. We have researched several prominent affiliate programs in South Africa to identify the eight best. This is a complete guide to 8 Best and Highest Paying Affiliate Programs in South Africa. In this affiliate guide you will learn: - Best Free affiliate programs and websites. - Best recurring and affiliate programs paying out daily. - Our recommended high ticket finance affiliate programs for beginners and bloggers. And lastly, why we are biased toward forex affiliate programs?

Best Affiliate Programs in South Africa – 5 Key Points Quick Overview

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn:

What is an Affiliate Program, and how does it work?

8 Best Affiliate Programs in South Africa

How to Choose the Right Affiliate Program in South Africa

The Benefits of Affiliate Marketing

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What is an Affiliate Program, and how does it work?

When a publisher promotes a product or service from another store or advertises through an affiliate link, the publisher receives a commission from the original retailer or advertiser. The affiliate partner will get financial compensation if they achieve a predetermined goal for the merchant or advertiser. In most cases, a sale is made as a direct consequence. However, affiliate marketing schemes pay for things like generating leads and signing up new customers for free trials, website visits, and app downloads. There are often no entry fees associated with joining an affiliate program. When executed properly, affiliate marketing may transform your internet side hustle into a profitable venture. Affiliate marketing recommends a product or service by talking about it on one's website, podcast, or social media page. In exchange for recommending a product or service, the affiliate receives a reward when a customer purchases through their affiliate link. Affiliate sales commissions are set by both the business and the product or service being promoted. As a result, earnings vary from as little as 5% of sales to as high as 50% under certain circumstances, such as when advertising a class or event. In contrast, affiliate programs could also provide a flat amount per sale rather than a percentage.

8 Best Affiliate Programs in South Africa

Affiliate programs have grown in popularity recently. As a result, companies' investments in affiliate marketing programs to boost online sales have risen in tandem with the growth of their online presence. These businesses have established affiliate partnerships directly or via digital marketing firms that follow a well-defined affiliate marketing scheme. Affiliates generate promotional material and embed affiliate links to direct interested customers to the advertised service or commodity. Depending on the terms and circumstances, the affiliate could receive a portion of the sales made because of their marketing efforts. Because affiliate marketing and programs are becoming more popular, we have provided South Africans with the best programs in 2026.

Luno

Overview and Affiliate Program Features

Founded in 2013 at the very beginning of the Bitcoin boom. The name of the exchange was changed from BitX to Luno at the beginning of 2017. The few years of operation have been enough time for Luno to earn a solid reputation. You can use either a Windows or Mac computer since the platform is intended to be cross-platform. Luno's offering is one of the most sophisticated systems available today. Luno provides its users with a robust trading platform and a Bitcoin smart wallet built on the Android platform. The smart wallet is a terrific low-cost solution for traders of cryptocurrencies, and it is available free of charge with no transaction fees. You can use Luno to buy and sell any cryptocurrency the app supports (including Bitcoin and Ethereum), keep a close eye on the price of Bitcoin with a price alert, make purchases and withdrawals in your local currency, and read up on the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. The "deep freeze" storage is where the app's users retain most of their cryptocurrency. Private keys are included with these multi-signature wallets, and no one user will ever have access to more than one key. All passwords are saved in a hashed form, and two-factor authentication is required for logins. As a result, there is almost no chance your account will be compromised.

How to Sign up as an Affiliate

To sign up for an account, you must:

Navigate to the official “Impact.com” website and select “Are you a partner?”

Hover over the “Publishers” menu and select “Affiliate.”

Click on the “Find brand partners” banner.

Select an option to sign up with Impact and complete the short registration form.

Enter the security code that you will receive via SMS to proceed.

Choose your primary business model (Content/Reviews, Deals/Coupons, Loyalty/Rewards, etc.) and click “Continue.”

Next, provide the methods that you will use to promote by selecting from the following: Add Website Add Social Add Mobile App Add Podcast, etc.

Next, complete the “Tell us about yourself” section by indicating whether you are an individual or company, providing your account display name, country, region, etc.

Complete your marketplace profile and start by verifying your email address. You can do this by clicking the embedded “Click to Activate Profile” link in the email sent to your registered email address.

Next, indicate whether you are registered for VAT or indirect taxes in your country of residence. Finally, complete any further steps necessary and click “Save.”

Complete your Public Profile by uploading your Logo and adding a short description.

Modify your media properties.

Submit your Marketplace application and wait for feedback on the status of your application (this can take up to two business days).

