10X Investments is a South African asset manager that focuses on low-cost, transparent, and index-based investing. Founded in 2008, it offers a range of products, including retirement annuities, unit trusts, ETFs, and tax-free investments designed for long-term wealth growth. Following its acquisition of CoreShares, now fully rebranded as part of 10X, the company has strengthened its position in the ETF and index investing space. Today, 10X is known for its simple investment approach, competitive fees, and focus on maximising long-term returns.

?️ Regulated and trusted by FSCA and FSP. ?️ 1031 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders. ??

Feature IC Markets Minimum Deposit of $10 Yes Regulation ASIC (Australia) Account Types Standard, Standard Raw, Demo Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader Spreads From 0.7 pips Maximum Leverage 1:500 Deposit Speed Instant (Card, E-wallet) Withdrawal Speed 1-2 business days Education Resources Market Research, Trading Tools Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone Sign up 👉 Open Account

10X Investments Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Copy trading feature lets you mimic successful traders automatically Moderate regulation (FSC Seychelles) — not tier-one authority Five different account types (Pro, ProCent, ECN, Prime) — maximum flexibility Support response can be slower during peak trading hours Tight spreads (0.6 pips) even on small $10 accounts Withdrawal takes 1-3 days — not instant like some competitors Wide range of trading instruments (forex, stocks, crypto, indices) Less beginner-focused education compared to FXTM or FBS Regulated in multiple jurisdictions with segregated client funds Platform can feel overwhelming for brand-new traders

Overview

According to research in South Africa, 10X Investments is a locally based investment manager founded in 2008 and headquartered in Cape Town. It specialises in low-cost, index-tracking investment solutions, including retirement annuities, unit trusts, ETFs, and tax-free savings accounts.

10X Investments focuses on long-term wealth creation rather than short-term trading, offering diversified portfolios across local and offshore markets with an emphasis on transparency, simplicity, and low fees.

The company is fully regulated in South Africa by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and operates as an authorised Financial Services Provider (FSP), ensuring compliance with strict financial regulations and investor protection standards.

Client funds are held in segregated, ring-fenced structures and audited by independent firms, meaning investor assets remain protected even in the unlikely event of company failure.

Overall, 10X Investments is considered a trusted, regulated, and transparent investment provider in South Africa, particularly suited to long-term investors rather than active forex or CFD traders.

Featured Offered

10X Investments offers a comprehensive suite of long-term investment solutions designed to suit both beginner and experienced investors. Clients can access a range of products, including retirement annuities, preservation funds, living annuities, unit trusts, tax-free savings accounts, and ETFs, with exposure to both local and offshore markets.

The platform focuses on low-cost, index-tracking strategies, providing diversified portfolios across equities, bonds, and property without the complexity of active trading. Instead of trading platforms like MetaTrader, 10X provides a simple, user-friendly online interface, along with planning tools such as retirement calculators and investment projections.

For investors seeking simplicity, 10X offers streamlined investment options rather than multiple complex account types, making it easy to choose and manage portfolios. Overall, the provider is geared toward passive investing and long-term wealth creation, rather than short-term trading or speculative strategies.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Some of the tightest spreads in the industry (0.8 pips on major pairs) CySEC regulation is solid but not as robust as FCA/ASIC No hidden fees — transparent commission structure Support hours limited to 24/5 (not 24/7) Multiple platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader) — choose your preference Withdrawal processing can take up to 5 days Cent account designed specifically for micro-trading Education resources less comprehensive than competitors Low leverage options available for risk-conscious traders Less wel

10X Investments Customer Reviews

10X Investments has received generally positive feedback from its client base in South Africa, reflecting its focus on simplicity, transparency, and long-term value.

Clients frequently highlight the provider’s low fees and clear pricing structure, which helps investors better understand costs and maximise returns over time. Many users also commend the straightforward investment approach, particularly for retirement products, making it accessible for both new and experienced investors.

Customer support is often described as helpful and knowledgeable, with consultants providing clear guidance on retirement planning and investment options. Additionally, investors appreciate the ease of use of the online platform and the availability of planning tools such as calculators.

While most feedback is positive, some clients have noted that the platform offers limited flexibility compared to active trading platforms and fewer advanced features for hands-on investors.

