyMarkets ReviewEasyMarkets Account Types OverviewEasyMarkets Demo Account – Step by StepEasyMarkets Fees and SpreadsEasyMarkets Minimum Deposit

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Does EasyMarkets offer a sign-up bonus?

Yes.  Read more about the easyMarkets sign-up bonus here.  

How much is easyMarket's sign-up bonus?

EasyMarkets may offer specific bonuses of up to 50% with sign-up, also called a deposit bonus.  

What is the easyMarkets Sign-Up Bonus?

The easyMarkets Sign-Up Bonus is a promotional offer provided to new clients when they open a trading account with easyMarkets. The bonus is intended to enhance the trading balance, providing traders with more capital to start trading.  

Who is eligible for the Sign-Up Bonus?

Typically, the Sign-Up Bonus is available to new clients who have successfully registered and completed the required verification process on the easyMarkets platform. Eligibility criteria, such as geographic restrictions and account type, may apply, so it's best to check the specific terms and conditions.  

How can I claim the Sign-Up Bonus?

To claim the Sign-Up Bonus, you usually need to register for a new account with easyMarkets, complete the verification process, and meet any minimum deposit requirements specified by the offer. Once these steps are fulfilled, the bonus should be credited to your account.  

Are there any restrictions or conditions for using the bonus?

Yes, there are terms and conditions associated with the use of the Sign-Up Bonus. These typically include trading volume requirements or restrictions on withdrawals, meaning you may need to meet certain conditions before you can withdraw any bonus-related funds or profits. Always read the terms thoroughly.  

Can the Sign-Up Bonus be withdrawn?

In most cases, the Sign-Up Bonus itself cannot be directly withdrawn. However, profits generated using the bonus may be eligible for withdrawal, provided you meet the required trading volume and other terms set forth by easyMarkets. Check the bonus policy for more details.  

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