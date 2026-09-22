5 Best lowest gold spread forex brokers revealed. We tested and verified the best low gold spread forex brokers for traders. This is a complete guide to the best lowest gold spread forex brokers.

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn: Who the best lowest gold spread forex brokers are?

Who are the best lowest gold spread forex brokers in 2026?

How to choose the lowest gold spread forex broker – Compare them side by side.

5 Best Lowest Gold Spread Forex Brokers

🔎 Broker 💸Minimum Deposit 👉Open Account 💻 Platforms 💰 Avg. Gold Spread (XAU/USD) USD 5 / 92 ZAR 👉 Open Account MT4, MT5 From 0.12 USD USD 0 / 0 ZAR 👉Open Account MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView From 0.05–0.15 USD USD 200 / 3487 ZAR 👉Open Account MT4, MT5, cTrader From 0.10 USD USD 100 / 1841 ZAR 👉Open Account MT4, MT5 From 0.07 USD USD 10 USD / 180 ZAR 👉Open Account MT4, MT5, Exness Terminal From 0.10 USD

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What are the Lowest Gold Spread Forex Brokers?

The lowest gold spread forex brokers are those that offer traders tight bid-ask spreads on gold (XAU/USD) trading, allowing for more cost-efficient trades and better profit potential.

These brokers typically provide ECN or STP accounts with direct market access and minimal markups.

Top choices include XM, Tickmill, ThinkMarkets, RoboForex, Pepperstone, and Octa, all known for offering ultra-low spreads, fast execution, and reliable trading platforms like MetaTrader 4 and 5.

Such brokers are ideal for active traders and scalpers seeking precision, low trading costs, and high liquidity in gold trading.

5 Best Lowest Gold Spread Forex Brokers Revealed (2026):

☑️ XM – Offers tight gold spreads and fast trade execution. ☑️ Pepperstone – Known for ultra-low spreads and ECN-style pricing. ☑️ IC Markets – Provides competitive gold trading costs. ☑️ Tickmill – Delivers low spreads with reliable execution speed. ☑️ Exness – Features flexible leverage and minimal gold trading spreads.

1. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Features

Since its inception in 2009, XM has become a leading broker in terms of low spreads. Presently, XM has over 5,000,000 global traders. They offer several different types of accounts to meet the needs of traders with varying preferences and methods of operation. Gold trading at XM begins with a spread of only 0.2 pips, and the company takes great pride in always offering its clients the lowest price possible.

🔍 Features ⚖️ Regulation FSCA, IFSC, ASIC, CySEC, DFSA 🌐 Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn 📊 Trading Accounts Micro Account, Standard Account, XM Ultra-Low Account, Shares Account 📊 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, XM Mobile App 💰 Minimum Deposit R85 ZAR / $5 📊 Trading Assets Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Stock CFDs, Commodities, Equity Indices, Precious Metals, Energies, Shares 💰 Bonuses for traders? Yes 📈 Minimum spread From 0.0 pips ⭐ Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons XM has more than 5 million active clients from around the world Inactivity fees apply Client fund safety is guaranteed, and XM offers investor protection to traders There are no fixed spreads offered

Why is XM considered one of the best low gold spread brokers?

XM offers competitive gold spreads starting from 0.1 pips, fast execution, and no hidden fees. Traders benefit from transparent pricing, multiple account options, and reliable MT4/MT5 platforms ideal for gold and precious metals trading.

Does XM provide suitable tools for gold traders?

Yes, XM provides technical indicators, real-time gold price updates, and advanced charting tools on MT4/MT5. Combined with educational materials and market analysis, these features help traders make informed decisions when trading gold efficiently.

2. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Features

Pepperstone was founded in 2010 by a group of seasoned traders with a commitment to advancing the state of online trading. Pepperstone offers a competitive spread on gold trades, among the best in the industry. The fact that their spreads start at just 0.05 pips is cited as evidence that they are among the best low-spread brokers out there. This broker offers a secure, regulated setting because it is supervised by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

🔍 Features ⚖️ Regulation ASIC, BaFin, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA SCB 🌐 Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram 📊 Trading Accounts Standard account, Razor Account, Professional Account 📊 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradingView, Myfxbook, DupliTrade 💰 Minimum Deposit R0 ZAR / $0 📊 Trading Assets Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Shares, ETFs, Indices, Commodities, Currency Indices 💰 Bonuses for traders? No 📈 Minimum spread From 0.0 pips ⭐ Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Pepperstone ensures client fund security by keeping it in segregated accounts There are additional fees applied to the Islamic account Pepperstone is both a multi-regulated and multi-award-winning broker There are some leverage restrictions

Why do traders prefer Pepperstone for gold trading?

Pepperstone is renowned for ultra-low gold spreads starting from 0.0 pips and lightning-fast ECN execution. Its institutional-grade liquidity ensures minimal slippage, perfect for day traders and scalpers seeking precision in volatile gold markets.

Does Pepperstone offer risk management tools for gold trading?