Overall, 10X Investments is regarded as a trusted and reliable investment provider, particularly suited to individuals seeking low-cost, long-term wealth creation rather than active trading.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Exceptional beginner education — free webinars, market analysis, trading academy Spreads wider than low-cost brokers (1.2 pips minimum) Regulated by FCA, CySEC, FSCA — triple tier-one regulators Lower leverage (1:500) compared to aggressive competitors Established since 2011 with 10+ years of trust in African/Asian markets Withdrawal times 2-5 days — slower than Exness 24/7 multilingual support including local languages for Africa Fewer account type options (only 4 types) Strong focus on trader education and market transparency Less advanced trading tools compared to professional-focused brokers

Customers Ratings

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Heavily regulated (FCA, DFSA, FSC) — excellent compliance standards Spreads at 1.4 pips — higher than budget brokers like Tickmill Professional mobile app with major 2026 upgrades — excellent UX Support only 24/5 on some channels, not always 24/7 Cent account built for micro-traders — seamless upgrading to larger accounts Less aggressive leverage options compared to FBS Fast withdrawals (1-3 days) — reliable processing Education resources adequate but not standout Smooth account scaling — upgrade from Cent to Standard without friction Smaller global brand recognition compared to Exness or FBS

10X Investments Safety and Security

One of the best ways to determine the safety of an investment provider like 10X Investments is to examine the regulatory authorities overseeing its operations.

Unlike offshore brokers, 10X Investments is fully regulated in South Africa by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and operates as an authorised Financial Services Provider (FSP), ensuring compliance with strict financial and consumer protection laws.

The FSCA requires that client funds be held separately from the company’s own accounts, meaning investor assets are protected and cannot be used for operational purposes. In addition, 10X structures its investment funds so that assets are legally owned by investors and held in ring-fenced vehicles, adding an extra layer of security.

The company also undergoes independent audits by reputable firms, ensuring transparency and accountability in how funds are managed.

Overall, 10X Investments is considered a well-regulated and secure investment provider, offering strong investor protection through local regulatory oversight and robust fund safeguarding practices.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Extreme leverage (1:3000 on Cent) gives aggressive traders maximum control Moderate regulation (IFSC/FSC) — not tier-one authority oversight Active trading contests and bonuses — real money prizes for winners High leverage is dangerous for inexperienced traders without discipline Massive community in Asia/Latin America — solid peer support network Spreads can widen during volatile market conditions Fast account opening — minimal KYC documentation required Less emphasis on formal education compared to FXTM User-friendly dashboard — intuitive interface for beginners and pros Withdrawal times standard 1-3 days — not instant

Is 10X Investments a safe and regulated provider?

Yes, 10X Investments is regulated by South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and operates as an authorised Financial Services Provider. It follows strict compliance standards, ensuring transparency, proper governance, and strong investor protection for long-term investment products.

How does 10X Investments protect client funds?

10X protects client funds through ring-fenced structures where assets are held separately from company funds. Investments are legally owned by investors and independently audited, ensuring security even if the company faces financial difficulties or operational challenges.

10X Investments at a Glance

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Lowest spreads on this list (0.3 pips on majors) — massive cost advantage Less beginner-focused — assumes you know what you're doing Transparent pricing with no hidden commissions — what you see is what you get Support limited to 24/5 (not 24/7) — weekend gaps possible Regulated by FCA and FSCA — dual tier-one authorities Fewer educational resources compared to beginner-friendly brokers Professional traders love Tickmill for low-cost scalping strategies Less marketing = less brand recognition globally Multiple platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader) — total flexibility Community smaller and less active than FBS or Exness

10X Investments Accounts Types

Retirement Annuity (RA)

Tax-deductible contributions to reduce taxable income

Long-term retirement savings with regulated investment limits

Funds locked in until retirement (age 55+)

Preservation Fund

Transfer retirement savings when leaving a job

Maintains tax benefits and investment growth

Limited access (one withdrawal allowed before retirement)

Living Annuity

Provides income during retirement

Flexible annual drawdown (within regulated limits)

Continued market exposure for growth potential

Unit Trust Account

Flexible investing with no fixed term

Access to diversified portfolios (local & offshore)

Withdraw funds at any time (subject to processing time)

Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA)

No tax on interest, dividends, or capital gains

Annual and lifetime contribution limits apply

Ideal for long-term, tax-efficient growth

Tax-Free Savings (for Kids)

Start investing early for children

Same tax benefits as a standard TFSA

Long-term compounding growth advantage

ETF Investment (via Brokers)

Invest in 10X ETFs listed on the JSE

Low-cost, index-tracking exposure

Accessible via platforms like EasyEquities

What is the best 10X account for beginners?

For beginners, a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is often the best choice. It offers tax-free growth on returns and flexible access to funds, making it ideal for long-term savings goals while still allowing withdrawals if needed.

When should you choose a Retirement Annuity (RA) instead?

