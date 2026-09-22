The 6 Best BSP-Regulated Forex Brokers in the Philippines are regulated by the BSP. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, or BSP, is the local regulatory body for Forex brokers in the Philippines. The BSP ensures that all locally registered brokers abide by rules and regulations.

Are BSP-regulated forex brokers in the Philippines safe for South African traders?

BSP regulation is important in the Philippines, but South African traders should not treat it as the same as FSCA protection. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas oversees banks, financial institutions, payment systems, and foreign exchange rules in the Philippines, but retail forex and CFD broker protection can depend on the exact broker entity used. South Africans should verify the broker’s FSCA status before depositing funds.

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Can South African traders open accounts with BSP-regulated forex brokers in the Philippines?

South African traders may be able to open accounts with some Philippines-linked or international forex brokers, depending on the broker’s onboarding rules and account entity. Before registering, South Africans should check whether the broker accepts SA residents, supports ZAR or affordable international deposits, offers clear withdrawal terms, and provides local regulatory protection. BSP oversight alone does not automatically mean the broker is locally authorised in South Africa.

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn: Best forex brokers for Filipino traders in 2026

Top globally regulated forex brokers accepting clients from the Philippines

Safe forex trading platforms for beginners in the Philippines

Trusted international forex brokers with low deposits in the Philippines

How to trade forex legally in the Philippines with global brokers

Best ASIC and CySEC-regulated brokers for Philippine traders

6 Best BSP-Regulated Forex Brokers in the Philippines

🏦 Broker 📝 Sign up 🌍 Regulation 💻 Platforms 🟢 IC Markets Open Account ASIC, CySEC, FSA Seychelles MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView 🔵 Pepperstone Open Account

ASIC, FCA, CySEC, DFSA, BaFin, CMA, SCB MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView 🟣 XM Open Account FSC Belize, CySEC, ASIC, DFSA, FSCA depending on entity MT4, MT5, XM App 🟠 FP Markets Open Account ASIC, CySEC, FSCA MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, IRESS 🟤 Eightcap Open Account ASIC, CySEC, SCB Bahamas MT4, MT5, TradingView 🟡 Exness Open Account

FSA, CySEC, FCA, FSCA, CMA, CBCS, FSC, JSC depending on entity MT4, MT5, Exness Terminal, Exness Trade App

Regulated by the BSP ( Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas ) for retail forex trading

The BSP’s role is mainly to regulate foreign exchange transactions, the money market, and banking operations in the Philippines. Many sources note that there are no local brokers licensed by the BSP for retail forex/CFD trading, so Filipino traders often use offshore brokers regulated by other authorities.

6 Best BSP Regulated Forex Brokers in the Philippines

IC Markets – A top-tier broker known for ultra-tight spreads and fast execution. Pepperstone – Trusted for low costs, advanced platforms, and superior trading speed. XM – Offers flexible accounts, strong regulation, and excellent educational support. FP Markets – Combines ECN pricing with robust trading tools and global reach. Eightcap – Reliable broker delivering low spreads, fast execution, and crypto access. Exness – Popular low-deposit broker offering MT4, MT5, and broad global regulation.

1. IC Markets

IC Markets is a globally trusted ECN broker known for its ultra-low spreads, fast execution speeds, and institutional-grade liquidity. It’s regulated by ASIC, CySEC, and SCB, making it a preferred choice for professional traders and scalpers seeking transparent trading conditions.

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🔹 Feature 💡 Details 🛡️ Regulation ASIC, CySEC, SCB 💻 Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader 💹 Instruments Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto ⚡ Execution True ECN, Low Latency 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tight ECN spreads Limited education resources Regulated by top-tier authorities No fixed spread accounts

Why is IC Markets popular among traders?

IC Markets is preferred for its low-cost ECN trading, direct access to liquidity providers, and high-speed execution ideal for scalpers, algorithmic traders, and professionals seeking consistent performance and transparency.

Does IC Markets offer crypto trading?

Yes. IC Markets provides crypto CFDs, allowing traders to speculate on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins with tight spreads and no hidden commissions under robust regulatory oversight.

2. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone is an award-winning broker offering tight spreads, lightning-fast execution, and multiple platform options. Regulated by ASIC, FCA, and CySEC, it provides access to forex, indices, commodities, and crypto with reliable customer support and advanced trading technology.

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🔹 Feature 💡 Details 🛡️ Regulation ASIC, FCA, CySEC 💻 Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader 💹 Instruments Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto ⚡ Execution Fast ECN-style execution 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated in multiple jurisdictions No proprietary platform Low spreads and commissions Limited educational materials Excellent execution speed Cryptocurrency offering limited in some regions

What makes Pepperstone stand out?