Exness

Overview and Affiliate Program Features

With more than 14 years of expertise, Exness Partners is a premier financial affiliate program. Numerous options catering to more than 150 GEOs are available to media buyers. In addition, there are now 19 different language versions of the platform, with the support staff able to communicate in 15. Monthly rewards are available for both the CPA and CPL compensation plans.

Initial deposits made via a CPA are eligible for rates of up to $1,770, depending on location and other variables.

This compensation scheme applies only to the top 40 GEOs. In addition, the first deposit requirement is a mere $10.

Depending on the geographic area served and the hosting service, the CPL payment model offers per-registration pay-outs of up to $25.

As you generate more leads, your rate will increase. In addition, over 150 GEOs qualify for this distribution scheme.

In addition, affiliates can use the platform's pre-made landing pages and banner ads, and the affiliate dashboard provides access to in-depth, real-time analytics.

How to Sign up as an Affiliate

Prospective affiliates may complete the following steps to sign up for an affiliate account:

Go to the official Exness website and click the "More" link in the toolbar's upper-right corner.

From the list of choices, choose "Partnership Program."

Click the "Start Now" button.

If you have not signed up for the Exness client area yet, you can do so from the link on the webpage, or you can sign in with your existing Exness login details.

You can complete the registration form for an affiliation, then send it to Exness for evaluation.

Finally, you can access Exness' extensive affiliate bundle after completing your application.

Zando

Overview and Affiliate Program Features

Rocket Internet AG, Milicom, and MTN were Zando's earliest investors in 2012. Since then, the company has grown rapidly to become South Africa's leading online fashion retailer. The Jumia Group, of which Zando is a part, is a global e-commerce platform that provides services in several different industries throughout Africa. The affiliate program at Zando is particularly valuable for fashion bloggers and social media influencers. AdMarula administers their program. Those who want to participate in the campaign and advertise Zando's goods must thus register with AdMarula.

How to Sign up as an Affiliate

Prospective affiliates can navigate to the official AdMarula website.

Prospective affiliates can complete the communication request form by filling in the required fields.

Next, follow the link in the email and complete the registration form to become an affiliate.

Lastly, start running campaigns for Zando and earn a commission.

Bobshop / Bidorby

Overview and Affiliate Program Features

South Africans can consider forming a partnership with a strong online retailer such as Bobshop previously known as Bidorby. If they utilize their affiliate link strategically, a percentage of all purchases made because of the user’s suggestions might be theirs to keep. Having it visible on your profile, website, or blogs and publications can boost your chances of earning sales. Benefit triple from the BidorBuy affiliate program. Successful bids, verified user registrations, and seminar attendees for their BidorBuy selling seminar all result in payments for the referring affiliates. Every verified registered user you refer earns you between R40 and R100 per month. Anyone who registers and makes an offer within 60 days is considered a verified user. The average monthly earnings for a click are between R 0.4 and R 1. There is a tiered structure to these payments. As a result, greater conversions will provide a higher pay-out. Furthermore, anyone with a BidorBuy account can participate in the affiliate program.

How to Sign up as an Affiliate

Register on BidorBuy as a user (the bidder), set your username, and choose a password.

Agree to the affiliate terms and conditions.

Start redirecting people to a specific website using your business’ website or sharing a link or URL.

Once users register and buy a product using your affiliate link, you can earn money.

AvaTrade

Overview and Affiliate Program Features

With more than 300,000 active clients and billions in monthly trading volumes, AvaTrade takes great satisfaction in having the greatest retention rates of any forex trading firm. AvaTrade’s success is attributable to robust and innovative technology, extensive educational offerings, and attentive customer service staff. The amount of money transacted online has doubled in the previous two years and is expected to continue rising at unprecedented rates. Traders, investors, and potential affiliates can easily obtain a piece of this very profitable industry with the help of AvaPartner. White-label solutions are one kind of relationship that AvaTrade offers to Introducing Brokers, Affiliates, Call Centers, Trading Schools, and Service Providers. As a result, affiliates can easily choose from tailored commission plans that will fit every unique business model. AvaPartner offers CPA, RevShare, and hybrid commission plans. In addition, these plans offer flexibility, maximum profitability, and transparency to their partners. For AvaPartner, the key to successful long-term relationships with its affiliates is a focus on profitability. The broker's goal is to assist partners in expanding their operations. AvaTrade provides its partners with a detailed data dashboard, effective marketing resources, and multilingual, knowledgeable affiliate assistance in their native tongue. AvaTrade's comprehensive asset index is a great way for affiliates to boost their earnings. In addition, the newest cryptocurrencies, forex, equities, bonds, ETFs, and indices are all available for trading through Contracts for Difference, and options may also be promoted. Furthermore, AvaTrade is also expanding access to trade opportunities throughout the world.

