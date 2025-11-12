Dipula announced the results of its dividend re-investment option for the six months ended 28 February 2026. Shareholders who elected to re-invest their cash dividend of 27.50274 cents per share received 19 041 044 new shares at R6.75 per share, adding R128 527 997.35 to Dipula’s equity. Approximately 46.12% of shareholders, holding 467 411 995 shares, opted for re-investment. Post-issue, the total shares will be 1 032 439 754. Cash dividends for non-electing shareholders will be credited on 15 June 2026, while new shares for electing shareholders will be credited on 18 June 2026.

The Company is still in the process of considering potential corporate activities, which, if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on the price of the Company's securities. Shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in the company's securities until a full announcement is made.

Dipula Properties Ltd. announced that the management team will host an online pre-close business update ahead of its 2026 financial year-end. The virtual presentation will take place on Thursday, 27 August 2026, at 11:00 (SAST). Participants can register for the event via the following link: https://www.corpcam.com/Dipula27082026

Shareholders were advised that the Company is still in the process of considering potential corporate activities, which, if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on the price of the Company's securities. Shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a full announcement is made.

Dipula Property Fund has announced the acquisition of a property portfolio from Moolman Group and co-investors for R2.043 billion, including nine retail properties across South Africa with a combined gross lettable area of 89 168m2. The portfolio features tenants such as Checkers, Shoprite, Game, Cashbuild, and Makro, and aligns with Dipula’s strategy to diversify geographically and expand its retail assets. The transaction is classified as a category 2 acquisition, representing over 10% but less than 30% of the company’s market capitalisation. Additionally, Dipula successfully completed a private placement raising approximately R1.1 billion, with new shares expected to list on 1 September 2026. The cautionary announcement has been withdrawn now that the acquisition details are disclosed.

Dipula Properties Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Dipula Properties Ltd. shares are holding near R6.78 today in rands, and the latest charts and graph readings point to steady price action rather than a sharp break. The price forecast stays measured, with dividend support and growth potential still central to the case, while the buy or sell decision depends on whether traders see value in the current cost. The share code DIB remains for sale on the JSE, and investors comparing ordinary shares with preference shares should note the payout profile. If you want to know how to buy, an online trading account is the practical route, and the live data suggests the current trading setup is better suited to patient investors than momentum chasers.

Dipula Properties Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 10:03:23 Share Name & Ticker Dipula Properties Ltd. (DIB) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / Property Investment Current Price 6.78 Market Capitalization 6.98bn P/E Ratio 12.37 Dividend Yield 7.90 Trading Volume (Live Data) 1 178 Recent Price Change 0.3

Dipula Properties Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 6.78, reflecting a 0.3 move from the previous close Market Cap 6.98bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence P/E Ratio 12.37, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 7.90, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the latest price change and live trading volume

Dipula Properties Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook: the live price at R6.78, combined with a 7.90 dividend yield and a 12.37 P/E, keeps the shares in view for income-oriented buyers. The recent 0.3 gain and low volume suggest the move is orderly, though near-term upside likely needs stronger JSE participation and property sector momentum.

FAQ on Dipula Properties Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Dipula Properties Ltd. shares?

Answer: Dipula Properties Ltd. shares are JSE-listed equity in a real estate and property investment business. At R6.78 per share, with a market cap of 6.98bn, they represent a mid-cap listing often tracked for income, valuation, and dividend stability.

Q2: How can I buy Dipula Properties Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy DIB, you need a JSE trading account, then search the share code, review the price per share of 6.78, and place an order through your platform. The live volume of 1 178 suggests modest activity, so order placement matters.

Q3: What affects the price of Dipula Properties Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current 6.78 level, the 0.3 recent change, live volume of 1 178, and valuation metrics like the 12.37 P/E. Market cap of 6.98bn and the 7.90 dividend yield also shape sentiment.

Q4: Does Dipula Properties Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live dividend yield is 7.90, which indicates income generation is a key feature of these shares. That yield sits alongside a current price of 6.78 and a P/E ratio of 12.37, supporting the income profile.

Q5: How can I track my Dipula Properties Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track DIB using its JSE ticker, monitor the current price of 6.78, and watch the 7.90 dividend yield for payout signals. A trading platform or brokerage account will usually show your holdings, price per share, and dividend history.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Dipula Properties Ltd. share price?

Answer: The current share price is being shaped by the 6.78 level, the 0.3 rise, the 1 178 trading volume, and the market’s view of the 12.37 P/E. The 6.98bn market cap and 7.90 dividend yield are also relevant.

Q7: Is Dipula Properties Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on live data, Dipula Properties Ltd. may appeal to investors seeking income, since the dividend yield is 7.90 and the price per share is 6.78. The 12.37 P/E suggests fair valuation, but the low volume of 1 178 warrants caution.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Dipula Properties Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows the shares at 6.78, up 0.3, with a 7.90 dividend yield and 12.37 P/E. That makes the stock worth consideration for income-focused buyers, but the 1 178 volume suggests careful order timing on the JSE.

Q9: How much does one Dipula Properties Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is R6.78. That level sits alongside a 6.98bn market cap, 12.37 P/E ratio, 7.90 dividend yield, and 1 178 trading volume, giving traders a clear snapshot of current valuation and activity.

Q10: How to sell Dipula Properties Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell DIB, log into your JSE trading account, select the shares, and enter a sell order near the 6.78 price level. With volume at 1 178, execution may depend on liquidity, so check the live order book first.

How to Buy Dipula Properties Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Dipula Properties Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Dipula Properties Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.