Pepperstone is renowned for its tight spreads, low trading costs, and cutting-edge execution speeds, making it ideal for day traders and professionals who prioritize performance and reliability.

Is Pepperstone suitable for beginners?

Yes. Pepperstone’s intuitive platforms, responsive customer support, and risk management tools make it beginner-friendly while maintaining advanced options for experienced traders.

3. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM is a well-regulated broker under CySEC and ASIC, offering multiple account types, tight spreads, and a wide range of trading instruments. It stands out for its excellent educational resources and strong customer support across multiple languages.

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🔹 Feature 💡 Details 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, ASIC, DFSA 💻 Platforms MT4, MT5 💹 Instruments Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Crypto 🎓 Education Comprehensive learning materials 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low $5 minimum deposit Inactivity fees apply Excellent education & support No ECN accounts Multiple account options Limited advanced tools

Why do beginners prefer XM?

XM offers an accessible entry point with a $5 minimum deposit, educational materials, and multilingual support, making it ideal for newcomers learning forex trading safely.

Is XM a regulated broker?

Yes. XM is regulated by CySEC, ASIC, and DFSA, ensuring client fund security, transparency, and full compliance with global financial standards.

4. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets is a reputable Australian broker offering ECN pricing, fast execution, and access to over 10,000 instruments. Regulated by ASIC and CySEC, it provides institutional-grade trading conditions ideal for experienced traders seeking flexibility and transparency.

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🔹 Feature 💡 Details 🛡️ Regulation ASIC, CySEC 💻 Platforms MT4, MT5, IRESS 💹 Instruments Forex, Shares, Indices, Commodities ⚡ Execution ECN, Low latency 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons ECN pricing with tight spreads IRESS platform costly for casual traders Regulated by ASIC and CySEC Limited education for beginners Excellent execution speed No proprietary platform

What are FP Markets’ key strengths?

FP Markets excels in ECN execution, competitive pricing, and advanced trading platforms. Its regulation under ASIC and CySEC ensures strong transparency and trader security.

Does FP Markets support share trading?

Yes. FP Markets offers CFDs on global shares via MT5 and IRESS, providing traders with diverse market opportunities under one secure platform.

5. Eightcap

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Eightcap is an ASIC- and SCB-regulated broker known for its low spreads, fast execution, and broad asset range, including forex, indices, and crypto CFDs. It integrates powerful platforms and API trading, making it a top choice for modern traders.

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🔹 Feature 💡 Details 🛡️ Regulation ASIC, SCB 💻 Platforms MT4, MT5 💹 Instruments Forex, Indices, Crypto, Commodities ⚡ Execution Fast, reliable servers 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Competitive spreads Limited research tools Crypto-friendly broker No proprietary platform Regulated under ASIC Education resources basic

Why choose Eightcap for trading?

Eightcap provides low-cost trading with crypto access, tight spreads, and advanced platforms like MT5—making it perfect for traders wanting diversification and performance.

Does Eightcap offer crypto trading?

Yes. Eightcap allows CFD trading on major cryptocurrencies, offering traders access to digital assets alongside traditional forex and commodities within one platform.

6. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness is a popular global forex and CFD broker known for low minimum deposits, fast withdrawals, competitive spreads, and access to MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It is often considered by traders in the Philippines who want a flexible international broker with forex, metals, indices, commodities, stocks, and cryptocurrency CFDs. However, traders should note that Exness is not usually described as BSP-regulated. Instead, Exness operates through different international entities regulated by authorities such as the FSA, CySEC, FCA, FSCA, CMA, CBCS, FSC, and JSC, depending on the client’s account entity.

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Feature Details Broker Type Global forex and CFD broker Best For Beginners, active traders, scalpers, and traders in the Philippines looking for flexible forex and CFD trading Regulation Exness operates through different international entities regulated by authorities such as the FSA, CySEC, FCA, FSCA, CMA, CBCS, FSC, and JSC. Traders should verify the exact entity before opening an account. BSP Status Exness should not be described as BSP-regulated unless the exact entity is verified in the BSP database. Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Exness Trade app, and Exness Terminal Markets Available Forex, metals, cryptocurrencies, energies, stocks, and indices CFDs Account Types Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, and Pro accounts, depending on the region and entity Minimum Deposit Low minimum deposit on Standard accounts, while professional account types may require a higher deposit Spreads Competitive spreads, with tighter pricing available on Raw Spread, Zero, and Pro accounts Commission Standard accounts are usually commission-free, while some professional accounts may charge a commission Leverage Flexible leverage may be available depending on the client’s country, account type, instrument, and regulatory entity Deposits and Withdrawals Exness is known for fast deposits and withdrawals, but available payment methods can vary by country and account entity Demo Account Yes, demo accounts are available for practice and strategy testing Beginner Support Educational resources, demo trading, platform guides, market analysis, and simple account options Risk Note Forex and CFD trading involves high risk. Traders in the Philippines should confirm regulation, account protections, fees, and withdrawal terms before depositing funds.

