Best BSP Regulated Forex Brokers - Main Banner-min

The 6 Best BSP-Regulated Forex Brokers in the Philippines are regulated by the BSP. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, or BSP, is the local regulatory body for Forex brokers in the Philippines. The BSP ensures that all locally registered brokers abide by rules and regulations.  

Are BSP-regulated forex brokers in the Philippines safe for South African traders?

BSP regulation is important in the Philippines, but South African traders should not treat it as the same as FSCA protection. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas oversees banks, financial institutions, payment systems, and foreign exchange rules in the Philippines, but retail forex and CFD broker protection can depend on the exact broker entity used. South Africans should verify the broker’s FSCA status before depositing funds.

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
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Can South African traders open accounts with BSP-regulated forex brokers in the Philippines?

South African traders may be able to open accounts with some Philippines-linked or international forex brokers, depending on the broker’s onboarding rules and account entity. Before registering, South Africans should check whether the broker accepts SA residents, supports ZAR or affordable international deposits, offers clear withdrawal terms, and provides local regulatory protection. BSP oversight alone does not automatically mean the broker is locally authorised in South Africa.

 

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn:
  • Best forex brokers for Filipino traders in 2026
  • Top globally regulated forex brokers accepting clients from the Philippines
  • Safe forex trading platforms for beginners in the Philippines
  • Trusted international forex brokers with low deposits in the Philippines
  • How to trade forex legally in the Philippines with global brokers
  • Best ASIC and CySEC-regulated brokers for Philippine traders

 

6 Best BSP-Regulated Forex Brokers in the Philippines

🏦 Broker📝 Sign up🌍 Regulation💻 Platforms
🟢 IC MarketsOpen AccountASIC, CySEC, FSA SeychellesMT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView
🔵 Pepperstone

ASIC, FCA, CySEC, DFSA, BaFin, CMA, SCBMT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView
🟣 XMOpen AccountFSC Belize, CySEC, ASIC, DFSA, FSCA depending on entityMT4, MT5, XM App
🟠 FP MarketsOpen AccountASIC, CySEC, FSCAMT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, IRESS
🟤 EightcapOpen AccountASIC, CySEC, SCB BahamasMT4, MT5, TradingView
🟡 Exness

FSA, CySEC, FCA, FSCA, CMA, CBCS, FSC, JSC depending on entityMT4, MT5, Exness Terminal, Exness Trade App

Regulated by the BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) for retail forex trading

The BSP’s role is mainly to regulate foreign exchange transactions, the money market, and banking operations in the Philippines.  Many sources note that there are no local brokers licensed by the BSP for retail forex/CFD trading, so Filipino traders often use offshore brokers regulated by other authorities.

6 Best BSP Regulated Forex Brokers in the Philippines

  1. IC Markets – A top-tier broker known for ultra-tight spreads and fast execution.
  2. Pepperstone – Trusted for low costs, advanced platforms, and superior trading speed.
  3. XM – Offers flexible accounts, strong regulation, and excellent educational support.
  4. FP Markets – Combines ECN pricing with robust trading tools and global reach.
  5. Eightcap – Reliable broker delivering low spreads, fast execution, and crypto access.
  6. Exness – Popular low-deposit broker offering MT4, MT5, and broad global regulation.

1. IC Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IC Markets is a globally trusted ECN broker known for its ultra-low spreads, fast execution speeds, and institutional-grade liquidity. It’s regulated by ASIC, CySEC, and SCB, making it a preferred choice for professional traders and scalpers seeking transparent trading conditions.

Featured

🔹 Feature💡 Details
🛡️ RegulationASIC, CySEC, SCB
💻 PlatformsMT4, MT5, cTrader
💹 InstrumentsForex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
⚡ ExecutionTrue ECN, Low Latency
💰 Minimum Deposit$0
📝Sign up 👉Open Account

  IC Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Tight ECN spreadsLimited education resources
Regulated by top-tier authoritiesNo fixed spread accounts
 

Why is IC Markets popular among traders?

IC Markets is preferred for its low-cost ECN trading, direct access to liquidity providers, and high-speed execution ideal for scalpers, algorithmic traders, and professionals seeking consistent performance and transparency.

Does IC Markets offer crypto trading?

Yes. IC Markets provides crypto CFDs, allowing traders to speculate on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins with tight spreads and no hidden commissions under robust regulatory oversight.

2. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
 

Pepperstone is an award-winning broker offering tight spreads, lightning-fast execution, and multiple platform options. Regulated by ASIC, FCA, and CySEC, it provides access to forex, indices, commodities, and crypto with reliable customer support and advanced trading technology.

Featured

🔹 Feature💡 Details
🛡️ RegulationASIC, FCA, CySEC
💻 PlatformsMT4, MT5, cTrader
💹 InstrumentsForex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
⚡ ExecutionFast ECN-style execution
💰 Minimum Deposit$0
📝Sign up 👉Open Account

  Pepperstone  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated in multiple jurisdictionsNo proprietary platform
Low spreads and commissionsLimited educational materials
Excellent execution speedCryptocurrency offering limited in some regions
 

What makes Pepperstone stand out?

