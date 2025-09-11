City Lodge Hotels' financial results for the six-month period ended 31 December 2025 ('H1 F2026' or the 'period') are underpinned by strong performance, compared to the previous six-months ended 31 December 2024 ('H1 F2025'). Headline earnings per share (cents): 20.7 - 22.0 Basic earnings per share (cents): 20.7 - 22.0 Adjusted headline earnings per share (cents)*: 25.3 - 26.6 City Lodge Hotels' results for the period are expected to be published on or about Thursday, 19 February 2026.

Revenue for the period increased by 12% to R1.1 billion (R1.0 billion). Operating profit came in 3% higher at R239.9 million (R233.2 million). Profit for the period was 5% lower at R114.6 million (R120.4 million) In addition, headline earnings per share was flat at 21.6 cents per share (21.6 cents per share). Declaration of dividend The board has approved and declared an interim dividend of 8.00 cents per ordinary share (gross) (HY2025: 6.00 cents) in respect of the six months ended 31 December 2025. Company outlook The SA economy has gained momentum over the last six months, and is widely expected to continue to improve over the next 12 months. Whilst January 2026 occupancy demand had a slow start and was down by 2% points to 42% (January 2025: 44%), total revenue was up by 4% compared to the comparative period, supported by strong ARR and F&B revenue growth of 9%.Similarly, February 2026 started slowly but has gained momentum over the last two weeks. February to date occupancy is 4% points down to 56% (February 2025 to date 60%). However, total revenue is up by 5%, due to improved ARR and F&B revenue growth of 11%. We expect the positive momentum over the last two weeks to continue over the balance of the financial year. The group has signed a lease addendum to expand City Lodge Hotel Waterfall City by a further 55 rooms, with construction due to commence in April/May 2026 and to be completed by March 2027. The capital cost attributable to City Lodge Hotels will be around R21 million. The group continues to seek and actively pursue selected opportunities for new hotels in high growth areas within South Africa.

City Lodge Hotel Group Ltd. has published its annual compliance report regarding Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE). The report, covering the financial year ending June 2025, is available on the company's website.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: City Lodge Hotels Ltd. shares look steady rather than speculative, with charts and historical graph data pointing to measured growth and a balanced price forecast. The price today in rands is R4.31, and the share code CLH sits in the JSE market as investors weigh buy or sell decisions. For sale interest remains supported by the dividend profile, while preference shares and payout terms are worth checking against the ordinary share structure. The data suggests a cautious prediction on near-term cost levels, and anyone wondering how to buy can do so online through a trading account, using live trading tools and the latest graph signals to assess whether the stock is for sale at an attractive entry point.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker City Lodge Hotels Ltd. (CLH) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Hospitality / Hotels & Resorts Current Price R4.31 Market Capitalization R2.35bn P/E Ratio 12.83 Dividend Yield 3.99% Trading Volume (Live Data) 500 Recent Price Change 1.17 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:05:11

City Lodge Hotels Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R4.31, reflecting a 1.17 move from the previous close Market Cap R2.35bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence P/E Ratio 12.83, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 3.99, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, supported by the latest price change and low live volume

City Lodge Hotels Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish-to-neutral near-term conditions appear more likely than a sharp trend shift. The current price of R4.31, modest live volume of 500, and P/E of 12.83 suggest the share may be consolidating. A stronger move would likely need firmer sector sentiment, better trading activity, and sustained demand on the JSE.

FAQ on City Lodge Hotels Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are City Lodge Hotels Ltd. shares?

Answer: City Lodge Hotels Ltd. shares are ordinary equity in the hospitality group listed on the JSE under CLH. Today, the price per share is R4.31, with a market cap of R2.35bn, a P/E ratio of 12.83, and a dividend yield of 3.99.

Q2: How can I buy City Lodge Hotels Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy CLH shares through a JSE-enabled trading account with a licensed broker or online platform. Based on today’s data, the price per share is R4.31, so purchases will depend on your available capital, order type, and trading access.

Q3: What affects the price of City Lodge Hotels Ltd. shares?

Answer: The CLH price today is influenced by JSE trading volume, currently 500, the recent change of 1.17, and investor views on the hotel sector. The price per share at R4.31 also reflects valuation, liquidity, and dividend expectations.

Q4: Does City Lodge Hotels Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 3.99%, which indicates an income return for shareholders. With the share price at R4.31 and a P/E of 12.83, the dividend remains part of the investment case for CLH.

Q5: How can I track my City Lodge Hotels Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track CLH shares through your broker’s dashboard or JSE market tools, then compare the live price per share of R4.31 against your entry level. Dividends can be monitored using company notices and your trading account records, especially with a 3.99% yield.

Q6: What factors are affecting the City Lodge Hotels Ltd. share price?

Answer: The current price of R4.31 is shaped by the hotel and hospitality sector, the market cap of R2.35bn, and the modest trading volume of 500. The daily move of 1.17 suggests active repricing around the JSE session.

Q7: Is City Lodge Hotels Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: CLH may suit investors looking for a mid-cap hospitality share with a dividend yield of 3.99 and a P/E of 12.83. At R4.31 per share, it looks reasonably priced, but volume and sector conditions still matter.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy City Lodge Hotels Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s live data, a purchase may appeal to investors who can tolerate moderate volatility and low volume. The price per share is R4.31, and the 1.17 recent move means timing should be considered carefully.

Q9: How much does one City Lodge Hotels Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One City Lodge Hotels Ltd. share costs R4.31 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of R2.35bn, a P/E of 12.83, and a dividend yield of 3.99, all from the live data set.

Q10: How to sell City Lodge Hotels Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell CLH shares, use your broker or online trading account, select the JSE-listed stock, and place a sell order at your chosen price. Today’s live price per share is R4.31, so execution depends on market demand and volume.

How to Buy City Lodge Hotels Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Buy CLH shares by placing a market or limit order.

City Lodge Hotels Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given City Lodge Hotels Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.