10 Best Forex Brokers for Carry Trade (2026) Revealed. An interest rate differential strategy depends on more than two central bank rates. The broker’s overnight swap, the trade direction, the rollover day, the currency pair, and the total entry and exit cost can change the final result.

South African traders must also consider rand conversion, regulatory status, account terms, and risk controls. A positive overnight credit can help a multi-day position, but an adverse exchange rate move can exceed that credit by a wide distance.

Important: The 10 brokers below were assessed on swap transparency, rollover rules, forex range, fees, risk controls, and South African relevance. Current swap figures can change, and traders must check the live figure before entering a position.

Which Forex broker is best for carry trading in 2026?

FxPro leads this comparison for its dedicated swap calculator and separate long and short figures. FP Markets is useful for live MetaTrader swap transparency, while Pepperstone offers platform choice. The best fit ultimately depends on the specific forex pair, trading direction, rollover schedule, and all costs.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Can you earn positive swap from a forex position?

Yes. Some long or short forex positions can earn a positive overnight credit, but the credit is variable. Spreads, commissions, rand conversion, and exchange rate losses can exceed the amount earned from swaps.

10 Best Forex Brokers for Carry Trade (2026): Comparison

A broker for an interest-rate differential strategy should let you check the long and short swap before entry, explain the rollover schedule, provide the required forex pairs, disclose spreads and commissions, and provide stop-loss and account risk controls.

Broker Swap / rollover transparency Forex pair range Cost profile Risk controls Best fit FxPro Swap calculator, live specifications Broad forex selection Spread plus account-based commission Stop-loss, take-profit tools Cost calculation FP Markets Live MT4/MT5 swap data Majors, minors, exotics Standard or Raw pricing Stop-loss, platform controls Swap transparency Pepperstone Platform swap data Broad forex selection Standard or Razor pricing Stop-loss, alerts Platform choice HFM Daily swap specifications Majors, minors, exotics Account-dependent spreads Stop-loss, leverage controls Rollover detail Exness Calculator and platform data Broad forex selection Account-dependent spreads Stop-loss, negative balance protection Swap schedule detail IG Swap bid/offer in platform Broad forex market range Spread plus overnight admin fee Guaranteed stops on eligible markets Funding detail AvaTrade Trading calculator Broad forex selection Spread-based pricing AvaProtect on eligible trades Risk controls Tickmill MetaTrader swap long/short Broad forex selection Classic or Raw pricing Stop-loss, platform controls Cost-conscious traders Vantage Swap-rate information Broad forex selection Standard or Raw pricing Stop-loss, platform controls Pair research FXTM Contract specifications Majors and other forex pairs Advantage account choices Stop-loss, platform controls Account comparison

The main distinction is how the market rate becomes the account adjustment. IG links forex overnight finance to tom-next plus an administration fee, while Pepperstone links its forex adjustment to tom-next and settlement conventions.

FP Markets, FxPro, Tickmill, and FXTM provide long and short swap data through platform specifications or calculators.

What is a Forex carry trade?

A forex carry trade is an interest-rate differential strategy that holds a currency position overnight in the hope of receiving positive swap. The account adjustment depends on the broker, pair, direction, settlement schedule, and market conditions. A higher policy interest rate alone does not guarantee profit.

How we selected the brokers

The assessment focused on five criteria that affect a position held beyond the daily rollover point. The aim was not to rank brokers by one temporary swap figure, since the figure can change with rates, liquidity, broker adjustments, and the currency pair.

Swap and rollover: Long and short treatment, rollover time, and multi-day adjustment rules.

Currency pairs: Majors, crosses, and emerging-market pairs relevant to interest-rate differentials.

Total cost: Spread, commission, conversion charges, and overnight finance across the holding period.

Risk controls: Stop-loss functions, account protections, alerts, and leverage controls.

South African relevance: FSCA status, local entity details, rand-related costs, and local client terms.

A high rank reflects transparent overnight finance, suitable forex coverage, competitive costs, and credible risk controls. It does not imply that the same broker will produce the highest positive swap on every pair or direction.

10 Best Forex Brokers for Carry Trade in South Africa (2026)

FxPro – Best for cost calculation. FP Markets – Best for swap transparency. Pepperstone – Best for platform choice. HFM – Best for rollover detail. Exness – Best for swap schedule detail. IG – Best for funding detail. AvaTrade – Best for risk controls. Tickmill – Best for cost-conscious traders. Vantage – Best for pair research. FXTM – Best for account comparison.

