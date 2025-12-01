Shareholders were advised of the appointment of Mr Koketso Mabe as an independent non-executive director of Castleview with effect from 5 December 2025, subject to the approval of the Prudential Authority.

Castleview announced that the Prudential Authority has unconditionally approved the appointment of Mr Koketso Mabe as an independent non-executive director. Koketso has also been appointed to the company's Investment Committee, which now includes David Green (Chairman), Gregg Bayly, Avesh Padayachee, and Koketso Mabe. This update follows the initial announcement made on 2 December 2025.

Castleview expects the final dividend per share ('DPS') for the year ended 31 March 2026 to be 56.06 cents, being 90.2% higher than the final DPS of 29.48 cents for the year ended 31 March 2025. Castleview's results for the year ended 31 March 2026 will be published on or about 26 June 2026.

Revenue for the period decreased to R1.9 billion (R2.0 billion) while profit before net finance costs also lowered to R2.8 billion (R3.2 billion). Profit attributable to owners of the company increased to R1.5 billion (1.4 billion). Additionally, headline earnings per share were reported at a lower 40.97 cents per share (107.47 cents per share). Dividends The board has approved and notice is hereby given of the final gross dividend of 56.06140 cents per share for the year ended 31 March 2026. Annual General Meeting The Integrated Report contains a notice of annual general meeting of Castleview shareholders, which will be held on Wednesday, 26 August 2026 at 12:00 at the Company's registered office, 13 Hudson Street, De Waterkant, Cape Town. The last day to trade in order to be eligible to participate in and vote at the annual general meeting is Tuesday, 11 August 2026, and the record date for voting purposes is Friday, 14 August 2026. Annual report Shareholders are advised that the Company's Integrated Report has been distributed to shareholders today, 26 June 2026 and is available on the Company's website at the link detailed below. The Integrated Report, incorporating the FY2026 AFS and the auditor's opinion thereon, is available on the JSE website at senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2026/JSE/isse/CVWE/IAR2026.pdf and on Castleview's website at: castleview.co.za/investors/. Copies of the Integrated Report may be requested, by emailing Alida le Roux at lida@castleview.co.za or the designated advisor, Java Capital at sponsor@javacapital.co.za.

At the annual general meeting of shareholders held on Wednesday, 26 August 2026, all of the resolutions tabled were passed by the requisite majority of Castleview shareholders.

Castleview Property Fund Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Castleview Property Fund Ltd. charts and historical graph data point to a steady growth profile, while the latest data supports a measured price forecast rather than an aggressive prediction. The price today in rands is R10.4 per share, and investors weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the cost of entry against the dividend payout, with preference shares on the radar for income comparison. For anyone checking for sale opportunities or learning how to buy the share code CVW online, a funded trading account on the JSE is the practical route for trade execution and ongoing trading analysis.

Castleview Property Fund Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Castleview Property Fund Ltd. (CVW) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / Diversified Property Current Price R10.4 Market Capitalization R10.53bn P/E Ratio 25.38 Dividend Yield 6.45% Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Castleview Property Fund Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R10.4, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap R10.53bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 25.38, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 6.45%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Recent price change of 0 implies low volatility

Castleview Property Fund Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: The flat recent price change suggests the share is consolidating around R10.4 rather than breaking sharply in either direction. For traders, the immediate focus is on whether support holds near current levels and whether dividend support continues to anchor sentiment on the JSE.

Bearish Outlook: If trading volume remains thin and investors rotate away from property-linked SHARES, the price could keep drifting sideways despite the 6.45% yield. A weaker risk backdrop would matter more if the share loses traction around its current price per share.

FAQ on Castleview Property Fund Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Castleview Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: Castleview Property Fund Ltd. shares represent equity in a JSE-listed property company with ticker CVW. At R10.4 per share, the company carries a market capitalisation of R10.53bn, a P/E ratio of 25.38, and a dividend yield of 6.45% for today.

Q2: How can I buy Castleview Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Castleview Property Fund Ltd. shares, open a JSE trading account with a regulated broker, fund it, and place an order using the CVW share code. The price per share today is R10.4, and the data shows no recent price change.

Q3: What affects the price of Castleview Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is shaped by investor demand, property-sector sentiment, earnings expectations, and dividend yield. With a current price of R10.4, market cap of R10.53bn, and P/E ratio of 25.38, valuation remains a key factor for traders.

Q4: Does Castleview Property Fund Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 6.45%, which indicates Castleview Property Fund Ltd. does pay dividends. At R10.4 per share, income-oriented investors may view the yield as supportive, especially with the recent price change sitting at 0.

Q5: How can I track my Castleview Property Fund Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Castleview Property Fund Ltd. SHARES through your brokerage dashboard using CVW, the JSE share code. Monitor the current price of R10.4, the 6.45% dividend yield, market cap of R10.53bn, and the reported recent price change of 0.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Castleview Property Fund Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors are the current price of R10.4, the P/E ratio of 25.38, the dividend yield of 6.45%, and overall sentiment toward the real estate sector. With market cap at R10.53bn, the share remains closely watched.

Q7: Is Castleview Property Fund Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Castleview Property Fund Ltd. may appeal to investors who want income exposure, given the 6.45% dividend yield and R10.4 price per share. The P/E of 25.38 and lack of price movement suggest a balanced profile rather than a clear bargain.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Castleview Property Fund Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based on the live data, today’s case for a buy is neutral to cautious. The share is unchanged at R10.4, the dividend yield is 6.45%, and the market cap is R10.53bn, so the decision depends on income goals and risk tolerance.

Q9: How much does one Castleview Property Fund Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Castleview Property Fund Ltd. share costs R10.4 today on the JSE. That price per share comes with a P/E ratio of 25.38, a dividend yield of 6.45%, and no recent change from the previous close.

Q10: How to sell Castleview Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Castleview Property Fund Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, select CVW, and place a sell order at your chosen price. With the price today at R10.4 and recent change at 0, execution depends on market liquidity.

How to Buy Castleview Property Fund Ltd. Shares Step by Step

1. Open a FREE Trading Account.

2. Verify your account via email or phone number.

3. Set up 2FA for account security.

4. Complete KYC verification.

5. Review the trading dashboard and the CVW share price.

6. Deposit funds into your trading account.

7. Place your order and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Castleview Property Fund Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Castleview Property Fund Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R10.4 and SELL if they slip BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.