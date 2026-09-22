This DAI review has revealed that Dai, or DAI, is a stablecoin that aims to keep its value close to that of the United States Dollar by making use of smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain.

🔢 Aspect 📌 Details 🪙 Name DAI Stablecoin 📅 Launch Year 2017 🔗 Blockchain Origin Ethereum (ERC-20 token), with support expanding to multiple networks through bridges ⚙️ Consensus Mechanism Inherits Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake consensus 🧮 Mining Algorithm None – DAI is generated through collateralized lending via Maker Vaults 🖥️ Mining Type Not mineable; created through decentralized smart contracts 💎 Maximum Supply No fixed maximum supply; supply expands or contracts based on demand ⏱️ Block Time Approximately 12 seconds (based on Ethereum network) 💸 Transaction Fees Ethereum gas fees apply; varies depending on network congestion 🚀 Transaction Speed Seconds to minutes depending on network conditions 🔐 Privacy Features Public blockchain transparency with pseudonymous addresses 🌍 Use Case Stable digital currency for DeFi, trading, payments, lending, and liquidity 👥 Target Users DeFi investors, traders, developers, and businesses seeking stable crypto payments 📉 Market Position One of the largest decentralized stablecoins in the crypto market 🔄 Exchange Availability Widely listed on major exchanges including Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, and decentralized exchanges 🧠 Key Advantage Decentralized stablecoin backed by crypto collateral and governed by community voting ⚠️ Risk Level Moderate – subject to smart contract risks, collateral volatility, and DeFi market conditions

DAI Live Price

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What is DAI?

Dai, or DAI, is a stablecoin that aims to keep its value close to that of the United States Dollar by making use of smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. MakerDAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO), maintains and regulates DAI alongside its own governance token, MKR, allowing users to vote on changes to certain parameters on smart contracts.

Is DAI Still MakerDAO or Sky?

DAI was originally created and managed by MakerDAO, one of the earliest decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols on the Ethereum blockchain. MakerDAO launched DAI in 2017 as a decentralized stablecoin designed to maintain a value close to one US dollar through an over-collateralized lending system powered by smart contracts.

In 2024, the MakerDAO ecosystem began transitioning into a broader ecosystem called Sky as part of the “Endgame Plan,” a long-term strategy designed to improve governance, scalability, and product development within the protocol. As part of this transition, several new components were introduced, which is a decentralized lending platform built on top of the Maker ecosystem.

Despite these changes, DAI remains one of the core stablecoins within the ecosystem and continues to function in the same way it always has. Users can still generate DAI by depositing collateral into Maker vaults, and the stablecoin continues to play a central role in decentralized finance applications such as lending, trading, and liquidity pools.

Spark, on the other hand, acts as a DeFi lending layer that allows users to supply assets, earn yield, and borrow stablecoins like DAI. It is not a replacement for DAI but rather an additional financial service within the broader ecosystem.

Today, the ecosystem can be summarized as follows:

Because of its decentralized design and long operational history, DAI remains one of the most trusted stablecoins in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. It is widely used across DeFi platforms, decentralized exchanges, and blockchain applications.

Why DAI Remains Important in DeFi

DAI continues to be one of the most widely used stablecoins in decentralized finance.

Unlike centralized stablecoins such as USDT or USDC, which are backed by reserves held by companies, DAI is backed by on-chain collateral locked in smart contracts.

This design offers several advantages:

Greater transparency

Decentralized governance

Reduced reliance on centralized institutions

Integration with DeFi protocols

Because of these characteristics, DAI has become a foundational asset across the DeFi ecosystem. Common uses of DAI include:

lending and borrowing

decentralized trading

yield farming

liquidity pools

stable payments

The continued development of the Sky ecosystem and Spark protocol aims to strengthen DAI’s position as a decentralized financial primitive within the Web3 economy.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Decentralized stablecoin governed by the Maker protocol rather than a central company Stability depends on volatile crypto collateral Maintains a value close to $1 USD through over-collateralized smart contracts Complex system compared to simple fiat-backed stablecoins Widely used across DeFi platforms for lending, trading, and liquidity pools Smart contract vulnerabilities could pose technical risks Transparent collateral backing that can be verified on-chain Liquidations may occur if collateral value drops significantly Permissionless access allows anyone to generate or use DAI Ethereum gas fees can be high during network congestion

How to buy DAI (DAI)

Step 1 – Register an account with Gate.io

Navigate to the official Gate.io website and select the option to “Sign Up” from the homepage.

Complete the online registration form by providing country/region, a selected username, email address, and a user-selected password. Read and accept the User Agreement and Privacy and select “Next”.

