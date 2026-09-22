The 9 Best CFDs to buy on the JSE revealed. We have conducted exhaustive research and analysis on the top CFDs available for purchase on the JSE in South Africa. This is a complete guide to the 9 Best CFDs to buy on the JSE.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: Introduction to JSE CFDs 9 Best CFDs to buy on the JSE How to choose the Right Share Broker in South Africa The Best Share Brokers in South Africa

9 Best CFDs to buy on the JSE Revealed (2026):

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

1. Hammerson Plc (JSE: HMN)

is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The firm invests in, administers, and develops European retail locations that were established in England and Wales on April 17, 1940. With a market value of ZAR 22.1 billion or around 0.111% of the Johannesburg Company Exchange's equity market, Hammerson plc is the 86th most valuable stock on the JSE currently.

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📈 Growth and Valuation ℹ️ Information 📊 Share Price R4.80 ZAR 📊 Market Capitalization R22.1 billion ZAR 📊 Shares Outstanding 4.61 billion 📊 52 week range R3.67 – R8.35 ZAR 📊 Earnings per share R0.49 ZAR 📊 P/E Ratio 9.76 📊 Dividend Yield 1.67% 📊 Gross Turnover R26.3 million ZAR

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Exposure to UK/European retail/real-estate sector without owning physical property. CFDs carry financing costs for long holds (property assets often require long-term horizon). Potential for income-sensitive moves around rental growth / yields (CFDs allow short or long). Property valuations can be cyclical and sensitive to interest-rate moves, increasing volatility. Leverage lets you amplify capital efficiency for a large-market asset. Lower liquidity on JSE CFD market vs underlying shares can widen spreads.

2. Absa Group Limited (JSE: ABG)

Absa Group operates in 12 African nations and was established in 1856. Absa's long-standing activity in continental markets and regional and global expertise provide it with a strong basis to capitalize on Africa's economic potential. Absa Group Limited is the JSE's 22nd most valuable company, at ZAR 144 billion, representing 0.721% of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's equity market.

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📈 Growth and Valuation ℹ️ Information 📊 Share Price R169.34 ZAR 📊 Market Capitalization R144 billion ZAR 📊 Shares Outstanding 848 million 📊 52 week range R123.00 – R195.36 ZAR 📊 Earnings per share R21.4 ZAR 📊 P/E Ratio 7.89 📊 Dividend Yield 4.64% 📊 Gross Turnover R684 million ZAR

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Direct exposure to South African banking sector and interest-rate sensitivity. Banking stocks can be sensitive to macro / regulatory / credit-cycle risk. Typically reasonable liquidity for major bank CFDs — easier entry/exit. Earnings surprises or political/regulatory changes can cause sharp moves. Dividend potential (CFD adjustments track cash payouts) — useful for income strategies. CFD overnight funding on leveraged positions can erode returns if held long-term.

3. BHP Group (JSE: BHG)

BHP Group Limited supplies iron ore, copper, oil and gas, metallurgical coal, and other minerals. The company employs 60,000 people in Australia and the Americas. Minerals, oil, and gas are its main products. BHP's products are sold worldwide from Singapore and Houston (United States). Melbourne, Australia, is the organization's headquarters. BHP Group is currently the second most valued business on the JSE, with a market capitalization of 2.25 trillion. BHG represents 11.3% of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's stock market.

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📈 Growth and Valuation ℹ️ Information 📊 Share Price R445.37 ZAR 📊 Market Capitalization R2.25 trillion ZAR 📊 Shares Outstanding 5.06 billion 📊 52 week range R406.81 ZAR – R583.52 ZAR 📊 Earnings per share R55.7 ZAR 📊 P/E Ratio 7.99 📊 Dividend Yield 11.8% 📊 Gross Turnover R391 million ZAR

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Exposure to diversified global mining/commodities business (metals & energy). Commodity-price volatility (iron ore, copper, oil) creates large price swings. Useful hedge for portfolios needing commodity cyclical exposure. CFD margin and financing can be costly during extended moves. Large-cap name — generally deeper liquidity and narrower spreads. Corporate/operational risks (asset sales, capex) and FX exposure.

