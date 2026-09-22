This Chainlink review has revealed that Chainlink, also known as LINK, works with the aim of getting real-world data onto the blockchain. LINK is Chainlink’s native token and is used to pay node operators on the network.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Completely anonymous — zero KYC requirement Not regulated — offshore jurisdiction only Bitcoin-only deposits — maximum privacy Bitcoin deposits only — no fiat options Ultra-low raw spreads from 0.1 pips No investor protection or compensation schemes Instant fund transfers via blockchain Very limited educational resources ECN-style execution with no dealing desk No customer support on weekends

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What is Chainlink?

Chainlink works with the aim of getting real-world data onto the blockchain.

LINK is Chainlink’s native token and is used to pay node operators on the network.

The value and demand for LINK depend on the number of operators that work on the off-chain architecture on the Chainlink network.

Key Features and Takeaways of Chainlink

LINK is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the market, and it has the following features and takeaways:

Chainlink was launched in June 2017 and is a project led by Sergey Nazarov, the CEO, and Steve Ellis, CTO.

LINK is an ERC20 token that has an additional ERC223 “transfer and call” function, allowing tokens to be processed as well as received by smart contracts in a single transaction.

Chainlink is a decentralised oracle service that works to improve the interconnectivity of smart contracts. This is done by allowing smart contracts the ability to access reliable data feeds, APIs, payments, and numerous other sources.

Chainlink acts as a middleware between systems that are both on-chain and off-chain. Through this unique technology, Chainlink lets smart contracts react to real-world events and execute agreements that would otherwise need proof of performance, and more.

Chainlink solves the issue with connectivity between the blockchain and smart contracts by allowing smart contracts access to various resources.

Chainlink’s on-chain component consists of oracle contracts on the blockchain of Ethereum that monitor and process user data requests.

The off-chain oracle nodes harvest various responses to external requests, which are summed up through several consensus mechanisms. These are then returned into a single, reliable response, which is converted to a contract.

Chainlink has partnerships with Bitcoin, Hyperledger, Synthetix, Celery Network, Google, and several other reputable entities.

Chainlink Mining

Chainlink works with the purpose of getting real-world data onto the blockchain. When LINK is being staked, it is deposited onto a node, and if the node makes money from selling data, the user keeps a portion of this.

Should the node provide incorrect data, the node is penalised, and the user forfeits a percentage of their LINK.

When LINK is staked, users can earn a fraction of whatever the node operator collects.

Different node operators will pay out varying amounts, and nodes that are higher in demand will subsequently generate more rewards.

Anyone who holds LINK can stake it; however, users must consider that there are certain conditions under which they can be subjected to tax in the form of rental or interest income, depending on the country in which they reside.

Buy LINK

LINK can be bought from a variety of major cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Binance, by registering an account and making a deposit either in crypto or in fiat. While buying LINK, it is crucial to consider that LINK is a risky and volatile asset, as the price could fluctuate quickly. It is also imperative to ensure that users keep their LINK tokens in a safe, offline wallet, so that they do not fall prey to hacking attempts.

Find and choose a node operator

Chainlink Node Operators are individuals who provide data to the Chainlink network. Once users have selected their operator and staking is live, they can allow for staking to proceed on their node.

Deposit LINK

Once users have selected their node, they can deposit their LINK to the operator to start staking.

Manage funds

In time, assuming the node selected did not incur penalties, users can start making money from staking. These additional funds are kept on the same node operator or the funds can be withdrawn, depending on the node and the reward rate of earnings.

💰 Type of Fee ℹ️ Information Deposit Fees 0.12 LINK Trading Fees 0.1% - 0.75% Withdrawal Fees 0 LINK

Pros and Cons

✔️ Pros ❌ Cons Chainlink offers decentralised oracles Truly little communication on further developments Chainlink is both a smart contract platform and blockchain system Chainlink guarantees a secure connection between on- and off-chain information Chainlink allowed for the evolution and adaptation of the blockchain world There are many partnerships and integrations between Chainlink and trusted partners There is a high demand for Chainlink Significant presence on social networks Promotes interoperability

Should you buy Chainlink?