A Retirement Annuity (RA) is best if your goal is retirement and reducing tax. Contributions are tax-deductible, helping lower your taxable income, but funds are locked in until retirement, making it suitable for disciplined long-term investing.

How to Open a 10X Investment Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the Official Website

Go to the 10X Investments website and click on “Get Started” or “Sign Up” to begin your application.

Step 2: Choose Your Account Type

Select the account that suits your goals (e.g., Retirement Annuity, TFSA, Unit Trust), depending on whether you’re saving, investing, or planning for retirement.

Step 3: Complete the Online Application

Fill in your personal details, including ID number, contact information, and financial details required for compliance (FICA).

Step 4: Upload Required Documents

Submit verification documents such as your ID/passport and proof of address to confirm your identity and comply with regulations.

Step 5:Fund Your Account

Make your first deposit via bank transfer or debit order, and your investment will be activated once the funds reflect.

10X Investments Fees and Commissions

Fees

10X Investments uses a low-cost, transparent fee structure based on an annual management fee rather than complex charges. Fees typically range from around 0.33% to 0.69%, depending on the product, with no upfront or exit fees. This approach helps investors maximise long-term returns.

Commissions

10X does not charge traditional trading commissions. Instead, costs are included in the overall fund management fee and small transaction costs, which are reflected in the Effective Annual Cost (EAC). This ensures a simple and transparent pricing model for investors.

Does 10X Investments charge trading commissions?

No, 10X does not charge traditional trading commissions. Instead, it uses a single all-in annual fee that covers investment management and administration, making costs simple and transparent for long-term investors.

How do fees work at 10X Investments?

10X charges a low, transparent annual fee, typically under 1% for most products. This is reflected in the Effective Annual Cost (EAC), which includes all investment-related costs, helping investors clearly understand the total cost of investing.

10X Investments Trading platforms

10X Investments offers a simple, web-based platform (My10X) that allows users to manage their investments online without downloading software. It is designed for long-term investing, not active trading.

Users can track portfolio performance, view returns, and manage contributions, while also accessing tools like retirement calculators and fund selectors. The platform supports fully digital onboarding, making it easy to open and manage accounts.

It is also mobile-friendly via browser, although there is no dedicated app. Overall, the platform focuses on simplicity, transparency, and ease of use.

My10X Web-based Platform

Easy online access – Manage your investments through a simple, web-based portal with no downloads required

Portfolio tracking – View performance, balances, and contributions in real time

Built-in planning tools – Includes retirement calculators and fund selection guidance

Fully digital experience – Open accounts, upload documents, and manage everything online

What is the My10X platform used for?

The My10X platform is an online portal that allows investors to manage their accounts, track portfolio performance, view returns, and monitor contributions. It is designed for simple, long-term investing rather than active trading or complex strategies.

Can I trade or use advanced tools on My10X?

No, My10X is not a trading platform and does not offer advanced charting or trading tools. It focuses on portfolio management, planning tools, and long-term investment tracking rather than short-term trading or market execution features.

10X Investments Deposit and Withdrawal

10X Investments offers a straightforward and secure approach to deposits and withdrawals, designed for long-term investors rather than active traders.

Clients can fund their accounts באמצעות bank transfers (EFT) or debit orders, with options for both monthly contributions and once-off deposits. Deposits are typically processed within a few business days.

Withdrawals depend on the account type—flexible products like unit trusts and tax-free savings accounts allow access to funds, while retirement products have regulatory restrictions.

Payouts are made to a verified bank account and usually take several business days to a few weeks, depending on the product and required documentation.

Feature Detail Minimum Deposit $0 (Cent, Premium, Zero) / $100 (Pro, Pro Plus) Maximum Leverage Up to 1:2000 Spreads From 0.0 pips (Zero account) Regulation FSCA (SA, FSP 46632), FCA (UK), FSA (Seychelles), CMA (Kenya) Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, HFM App Islamic Account Available on Cent, Premium, Zero, Pro & Pro Plus Sign up Open Account

How can I deposit funds into a 10X Investments account?

You can fund your 10X account with a bank transfer (EFT) or debit order contributions. Investors can choose monthly deposits or once-off lump sums, with funds typically processed and invested within 1–2 business days after clearing.

How long do withdrawals take at 10X Investments?

Withdrawal times depend on the account type. Standard withdrawals usually take 7–14 working days, while retirement-related withdrawals can take up to 21–45 days, depending on regulatory requirements, tax processing, and document verification.