Pepperstone is renowned for its tight spreads, low trading costs, and cutting-edge execution speeds, making it ideal for day traders and professionals who prioritize performance and reliability.

Is Pepperstone suitable for beginners?

Yes. Pepperstone’s intuitive platforms, responsive customer support, and risk management tools make it beginner-friendly while maintaining advanced options for experienced traders.

3. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

XM is a well-regulated broker under CySEC and ASIC, offering multiple account types, tight spreads, and a wide range of trading instruments. It stands out for its excellent educational resources and strong customer support across multiple languages.

Featured

🔹 Feature💡 Details
🛡️ RegulationCySEC, ASIC, DFSA
💻 PlatformsMT4, MT5
💹 InstrumentsForex, Stocks, Commodities, Crypto
🎓 EducationComprehensive learning materials
💰 Minimum Deposit$5
📝Sign up 👉Open Account

  XM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low $5 minimum depositInactivity fees apply
Excellent education & supportNo ECN accounts
Multiple account optionsLimited advanced tools
 

Why do beginners prefer XM?

XM offers an accessible entry point with a $5 minimum deposit, educational materials, and multilingual support, making it ideal for newcomers learning forex trading safely.

Is XM a regulated broker?

Yes. XM is regulated by CySEC, ASIC, and DFSA, ensuring client fund security, transparency, and full compliance with global financial standards.

4. FP Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FP Markets is a reputable Australian broker offering ECN pricing, fast execution, and access to over 10,000 instruments. Regulated by ASIC and CySEC, it provides institutional-grade trading conditions ideal for experienced traders seeking flexibility and transparency.

Featured

🔹 Feature💡 Details
🛡️ RegulationASIC, CySEC
💻 PlatformsMT4, MT5, IRESS
💹 InstrumentsForex, Shares, Indices, Commodities
⚡ ExecutionECN, Low latency
💰 Minimum Deposit$100
📝Sign up 👉Open Account

    FP Markets

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
ECN pricing with tight spreadsIRESS platform costly for casual traders
Regulated by ASIC and CySECLimited education for beginners
Excellent execution speedNo proprietary platform
 

What are FP Markets’ key strengths?

FP Markets excels in ECN execution, competitive pricing, and advanced trading platforms. Its regulation under ASIC and CySEC ensures strong transparency and trader security.

Does FP Markets support share trading?

Yes. FP Markets offers CFDs on global shares via MT5 and IRESS, providing traders with diverse market opportunities under one secure platform.

5. Eightcap

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
 

Eightcap is an ASIC- and SCB-regulated broker known for its low spreads, fast execution, and broad asset range, including forex, indices, and crypto CFDs. It integrates powerful platforms and API trading, making it a top choice for modern traders.

Featured

🔹 Feature💡 Details
🛡️ RegulationASIC, SCB
💻 PlatformsMT4, MT5
💹 InstrumentsForex, Indices, Crypto, Commodities
⚡ ExecutionFast, reliable servers
💰 Minimum Deposit$100
📝Sign up 👉Open Account

  Eightcap  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Competitive spreadsLimited research tools
Crypto-friendly brokerNo proprietary platform
Regulated under ASICEducation resources basic
 

Why choose Eightcap for trading?

Eightcap provides low-cost trading with crypto access, tight spreads, and advanced platforms like MT5—making it perfect for traders wanting diversification and performance.

Does Eightcap offer crypto trading?

Yes. Eightcap allows CFD trading on major cryptocurrencies, offering traders access to digital assets alongside traditional forex and commodities within one platform.

6. Exness

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review

Exness is a popular global forex and CFD broker known for low minimum deposits, fast withdrawals, competitive spreads, and access to MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It is often considered by traders in the Philippines who want a flexible international broker with forex, metals, indices, commodities, stocks, and cryptocurrency CFDs. However, traders should note that Exness is not usually described as BSP-regulated. Instead, Exness operates through different international entities regulated by authorities such as the FSA, CySEC, FCA, FSCA, CMA, CBCS, FSC, and JSC, depending on the client’s account entity.

Featured

FeatureDetails
Broker TypeGlobal forex and CFD broker
Best ForBeginners, active traders, scalpers, and traders in the Philippines looking for flexible forex and CFD trading
RegulationExness operates through different international entities regulated by authorities such as the FSA, CySEC, FCA, FSCA, CMA, CBCS, FSC, and JSC. Traders should verify the exact entity before opening an account.
BSP StatusExness should not be described as BSP-regulated unless the exact entity is verified in the BSP database.
Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Exness Trade app, and Exness Terminal
Markets AvailableForex, metals, cryptocurrencies, energies, stocks, and indices CFDs
Account TypesStandard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, and Pro accounts, depending on the region and entity
Minimum DepositLow minimum deposit on Standard accounts, while professional account types may require a higher deposit
SpreadsCompetitive spreads, with tighter pricing available on Raw Spread, Zero, and Pro accounts
CommissionStandard accounts are usually commission-free, while some professional accounts may charge a commission
LeverageFlexible leverage may be available depending on the client’s country, account type, instrument, and regulatory entity
Deposits and WithdrawalsExness is known for fast deposits and withdrawals, but available payment methods can vary by country and account entity
Demo AccountYes, demo accounts are available for practice and strategy testing
Beginner SupportEducational resources, demo trading, platform guides, market analysis, and simple account options
Risk NoteForex and CFD trading involves high risk. Traders in the Philippines should confirm regulation, account protections, fees, and withdrawal terms before depositing funds.