Both Chainlink and LINK are showing tremendous growth, and it is one of the top 100 cryptocurrencies in the world. It presents an ideal combination of a project with the correct technology and enough resources for further development.

As an oracle network that helps blockchains gain access to reliable data, Chainlink has established that it is a crucial component in the digital future, where there is a lot of potential in smart contract technology.

Chainlink is important as it has software that is specifically designed to improve the quality of data on which other blockchains can base their smart contracts. In addition to this, the cryptocurrency market can rely on more accurate and precise external data, leading to further improvements in quality and security, all brought on by Chainlink.

By using Chainlink, companies can leverage the powerful technology that it offers in a trustless manner. Users can use it and know that the data that they receive is not corrupt or incorrect, and it is delivered in a timely manner.

When considering whether to invest in any cryptocurrency, there are several factors to consider, namely the longevity of the crypto, the reputation of the investment, and the volatility of the cryptocurrency.

Chainlink has shown tremendous growth in the past four years since its launch, and in deciding whether to buy LINK, it is imperative to consider past performance and the factors that cause the price to increase or decrease.

In August 2026, LINK reached an all-time high price of just under 281.08 ZAR, and at the time of writing, it is sitting on 686.82 ZAR, with price predictions indicating that the price is set to rise to 1 511.38 ZAR by the end of the year.

As with a lot of things, marketing drives the demand for something, especially when considering a market that is flooded with different types of cryptocurrencies. Chainlink and LINK have experienced positive public relations as a result of various partnerships and the issues that Chainlink aims to resolve.

Chainlink and LINK currently do not compete against any major projects in the cryptocurrency space. In addition to this, it also holds the advantage of becoming the first mover in the Oracle services niche.

Analysts seem to think that Chainlink will keep its momentum, which means that there will be a steady increase in price over the next few years, especially as more of the supply decreases. LINK is currently an asymmetric investment opportunity, which means that the potential upside that it has is greater than the potential downside, despite overall market conditions.

This is a result of the services that are provided by Chainlink, as it has positioned itself as a crucial actor in the cryptocurrency space.

How to buy Chainlink (LINK)

Step 1 – Open an account on Binance

Navigate to the official Binance website and select “Register Now”.

You will be redirected to a “Create a Free Account” page where you can either register with your email address or your mobile number.

You can enter your email address and user-selected password or select the “Mobile” option at the top of the form.

Select your country code and enter your mobile number along with your user-selected password.

Once you have completed the necessary fields, you can read and accept the Terms of Service before selecting “Create an Account”.

You may have to complete a Security Verification that will confirm that you are not a robot.

Next, there is an account verification. During this, a 6-digit verification code is sent to the email address or mobile number that you provided.

The code is only valid for 30 minutes and must be entered in the blocks provided on this page.

Once the verification is completed, a welcome page will load, and you will be given the options through which you can either trade or purchase cryptocurrency.

If you are new to crypto, you can visit the “Learn More” Section at the bottom of the page.

Step 2 – Secure account with two-factor verification

On the trader’s dashboard, select the option to secure your account with two-factor verification.

Even though phone verification is a secure option, the most preferred and secure method is to make use of the Google Authenticator.

Once downloaded and installed, either scan the QR code or type in the one-time, unique code provided to add your Binance account credentials to Google Authenticator.

Once completed, write down the backup key provided to recover your account on Google Authenticator in case you lose or misplace it.

In the final step, enter the 6-digit code that you will receive on your registered email address, along with the Google verification code.

Step 3 – Deposit funds

Binance allows for the purchase of cryptocurrencies via fiat deposits as well as cryptos. Deposits can be accessed from the following locations:

The “Welcome to Binance” banner.

Hover over “Buy Crypto” at the top of the web page and select your preferred method.

Selecting “Deposit” on the “balance details” section on your trader's dashboard.

Once you have selected the option to “Deposit”, you can select whether you wish to deposit cryptocurrencies from another wallet or whether you want to make a fiat deposit. For Crypto deposits, follow these steps:

Select your coin between Bitcoin, Ethereum, TetherUS, BNB, or EOS.