4. Mr Price Group Ltd (JSE: MRP)

Mr Price Group Ltd. is a cash-based, omnichannel, fashion-value retailer that primarily sells own-brand products to younger clients in the middle to higher LSM categories. Mr Price Group Ltd is now the 56th most valuable stock on the JSE, with a market value of ZAR 47.6 billion, representing around 0.239% of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's equity market.

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📈 Growth and Valuation ℹ️ Information 📊 Share Price R180.42 📊 Market Capitalization R47.6 billion ZAR 📊 Shares Outstanding 264 million 📊 52 week range R164.55 – R242.25 ZAR 📊 Earnings per share R12.80 ZAR 📊 P/E Ratio 14.07 📊 Dividend Yield 4.47% 📊 Gross Turnover R127 million ZAR

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Direct retail-consumer retail exposure in South Africa (value retail segment). Consumer discretionary vulnerability in weak consumer-spend environments. Opportunities around seasonal sales cycles and retail data releases. Smaller float/liquidity relative to global names CFD spreads may be wider. Traders can use CFDs to trade earnings or promotional events quickly. Inventory/operational risks (supply chain disruptions) can cause sudden moves.

5. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (JSE: ANH)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, the largest brewer in the world, is in the top five consumer goods companies worldwide in terms of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a market cap of ZAR 1.77 trillion, making it the third most valuable firm on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and responsible for 8.9% of the stock market.

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📈 Growth and Valuation ℹ️ Information 📊 Share Price R877 ZAR 📊 Market Capitalization R1.77 trillion ZAR 📊 Shares Outstanding 2.02 billion 📊 52 week range R796.01 – R1,005.00 ZAR 📊 Earnings per share R39.90 ZAR 📊 P/E Ratio 21.96 📊 Dividend Yield 0.96% 📊 Gross Turnover R567 million ZAR

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Exposure to large global beverage brewer — defensive consumer staple characteristics. Industry-sensitive to commodity (barley, aluminium) costs and regulatory changes. Often lower volatility than cyclicals — useful for conservative CFD plays. Smaller float/liquidity relative to global names CFD spreads may be wider. Possible dividend yield exposure (CFD adjustments apply). FX and emerging-market revenue exposure create mixed drivers for price.

6. Merafe Resources Ltd (JSE: MRF)

Through its fully owned subsidiary, Merafe Ferrochrome and Mining Proprietary Limited, Merafe Resources Ltd. is involved in the mining of chrome and the processing of chrome ore into ferrochrome. With a valuation of ZAR 3.65 billion, Merafe Resources Ltd is the 169th most valuable business on the JSE, making up around 0.018% of the equities market on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

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📈 Growth and Valuation ℹ️ Information 📊 Share Price R1.46 ZAR 📊 Market Capitalization R3.65 billion ZAR 📊 Shares Outstanding 2.5 billion 📊 52 week range R0.82 – R1.96 ZAR 📊 Earnings per share R0.67 ZAR 📊 P/E Ratio 2.18 📊 Dividend Yield 19.9% 📊 Gross Turnover R3.42 million ZAR

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Direct play on ferrochrome/PGM-related mining — levered to commodity cycles. Smaller-cap mining stocks can be highly volatile and less liquid. Opportunity to profit from commodity-price rallies via CFDs. Operational/production risks and regulatory changes in mining jurisdictions. Shorting via CFD is easier than borrowing the physical stock. Wide spreads, larger margin requirements, and potentially greater slippage.

7. Quilter Plc (JSE: QLT)

Quilter plc is a leading wealth management firm in the United Kingdom and across the world, ensuring the financial security of future generations. Based on its current market value of ZAR 29.9 billion, Quilter Plc is the 71st most valuable stock on the JSE, accounting for about 0.146% of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange equities market.