How to Sign up as an Affiliate

Prospective affiliates can easily navigate to the official website of AvaTrade to register as an affiliate.

Select “Partners” from the main menu and click “Become a Partner.”

Select whether you are an individual or a company registering an affiliate account.

Complete the four-step registration by following the on-screen prompts and submit your application for review and approval.

NetFlorist

Overview and Affiliate Program Features

NetFlorist, the earliest online retailer in South Africa, was created by three friends who were dabbling in the concept. South African retail giant Makro wanted to explore the potential of e-commerce, so they commissioned Lawrence Brick and Jonathan Hackner to create a prototype shop. In 1999, the Valentine's Day experiment in e-commerce was only supposed to last a few days before it was shut down. However, NetFlorist made R30,000 its first month of operation. Even though Bacher, Brick, and Hackner had no prior experience in the floral industry, they saw potential in their trial and expanded NetFlorist into a full-fledged firm. As a result, NetFlorist has quickly become the go-to online flower shop and delivery service in South Africa.

How to Sign up as an Affiliate

If you want to start making money from your website, joining NetFlorist's Affiliate Program is a simple solution.

By becoming a partner, you can easily add value to your site and visitors' experience by selling various products, including flowers, gourmet baskets, fruit hampers, jewelry, and presents.

All prospective affiliates can register on the official NetFlorist website under “Affiliates.”

Travelstart

Overview and Affiliate Program Features

Together, Travelstart and Impact Radius provide you with the best performance-based advertising. When you promote high-quality, one-of-a-kind items or services to your audience, you are paid handsomely via performance advertising. If you are new to performance advertising, we provide free guides and tutorials to get you started on the right foot. Travelstart’s innovative technological platform, extensive library of creatives, and real-time reporting tools will wow even the most seasoned marketer. Travelstart might also be amenable to working with prospective partners to create a tailor-made insertion order that meets their specific needs.

How to Sign up as an Affiliate

Prospective affiliates can go to the official Travelstart website and select “Become an Affiliate” from the Partners menu.

A new page will load, providing the information you need on Travelstart’s affiliate program.

From here, you can either go to the application or, you can first read Travelstart’s blog.

To become a partner, click on “Apply to campaign” by completing an Impact.com registration.

Complete the fields with your user information, company information, promotional methods, and media properties, and complete the Agreements before submitting your application.

Faithful to Nature

Overview and Affiliate Program Features

Faithful to Nature is a store that sells items focused on health and wellness. Organic versions of meals, vitamins, and cosmetics are offered for purchase. The South African store was the first on the African continent to earn B Corporation status for its efforts to improve society and the environment. The Faithful to Nature affiliate network could help you make much money if you have a large audience or followers interested in health and fitness. There is a 7% fee on sales by default, with a 15% cap. They also provide commissions for referrals. In addition, this shop offers an affiliate program that benefits influencers, bloggers, and publications.

How to Sign up as an Affiliate

Search for the “Faithful to Nature Affiliate Program” on your search engine and select the official Faithful to Nature Page.

You will be redirected to the official “Partner with Faithful to Nature” page, where you can read more about the partnership and its aim.

You can become a partner by being an influencer, blogger, affiliate, or publisher.

Sign up and accept the Terms and Conditions on Faithful to Nature’s platform, register your website or social media account, and start growing your business.

The content you publish with creative assets will be paired with unique links that help track the audiences you reach.

You can easily track your Faithful to Nature commission using your dashboard and partnership platform, which is monitored via a 30-day cookie window.

Faithful to Nature affiliates have the following options:

With social posts, you can make money from your content and reputation, especially if you are a freelance influencer or storyteller. In addition, with this affiliate content, you can make money from your online store or bio link by using our monitoring system to verify sales and referrals.

You can use multiple custom-made Faithful to Nature banners to boost click-throughs and sales if you have your own website.

Faithful to Nature offers affiliates concise, easily recognizable text links that pique readers' interests and prompt clicks. These links are especially useful for product evaluations that extol the virtues of a certain brand or product and provide a direct link to that brand or product.

How to Choose the Right Affiliate Program in South Africa

There are many opportunities to make money online thanks to the Internet. The low barrier to entry makes affiliate marketing an attractive option for anyone looking to supplement their income or launch a new business venture. But with so many companies now offering these kinds of promotions, you might wonder which ones are worthwhile. Therefore, we have provided South Africans with a few components they must evaluate before choosing an affiliate program.