Create a fund password and select “Create Account”. Complete the “I am not a robot” reCAPTCHA. Check your email inbox for the activation email and click on the link in the email. If the link does not work, you can copy and paste the URL into your browser.

Log in to your account using your credentials and complete the reCAPTCHA.

Check your email again for the verification email that contains the 6-digit code and click on “Confirm”. Enter the code that you received into the blocks provided and select “Log In” to proceed.

Before you can use the platform to purchase DAI/DAI and other cryptocurrencies on Gate.io, you must complete the “Know Your Client” or KYC procedure to verify your identity and your proof of residence.

Click on “KYC Now” at the bottom of the webpage to start the process.

Select whether you are an individual or an organisation by selecting “Verify Now” under the relevant option.

Select your country from the dropdown list, enter your full name followed by confirmation thereof. Select your ID document type and provide your ID Number as shown on your official ID Document.

Click on the first image to upload a clear photo of the front of your ID document, followed by a clear photo of the back of the document.

Next, write your Gate.io unique ID on a piece of paper and take a photo of yourself holding up your identity document (front) and the paper containing your unique ID.

Once you have done this, click on “Confirm and Submit”.

Next, you must enable the Timed One-Time Password (TOTP) to be able to log into your account. This can be done by clicking on “Set Now” at the bottom of the page.

On the new page that loads, select “Click here” to set up Two-factor Authentication.

Download Google Authenticator onto your mobile device by making use of any of the abovementioned methods.

Follow the steps indicated to add your Gate.io account by scanning the QR code or entering your unique key.

Enter the TOTP, your fund password, and the code sent to your email address, and select “Enable Two-factor Authentication”. With this setup, you must use the Google Authenticator app to sign into your account every time.

Step 2 – Deposit funds

You must note that Gate.io is only a crypto-to-crypto exchange, which means there is no fiat gateway. The only way through which funds can be added is to transfer an existing crypto into your Gate.io wallet.

DAI can only be bought through Tether/USDT or Bitcoin/BTC, while it can be traded with USD as a futures contract.

Navigate to the deposit/withdrawal section by hovering over your account and selecting the relevant option. Choose from the list of coins in which you can make a deposit and select “deposit” next to the appropriate coin.

You will be redirected to a page that generates a deposit address for the coin that you wish to deposit.

Copy this address, or scan the QR code, into the wallet where you are making a withdrawal from and depositing to Gate.io, and wait for the relevant blockchain to confirm your transaction.

Once the transaction has been completed and verified by the nodes on the chain, the coins will be sent to the Gate.io wallet, and you can start trading DAI.

Step 3 – Explore your trading options

Gate.io offers a variety of ways through which cryptocurrencies can be obtained. Each of these can be explored individually depending on your trading needs and objectives.

To start trading DAI, select the option from the “Trade” Menu. Enter “DAI” into the search bar to see which trading options are available.

For spot trading, for instance, and as an example, select DAI_USDT. Once you have selected, you will be directed to the exchange page which corresponds to the cryptocurrency pair DAI/USDT.

Here, you will see that you have the option to buy or sell DAI either as a limit order, grid trading, or as a time condition. The most common trading method is that of limit trading and thus it will be used for this guide.

Step 3 – Buy DAI via Limit Order

To buy DAI and create a limit order for it, you can enter the amount you want to purchase and the price you want to buy it at in USDT.

This tool will tell you what the overall cost is in USDT, or any other chosen counter-currency, which will be deducted from your wallet once the order has been executed.

Step 4 – Sell DAI via Limit Order

To sell DAI, find the panel under the chart and create a limit order for USDT according to your own preferences.

Note that with a peg to USD, DAI that you exchange for USDT will hold the flat value that it has, despite market conditions in the cryptocurrency market.

Step 5 – Withdraw funds

To withdraw funds, you will use the same page in Gate.io that was used to make a deposit.

Click on the deposit/withdrawal option on your Account dropdown and find the wallet of the currency that you wish to withdraw. You can do this easily by using the search bar provided.

Instead of a deposit address being generated, you will do this on the exchange or the wallet being used as the destination for withdrawal of funds from Gate.io.

Paste the address of the receiving wallet in the field provided and provide your Gate.io fund password, email code, and TOTP before selecting “Submit Request”.

DAI Wallets

To use DAI, users need a cryptocurrency wallet that supports Ethereum-based tokens.

Popular wallets that support DAI include:

🔐 Wallet 📱 Type 📌 Description 🦊 MetaMask Browser Wallet One of the most widely used Ethereum wallets 📱 Trust Wallet Mobile Wallet Supports multiple cryptocurrencies 🔒 Ledger Hardware Wallet Offline storage for maximum security 🌐 Coinbase Wallet Web & Mobile Easy integration with DeFi apps 🧑‍💻 MyEtherWallet Web Wallet Advanced Ethereum wallet interface

DAI (DAI) – The Decentralized Stablecoin Powering DeFi

DAI is one of the most influential stablecoins in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Unlike centralized stablecoins that rely on traditional financial institutions to maintain their value, DAI operates through a decentralized protocol powered by smart contracts.