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📈 Growth and Valuation ℹ️ Information 📊 Share Price R20.70 ZAR 📊 Market Capitalization R29.1 billion ZAR 📊 Shares Outstanding 1.4 billion 📊 52 week range R19.07 – R40.56 ZAR 📊 Earnings per share R0.79 ZAR 📊 P/E Ratio 26.11 📊 Dividend Yield 5.46% 📊 Gross Turnover R32.9 million ZAR

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Exposure to wealth/asset-management sector — benefits from asset-gathering trends. Revenue sensitive to markets and AUM flows; market downturns hit share price. CFD allows both long and short exposure to changing investor sentiment. UK/European regulatory and fee-margin pressures can pressurise earnings. Potentially moderate liquidity and stable cash-generation profile. Long-term holding costs (financing) reduce attractiveness for buy-and-hold via CFDs.

8. Anglo American PLC (JSE: AGL)

Anglo American is an international mining conglomerate that boasts a variety of profitable mines across the globe, many of which have yet to be exploited. With a market capitalization of ZAR 766 billion or 3.85% of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's equities market, Anglo American plc is currently the seventh most valuable stock on the JSE.

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📈 Growth and Valuation ℹ️ Information 📊 Share Price R572.38 ZAR 📊 Market Capitalization R766 billion ZAR 📊 Shares Outstanding 1.34 billion 📊 52 week range R32.57 – R59.80 ZAR 📊 Earnings per share R85 ZAR 📊 P/E Ratio 6.73 📊 Dividend Yield 6.74% 📊 Gross Turnover R1.81 billion ZAR

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Large, diversified mining exposure — access to multiple commodities through one instrument. Commodity cyclicality (metals, diamonds) leads to high price volatility. Generally good liquidity for CFDs and narrower spreads on major miners. ESG, environmental and regulatory actions can cause material re-pricing. Useful hedge for resource-heavy portfolios or to speculate on commodity cycles. Complex corporate structure and FX exposure; long-term holding costs matter.

9. Telkom SA SOC Ltd (JSE: TKG)

Telkom SA SOC Ltd provides voice and data communications via fixed lines in South Africa. With over 4.5 million access lines, South Africa's fixed-line industry has a penetration rate of 9.3%. With a valuation of ZAR 22.4 billion, Telkom SA SOC Ltd is the 84th most valuable stock on the JSE and accounts for around 0.112% of the equities market on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

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📈 Growth and Valuation ℹ️ Information 📊 Share Price R43.77 ZAR 📊 Market Capitalization R22.4 billion ZAR 📊 Shares Outstanding 511 million 📊 52 week range R32.57 – R59.80 ZAR 📊 Earnings per share R5.70 ZAR 📊 P/E Ratio 7.61 📊 Dividend Yield 1.14% 📊 Gross Turnover R146 million ZAR

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Exposure to South African telecom infrastructure and fixed-line/ mobile markets. Highly competitive sector — margin pressure from competitors and tech disruptors. Potential defensive characteristics during economic softness (communications demand). Regulatory risk ( telecom policy / spectrum ) can move prices sharply. CFD enables trading around earnings, regulatory news, or operational updates. Capital-intensive business — long-term returns can be impacted by capex cycles.

Introduction to JSE CFDs

Creating a position in a contract for difference (CFD) just necessitates a small fraction of the whole value of your transaction, allowing your investment capital to go further. SAFCOM's exchange facilitates the trading and settlement of electronic Contracts for Difference. Over 370 JSE shares are available as CFDs, and the standard margin for trading the most actively traded stocks at most brokers is 10%.

How to choose the Right CFD Broker in South Africa

Due to technological progress, the globe has seen several financial advances. One such breakthrough, Forex and CFD trading, has grown in popularity among traders owing to features such as accessibility and convenience. However, if you want to invest in Forex, you must choose the appropriate Forex and CFD broker. Subsequently, our CFD trading guide below will aid you in selecting the most trustworthy and effective one.