Be your own client first

Although there is no definitive answer to what items are best to advertise through affiliate marketing, it is better to begin by promoting something you have some personal investment in and enjoy using. Suppose you come across a product that matches your profile but about which you know nothing. In that case, educating yourself as much as possible on the subject is in your best interest. Learn about the product via research and hands-on experience. Even if you do not have an emotional connection to every product, having an in-depth understanding of those products will help you sell more.

Check the Company’s official website

Going to a company's website is all you require if you wish to join their affiliate program. Affiliate links are often included in the website footer, at the bottom of a company's home page. You will be sent to the affiliate registration page if you click the link. There must be more information for prospective affiliates than just the registration form.

Check the reputation of the business

You must choose whether to promote well-known products, lesser-known brands, or a mix of both. Even if your audience is not familiar with your brand, working with companies who provide high-quality goods and services can help consistently keep them happy and boost the likelihood of a long-lasting affiliate connection being formed. A positive reputation will develop for you over time. In addition, they should complement your affiliate plan to strengthen your marketing further and increase audience participation. It would be counterproductive to your reputation to promote a low-quality product successfully, and the product itself would collapse sooner rather than later. It is easy to get consumer reviews online if you are curious about a company or its offerings but lack first-hand experience. Social media accounts like Facebook and review sites like Yelp and Google are all good places to learn more about a company before doing business with them. You are more likely to have faith in a company or a product if you see that it has a large following and is actively engaged in social media. A low rate of returns and many satisfied customers are indicators of a high-quality product. Reviews from past or present affiliates are also a fantastic choice to consider if possible.

Choose a product or service that you are familiar with

A thorough understanding of what you are selling can help you connect with customers and increase your revenue. You can better convey information, answer questions, and explain a product's or service's advantages if you thoroughly understand it. It is a great way to see whether your product is meeting the demands of your target market. The greater the product's suitability to their needs, the more likely they will buy it.

Aim to promote products or services that fit your niche

It may seem apparent, but one of the keys to effective affiliate marketing is locating items relevant to your blog or website. However, you have the freedom to be imaginative and original. Before diving headfirst into a crowded market, it is a good idea to use tools that measure how much competition there is. It would be smarter to go for less competitive areas that provide greater room for growth and conversions.

Choose something that appeals to your audience

Affiliate programs can be a great source of revenue, but you need to choose one that fits well with your niche. Learning whom you are writing for is the first step, and while you might have done this before you began your blog or website, you must ensure that you have done this to avoid confusion. Creating a profile of your typical consumer is the first step. Make the buyer seem genuine and tangible by providing many details. If you already have a clientele, you could extrapolate this information to see who is purchasing your goods. Research once you have identified your intended audience. You should invest some time into this following stage to get the best possible results from the affiliate marketing programs in which to participate.

Choose competitive commission rates

Affiliate commissions are the lifeblood of every successful affiliate marketing organization. As a result, pay-per-sale and percentage-based compensation structures are widely employed in affiliate marketing schemes.

In the pay-per-sale compensation plan, the affiliate receives a predetermined amount based on the revenue generated by the sale. Affiliates get a commission based on the sale of the advertised goods. Affiliate commissions often sit in the 5-to-30 percent range.

Affiliates may also make money using the "pay per action" compensation model if a visitor completes a predetermined set of activities. For example, various actions may be taken, like visiting the site, filling out a form, signing up for a demo, making a purchase, etc.

Affiliate programs that advertise subscriptions and memberships are another kind of affiliate program. What makes some of them stand out is that they pay affiliates a commission every time a user they suggest signs up for a subscription (whether it be temporary or permanent) and every time that user renews their membership.

Though higher commission rates may seem like the most attractive option to inexperienced affiliates, it is vital to take a step back and consider the big picture. For example, products with few sales may have higher commissions, whereas those with many sales may have lower rates. The difference between a high order rate and a low commission might be greater than between a low and a high one.

Evaluate Competitors

Suppose you have found success with one affiliate network. In that case, you may want to investigate whether your rival brands offer similar schemes. You can increase your chances of selling by offering your additional audience products from the same category or direct competitors. Your audience may have a bias toward a subset of the featured products even though your content covers a wide range of offerings. Use this information as a springboard to find similar stores or products that offer affiliate programs you would be interested in joining.

Ensure that the products are high-quality

The product must meet expectations. A high rate of returns is often indicative of a product's low quality or poor value. Affiliate marketing success may be maintained over time by providing satisfied consumers with high-quality goods and services. Promoting and suggesting items of excellent value for the customer can help you earn your customers’ trust and help you sell more in the future.