10X Investments promotions

No Fees Promotions / Fee-Reduction Campaigns

10X Investments occasionally runs fee-related promotions, such as reduced fees or “no-fee” periods on specific products. These offers are usually limited-time and product-specific, with terms and conditions applying. Instead of bonuses, these promotions aim to increase long-term returns by lowering costs, which can significantly impact investment growth over time.

Free Tools and Reports

10X provides a wide range of free financial tools and calculators to help investors plan effectively. These include retirement calculators, tax calculators, investment growth tools, and EAC (Effective Annual Cost) comparisons, allowing users to estimate returns, compare fees, and make informed decisions before investing.

Educational Content, Webinars & Resources

10X offers educational resources such as blogs, guides, and investor-focused content designed to simplify complex financial topics. While not heavily webinar-driven like brokers, the platform focuses on practical education, helping users understand retirement planning, fees, and long-term investing strategies.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

10X Investment Awards

10X Investments has received several industry awards and recognitions, particularly for its performance in index investing and ETF management.

Through its integration with CoreShares, the company has been acknowledged at events such as the Morningstar Fund Awards and the SALTA Awards, where its funds have been recognised for strong performance and investor demand.

These awards highlight 10X’s commitment to low-cost, transparent investing and long-term value creation, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted investment provider in South Africa.

Research

10X Investments provides investors with a range of research tools and insights designed to support long-term financial decision-making rather than short-term trading.

The platform offers in-depth articles, blogs, and reports covering topics such as retirement planning, investment strategies, market trends, and the impact of fees on returns. Investors can also access performance updates, fund fact sheets, and market commentary, helping them understand how their portfolios are positioned.

In addition, 10X provides interactive calculators and comparison tools, allowing users to model different investment scenarios and evaluate potential outcomes over time.

While it does not offer trading signals or real-time analysis like brokers, 10X focuses on educational, data-driven research, helping investors build confidence and make informed decisions for long-term wealth creation.

Customer Reviews

Michael

Investment advice from 10X and their assistance to make an informed decision with your retirement funds is excellent and professional.

Nozuko First, it was difficult for me to reach out, but they made provision that if you can't get through, you can still call them to assist you further. And their response doesn't take weeks; you get help immediately. Elise The service I received at 10x blew me away. They always responded in a very speedy manner, and I really felt that they cared for me as a client. The information they supplied was also very simple to understand and clear. Thank you 10x!!

Conclusion 10X Investments stands out as a trusted, low-cost investment provider in South Africa, offering a straightforward approach to long-term wealth creation. With strong regulatory oversight, transparent fees, and a focus on index-based investing, it is well-suited for individuals seeking simple, hands-off investment solutions, particularly for retirement planning. While it may not appeal to active traders due to the lack of trading features, 10X remains a solid choice for investors prioritising cost efficiency, diversification, and long-term growth.

Disclaimer

The information provided is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investing involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always conduct your own research or consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does “CoreShares is officially 10X” mean?

It means that all CoreShares funds have been fully rebranded under the 10X name, following the acquisition. This creates a single, unified investment provider offering ETFs and unit trusts under one consistent brand.

When did the rebranding take place?

The official renaming and rebranding of CoreShares funds to 10X took effect on 23 October 2023, marking the final step in integrating the two businesses into one unified entity.

Why did 10X acquire CoreShares?

The acquisition was aimed at creating a full-service, index-based investment provider, combining 10X’s retirement expertise with CoreShares’ ETF and unit trust capabilities to improve scale, efficiency, and product offerings.

What changes for existing CoreShares investors?

Existing investors continue holding the same underlying investments, but fund names have changed to 10X. The transition was designed to be seamless, with no disruption to portfolios or investment strategies.

What benefits does the integration bring?

The integration enhances client experience, product range, and service delivery, while improving accessibility for investors and financial advisers through a broader, more unified investment offering.

Who led the integration of CoreShares into 10X?

The process was led by 10X leadership, including CEO Tobie van Heerden, CIO Anton Eser, and COO Caroline Naylor-Renn, ensuring a structured and strategic transition.

What types of funds were rebranded?

A wide range of CoreShares products, including ETFs and unit trusts, were renamed under 10X, such as equity, bond, property, and global index funds.

Does the rebranding change the investment strategy?

No, the core investment philosophy remains the same, focusing on low-cost, index-tracking strategies. The rebrand reflects alignment in values rather than a shift in strategy.

How does this position 10X in the market?

The unified entity strengthens 10X as a challenger brand and major player in South Africa’s investment industry, with expanded scale and capabilities across multiple distribution channels.

What is the long-term goal of the combined business?

The goal is to build a leading, client-focused investment provider, delivering low-cost, accessible, and efficient solutions while shaping the future of index investing in South Africa