Consider the Regulatory Status of the CFD Broker

Before selecting a trading broker, regulation is the first and most essential factor to consider. Now, regardless of the level of protection, numerous platforms are rife with fraudulent traders and brokers that may steal all your cash. In such a circumstance, the broker must safeguard your rights and interests. These restrictions may safeguard your cash if your broker has vanished or lacks adequate assets. It also guarantees that your money is held in a separate account from the broker's. Additionally, such restrictions contribute to the maintenance and promotion of fair business practices. This guarantees that your transactions are executed at the correct and most current market pricing.

View the Security Policies

One of the greatest threats posed by financial platforms is the leakage of personal information, such as your bank account information, card information, and even your identification documents, such as your passport. Therefore, data security must be considered. When selecting a Forex and CFD trading firm, security considerations must be considered.

Test the Trading Platform

The trading platform must feature an intuitive user interface for your convenience. A user interface that is simple to use will make trading enjoyable and effortless. You must guarantee that the trading program has simple navigation, technical analysis tools, Forex indicators, charting capabilities, and so on, as these variables could facilitate your success.

Test the Customer Support

If you ever have an issue, a broker with excellent customer service can help you address it quickly. Additionally, they will always be available to address any questions or concerns you may have.

Evaluate Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

The broker of choice should provide many deposit options. Include debit cards, credit cards, wire transfers, and cheques. This variety of options will make it much simpler for you to deposit funds and begin trading immediately. Regarding withdrawals, you want a broker that offers a variety of choices. In addition, your broker must provide you with the simplest and quickest withdrawal method feasible.

Check the Range of Markets

Before picking a forex or CFD broker, examine the list of tradable financial instruments across different markets. A robust list indicates a broker's readiness to go the extra mile to provide clients with the option to trade lesser-known products when a shock event or other market-moving event occurs in a particular region.

Account Registration

Most brokerages demand personal information on your current income, savings, marital status, trading history, and risk tolerance to open a "live" account. Additionally, you must fund your account with a minimum amount that varies from broker to broker.

Examine the Commissions and Spreads

In contrast to the bulk of financial markets, forex and CFD brokers often benefit from spreads as opposed to fees, which is why so many of them describe their services as "commission-free." Brokers profit from each buy and sell transaction that passes through their hands by taking the spread, which represents the difference between the purchase and sale price.

Explore the Education and Research Sections

The breadth of training materials at a forex or CFD broker demonstrates their dedication to novice traders or lack thereof. The best forex and CFD brokers provide an abundance of research tools at no additional cost, allowing novice traders to do "deep dives" on the currencies they want to purchase or sell while keeping a watch on macroeconomic circumstances or emerging concerns that may impact price movement.

Conclusion CFD trading features include decreased margin requirements, easy access to global markets, and no shorting or day trading laws. However, excessive leverage magnifies losses, and paying a spread to enter and exit positions could be costly if prices do not move. South African traders must therefore investigate CFDs and implement risk management when they start trading these instruments on the JSE.

Frequently asked questions

How much cash do I need in South Africa to trade CFDs?

Many experts advise that you deposit at least 1,000 ZAR and more before you begin trading CFDs, since this will cover your trading costs and margin needs while still leaving you with some money in case you experience a loss.

How can I get started learning CFD trading in South Africa?

To obtain instructional resources, check your broker's website or use the Internet to do a relevant search on CFD trading education.

Is South Africa a legitimate market for CFDs?

CFD trading is legitimate and regulated by the FSCA in South Africa.

Are CFDs a reliable trading option?

Yes, they could often be an excellent choice for many traders, but they might not be appropriate for people with minimal risk tolerance.

Are CFDs considered a gamble?

Overall, trading may be likened to gambling, but it differs from gambling in that traders do extensive research and utilize charting and indicators to make calculated, knowledgeable judgments rather than trading on a whim. But if a dealer does so without.