Exness forex broker Philippines  

Pros and Cons

Exness Pros and Cons
Pros
Low minimum deposit on selected account types
Supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
Wide range of forex and CFD markets
Fast deposit and withdrawal reputation
Multiple account types for beginners and active traders
Competitive spreads on selected accounts
Demo account available for practice
User-friendly Exness Trade app and web terminal

Why is Exness popular among traders in the Philippines?

Exness is popular among traders in the Philippines because it offers low entry requirements, fast account setup, MetaTrader platforms, tight spreads on selected account types, and quick withdrawal options. It also supports a wide range of CFD markets, making it attractive to beginners and active traders who want flexible access to global forex and CFD trading.

Is Exness regulated by the BSP in the Philippines?

Exness should not be presented as a BSP-regulated forex broker unless the exact entity is verified in the BSP database. The BSP oversees banks, foreign exchange rules, payment systems, and supervised financial institutions in the Philippines, while international forex brokers are commonly regulated offshore or in other jurisdictions. Filipino traders should check the exact Exness entity, applicable regulator, account protections, and local rules before depositing funds.

 

Conclusion

IC Markets, Pepperstone, XM, FP Markets, and Eightcap stand out for their competitive spreads, fast execution, and trusted regulation. These brokers provide traders with powerful platforms, advanced tools, and reliable customer support, making them excellent choices for both beginners and professionals seeking a transparent, efficient trading experience.

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

Is Exness regulated by the BSP in the Philippines?

Exness should not be described as BSP-regulated unless the exact Exness entity is verified in the BSP database. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas provides a verifier for checking BSP-supervised financial institutions, but international forex and CFD brokers are often regulated by overseas authorities instead. Filipino traders should confirm the exact entity before opening an account.

Is Exness safe for traders in the Philippines?

Exness is a global forex and CFD broker regulated through different international entities, including authorities such as CySEC, FCA, FSA, and FSCA. However, safety depends on the specific entity that holds the client’s account. Traders in the Philippines should check regulation, account protections, withdrawal terms, and risk disclosures before depositing funds.

Can Filipino traders open an Exness account?

Filipino traders may be able to open an Exness account, depending on Exness onboarding rules, local availability, and the entity assigned to the client. Before registering, traders should check accepted countries, payment methods, account currency options, verification requirements, and whether the trading conditions are suitable for their experience level.

What trading platforms does Exness offer?

Exness offers popular trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, the Exness Trade app, and Exness Terminal. These platforms allow traders to analyse charts, place trades, manage positions, and access forex and CFD markets. Platform availability may depend on the account type, device, and Exness entity used.

What can traders in the Philippines trade with Exness?

Exness offers CFD trading on forex, metals, cryptocurrencies, energies, stocks, and indices, depending on the client’s account entity and platform. Filipino traders should check which instruments are available to them before opening an account, as market access, leverage, spreads, and trading conditions can differ by region and regulation.

What Exness account types are available?

Exness offers Standard, Standard Cent, Pro, Raw Spread, and Zero accounts. Standard accounts are usually aimed at beginners, while Pro, Raw Spread, and Zero accounts are designed for more experienced or active traders. Account availability, minimum deposits, spreads, and commissions may differ depending on the client’s country and entity.

Does Exness offer a demo account?

Yes, Exness offers demo accounts that allow traders to practise using virtual funds. A demo account is useful for beginners in the Philippines who want to test MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, or Exness platforms before trading with real money. It can also help traders practise risk management and strategy testing.

What is the minimum deposit for Exness?

Exness is known for low minimum deposit options on selected Standard accounts, but the exact deposit requirement can depend on the account type, payment method, region, and entity. Professional accounts may require a higher initial deposit. Filipino traders should confirm the latest minimum deposit in their Exness Personal Area before funding an account.

Are Exness withdrawals fast in the Philippines?

Exness is known for offering fast withdrawal processing on many supported payment methods, but actual withdrawal times can depend on the payment provider, verification status, currency, and account entity. Traders in the Philippines should check available local payment methods, possible fees, currency conversion costs, and withdrawal limits before depositing funds.\

Is Exness good for beginner forex traders in the Philippines?

Exness may suit beginners because it offers demo accounts, Standard and Standard Cent accounts, MetaTrader platforms, and a user-friendly trading app. However, forex and CFD trading is high risk, especially when leverage is used. Beginners in the Philippines should start small, practise on demo, and avoid trading money they cannot afford to lose.

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