Yes, Pepperstone provides risk management tools like stop-loss orders, guaranteed fills, and volatility protection settings, helping traders manage exposure during rapid gold price movements across MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms.

3. IC Markets

Features

Australian-based online broker IC Markets launched in 2007. They have both high liquidity and low latency connections, they say. Additionally, IC Markets allows its clients to trade gold with zero-pip spreads. Traders on IC Markets have access to a wide variety of precious metals as trading instruments, allowing them to pick the asset with the highest return on investment at any given time. Trading in physical gold and silver against the dollar and the euro on the spot market is legal, as is trading in platinum and palladium against the dollar.

🔍 Features ⚖️ Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB 🌐 Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram 📊 Trading Accounts Standard account, Razor Account, Professional Account 📊 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 💰 Minimum Deposit R3400 ZAR / $200 📊 Trading Assets Forex, Commodities, Indices, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks, Futures 💰 Bonuses for traders? No 📈 Minimum spread From 0.0 pips EUR/USD ⭐ Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons IC Markets is reputable and well-regulated, offering a safe environment and investor protection The initial deposit is higher than other brokers The broker is compliant with regulatory requirements There may be a conversion fee charged IC Markets offers a wide range of tools, technical indicators, trading ideas, and comprehensive trading services. United States traders, amongst some other regions, are not accepted The broker accepts all trading strategies including automated trading strategies, scalping, hedging, and so on. Fixed spread accounts are not provided IC Markets is known for providing a safe, transparent trading experience through powerful desktop platforms, web terminals, and mobile trading platforms IC Markets does not have any proprietary trading platforms

What makes IC Markets ideal for gold traders?

IC Markets offers raw spreads from 0.0 pips on gold trading with deep liquidity and low commissions. Traders enjoy fast order execution and direct market access via MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms, enhancing trading efficiency.

Does IC Markets support automated gold trading?

Yes, IC Markets supports automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs) on MT4/MT5. This allows traders to execute gold strategies seamlessly, benefiting from fast servers and low latency for optimal performance.

4. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Unique Features

With gold spreads as low as zero, Tickmill is widely regarded as one of the most effective zero spread brokers. Scalping, hedging, and even trading with an automated program are all viable options with this broker. Foreign exchange, metals, cryptocurrency, and a plethora of other trading assets are just some of the options available to Tickmill users. Tickmill gives its customers access to a wide range of markets via the MT4 and MT5 trading platforms

🔍 Features ⚖️ Regulation FSA, FCA, CySEC, Labuan FSA, FSCA 🌐 Social Media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, Telegram 📊 Trading Accounts Pro Account, Classic Account, VIP Account 📊 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 💰 Minimum Deposit R1700 ZAR / $100 📊 Trading Assets Forex, Stock Indices, Energies, Precious Metals, Bonds, Cryptocurrencies 💰 Bonuses for traders? Yes 📈 Minimum spread From 0.0 pips ⭐ Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tickmill offers robust trading platforms and innovative mobile trading Currency conversion fees will apply for some deposits Tickmill has a very high trust score and is known for its competitive trading conditions There are no fixed spread accounts offered There are several convenient funding options available including Skrill, Neteller, and others The spreads are not the tightest

How does Tickmill stand out for gold trading?

Tickmill offers low gold spreads from 0.1 pips, quick execution, and zero requotes. Its Pro and VIP accounts provide reduced commission costs, making it a reliable choice for professional gold traders seeking cost-efficient trading conditions.

Does Tickmill provide education for gold traders?

Yes, Tickmill offers webinars, tutorials, and market insights focused on commodities like gold. These resources help traders understand market trends, risk management, and price movements for more accurate trading decisions.

5. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Features

As a broker that has been around since 2008, Exness has earned a reputation for offering tight spreads. Since then, they have made tremendous progress. Gold is just one of many tradable instruments made available through this broker. Others include various currency pairs, commodities, and metals. Due to its low 2 pip spread on trading gold, Exness is a great option for traders looking for a broker with a low spread.

🔍 Features ⚖️ Regulation FSA, CBCS, FSC, FSC BVI, FSCA, CySEC, FCA 🌐 Social Media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram 📊 Trading Accounts Standard Account, Standard Cent Account, Raw Spread Account, Zero Account, Pro Account 📊 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Exness Terminal, Exness Trader app 💰 Minimum Deposit R170 ZAR / $10 📊 Trading Assets Forex, Metals, Crypto, Energies, Indices, Stocks 💰 Bonuses for traders? Yes 📈 Minimum spread From 0.0 pips EUR/USD ⭐ Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Exness is well-regulated and keeps all client funds in segregated accounts with top-tier institutions There is a limited portfolio of financial instruments offered Traders can choose between several retail investor accounts Exness offers a limited number of payment methods that can be used for deposits and withdrawals

Why is Exness popular for low-spread gold trading?