Select the network to be used between BEP2, BEP20 (BSC), ERC20, or TRC20, and accept the conditions for using the network.

Copy the address or scan the address QR code from the wallet where you are depositing and follow further prompts.

Kindly note that each network has its own set of network confirmations between 1 and 15 confirmations before the deposit will be done.

For deposits in Fiat currencies, follow these steps:

Select the deposit currency from the dropdown list. To gain access to more currencies, it is necessary to verify your identity and face.

Select the payment method to be used, depending on the currency chosen.

Enter the deposit amount and any other details. Kindly note that the transaction fee will be displayed along with the balance after this is subtracted.

Continue with the deposit.

Step 4 – Start Trading

Once you have completed your deposit, you can navigate to the “Markets” section at the top of the page to view the available cryptocurrencies.

From here, you can buy, sell, and trade currencies at competitive prices.

History and Development of Chainlink

Chainlink is widely recognized as one of the most influential projects in the blockchain ecosystem, particularly because it solves a major limitation of smart contracts: the inability to access external data. The concept of Chainlink was first introduced in 2014 by Sergey Nazarov, who envisioned a decentralized oracle network capable of securely connecting blockchains to real-world data sources.

The project officially launched its Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in September 2017, raising approximately 32 million USD (around 449 million ZAR at the time). Following the ICO, the development team began building the decentralized oracle infrastructure that would later become the backbone of the Chainlink network.

Initially, Chainlink was developed on the Ethereum blockchain, where the LINK token operates as an ERC-20 token. However, the Chainlink network itself is blockchain-agnostic, meaning it can integrate with multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Polygon, and others.

The official Chainlink mainnet was launched in 2019, marking the beginning of large-scale adoption. Since then, the network has expanded rapidly, with hundreds of decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, and enterprises relying on Chainlink’s oracle services.

Over time, Chainlink has continued to evolve through new products and upgrades, such as Chainlink VRF (Verifiable Random Function), Chainlink Keepers, and Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). These innovations have strengthened Chainlink’s position as a core infrastructure provider for the Web3 ecosystem.

How Chainlink Oracles Work

To understand Chainlink, it is important to understand the role of oracles in blockchain technology.

Smart contracts are automated agreements that execute code on a blockchain when predefined conditions are met.

However, blockchains cannot access external information directly, such as stock prices, weather data, sports results, or financial market data.

This is where Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network becomes essential.

Chainlink acts as a bridge between on-chain smart contracts and off-chain data sources.

When a smart contract needs information from the outside world, it sends a request to the Chainlink network.

Multiple independent node operators then retrieve the requested data from external sources such as APIs or databases.

The process typically involves three main steps: 1. Data Request

A smart contract submits a request for information, such as the price of Bitcoin or the outcome of a sporting event.

2. Data Aggregation

Multiple Chainlink node operators retrieve the requested data from reliable sources. This ensures that the system does not rely on a single point of failure.

3. Data Verification

The results from different nodes are aggregated and validated. The final verified result is then delivered back to the smart contract on the blockchain.

This decentralized process ensures that the data provided is accurate, tamper-resistant, and trustworthy, which is essential for financial applications and automated agreements.

Chainlink Use Cases in the Blockchain Industry

Chainlink has become a critical infrastructure provider in the blockchain space because it enables smart contracts to interact with real-world data.

This capability opens the door to numerous use cases across various industries.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

One of the most common uses of Chainlink is within the DeFi ecosystem. DeFi platforms rely heavily on price feeds to determine the value of assets, manage collateralized loans, and execute trades.

Chainlink provides highly reliable decentralized price oracles that supply accurate market data for cryptocurrencies and other assets.

Many major DeFi protocols use Chainlink price feeds to secure billions of dollars in total value locked (TVL).

Insurance and Risk Management

Blockchain-based insurance platforms can use Chainlink to verify external events such as weather conditions, flight delays, or natural disasters.

Once the required data is verified, the smart contract can automatically process insurance payouts without human intervention.

This improves efficiency and reduces administrative costs for insurance providers.