Originally created by the MakerDAO protocol, DAI was designed to maintain a value close to 1 USD while remaining completely decentralized. This means no central authority controls the issuance or supply of the token. Instead, the stability of DAI is maintained through a system of over-collateralized loans and algorithmic governance mechanisms.

DAI plays a central role in decentralized finance (DeFi), providing liquidity for trading, lending, borrowing, and yield farming across multiple blockchain platforms. Because it is decentralized, transparent, and governed by the community, DAI has become one of the most trusted stablecoins in the digital asset ecosystem.

What Makes DAI Different from Other Stablecoins?

Stablecoins are designed to maintain stable value relative to fiat currencies, most commonly the US dollar. However, not all stablecoins operate in the same way.

Some stablecoins rely on centralized reserves held by financial institutions, while others rely on algorithms or decentralized collateral systems.

DAI belongs to the decentralized collateralized stablecoin category, meaning its value is backed by crypto assets locked in smart contracts rather than traditional bank reserves.

⚙️ Feature 🪙 DAI 💵 USDT 💳 USDC Governance Decentralized Centralized Centralized Collateral Crypto-backed Fiat-backed Fiat-backed Transparency On-chain collateral Limited transparency Regulated reserves Control Community governed Company controlled Company controlled DeFi Integration Very high High High

How DAI Works

DAI maintains its stability through a system of collateralized debt positions, also known as Maker Vaults.

Users deposit cryptocurrency assets into these vaults as collateral and generate DAI against that collateral.

For example, a user might deposit Ethereum into a Maker Vault and borrow DAI against that deposit.

The loan must remain over-collateralized to protect the stability of the system.

If the collateral value drops below a certain threshold, the system automatically liquidates the position to maintain solvency.

This mechanism ensures that every DAI token in circulation is backed by collateral within the Maker ecosystem.

Because DAI operates through decentralized governance and transparent smart contracts, it is often considered one of the most trust-minimized stablecoins available.

Steps in the DAI Creation Process

Deposit cryptocurrency collateral into a Maker Vault

Generate DAI against the deposited collateral

Maintain the required collateralization ratio

Repay the borrowed DAI plus stability fees

Withdraw the original collateral

This process allows users to access liquidity without selling their cryptocurrency assets.

MakerDAO, Sky, and the Evolution of the Ecosystem

DAI was originally created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization responsible for managing the protocol.

MakerDAO introduced governance tokens (MKR) that allow holders to vote on important decisions affecting the ecosystem.

In recent years, the MakerDAO ecosystem has evolved into a broader framework known as Sky, part of a long-term roadmap known as the “Endgame Plan.” This restructuring introduced several new components designed to improve governance, scalability, and user experience.

One of the most important additions is Spark Protocol, a decentralized lending platform built within the Maker ecosystem.

Final Say About DAI DAI remains one of the most significant innovations in the stablecoin sector, offering a decentralized alternative to traditional fiat-backed stablecoins. By relying on smart contracts and over-collateralized crypto assets rather than centralized reserves, DAI provides transparency, censorship resistance, and open access to a global financial system.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is DAI in cryptocurrency?

DAI is a decentralized stablecoin designed to maintain a value close to one US dollar. It operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is backed by cryptocurrency collateral locked in smart contracts, allowing users to transact, lend, and borrow without relying on centralized financial institutions.

Who created DAI?

DAI was created by the Maker protocol, originally developed by the decentralized autonomous organization MakerDAO. The system was designed to provide a stable cryptocurrency governed by smart contracts and community voting, allowing users worldwide to access a decentralized stable digital currency.

Is DAI backed by real dollars?

No, DAI is not backed by traditional US dollar reserves. Instead, it is backed by cryptocurrency collateral locked in Maker Vault smart contracts. This over-collateralized system ensures that each DAI token is supported by crypto assets that help maintain its price stability.

What blockchain is DAI built on?

DAI was originally launched on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token. It relies on Ethereum’s smart contract infrastructure to manage collateralized debt positions, governance voting, and automated stability mechanisms that help maintain its value near one US dollar.

Is DAI decentralized?

Yes, DAI is decentralized because it is governed by the Maker protocol and its community of token holders. Governance decisions are made through on-chain voting using the MKR governance token, allowing participants to influence protocol upgrades, collateral types, and system parameters.

Can DAI lose its peg?