Swap rates can change before the next rollover. Check the exact pair, long or short direction, account type, platform specification, and rollover schedule before entry.

1. FxPro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

FxPro has a dedicated swap calculator that shows separate long and short figures after the trader selects the currency pair, account currency, and trade size. Forex and metals are subject to a triple swap on Wednesday, while other instruments receive the adjustment on Friday.

Its costs include spreads, commissions, stop-loss levels, and trade duration. FxPro’s swap can be positive or negative, and the figure can change, meaning that the latest platform specification takes priority over an older calculation.

Features

Feature Details Swap / rollover transparency Swap calculator, live specifications Relevant forex pairs Broad forex selection Pricing structure Spread plus account-based commission Risk management Stop-loss, take-profit tools Best suited to Cost calculation Open an Account Open Account



Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Dedicated long and short swap calculator Swaps can change after calculation Clear Wednesday forex triple swap schedule Commission depends on account type Broad forex selection Exchange rate risk remains

How can I check the carry trade cost at FxPro?

FxPro provides a swap calculator showing separate figures for long and short positions. Select the currency pair, account currency, and trade size, then review spreads and commissions. Check live platform specifications because overnight rates can change before rollover right now.

When does FxPro apply triple swap?

FxPro normally applies a three day swap adjustment to forex and metals on Wednesday. Other instruments receive their adjustment on Friday. The amount may be positive or negative, so confirm your instrument, trade direction, and current specifications before holding overnight.

2. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets shows forex swap data through MT4 and MT5 specifications, with separate long and short figures.

Standard forex positions normally receive the three-day weekend adjustment on Wednesday, while some instruments receive it on Friday. Open positions receive the adjustment at the broker’s rollover point.

Standard and Raw account structures let traders compare spread pricing with raw spreads plus commission. Live swaps can change, which makes a pre-trade platform check essential.

Features

Feature Details Swap / rollover transparency Live MT4/MT5 swap data Relevant forex pairs Majors, minors, exotics Pricing structure Standard or Raw pricing Risk management Stop-loss, platform controls Best suited to Swap transparency Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Live long and short data in MT4 and MT5 Current swaps can change Standard and Raw account options Trading commission depends on account Majors, minors and exotics Some instruments roll over on Friday

Where can I find FP Markets swap rates?

FP Markets displays separate long and short swap figures in its MT4 and MT5 instrument specifications. Review the exact forex pair before opening a position. Rates change, and Standard versus Raw account pricing also affects your overall holding cost today.

When is FP Markets triple rollover charged?

Standard forex positions at FP Markets normally receive the three day weekend rollover adjustment on Wednesday, while certain other instruments receive it on Friday. Check the live contract specifications and rollover point because settlement conventions and instrument terms can differ.

3. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone applies the forex rollover adjustment to positions open after 17:00 New York time. Most spot forex pairs follow T+2 settlement, while pairs such as USD/CAD and USD/TRY follow T+1. Weekend and holiday settlement can alter the size of a daily adjustment.

Standard accounts have no separate forex commission and include a spread markup, while Razor FX has commission-based pricing.

Current swap estimates can be viewed on the platform and can change with market conditions. Pepperstone is suitable for traders who want platform choice and transparent cost components.

Features

Feature Details Swap / rollover transparency Platform swap data Relevant forex pairs Broad forex selection Pricing structure Standard or Razor pricing Risk management Stop-loss, alerts Best suited to Platform choice Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Clear New York rollover timing Holidays may affect adjustment Standard and Razor pricing choices Commission applies on Razor FX Broad platform selection Settlement differs across pairs

What time does Pepperstone apply forex rollover?

Pepperstone applies overnight forex adjustments to positions remaining open after 17:00 New York time. Most spot pairs use T+2 settlement, while USD/CAD and USD/TRY use T+1. Weekend and holiday schedules can change the size of an adjustment. Check current terms.

Is Pepperstone Razor suitable for carry trading?

Pepperstone Razor uses commission based forex pricing, while Standard accounts include a spread markup without separate forex commission. Neither structure guarantees a better carry trade result. Compare the live swap, spread, commission, and expected holding period before choosing right now.

4. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM applies rollover at 00:00 server time, with GMT+3 server time during the northern summer schedule and GMT+2 during the northern winter schedule. Forex positions normally receive a three-day rollover adjustment on Wednesday to account for weekend settlement.

Forex specifications cover majors, minors, and exotics, with long and short swap data per instrument. HF Markets SA (Pty) Ltd is FSCA-regulated under FSP 46632. Swap-free status can change under the applicable conditions.