Gaming and NFTs

Chainlink also plays an important role in blockchain gaming and NFT platforms. The Chainlink VRF (Verifiable Random Function) allows developers to generate provably fair randomness.

This is particularly useful in gaming applications where random outcomes must be transparent and verifiable, such as loot drops or digital collectibles.

Cross-Chain Communication

Another emerging use case is cross-chain interoperability. Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) allows different blockchains to communicate and transfer assets securely.

This technology could play a key role in connecting the growing ecosystem of blockchains and enabling seamless interactions between networks.

Chainlink Ecosystem and Partnerships

Chainlink has built one of the most extensive partnership networks in the cryptocurrency industry. The project collaborates with a wide range of companies, blockchain platforms, and developers to expand its ecosystem.

Some notable partners include:

Google Cloud – exploring blockchain integration with enterprise data systems

SWIFT – working on blockchain interoperability for financial institutions

Aave – one of the largest DeFi lending protocols

Synthetix – a decentralized derivatives trading platform

Avalanche and Polygon – blockchain platforms integrating Chainlink oracle services

These partnerships demonstrate the growing importance of reliable data infrastructure in blockchain applications.

By working with both traditional enterprises and decentralized platforms, Chainlink is helping bridge the gap between Web2 systems and the emerging Web3 economy.

Chainlink Tokenomics

Chainlink’s economic model revolves around its native cryptocurrency, LINK.

The total supply of LINK is capped at 1 billion tokens, ensuring scarcity within the ecosystem. These tokens are used primarily to pay node operators for providing data services to the network.

When a smart contract requests external data, the requester must pay node operators in LINK tokens. This creates a demand for LINK as more applications rely on Chainlink’s oracle infrastructure.

The token distribution from the original ICO included:

35% sold to investors during the ICO

35% allocated to node operators and ecosystem incentives

30% reserved for the Chainlink development team

As the network continues to grow and more smart contracts rely on Chainlink oracles, the demand for LINK tokens could increase accordingly.

Advantages of Chainlink

Chainlink has several advantages that have contributed to its widespread adoption in the blockchain industry.

One of its biggest strengths is security through decentralization. Instead of relying on a single oracle to provide data, Chainlink uses multiple independent node operators. This reduces the risk of inaccurate or manipulated data.

Another advantage is blockchain interoperability. Chainlink is designed to work with multiple blockchain networks rather than being restricted to a single ecosystem.

The project also benefits from a strong developer community and institutional partnerships, which help drive innovation and adoption.

Additionally, Chainlink’s ongoing development of tools such as CCIP and VRF continues to expand its use cases beyond simple price feeds.

Final Say About Chainlink Chainlink has established itself as one of the most critical infrastructure layers within the blockchain and decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem. By solving the long-standing “oracle problem” — securely connecting smart contracts to real-world data — Chainlink enables a wide range of applications that would otherwise be impossible on isolated blockchains.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When was LINK first launched?

LINK was launched in 2017.

Who founded Chainlink?

Chainlink was created by Sergey Nazarov in 2014.

What is “ICO”?

It is Initial Coin Offering that, unlike an IPO, does not mean that those who invest in the cryptocurrency will have an ownership stake in the company that they provide funds to.

When was Chainlink’s ICO, and how much did it raise?

The ICO for Chainlink was held in 2017, with 449 million ZAR raised in just two hours.

Is Chainlink legit?

Yes, Chainlink and LINK are both legit.

What is Chainlink’s total supply?

LINK’s total supply is limited to 1 billion. This means that there will not be any new LINK tokens created beyond this point, creating scarcity and adding value to LINK as time progresses. 30% of LINK was kept back by the company to ensure that there is continued development and remuneration for staff.

What is the purpose of Chainlink?

To help different blockchains interact with one another and other external data sources by using oracles.

On which blockchain is Chainlink based?

LINK was built on the Ethereum blockchain.

Does Chainlink work with smart contracts?

Yes, Chainlink is a middleware between on-chain and off-chain systems by offering smart contracts access to various off-chain resources.

Does Chainlink have the potential to become more valuable?

Yes, with the unique services that Chainlink offers, LINK has the potential to become more valuable, especially considering that there is a limited supply.