Exness offers tight gold spreads starting from 0.1 pips, instant execution, and high leverage. It provides consistent pricing and stability, making it one of the most cost-effective options for active gold traders in 2026.

Does Exness support gold trading for beginners?

Yes, Exness is beginner-friendly, offering demo accounts, low minimum deposits, and educational tools. Its intuitive MT4/MT5 platforms make gold trading accessible while maintaining professional-level conditions for both new and experienced traders.

What is a low gold spread Forex broker?

The risk of making a trade increases as market volatility rises. Since traders' losses increase, a margin call may be issued. In spite of its reputation as a store of value, gold's price is highly volatile. That's why most gold traders look for brokers with small spreads.

How to choose a low gold spread Forex Broker

Traders must evaluate the following components of a forex broker to decide whether the broker is suited to their unique trading objectives and/or needs.

Regulations and Licenses

This is the first important component that traders must thoroughly evaluate. Reputable brokers are regulated by market regulators such as NFA, CFTC, SEC, FCA, ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, and others. Traders must beware when dealing with brokers that only have offshore regulations, such as FSA, SVG BVI, FSC, and others.

Account Features

Account Features include leverage trading and margin requirements, commissions and spreads, initial deposit, additional features on retail investor accounts, and so on.

Deposits and Withdrawals

Traders must evaluate the payment options available, the processing times on withdrawal requests, deposit currencies offered, the withdrawal fee, deposit fees, and minimum withdrawal limits, among other trading and non-trading fees.

Range of Markets

The range of markets offered refers to the number and range of tradable instruments that the broker offers. Traders must consider what they wish to trade and what is available.

Customer Support

Customer Support is another crucial factor, and traders must check the availability of support (trading hours), the quality of support, and the promptness with which the customer support team responds to queries.

Trading Platform

A trading platform is the trader’s portal to the financial markets. Traders must ensure that the trading platform has the necessary technical indicators, fundamental analysis, technical analysis, economic calendar, charting, newsfeed, and other tools they may need.

Education and Research

Education and Research come in handy to both novice traders and experienced investors. Education includes some of the following:

eBooks

Trading guides

Trading knowledge on leveraged products

A risk warning on complex instruments

Educational videos

Research can include some of the following

Trading tools

Commentary

Status of International Markets

Price movements

Market sentiments

Whether there is a volatile market

Exchange Rates

Expert opinions and several other resources can help experienced traders make informed trading decisions.

Conclusion Overall, gold trading is an excellent investment choice for those seeking a well-rounded portfolio with a strong hedge against inflation. Gold is a highly volatile commodity, and so it is best traded with low-spread online brokers.

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Frequently asked questions

What are the lowest gold spread forex brokers?

The lowest gold spread forex brokers offer tight spreads on XAU/USD, reducing trading costs. Brokers like XM, Pepperstone, IC Markets, Tickmill, and Exness provide ultra-low spreads, ideal for traders focusing on gold market volatility and liquidity.

Why should traders choose brokers with low gold spreads?

Low gold spreads help traders maximize profits by minimizing entry and exit costs. They’re especially beneficial for scalpers and day traders, as even small spread differences can impact overall returns when trading highly liquid assets like gold.

Which broker offers the tightest spreads on gold trading?

Brokers like IC Markets and Pepperstone are widely recognized for offering some of the tightest gold spreads, often starting from 0.0 pips under ECN conditions, combined with lightning-fast execution for optimal trading performance.

Do low gold spread brokers charge commissions?

Yes, many ECN brokers offering ultra-low gold spreads may charge small commissions per trade. This structure ensures transparency and direct access to liquidity providers, which benefits professional and high-volume gold traders.

Is trading gold with low-spread brokers safe?

Trading with regulated brokers such as XM, Tickmill, and Exness ensures security. These brokers are licensed by top-tier regulators, providing transparent pricing, segregated client funds, and fair execution policies for gold traders.

Can beginners benefit from low gold spread brokers?

Yes, beginners benefit from low gold spread brokers as they minimize trading costs. Brokers like XM and Exness also offer educational resources, demo accounts, and easy-to-use platforms for learning gold trading strategies effectively.

How do spreads affect gold trading profitability?

Spreads directly impact profitability; narrower spreads reduce trading costs. This means traders can enter and exit gold positions more frequently without losing a significant portion of profits to broker fees.

What platforms are best for low-spread gold trading?

MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and cTrader are the top platforms for low-spread gold trading. Brokers like Pepperstone and IC Markets support these platforms with advanced tools and fast execution speeds.

Do low gold spread brokers offer swap-free accounts?

Yes, most brokers like Exness and XM offer swap-free (Islamic) accounts for gold trading. These accounts allow traders to hold positions overnight without incurring interest, complying with Islamic finance principles.

How to choose the best low gold spread forex broker?

Choose a regulated broker with consistent low spreads, strong execution speeds, transparent pricing, and excellent customer support. Comparing brokers like XM, Tickmill, IC Markets, and Pepperstone helps identify the one best suited to your strategy.