Features

Feature Details Swap / rollover transparency Daily swap specifications Relevant forex pairs Majors, minors, exotics Pricing structure Account-dependent spreads Risk management Stop-loss, leverage controls Best suited to Rollover detail Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Published server rollover timing Server time changes seasonally Broad pair selection Swaps and conditions can change South African FSCA regulated entity Swap free eligibility subject to terms

When does HFM apply overnight swap?

HFM applies rollover at 00:00 server time. Its server usually follows GMT+3 during northern summer and GMT+2 during northern winter. Forex commonly receives a three day adjustment on Wednesday, although traders should check the current instrument specifications. Check current terms.

Is HFM regulated in South Africa?

HF Markets SA (Pty) Ltd is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP 46632. South African traders should still verify which legal entity governs their account and check instrument swaps, account conditions, and any applicable swap free restrictions.

5. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: Exness is a globally regulated broker, holding multiple licenses from respected financial regulators around the world. Start Trading Read Review

Exness applies forex swap at 21:00 GMT+0 in summer and 22:00 GMT+0 in winter. Forex normally receives the three-day adjustment on Wednesday, while USD/CAD receives it on Thursday. Swap can be standard, triple, or absent under the instrument and account conditions.

The broker’s calculator converts the swap into the account currency when required. Exness ZA (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA as FSP 51024, while Exness (SC) Ltd also has South African ODP authorisation.

Verify the governing entity before you deposit funds into a live account.

Features

Feature Details Swap / rollover transparency Calculator and platform data Relevant forex pairs Broad forex selection Pricing structure Account-dependent spreads Risk management Stop-loss, negative balance protection Best suited to Swap schedule detail Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Published seasonal swap timing USD/CAD rollover differs Instrument specific triple swap day Account and instrument restrictions apply Calculator converts account currency Legal entity needs checking

When does Exness apply forex swap?

Exness applies forex swap at 21:00 GMT in summer and 22:00 GMT in winter. Most forex pairs receive the triple adjustment on Wednesday, while USD/CAD receives it on Thursday. The actual charge depends on the instrument and account conditions today.

Can Exness swap credits be converted into rand?

The Exness calculator can convert swap amounts into the account currency when required. South African traders should examine the live instrument terms and account currency before entry. Exchange rate losses and other trading costs can exceed any positive overnight adjustment.

6. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG calculates forex overnight finance from the tom-next rate plus an administration fee. Standard CFD contracts have an annual administration component of no more than 0.3%, while mini contracts have a higher 0.8% component.

Three-day forex finance applies on Wednesday for standard T+2 settlement.

Long positions take the swap offer rate, while short positions take the swap bid rate. IG Markets South Africa Ltd falls under FSCA supervision. Guaranteed stops are available on eligible markets for a fee if triggered.

Features

Feature Details Swap / rollover transparency Swap bid/offer in platform Relevant forex pairs Broad forex market range Pricing structure Spread plus overnight admin fee Risk management Guaranteed stops on eligible markets Best suited to Funding detail Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Tom next plus administration disclosed Overnight administration charge Swap bid and offer distinction Guaranteed stop fee when triggered Guaranteed stops on eligible markets Mini contracts have higher admin component

How does IG calculate forex overnight financing?

IG bases forex overnight financing on tom next rates plus an administration component. Long positions use the swap offer rate, while shorts use the bid rate. The fee structure and holding period matter, so inspect current platform values before entering.

Does IG offer risk controls for carry trades?

IG offers guaranteed stops on eligible markets, with a fee when the protection is triggered. Ordinary stop losses may still experience slippage. Traders should consider both overnight finance and sudden currency movements, particularly around important economic or central bank announcements.

7. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade provides a calculator with buy-swap and sell-swap fields, plus the number of overnight days. MT4 and MT5 forex, gold, and silver positions receive weekend overnight interest on the preceding Wednesday, while USD/TRY and USD/CAD receive the weekend adjustment on Thursday.

Ava Capital Markets Pty is regulated by the FSCA under licence 45984. AvaProtect provides defined loss protection on eligible trades under its own terms. Overnight rates are indicative and can change, and you must check current instrument terms before opening a position.

Features

Feature Details Swap / rollover transparency Trading calculator Relevant forex pairs Broad forex selection Pricing structure Spread-based pricing Risk management AvaProtect on eligible trades Best suited to Risk controls Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Buy and sell swap calculator Swap estimates may change Risk tool for eligible positions AvaProtect subject to eligibility Published weekend adjustment days USD/TRY and USD/CAD use Thursday

How can I calculate AvaTrade overnight interest?