DAI may occasionally fluctuate slightly above or below its one-dollar target due to market conditions. However, the Maker protocol uses mechanisms such as stability fees, collateral adjustments, and liquidations to maintain its peg and stabilize the price over time.

How is DAI generated?

DAI is generated when users deposit cryptocurrency collateral into Maker Vaults and borrow DAI against that collateral. The process requires over-collateralization, meaning the deposited assets must exceed the value of the generated DAI to ensure system stability.

What is MakerDAO?

MakerDAO is the decentralized governance system responsible for managing the Maker protocol and the DAI stablecoin. It operates as a decentralized autonomous organization where MKR token holders vote on protocol upgrades, collateral requirements, risk parameters, and other system changes.

What is MKR?

MKR is the governance token of the Maker ecosystem. Holders of MKR participate in protocol governance by voting on changes to collateral types, stability fees, and system parameters. MKR also helps maintain the stability and security of the DAI ecosystem.

Can DAI be mined?

No, DAI cannot be mined because it does not rely on proof-of-work mining like Bitcoin. Instead, DAI is created through collateralized lending within the Maker protocol, where users lock cryptocurrency assets into vaults to generate new DAI tokens.

Is DAI safe?

DAI is considered one of the most trusted decentralized stablecoins due to its transparent smart contract system and community governance. However, like all DeFi protocols, it still carries risks related to smart contract vulnerabilities, market volatility, and collateral liquidations.

What is over-collateralization?

Over-collateralization means that users must deposit more cryptocurrency value than the amount of DAI they generate. This system ensures that every DAI token remains backed by sufficient collateral, helping maintain price stability even when crypto market prices fluctuate.

Can I earn interest on DAI?

Yes, DAI can be used on various decentralized finance platforms to earn interest. Users can deposit DAI into lending protocols, liquidity pools, or savings contracts where they receive rewards or yield based on market demand and lending activity.

What is Spark Protocol?

Sky Protocol is a decentralized lending platform built within the Maker ecosystem. It allows users to deposit crypto assets, earn yield, and borrow stablecoins like DAI while benefiting from deep liquidity, optimized lending rates, and integration with Maker infrastructure.

Is DAI better than USDT?

Whether DAI is better than USDT depends on user priorities. DAI is decentralized and governed by smart contracts, while USDT is issued by a centralized company backed by reserves. Some users prefer DAI for its transparency and decentralization.

What wallets support DAI?

DAI is supported by many cryptocurrency wallets that work with Ethereum tokens. Popular options include MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Ledger hardware wallets, Coinbase Wallet, and MyEtherWallet, all of which allow users to store, send, and interact with DAI securely.

Can I send DAI internationally?

Yes, DAI can be transferred globally using the Ethereum blockchain or supported networks. Transactions occur without traditional banking intermediaries, enabling fast international transfers and lower fees compared to many traditional cross-border payment systems.

What is the DAI Savings Rate?

The DAI Savings Rate (DSR) is a mechanism within the Maker protocol that allows users to earn interest on deposited DAI. By locking DAI in a savings contract, users can receive yield generated by stability fees and protocol activity.

Is DAI inflationary?

DAI does not follow a fixed supply schedule. Instead, its supply expands or contracts depending on user demand for borrowing within the Maker protocol. When more collateralized loans are created, new DAI enters circulation; when loans are repaid, supply decreases.

What are Maker Vaults?

Maker Vaults are smart contracts within the Maker protocol that allow users to lock cryptocurrency collateral and generate DAI. These vaults manage collateral ratios, liquidation thresholds, and repayment conditions automatically through programmable blockchain logic.

What happens if collateral value drops?

If the value of collateral in a Maker Vault falls below the required collateralization ratio, the system may automatically liquidate the position. This liquidation process protects the protocol by selling collateral to repay the outstanding DAI debt.

Can DAI be used for payments?

Yes, DAI can be used for payments and transfers within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Many merchants, decentralized applications, and payment platforms accept DAI because of its stable value and compatibility with Ethereum-based financial services.

Why is DAI popular in DeFi?

DAI is widely used in decentralized finance because it combines price stability with decentralized governance. Its transparency, compatibility with smart contracts, and availability across many DeFi protocols make it an essential asset for trading, lending, and liquidity provision.

Does DAI support NFTs?

While DAI itself is not an NFT, it is frequently used as a payment currency within NFT marketplaces. Collectors can buy digital art, collectibles, and other tokenized assets using DAI due to its stable value and blockchain compatibility.

Will DAI continue growing?

DAI may continue growing as decentralized finance expands and demand for decentralized stablecoins increases. As more applications integrate stable assets for payments, lending, and trading, DAI could remain a key component of the evolving Web3 financial ecosystem.