Vendor Support

Finding a dependable vendor to deal with and enrolling in a worthwhile affiliate program is crucial to your success. Knowing that you can reach out to the vendor for help in case of need is reassuring. Depending on the vendor's size, help may be provided through phone, email, or even a resolute account manager. The availability and quality of marketing materials should also be investigated. Landing pages, product feeds, and banner ads are just some tools that some businesses provide their customers. Again, weighing your alternatives and figuring out how to best use each one is important.

Evaluate the Tools and Resources

The most effective affiliate programs are those that work hard to ensure their partners have a positive experience throughout the promotion. They go above and above by setting up specialized blogs and supplying the affiliates with promotional materials like banner advertisements, creatives, email templates, customer testimonials, demographic information, etc. Affiliates can improve the effectiveness of their marketing initiatives by having quick access to such tools and learning materials.

Make sure you can track your sales

Using tracking systems, businesses can effectively manage affiliate programs, commissions, affiliate partners' performance, cash disbursements, and fraud detection. Additionally, they allow for implementing a multi-tiered compensation system that provides additional financial incentives to the most productive affiliates. The payoff for having a top-notch affiliate program is significant. Affiliates can track the success of their marketing campaigns, including the number of clicks on their links, the number of consumers who made a purchase, and the overall number of customers. In addition, with this information in hand, they can realign their efforts in a way that is more likely to provide positive results.

Affordable Cookie Life

One of the most important factors to consider when evaluating affiliate programs is the cookie length, which establishes how long your affiliate link will continue to generate commissions for you from the people you refer. For instance, if a business implements a 10-day cookie, a commission can be earned or lost according to whether the customer makes a transaction before the cookie expires. Therefore, affiliate programs benefit more from extended cookie durations.

Always read the Ts and Cs

Once an affiliate becomes part of a program, it must follow its rules, procedures, and terms and conditions. Failing to meet any one of these requirements might have severe consequences. Some plans, for instance, forbid you from directing business in any way except a certain stream of visitors. If your income is based on the restricted channel and you are unaware of the limitation, you could experience financial difficulties.

Be cautious in terms of traffic leaks

Before signing up for an affiliate program, it is important to investigate the firm or merchant's landing page for any obvious flaws. Traffic leaks are outbound links advertised on the affiliate program's website that send potential clients elsewhere. Although the firm or merchant might benefit from a transaction made by a recommended visitor, the affiliate will not get any compensation from these sites. The failure of affiliate programs is often attributable to traffic leakage.

Conclusion

Affiliate marketing schemes are some of the most promising approaches to making a fortune in the digital economy. As successful content producers progress in their fields, they often gain a devoted online fanbase, which can be used to generate advertising money. Someone, somewhere, is always in need of something. Making a profit by selling an item or service is not complex and making money from the individuals who see or read your material is the ideal strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do affiliate programs work in South Africa?

Affiliate programs do indeed work in South Africa. Affiliate marketing has proven an effective marketing technique across many nations, including South Africa. Many local and global companies provide affiliate programs that allow individuals in South Africa to participate and earn commissions by promoting their products or services.

In affiliate programs, do affiliates get paid per click?

Affiliate programs in South Africa typically don't pay affiliates solely based on clicks; rather, commissions are generally earned when their referred traffic generates desired actions such as sales or sign-ups. While some programs may offer pay-per-click (PPC) advertising campaigns, most programs reward affiliates who drive valuable conversions rather than clicks alone. It is essential to review each affiliate program's terms and commission structure to understand how affiliates in South Africa can profit from promotional efforts.

How difficult is it to operate an affiliate program?

Operating an affiliate program in South Africa can be relatively straightforward, especially with the growth of digital marketing and e-commerce; however, it is a field that calls for expertise, practical experience, and hard effort. This is not a fast or simple way to make money, but if done correctly, it may pay off handsomely.

What are some key challenges with operating an affiliate program?

Some common hurdles include recruiting and retaining affiliates, managing affiliate relationships and performance, tracking conversions accurately and optimizing for maximum effectiveness and profit - these require careful planning, communication, monitoring and ongoing optimization to overcome any potential hurdles to running an effective affiliate program in South Africa.

What are the most important factors to consider when choosing an affiliate program partner?

When choosing an Affiliate program partner, several important factors should be considered: Reputation and Credibility, Commission structure, Quality of products or services, Marketing support and Resources, Target audience fit, Support and Communication, Compliance and Legal considerations.

Addendum/Disclosure

No matter how diligently we strive to maintain accuracy, the financial markets are volatile that could shift and change at any given time, even if the information supplied is correct at the time of going live.