AvaTrade provides a trading calculator with buy swap and sell swap fields and the number of overnight days. These rates are indicative and may change. Review your exact instrument, trade direction, and current platform terms before committing funds right now.

When does AvaTrade apply weekend swap?

AvaTrade applies the weekend overnight interest adjustment on Wednesday for MT4 and MT5 forex, gold, and silver positions. USD/TRY and USD/CAD receive it on Thursday. AvaProtect may offer defined protection on eligible trades under its own specific terms right now.

8. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill shows swap long and swap short in MetaTrader instrument properties. The broker updates swaps from counterparty rates, and the adjustment applies at 00:00 platform time. The separation between long and short figures helps traders assess the correct direction before a multi-day position.

Tickmill South Africa (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under FSP 49464.

Account choice affects spreads and commission, and you must evaluate the overnight credit with entry and exit costs.

Features

Feature Details Swap / rollover transparency MetaTrader swap long/short Relevant forex pairs Broad forex selection Pricing structure Classic or Raw pricing Risk management Stop-loss, platform controls Best suited to Cost-conscious traders Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Swap long and short in MetaTrader Counterparty rates may change Classic and Raw account choices Raw pricing includes commission South African FSCA regulated entity Total cost depends on holding time

Where does Tickmill display long and short swap?

Tickmill displays separate swap long and swap short figures in MetaTrader instrument properties. This helps traders identify whether their intended position receives a credit or debit. Rates are updated from counterparties, so check the latest figures before rollover right now.

Is Tickmill suitable for cost conscious carry traders?

Tickmill offers Classic and Raw account pricing, giving traders different spread and commission structures. The cheapest choice depends on the pair, direction, and holding period. Compare the overnight credit against all entry and exit costs, not swap alone right now.

9. Vantage

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSCA and ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Vantage explains overnight swap as a credit or debit linked to the interest-rate differential, liquidity, the currency pair, and broker adjustments.

Its South African web presence also provides swap-rate information for forex positions and details on swap-free account conditions.

Vantage Markets (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under licence 51268. Forex accounts include spread-based and commission-based structures. Swap-free terms are not equivalent to a positive credit strategy.

Features

Feature Details Swap / rollover transparency Swap-rate information Relevant forex pairs Broad forex selection Pricing structure Standard or Raw pricing Risk management Stop-loss, platform controls Best suited to Pair research Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Explains drivers of overnight rates Swap free does not mean positive carry Forex swap information available Terms vary with account Standard and Raw pricing options Price volatility remains significant

What determines Vantage overnight swap rates?

Vantage explains that overnight swap depends on the interest rate difference, available liquidity, currency pair, and broker adjustments. A positive interest differential does not ensure a credit. Review live pair specific rates, spreads, and account terms before trading right now.

Is a Vantage swap free account ideal for carry trades?

Not necessarily. A swap free account can remove conventional overnight adjustments, including a credit the strategy seeks to earn. Some accounts have their own conditions or charges. Check the exact product rules and whether positive swaps apply to your position.

10. FXTM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

FXTM’s contract specifications show minimum spreads, pip data, swap short, and swap long for forex instruments.

The specification also separates conditions for Advantage and Advantage Plus accounts, which helps traders compare spread and commission structures against the overnight adjustment.

Current specifications show that one direction can receive a positive swap while the opposite direction pays a debit on the same pair. Availability can differ by jurisdiction, and South African traders should confirm account eligibility and the governing legal entity before depositing.

Features

Feature Details Swap / rollover transparency Contract specifications Relevant forex pairs Majors and other forex pairs Pricing structure Advantage account choices Risk management Stop-loss, platform controls Best suited to Account comparison Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Long and short contract figures Jurisdiction may affect availability Advantage account comparison Swaps can change Spread and pip details Entity and eligibility need confirmation

Where can I compare FXTM forex swap figures?

FXTM publishes contract specifications with swap long and swap short figures, alongside spreads and pip information. Review the figures for the intended forex pair and account type. A position may earn a credit in one direction and pay in another.

How do FXTM Advantage accounts affect carry costs?

FXTM separates some trading conditions between Advantage and Advantage Plus accounts. Spreads and commissions therefore need comparison alongside the overnight adjustment. South African traders should also confirm eligibility, the governing legal entity, and the current instrument specification before depositing today.

What to check before you choose a broker

A positive rate differential between two currencies does not guarantee a positive account result. The broker’s swap formula, trade direction, spread, commission, conversion cost, and exchange rate move affect the final return.

