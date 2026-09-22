CMC Markets sign up bonus - Main Banner-min

  CMC Markets offers a Sign-Up bonus, you can earn up to S$4,000 in welcome bonuses and a refer-a-friend.  

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 200:1
🏦 Regulators: FCA, IIROC, ASIC, FMA, MAS
Start Trading Read Review
 

CMC Markets Sign Up Bonus - Key Point Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️CMC Markets Sign Up Bonus
  3. ☑️Refer a Friend
  4. ☑️CMC Markets At a Glance
  5. ☑️Customer Reviews
  6. ☑️Pros and Cons
  7. ☑️Conclusion
  8. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

  • CMC Markets is a global CFD and forex broker company that was founded in 1989.
  • By 1996, the company had launched a real-time forex trading platform, and in 2000, it introduced CFD trading, which, together with spread betting, was to form the core of CMC Markets’ future business.
  • CMC Markets has aggressively embarked on global expansion, and today the CMC Group has its head office in London and also offices across the world’s leading financial centers like Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore, and Toronto.
  • CMC Markets is regulated by several global authorities, including the FCA.

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=apZ_oV_HX5o  

CMC Markets Sign Up Bonus

CMC Markets Sign Up Bonus

 

  • When you sign up for a CFD trading account with CMC Markets Singapore, you can earn up to S$4,000 in welcome bonuses, depending on the platform you choose, either MT4 or the Next Gen platform

 

🎁 Promotion📌 Details💵 Bonus Amount⚙️ Eligibility / Conditions
🆕 Welcome Bonus Next Gen PlatformNew CFD account on CMC’s Next Gen platform. Bonuses scale with deposits/trading activity.Up to S$4,000Must open a new CFD account and meet volume/deposit requirements.
💻 Welcome Bonus MT4 PlatformNew CFD account on MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Structured like Next Gen bonus.Up to S$4,000Available to MT4 users only, with trading requirements.
👥 Refer-a-Friend BonusInvite friends to open a CFD account. Both referrer and friend receive rewards.Up to S$4,000Friend must open a new account and start trading.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 
💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 200:1
🏦 Regulators: FCA, IIROC, ASIC, FMA, MAS
Start Trading Read Review
 

Refer a Friend

CMC Markets Refer a friend

 

  • Additionally, there's a refer‑a‑friend program where both you and your friend receive S$150 each once the friend opens a new CFD account and begins trading
  • Together, these promotions give both new and existing users an excellent opportunity to boost their trading journey with attractive financial incentives.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 200:1
🏦 Regulators: FCA, IIROC, ASIC, FMA, MAS
Start Trading Read Review
 
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🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
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6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
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10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
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CMC Markets At a Glance

👩‍💻BrokerCMC Markets CTA logo
📅Year Founded1989
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffApproximately 1,061 employees worldwide as of March 31, 2024
👩‍💻Amount of active traders266,870 total active clients
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)Yes; listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CMCX
🛡️RegulationFCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), MAS (Singapore), FMA (New Zealand)
🌎Country of regulationUnited Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, Germany, and Canada
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesEligible UK clients are covered by the FSCS up to £85,000
➕AccountsStandard CFD, FX Active, Corporate, and Demo accounts
💳Institutional AccountsYes multi-asset trading accounts for financial firms
👨‍💼Managed AccountsOffers access to managed funds and listed investment companies
📇Minor account currenciesSupports multiple currencies including USD and EUR wallets
💰Minimum DepositNo minimum deposit requirement
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeWithdrawals typically processed within 1–2 business days; some card issuers may process within an hour
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo charges for making a withdrawal
📊Spreads fromForex spreads from 0.5 pips on standard accounts; as low as 0.0 pips on FX Active accounts
💸CommissionsNo commission on forex and indices CFDs; other charges may apply
💱Number of base currencies supportedMultiple currencies including USD, EUR, and GBP
🚀Swap FeesApplicable varies depending on the instrument and position held overnight
📈LeverageUp to 30:1 for retail clients; higher leverage available for professional clients
📏Margin requirementsVaries by instrument; detailed specifications available on the platform
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Not explicitly stated; clients should contact support for availability
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeFast execution specific times may vary based on market conditions
📆VPS HostingNot offered directly clients may use third-party VPS services
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 12,000 instruments including forex, indices, commodities, shares, and ETFs
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes; includes major global indices
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes includes metals, energies, and agricultural products
📜CFD SharesYes access to thousands of global shares
💳Deposit OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, and electronic wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, and electronic wallets
💻Trading PlatformsProprietary Next Generation platform and MetaTrader 4
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWeb-based platform compatible with Windows and macOS mobile apps for iOS and Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsAdvanced charting, technical indicators, economic calendar, and client sentiment tools
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Customer Reviews

  • Customer reviews for CMC Markets are generally positive, with many users praising the platform’s user-friendly interface, comprehensive charting tools, and wide range of tradable instruments, including forex, indices, and commodities.
  • Traders appreciate the advanced features offered through the Next Generation trading platform, as well as competitive spreads and educational resources.
  • However, some customers have noted that the platform can be overwhelming for beginners due to its complexity, and there are occasional complaints about customer service responsiveness and account verification delays.