Pros and Cons

Exness Pros and Cons Pros Low minimum deposit on selected account types Supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Wide range of forex and CFD markets Fast deposit and withdrawal reputation Multiple account types for beginners and active traders Competitive spreads on selected accounts Demo account available for practice User-friendly Exness Trade app and web terminal

Why is Exness popular among traders in the Philippines?

Exness is popular among traders in the Philippines because it offers low entry requirements, fast account setup, MetaTrader platforms, tight spreads on selected account types, and quick withdrawal options. It also supports a wide range of CFD markets, making it attractive to beginners and active traders who want flexible access to global forex and CFD trading.

Is Exness regulated by the BSP in the Philippines?

Exness should not be presented as a BSP-regulated forex broker unless the exact entity is verified in the BSP database. The BSP oversees banks, foreign exchange rules, payment systems, and supervised financial institutions in the Philippines, while international forex brokers are commonly regulated offshore or in other jurisdictions. Filipino traders should check the exact Exness entity, applicable regulator, account protections, and local rules before depositing funds.

Conclusion IC Markets, Pepperstone, XM, FP Markets, and Eightcap stand out for their competitive spreads, fast execution, and trusted regulation. These brokers provide traders with powerful platforms, advanced tools, and reliable customer support, making them excellent choices for both beginners and professionals seeking a transparent, efficient trading experience.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Exness regulated by the BSP in the Philippines?

Exness should not be described as BSP-regulated unless the exact Exness entity is verified in the BSP database. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas provides a verifier for checking BSP-supervised financial institutions, but international forex and CFD brokers are often regulated by overseas authorities instead. Filipino traders should confirm the exact entity before opening an account.

Is Exness safe for traders in the Philippines?

Exness is a global forex and CFD broker regulated through different international entities, including authorities such as CySEC, FCA, FSA, and FSCA. However, safety depends on the specific entity that holds the client’s account. Traders in the Philippines should check regulation, account protections, withdrawal terms, and risk disclosures before depositing funds.

Can Filipino traders open an Exness account?

Filipino traders may be able to open an Exness account, depending on Exness onboarding rules, local availability, and the entity assigned to the client. Before registering, traders should check accepted countries, payment methods, account currency options, verification requirements, and whether the trading conditions are suitable for their experience level.

What trading platforms does Exness offer?

Exness offers popular trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, the Exness Trade app, and Exness Terminal. These platforms allow traders to analyse charts, place trades, manage positions, and access forex and CFD markets. Platform availability may depend on the account type, device, and Exness entity used.

What can traders in the Philippines trade with Exness?

Exness offers CFD trading on forex, metals, cryptocurrencies, energies, stocks, and indices, depending on the client’s account entity and platform. Filipino traders should check which instruments are available to them before opening an account, as market access, leverage, spreads, and trading conditions can differ by region and regulation.

What Exness account types are available?

Exness offers Standard, Standard Cent, Pro, Raw Spread, and Zero accounts. Standard accounts are usually aimed at beginners, while Pro, Raw Spread, and Zero accounts are designed for more experienced or active traders. Account availability, minimum deposits, spreads, and commissions may differ depending on the client’s country and entity.

Does Exness offer a demo account?

Yes, Exness offers demo accounts that allow traders to practise using virtual funds. A demo account is useful for beginners in the Philippines who want to test MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, or Exness platforms before trading with real money. It can also help traders practise risk management and strategy testing.

What is the minimum deposit for Exness?

Exness is known for low minimum deposit options on selected Standard accounts, but the exact deposit requirement can depend on the account type, payment method, region, and entity. Professional accounts may require a higher initial deposit. Filipino traders should confirm the latest minimum deposit in their Exness Personal Area before funding an account.

Are Exness withdrawals fast in the Philippines?

Exness is known for offering fast withdrawal processing on many supported payment methods, but actual withdrawal times can depend on the payment provider, verification status, currency, and account entity. Traders in the Philippines should check available local payment methods, possible fees, currency conversion costs, and withdrawal limits before depositing funds.\

Is Exness good for beginner forex traders in the Philippines?

Exness may suit beginners because it offers demo accounts, Standard and Standard Cent accounts, MetaTrader platforms, and a user-friendly trading app. However, forex and CFD trading is high risk, especially when leverage is used. Beginners in the Philippines should start small, practise on demo, and avoid trading money they cannot afford to lose.