Check the live long or short swap for the exact direction you plan to trade.

Confirm the weekday that receives the three-day rollover adjustment for the chosen pair.

Compare spread and commission across the account types that you can open.

Verify the exact forex pair, contract size, and account currency before entry.

Set a stop-loss and review leverage exposure before the position crosses rollover.

South African traders should confirm the legal entity behind the account and verify FSCA details where a local licence applies. A ZAR base account can reduce conversion friction, but the account currency does not remove exchange-rate risk.

For example, assume a trader receives R120 in overnight credits over several days, pays R70 across spread and commission, and then loses R900 from an adverse currency move.

The positive swap did not protect the position. Net result before other charges is a R850 loss. The exchange-rate move had the largest effect.

Risks South African traders should consider

Exchange-rate risk can erase many days of positive overnight credit in one session.

Currency pairs with wide interest-rate gaps can also show sharp moves after central bank decisions, inflation data, political events, or changes in market risk appetite. A high overnight credit is not a substitute for price risk control.

Leverage increases both profit and loss exposure. A small deposit can control a much larger forex position. Stop-loss orders can limit intended loss size, but gaps and slippage can still produce a different execution price unless a guaranteed stop feature applies.

Broker terms can change. Swap rates respond to interest rates, liquidity, market conditions, and broker adjustments.

Weekend and holiday schedules can alter the debit or credit, while emerging market pairs can follow different settlement conventions. Remember that positive overnight swaps are neither fixed nor guaranteed.

Conclusion

The 10 best Forex brokers for carry trade in 2026 offer different combinations of swap visibility, rollover explanations, currency pair coverage, costs, and trading risk controls. FxPro stands out for cost calculation, FP Markets for swap transparency, and Pepperstone for platform choice.

No broker guarantees a positive carry return. Before opening a multi-day position, check the live long or short swap, rollover day, spread, commission, account currency, and the legal entity responsible for your account.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which forex brokers are best for carry trading in 2026?

FxPro, FP Markets, Pepperstone, HFM, Exness, IG, AvaTrade, Tickmill, Vantage, and FXTM offer different combinations of swap transparency, forex coverage, costs, and risk tools. No single broker provides the highest positive overnight credit for every currency pair and direction today.

Can a forex carry trade generate positive swap income?

Yes. Certain forex positions may receive an overnight credit when their long or short swap is positive. However, the credit changes with broker conditions and market rates. Currency movements, spreads, commissions, and conversion fees can outweigh the income earned today.

What is triple swap in forex trading?

Triple swap is a three day overnight adjustment applied at one rollover point to account for weekend settlement. Many standard T+2 forex pairs receive it on Wednesday. Some instruments or pairs follow other schedules, so review the broker specifications carefully.

Are ZAR currency pairs good for carry trades?

ZAR pairs can offer opportunities when live swap rates, direction, spreads, and liquidity support the trade. They also carry exchange rate risk. Rand volatility around global events or local economic news can wipe out many days of positive overnight credits.

Do swap free accounts work for carry trade strategies?

A swap free account may eliminate conventional overnight charges, but it may also eliminate the positive interest credit the strategy depends on. Some brokers apply alternative fees or holding period restrictions. Read the exact conditions before opening a position today.

Does a higher interest rate guarantee positive forex swap?

No. Central bank interest rates are only one part of overnight financing. Brokers consider settlement rates, instrument terms, adjustments, and trade direction. A higher yielding currency may not produce a positive account credit, and price movements create additional risk today.

What fees affect the profitability of carry trading?

Spreads, commissions, currency conversion charges, and overnight swap debits can reduce returns. Some brokers also apply overnight administration components. Calculate the expected holding period and total entry and exit costs, then compare them with any potential positive swap credit today.

Why is Wednesday important for forex carry trading?

Many spot forex pairs use T+2 settlement, so Wednesday rollover moves the settlement date beyond the weekend. That often creates a three day adjustment. However, USD/CAD and certain other pairs may have different schedules, depending on the broker right now.

Are FSCA regulated brokers safer for South African traders?

FSCA authorisation provides a regulatory framework, but it does not remove market risk or guarantee profitability. Check the company named in your client agreement, its licence details, and product permissions. Also review leverage, account protections, and withdrawal terms before funding.

How should beginners choose a forex carry trade broker?

Start by checking live long and short swaps for your intended forex pair. Compare spreads, commission, rollover day, account currency, regulatory entity, and risk controls. Test your calculation against possible exchange rate losses because positive interest credits are never guaranteed.