 

🔍Aspect🔖Details
🌟Overall Rating4.2 out of 5 (based on various online review platforms like Trustpilot, etc.)
👏Customer SatisfactionGenerally positive – praised for platform features, pricing, and range of instruments
📞Customer ServiceMixed reviews – some users report delays in support responses and verification issues
 
💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 200:1
🏦 Regulators: FCA, IIROC, ASIC, FMA, MAS
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
🔖MyfxbookNo available public reviews or ratings for CMC Markets on Myfxbook.N/A
🔖Forex Peace ArmyMixed to negative reviews; users report issues with customer support, trade execution, and platform reliability.1.66 out of 5 (125 reviews)
🔖SitejabberNo available public reviews or ratings for CMC Markets on Sitejabber.N/A
🔖GoogleGenerally positive reviews; users praise the platform's features and usability, though some report occasional technical issues.4.2 out of 5 (2,827 reviews)
🔖HelloPeterNo available public reviews or ratings for CMC Markets on HelloPeter.N/A
🔖TrustPilotPredominantly positive reviews; customers commend the Next Generation platform and customer service, though some express concerns about account verification delays.4.2 out of 5 (2,000+ reviews)
 

Pros and Cons

 

Conclusion

CMC Markets offers a Sign-Up bonus, you can earn up to S$4,000 in welcome bonuses and a refer-a-friend.

 

You might also like:

CMC Markets ReviewCMC Markets Account TypesCMC Markets Demo AccountCMC Markets Fees and SpreadsCMC Markets Minimum Deposit

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Does CMC Markets offer a sign-up bonus?

CMC Markets typically does not offer a traditional sign-up bonus due to strict regulatory requirements in many jurisdictions. Instead, the broker focuses on competitive spreads, advanced platforms, and educational resources to provide long-term value for traders.  

Why doesn’t CMC Markets provide sign-up bonuses?

CMC Markets operates under strong financial regulations that often restrict promotional bonuses. Regulators aim to protect traders from misleading incentives, ensuring that trading decisions are based on strategy and market knowledge rather than short-term promotional rewards.  

Are there any alternative promotions at CMC Markets?

Instead of bonuses, CMC Markets may offer benefits like reduced spreads, premium trading tools, or educational content. These alternatives are designed to enhance trading performance and provide sustainable value rather than short-term promotional incentives.  

Can I get trading credits with CMC Markets?

CMC Markets generally does not provide trading credits as a sign-up incentive. Their pricing model focuses on transparency, offering tight spreads and no hidden costs, which can be more beneficial than temporary bonus credits.  

Is CMC Markets suitable without a sign-up bonus?

Yes, CMC Markets remains highly competitive even without bonuses. Traders benefit from advanced charting tools, fast execution speeds, and access to a wide range of markets, making it attractive for both beginners and experienced traders.  

Do professional traders prefer brokers without bonuses?

Many professional traders prefer brokers like CMC Markets that do not offer bonuses. This is because transparent pricing, reliable execution, and regulatory compliance are often more important than promotional offers when managing risk and long-term profitability.  

Are there any hidden conditions tied to bonuses at CMC Markets?

Since CMC Markets does not typically offer sign-up bonuses, traders avoid complicated terms such as high trading volume requirements. This simplifies the trading experience and allows users to focus purely on market opportunities.  

How does CMC Markets reward new users?

CMC Markets rewards new users through access to powerful platforms, educational materials, and competitive pricing. These features help traders build skills and confidence, offering long-term value rather than short-lived promotional bonuses.  

Can bonus policies change at CMC Markets?

Yes, promotional offerings can change depending on regulatory updates or regional policies. While CMC Markets generally avoids bonuses, it’s always recommended to check their official website for the most current information regarding promotions or incentives.  

What should I consider instead of a sign-up bonus?

Instead of focusing on bonuses, traders should evaluate spreads, fees, platform quality, regulation, and customer support. CMC Markets excels in these areas, making it a strong choice for traders prioritizing reliability and performance over promotional incentives.    

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